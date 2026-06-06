Welcome to Absurdistan

Welcome to Absurdistan

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John Powell's avatar
John Powell
29m

A cathartic summary. Deep breath. Hope you feel better.

Truth will out.

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Author John G. Dyer's avatar
Author John G. Dyer
18m

Would that we could speak all of this in a single, clarifying sentence. What a wonderful thing that would be.

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