Welcome to Absurdistan

Welcome to Absurdistan

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ron.C's avatar
Ron.C
Sep 17, 2023

Well, what can I say? No one could ever accuse Elizabeth of not doing her research. It is amazing to think that there is an entire generation , having families , who will not remember what a real blue sky is or an orange sun looks like. Remember the sun used to be orange? Of all the conspiracies against us today this has been one that people can actually see with their eyes, smell with their nose and feel with their changes in their mood swings. As someone who works on a farm and has tended crops on a small scale my whole life it has been very noticeable the effects of all this toxic spraying of poisons has been on the food supply. Not to mention the increase in mold and mildew everywhere you look.It has been the one big thing everyone should have noticed but sadly very few of our generation will acknowledge this is even happening. What I always feel I have to bang home when chiming in on these discussions is that the only way one can explain how and why this insanity exists is that this world is run by psychopaths and always has been. The sane amongst us have a difficult time figuring all this out because we do not have the psychopathy that allows them to inflict such damage with no empathy. The essence of evil is lack of love and they have no love for the rest of us. Thanks again Liz!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Riff Raffer's avatar
Riff Raffer
Sep 17, 2023

I’m a warrior. I have to be for the ones I love. But at times, despair threatens to drown me. This is one of those times. The sheer magnitude of this evil makes me wonder if we can overcome. If not for us, then for our children & grandchildren.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies
125 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Elizabeth Nickson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture