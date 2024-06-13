





This is the penultimate in the 3-5 minutes reads that pick apart the reason for the failing economy for the bottom 70%. As Dr. Peter St. Onge says, the bottom 9 rungs on the ladder have been knocked out. These essays ran over the past ten days, describe why, and how, if fixed, the economy will soar. I am taking ten days off the cortisol carousel, because the next six months are going to be busy. And awesome. And pivotal in world history. Back on Saturday, the 14th.

Also this is a farewell to the environmental file. I have written about this in depth for the past 20 years, one book, four in depth policy papers and hundreds upon hundreds of essays. I have been writing for Michael Walsh’s the-pipeline.org, which attempts to take down the environmental junta, and I found I don’t have much more to say. Will keep up with any more developments. Read them, file them, ignore them. They will be here to read whenever you want. Or to send to your family and friends who don’t understand the threat.

That this opinion below written by Camilla Cavendish in the Financial Times on February 23 is finally reaching through to decision-makers is a case of a little too late. The Financial Times is about six months behind the times. What is happening in Europe runs far deeper and presages far more systematic change than a temporary pulling back on taxes and regulation:

It is a testament to how far political leaders and opinion formers have lost touch with agriculture that so few seem to have seen this coming. Governments that want to tackle climate change seem not have thought through the effects on an industry that is facing rising production costs and falling global food prices.

John Dickenson’s Letters from a Farmer in Pennsylvania were carried from town to town, printed again and again, read out aloud at town meetings, electrifying pre-Revolutionary America. Farmers, said Dickenson, and I paraphrase, are the basis of any culture. Anger them too much, and things change. Plus, they are not beholden to anyone, they can feed and house themselves, they are the base of independence; from their secure houses, new ideas are nurtured. It was why Stalin murdered the kulaks, too uppity, too unpredictable.

No room for the competition.

Another thinker, Henry St. John, the Viscount Bolingbroke, a Tory, founded the Country Party in opposition to the Whig ascendancy, which he called the Court Party, where advancement was doled out via preference and bribery, not the virtue of an idea or proposal. Bolingbroke (unreadable now) said that the country was from where all good things came, ingenuity, creativity, problem solving. It must be heard. Bolingbroke and his friends are credited with the invention of a Parliamentary opposition.

He was exiled for his trouble, his properties confiscated, his wife left him, and he spent the time in Paris alternating whooping it up – famous for running naked along the Champs-Élysées – and consulting for Bonnie Prince Charlie’s daddy, James Stuart, who claimed the British throne. And fighting for his rights. Bolingbroke was eventually allowed home, ran for Parliament and went on to challenge the Court party, unpacking the legislation until the special deals that bled the country were consigned to history. The subsequent economic boom produced a period of growth in Britain, leading to the Industrial Revolution. And, to the American Revolution, because Bolingbroke was much read by the American founders.

Sound familiar? Because here we are again. The World Economic Forum in partnership with the United Nations has divided up the world and said this goes here and that goes there, and "free trade" is everywhere, but we pick the winners and losers. The losers are the people of western democracies, slated to be overrun, their history and traditions and practices buried. Too uppity, too inconvenient.

Europe is, finally, on fire. In every country, farmers are rolling, joined by truckers, joined by rail workers. Sixty-nine percent of Germany, the most obedient population in the E.U., is on their side. Even little Corsica has its farmers out. This is just the beginning, because farmers can come and go, they don’t have “jobs,” they have businesses, they are independent. The last week of February, farmers started ripping up the fences outside the E.U.’s buildings with their backhoes. In France, farmers and truckers are walling government officials in their buildings. And while the specific complaint is Net-Zero and Europe's Green New Deal, everything is on the table, especially the floods of immigrants breaking small cities, towns and rural Europe’s culture, traditions and local economies.

But cui bono?

Rishi Sunak, the globalist’s globalist has announced that he is not backing down. Macron was chased through a market last weekend, but he too is holding firm. Like Trudeau, and the interloper Biden, they cling to power. These countries claim they have clean elections. I doubt it. The electoral reason for mass immigration is immigrant vote bundling via fast tracking to permanent residency. It happens everywhere. People who barely speak the host country language are told who to vote for by their community leaders, who distribute housing and benefits.

In my opinion, in every single European country, elections are stolen via organized voter migration. I have followed politician friends work this angle and win, specifically an Attorney General of my province. This is why and how Trudeau clings to power – he has brought in 16 percent of the population in the last nine years, and many of them can vote. It is why Sunak and Macron won’t back down. They’re good. They’re protected. Their election, despite the rise of populism is not in question. If Keir Starmer wins, it’s because the WEFers have decided he can.

Bureaucracy collides with food every single time. In the words of Morgan Ody, a vegetable farmer from France, and Vincent Delobel, a Walloon goat diary farmer:

Since the 1980s, various regulations that ensured fair prices for European farmers have been dismantled. The E.U. put all its faith in free trade agreements, which placed all the world’s farmers in competition with each other, encouraging them to produce at the lowest possible price at the cost of their own incomes and growing debt.

And that is why we are here. The winners in the food game are the consolidators, the bureaucrats who decide food prices and of course, the markets and finally the hedge funds. It is a case of taking from the poor and giving to the rich.

Down the hatch!

The Pipeline challenges the hegemony of the environmental junta. The most important thing to know about "the environment," the country, rural regions, is that every place is different. The soil is different, water is different, rains, winds, even the air is different. The people have different and specific talents, and their culture grows first from the land, from the soil. In order to win against the specific nutrition created by specific regions, in order to slaughter individual competition, to kill local cultures, the food giants have corrupted products to the point where obesity is killing us faster than any other condition. I challenge you to really look at your fellow citizens. Does anyone look healthy? The chemical pollution of America’s food means that most of it is profoundly toxic. The Bio-Pharma lobby provides 50 percent of the FDA’s funds.

The lure of today’s Court party and the sickening culture of elite consumption is dying. All over the world, in countless places, people are innovating the food supply, healing the earth one field and forest at a time. There are little fires everywhere, but this time they are connected in a giant web, like mushroom mycelia, the substrate of the earth, about to rise in yet another throwing off of a corrupt Court party.

