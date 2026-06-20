Welcome to Absurdistan

Welcome to Absurdistan

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Momcat's avatar
Momcat
1d

250,000 girls, women, destroyed, yet not one perp arrested. Arrest them all, hang them all.

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M Le Baron's avatar
M Le Baron
1d

You were on fire today. Best on Substack.

Thank you 🙏🏻

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