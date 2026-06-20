Climate Change was a policy of hate for humanity turbo-charged by $20 trillion from central bankers.

I think the Rockefellers and Rothschilds and the stupid iniquitous “13 bloodline families” who supposedly trace their heritage back to the Nephilim giant, Nimrod, who have driven us into this mess, should be kitted out with curb bits and martingales and made to march in show pony fashion through all the arenas of the world while we shout and throw rotten fruit at them. They are stupid and evil and stupid. We know, for instance, chapter and verse, how the Rockefellers insinuated the mad, falsified science of climate change into the world, no doubt influenced, guided and helped every step along the way by the Club of Rome slow-growth idiots, and the City of London who are ever looking for a way to put all of us in chains rowing their damned stupid ideas to profit-land.

“We Want Our Country Back”

I’m sick of it. Of them. Of oligarchs and bureaucrats trying to fit us into work camps. Texas last week said nope to a Muslim city purpose-built with that ghastly wailing five times a day to the bog stupid Qatari or Saudi whose pipe dream this is. ‘No Sharia in Texas’, said Ken Paxton, thank you very much. But it’s not just the Middle East. Scratch an autistic ‘genius’ and he wants to build his own city, with all of us scurrying around making him money, while they track us and steal our future. I’m looking at you Marc Andreesen, who despite the fact his family were rural Wisconsin, missed the Trump revolution until he could make bank on it. Now, of course, he is building a monument to his massive ego, called California Forever. Where people can experience the delights of being the personal pet of a conscienceless, empathy-less oligarch, who is so out of touch he didn’t understand the lived experience of his own parents and schoolfriends in his own hometown.

This is what we lost. This is what they took from us.

And Andreesen is not alone. Peter Tiel’s Palentir is purpose-built to fit us into 15-minute cities, in nasty boxes, everything anomyized, one place interchangeable with the other. This is called Nowhere-Maxing. By tracking us cradle to grave, reducing us to units, they profit from our every carbon-laced outbreath. Tiel, at least, knows how hated he is, and has fled to Argentina..

The digital oligarchs and climate-grifting bankers must be brought to heel before they bring us all down.

Spencer Pratt’s team show us the horrifying world our glorious leaders have created with their headlong rush into science that proved out to be false, over-stated, not happening. (Please note that Welcome to Absurdistan is part of the crawl….!!!)

The ills of every age have a birth father and ours is the rotten corpse of climate change. It is the UR motivation of our wretched elites. The looming promise of endless carbon taxes, and the rationale to control our every outbreath was such a heady prospect no one bothered to look at the maturing science. Nope, it was ‘Ima locking in to be King of Candyland’.

Every sector of the economy was poisoned. Climate rules and regulations brought poison into every corporation, business, public enterprise. PPP’s, (public/private partnerships), metastasized during the rollout. Not one of the “partnerships’ made rational sense or actual money. Which means the taxpayer picked up private sector losses. And the cost of everything skyrocketed. We paid. They made out like bandits.

Fewer people! said the experts, so family formation was de-emphasized. From the Limits to Growth kickoff, the educated middle class was hectored about overpopulation until 50% of women decided families were “oppressive” and they’d rather work for a faceless enterprise chasing numbers across spreadsheets. Or ideally, out-Karen your peers in the public sector, like the noble Queen you are.

To draw down activity, energy was priced higher every year. Over-regulation meant building anything became much harder and much more expensive. We’ve been waiting for an LNG plant for twenty-five years in our jurisdiction. An easy and massive boost to our GDP. Nope, environmentalists fought it to standstill. I live in a staggeringly rich region which could outclass Texas financially several times over. Hundreds of millions are spent multiple times every year trying to bring new plants/mines/etc to the market. All killed.

Cheap energy was the first to go and it underlay everything.

Then they thought about culling the herd. You know in your heart that, for the past twenty years, there have been dozens of confabs all over the world trying to figure out how to draw down the population to save the planet.

MAID in Canada is just the test case, meant to be widely exported.

It was the reason for the attempted cull of Covid 19, a multipurpose pandemic meant to squash populism, Brexit and Trump, kill the weak, injure tens of millions so that their families would be too distracted to clock what was happening.

It’s the reason for the 120 American-funded biolabs in 30 countries, ramped up to the max during the Obama administration. “Research”. Research for what exactly? Democide is the only rational response.

With the birth rate of the intelligent and competent crashing, import a hundred million 70 IQ Muslims and Africans in the surety they would suppress the whites, cause endless distracting friction, break the institutions that maintain the culture via hiring the incompetent and calling it diversity, and turn the whole mess into chaos, which gave you even more reason to limit, restrict, drive into digital prison camps, every thought tracked.

How’s that working out? The streets of Europe are filled with more and more and more people every weekend. Britain and Ireland are on fire. Northern Ireland has resuscitated the Irish Republican Army but with their historical enemy, the super-fighter Orangemen attached. The entire western world is seething with hatred of the governing class.

No one in government anywhere missed the Grooming Gang report, released Wednesday. They are all shuddering into their lattes, imagining the blowback.

The day the Grooming Gang report was published, this appeared. This is how mad we are.

Which led to the European Parliament on Thursday voting 414 to 212 to speed up deportation. SEND THEM BACK shouted through the chamber.

Even the dumbest, most destructive legislative body in the world can see the writing on the wall. Their ideas have failed so completely their lives are at actually at risk. Or at least their pensions.

Almost 60% of carbon emissions originate from housing, both in the building and in the living. Therefore, all the little grifters from every profession focused on ways to make things “cleaner”. And drove up the price of housing 60%.

I built my first house for $80,000. It was a salt-boxy cottage, cute, simple, cheap, fast - 9 weeks to build. It wasn’t nasty; everyone who visited, stretched out their arms and said, “I could live here.” Seven years later, I built another house. It was 3 times more expensive per square foot and took two years to build. If I built it today, ten years later, it would be 10 times more expensive and take five years. I contracted it myself, so trust me, I am intimately acquainted with building cost dread.

Much of it was artificial increase. The regulations had doubled. And they have doubled again in the interim. The cost of building materials had tripled because everything has sustainability requirements built into its manufacture or extraction. Sustainable forestry, which gives everyone a warm feeling is built on falsified science - conservation biology - which gives us catastrophic fires every year - and has trebled the cost of lumber on top of it. Don’t get me started on aggregates, paint, tiles, plumbing, the crazed “improvements’ to heating.

Green requirements have crippled local and regional budgets across the known world. The fires that have plagued California including the Palisades and Lahaina were caused by the non-maintenance of civic infrastructure.

But hang on, why do they do that? Because fires are good. First of all, fires are good because they are”natural”. Second, fires drive people into the densified cities so that the countryside can “recover” and absorb more carbon.

Besides, with all the chaos caused by homelessness, drugs and migrants, there is no time to focus on boring maintenance. But there is time to save the sucker fish. In California, the grinning ghoul Gavin Newsom used $250 million to blow up four dams on the Klamath River. They had once provided water storage, electrical generation, recreation, and flood control for the region. Given ideologically driven prohibitions on brush and forest management, cuts in fire departments, and the underlying anti-human fixation, fires are allowed to rage, one after another after another with no policy changes.

“Water shortages!” cry southern California politicians. They cry the same here and it means water restrictions for homeowners, increased costs for businesses, rationale for preventing building or development. California can pipe water from the north, easy peasy even with blown up dams. In my region, we live in a temperate rainforest, which means we have more water than anywhere else on earth. That is what happens when you build policy on a lie. Life becomes absurd. Water management is not that complex. Until you bring in environmental bureaucrats. Then the cost of water 10X’s within ten years.

Then, lo and beyond, burn back better. Now, I don’t know whether the Lahaina and the Palisades fires were planned and caused. Nor do I know whether the levelling of Gaza was plotted by the shadow government and Bibi Netanyahu. But millions think it possible.

In the case of Lahaina and Palisades, the noise after the fires made future digital-prison-camp-neighborhood-developers fade into the mists, but in Gaza, the plans are clear. Recreational property for the rich, with a digital prison camp town for the Palestinians, tracked because of the propensity for violence. You think that the banks and shadow government wouldn’t do that in Lahaina and the Palisades? Come on.

Climate Change was hate for humanity on legs with $20 trillion in funding from bankers. Look, I grew up in those cloistered regions, luckily my family’s heritage was 20 generations of ultra-committed Christianity, so we weren’t taught to hate, but the sons and daughters of minor aristocracy, the rich kids from colonial fortunes, every single one of them had contempt for anyone not them. Their characters were poisoned coming out of the womb. And it is duplicated in the children of the global rich today. They hate, they exploit, they are fine with genocide. They don’t care. And that is mirrored in our banks and government agencies.

For forty years, major policy movements advocating expanded protected areas, wildlife corridors, conservation easements, limits on greenfield development, urban growth boundaries, rewilding initiatives have pulled tens of millions of marginal citizens out of rural areas and sent them into the cities, where they inevitably shorn of family and home, become addicts, then homeless. Caused by the U.N. created by the “30x30” goal -protecting 30% of land and oceans by 2030. Their 50x50 goal follows on, ending at the 90x90 goal. These policies created homelessness in the U.S. and Canada.

When I published Eco-Fascists, wherein I claim land use changes caused by the U.N. forced 14 million Americans out of the country into the cities. I hired a policy expert from the local legislature to do the number crunching and I’ll bet that number is now doubled. U.N. employees to a man or woman come from privileged classes, either via birth or schooling, literally built in metastatic homelessness as a feature of the modern world.

The set of ideas they used was based on the hatred of humanity. In fact, as we now know, biodiversity skyrockets in the interstices between wilderness and man, which is to say, man feeds the environment and vice versa. People in the country create biodiversity. The most recent science on species extinction acknowledges many many fewer extinctions than previously thought. Further, people are happiest living embedded in nature, to the point where every single architect on showing his plans talks about inviting nature into the house.

The digital control grid, so ably described by Catherine Austin-Fitts and Whitney Webb has as its deepest rationale, the need to control the out-breath, the CO2 emissions of every living creature. Fifteen minute cities? Check. Carbon credits? Check. Clearing rural America so the land can recover? Check. Filling the cities with broken people? Check. Discouraging family formation? Check. Poisoning the food so it’s less nourishing? Culling cattle which are the highest form of nourishment for humans? Allowing the drug cartels and triads to run amok ruining millions of lives? 450,000 brown children brought in as sex slaves and organ “donors” and experiments? Check Check Check.

How can we NOT think that our leadership are the filthiest bunch of criminals who ever lived? As a result of accepting the grotesque lie of climate change as motivator and rationale, every single bureaucrat has, as a secret mission, to kill, to immiserate, to turn our cities into digital prison camps filled with crime and filth. Every building looks like a gulag. Every neighborhood strewn with garbage, every downtown littered with the lost.

That is what lies create. Catastrophe. Bankruptcy. Homelessness. Public fury. In fact, virtually no politician tells the truth, which is why Trump is so shocking.

The digital police state is being built because the physical world they have constructed around us is so wretched they have to fence us in. Technology and the technate - the elite digital oligarchy - are treating us as machines, and as such they miss the thing that gives life.

do I want my grandchildren to live like this?

This is the question they should be asking: do I want my grandchildren to live like this?

Not visit, not tolerate, choose to have children in this place, grow old here.

When my ten thousand strong Puritan settler family ranged through the U.S. and Canada building settlement after village after town, arriving and building a church first, then a school, then some kind of a hospital, they only had their future to think about. Would they thrive here? Is there a meeting place, is there a market, is there a place to feed our spirit? Are the fields and forests safe for the children? Can we heat our houses, build a bridge to get to the next town, bring in piped water, deal with refuse?

We decided ourselves. When you go into the crowds of protestors today the one thing they say, old and young, “we want our country back”.

Where did it go? It went into incompetent, cruel, international organizations and banks. Our authority and agency was sucked into the technate, where disabled autists make decisions that affect every aspect of our lives. And it made us lose institutional capacity. We can no longer determine our futures. We can’t answer these questions:

Why does it take ten years to approve a reservoir? Why does it cost four times as much to build a house? Why do wildfire victims receive insurance settlements yet remain unable to rebuild? Why are transmission lines, bridges, and water systems aging faster than they are being replaced? Why are people leaving places that planners describe as successful?

Agenda 2030’s Sustainable Development Goals try to quantify livability based on two false assumptions: that biodiversity is degrading and must be saved and that climate means activity must be drawn down across every metric.

The outflow from densified cities and neighborhoods to places where the technate has not reached, with single family houses, large yards, easier parking, more space is massive. Detached houses, private outdoor spaces, cities which are still normal, based on old platting, old ideas, are the true ideal.

The technate optimizes for systems, not households. A planner may ask: How do we reduce vehicle miles traveled? A parent may ask: Where can my children play safely, and can we afford a house?.

“Did anyone involved in this project imagine their grandchildren wanting to live there?”

That question cuts through a great deal of technical analysis. Historically, the most beloved neighborhoods—whether in Boston, Charleston, Victoria, or countless small towns—were often built by people who expected their descendants to inhabit them.

When crowds are shouting they want their country back, they want agency back. They want institutional capacity back. We have lost the ability to build a house, clear a fire break, dredge a reservoir, replace a bridge, build a transmission line, rebuild a town after a disaster.

Can we do those things at a reasonable cost and in a reasonable time? A lot of people across the political spectrum would answer. Not nearly as well as we used to.

The fire in the crowds on the streets in western democracies, millions upon millions of furious, schooled, middle class young men and women have all the power today. Politicians everywhere are terrified of their power.

I sure hope they realize it.

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Absurdistan was thrilled that the title ‘Welcome to Absurdistan’ made it into Spencer Pratt’s video. Also this week, Catturd wrote to say I was a legend. He is out of the universe level brilliant, funny beyond reason, plus has 5 million followers. So we’re making a dent in the carapace of the powerful. Lots of cracks in their power structure widening every week, and I expect the crumbling soon.

Absurdistan doesn’t paywall, and charges very little, mostly because when I was ravenously consuming independent media, I couldn’t afford to pay everyone or even many people. So I am paying it forward. If you can afford it

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Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island, which meant he wasn’t owned by the Communist Party of SA. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post.

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