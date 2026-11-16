Welcome to Absurdistan

Welcome to Absurdistan

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Vincent A Trossello's avatar
Vincent A Trossello
5h

Podcasts are fine as long as you provide a transcription. I can read a great deal faster than most people can talk and I really don't have the time to sit for an hour listening

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Ken Riehl's avatar
Ken Riehl
6h

Dear Elizabeth,

Thank you for all of the pointed and well researched articles you have provided us.

I look forward to your thoughtful writings each week...

Best regards, Kenneth in Melbourne Florida... Cheers 🥂

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