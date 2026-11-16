And the necessity for growth outside the mega-cities. Absurdistan has lived outside the mega-cities for 25 years, and the lack of growth, the crippling of human creativity and ingenuity is written on every face. AI, an energy rebirth, and the return of industry and manufacturing is the only way forward. Many, if not most of modern horrors would subside were we allowed to grow.

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Elizabeth Nickson is a Canadian writer and journalist who trained at the London bureau of Time Magazine and later served as European Bureau Chief of LIFE Magazine in the late 1980s and early 1990s… She has contributed to many publications including Harper’s Magazine, The Sunday Times Magazine,The Toronto Globe and Mail, etc. Elizabeth is the author of the 1994 novel The Monkey Puzzle Tree, which examines the CIA’s MK-ULTRA mind-control experiments in Montreal, and the 2012 nonfiction book Eco-Fascists: How Radical Environmentalists Are Destroying Our Natural Heritage.She writes the popular Substack newsletter Welcome to Absurdistan, offering sharp critiques of progressive policies, environmental regulation, media narratives, and contemporary political culture.

The KunstlerCast theme music is the beautiful Two Rivers Waltz written and performed by Larry Unger

This podcast is sponsored by McAlvany Precious Metals. For more than 50 years, McAlvany Precious Metals has helped investors learn about and own physical gold and silver as part of a long-term approach to wealth preservation.

To explore their market insights, educational resources, and see whether precious metals make sense for you, visit: mcalvany.com.

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