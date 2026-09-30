Welcome to Absurdistan

Welcome to Absurdistan

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The Great Santini's avatar
The Great Santini
Sep 30

Well, the best news is that we threw these fools out of the US in the 1770’s. And the reason they tried to help Hilary destroy the Republicans becomes clear. The reason that Trump released the Epstein files exposing Randy Andy and Sarah F becomes clear. Mark Carney’s mission becomes clear.

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Mark Witters's avatar
Mark Witters
Sep 30

You have a unique insight into this organized chaos meant to scatter and steal from us. You are brilliant and fearless, Elizabeth. Thank God for you!

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