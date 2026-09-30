Britain is on fire and the King bows and scrapes to Imans and Islamists. Why? I explain below. But consider first what he has presided over in his few years as “King”.

His entire country, the entire working class, along with the middle, along with older women with brains, along with the most dynamic of their generations are on the streets every single week. The economy of the U.K. stumbles along indebted, sluggish moored to green regs and all the silliness of woke.

He has allowed 250,000 working and middle-class teens to be raped by the religion he so obviously admires.

And then this:

Bear with me as I explain how the arrogant bastard King Charles has stolen one-third of the wealth on this planet, the holdings and donations of every church, temple, sangat and mosque and bent it to his malignant, destructive, egomaniacal, silly, unscientific, nonsensical purpose. His wealth must be re-distributed to the national debt.

Charles is the head of state in 15 countries, more than one-third of the world’s population, 2.5 billion people.

Netflix’s The Crown has provided us with an episode that shines a glaring light on the Royal Family’s activity that is frankly, broadly destructive. In Season 3, Prince Philip endures an existential, midlife-meltdown, ameliorated by one of their pet clergy, and as tribute, he resolves to set up at Windsor a retreat for exhausted members of the laity. Philip then proceeds to attend a men’s Bible study with said laity, where he explores what his service to humanity might be.

Over the ensuing five decades, St. George’s, for such is it called, under the then-Prince of Wales with his father, has been transformed into something quite other, an outfit meant to promote Philip and Charles’s deep passion for “conserving the earth.” Methodically, the two princes have been inviting members of other faith disciplines in the U.K. to study groups and have transformed St George’s from a place where one’s relationship with God is explored, to selling Charles and Philip’s new religion, neatly encapsulated into the Terra Carta.

The Terra Carta, signed onto by members of the World Economic Forum, dozens of non-governmental organizations, and investment houses, is Charles’s bid for King of the World. The only people allowed to use St. George’s are members of the Order of the Garter, that decoration in the Sovereign’s gift alone. A power elite, meant to sell the new faith. Tony Blair, for example.

This is nonsense. What he means is that ‘nature’ will be monetized and managed by people chosen by him and his associates

The Magna Carta was forced on the ruling class. Terra Carta is being forced on the people by the ruling class. This feint of language hides a masterful strategy. At present, every single faith in the U.K. and like clockwork, the U.S., Europe, then Asia, has repurposed itself to becoming a Tribune For The Earth, and almost all the “tributes from the people” have been repurposed to Net-Zero, green energy, and the U.N.’s “sustainability” goals. Even the Sikhs are all in. All of this is hidden in plain sight on the Royal Family’s website. But that was just the model, the test case for every country east and west, north and south.

The plan is PLANNED, in deep deep layers of action.

King Charles is generally regarded as a dim fellow, plodding, vainglorious, foolish even. He is credited as a hard worker though, putting in a twelve-hour day every day for fifty years in waiting. and while the Prince’s Trust is justly said to have taken one million kids off the street into jobs, his real work, the impassioned work, has been building the New World Order.

Terra Carta’s image is crowned by his coronet insignia laying claim to a new religion for the earth, and Astra Carta, same crown, lays claim to the heavens. That is how outsized Charles’ ambition is, something written all over the bloated, silly, coronation we all endured.

Since establishing his aim, Charles has methodically worked through not only the faiths of the British Isles, but the professions. Using his prestige -- an invitation from Charles is rarely refused -- he has drawn everything under his carapace, pitching his astoundingly wooly verbiage which hides a grim, exigent, destructive agenda. As Mark Carney, Governor of the Banks of England and Canada says, conform or die.

The agenda which doubtlessly came from the authoritarian plutocrats behind the World Economic Forum, has been instituted into every faith in the world, including the U.S., Canada, all of Europe and the East. Want some of that lovely plutocrat money via the World Bank, the IMF? Turn your churches to profit centers for the New World Order.

Let’s start with the faiths. The money to be made from religion is a titanic pile of cash. The Anglican Church has a portfolio of 10.3 billion pounds, much of it in green investments. Parishes complain that their roofs are leaking and caretaking of the desperate is no longer happening. They are told to fundraise. All their donations have been repurposed to saving the earth. People be damned. According to reporter, Deb Evans of the U.K. Column, who has done the deep dive on this, the Duchy of Cornwall, from which Charles drew 21 million pounds a year as Prince of Wales, now counts as the poorest district in Europe, tied with Lithuania. Not only did Charles drag money out of Cornwall to pursue his goals, he owns 205 square miles of it, means that development had to survive rigid sustainability requirements. Which means no economic growth.

That this has been a huge boondoggle for the Royal Family’s investment portfolio and the various churches needs hardly to be said. Green investments, Net-Zero, wind, solar and tides projects, electrification of everything from cars to backhoes, requires enormous investments from the government. So the taxpayer is paying for this twice, with their donations to the churches and their taxes. Church leaders, on the other hand, live in their grace-and-favor piles and swan around international gatherings.

Faith investments represent the third largest block of investments in the world. The World Economic Forum has taken note. FaithInvest was launched in 2019, with fifty faith partners, several investment houses, and the United Nations. In June of 2022, the World Wildlife Federation launched a Belief and Values Programme, “which will have a huge impact on wildlife and landscape protection around the world.” Who was one of WWF’s founders, and its eternal chief? Prince Philip.

At the same time, the Alliance of Religions and Conservation sprang to life funded in large part by Porticus, a Dutch philanthropic foundation, owned a family of devout Catholics who have married into several European royal families. As a side note, Porticus is allied with Ellen MacArthur of the American MacArthur Foundation. There is no corner of the culture where His Royal Highness has not meddled, and redirected investment into one of the most egregious scams the world has ever known. Tulip mania? The South Sea Bubble? The Mississippi Bubble? We are in the region of trillions annually, with tens of thousands of billions directed by church leaders, operating at a loss for “the people” whose money they are using.

Here are some of Faith Invests partners: UNDP, U.N. Environment, WWF International, The Vatican’s Covid Commission, the Vatican’s Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. The World Evangelical Alliance. The Work Bank’s Climate Investment Funds, China Daoist Association, Religions for Peace, Laudato Si’ Movement, Geneva Agape Foundation, The Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility, Ecumenical Council for Corporate Responsibility, U.N. Multifaith Taskforce, United Religions, Initiative, Interfaith Power and Light, Hazon, Greenfatih, Bhumi Global, EcoSikh. And many more.

The Global Mutual Fund market alone as of January 2024 stands at $67,481.52 billion. The Faith portion of that stands at $22,493 billion. Much of that money, as described in yesterday’s piece, is churned. The taxpayer funds the project, which invariably fails, the taxpayer picks up the bill, and the investor, flush with cash and a massive tax deduction, goes on to another project.

Unless this course is corrected, King Charles III will be remembered as managing us into a massive fiscal collapse. That collapse has been planned for, and will be used to commodify the world’s natural resources, to be owned by the rich, silly, and malignant people who created this disaster.

Why don’t you know about this? How is it that the first time you are hearing it is from Substack? How is it that the first time I heard about is was from an obscure UK newspaper? Because our media is entirely corrupt rubbish in the pay of malignant forces in the culture. ALL journalism you are not directly paying for, as an equal, not as an adjunct from advertisers, plutocrats, hedge funds, government propagandists, etc, is garbage. Please consider supporting Absurdistan now. I charge the minimum Substack allows, because you are no doubt supporting others.

Share

The sourcing on this piece is massive, and much of it can be found through the below links:

https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/no-smoke-without-fire-6-the-green-king-part-1

https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/no-smoke-without-fire-7-the-green-king-part-2

https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/no-smoke-without-fire-8-the-green-king-part-3

https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/welbys-church-england-2021-%C2%A3trillions-gaia-greed-peanuts-parish-paupers

I do not paywall, so it’s voluntary to pay me. I charge not very much compared to others, because you must have a lot of other subscriptions, I know I do. Please subscribe, despite my worry above, the next ten years are going to be transformative and in a very good way. We are going to get them and punish them and it will be spectacular.

You can buy me a coffee here

or

for those who don’t hate paypal, paypal me here

or

Become a Founding member here

Why should you listen to me on the mis-allocation of trillions of dollars and the cheating of life of billions of people, while the entire establishment lumbers towards destruction caroling alarm?

First of all, the proof is in the pudding. By breaking western economies, starving them of energy, it is demonstrably true that this theory of catastrophic change is false. There is no evidence that it is happening.

But further I am from the business side of life. The people I grew up with made payroll for thousands by selling things people wanted and needed, not fantasy guff or authoritarian arm twisting. They did not sit around like socialist academics discussing how they would make things better. They worked with reality and made things better. By the time I was 30, I had started three small businesses, one of them in Soho, NYC, which was crazy-successful. I have a numerate graduate degree and studied statistics and economics at the graduate level. The last business was so successful I could fund my journalism until it became so good I was hired at Time Magazine, when it was the best in the world. I was trained at the London bureau and every top editor came through and every editor taught. Because of that, when I left I continued to work with great editors, none of whom would accept the ill founded drivel that comes out of the New York Times today. Finally my two chief mentors were cousins who were senior senior academics, one of them a biophysicist who was Head of the Royal Society, the other with a doctorate from the LSE and a law degree. They forced rigorous thinking on me, something that needs to happen to every fool out there today.

That’s why you should listen to me.

Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post. Her first book The Monkey Puzzle Tree was an investigation of the CIA MKULTRA mind control program and was published by Bloomsbury and Knopf Canada. Her next book, Eco-Fascists,,How Radical Environmentalists Are Destroying Our Natural Heritage, was a look at how environmentalism, badly practiced, is destroying the rural economy and rural culture in the U.S. and all over the world. It was published by Adam Bellow at Harper Collins US. She is a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Center for Public Policy, fcpp.org. You can read in depth policy papers about various elements of the environmental junta here: https://independent.academia.edu/ElizabethNickson.

Her essay on the catastrophic failings of Canada’s CBC is included in Michael Walsh’s Against the Corporate Media, 42 Ways the Press Hates You, published in September 2024