They hate. They hate hard. They hate Americans, they hate men, they hate competence, they hate white people, they hate the oil industry, they hate developers, and they hate traditional Canadians, especially rural Canadians. As a country we have descended into a morass of hatred, and our entire politics is “making right” past harms that we have invented.

First let me say that because of the Substack business model, we now have an even dozen good journalists working in Canada and they are changing things fast. We have a chance because of them.

Also because of Danielle Smith, the Premier of Alberta and separation rumblings in Saskatchewan. In British Columbia, a new political party has risen that is ringing all the alarm bells of the socialist goons who stole the last provincial election.

We have a chance because of Sam Cooper. Cooper writes The Bureau. Because of his work, we know how deeply corrupt our banks and immigration system are, catering to Mexican, Venezuelan cartels and all the Asian Triads. We know fentanyl factories have replaced sawmills and mines in British Columbia, and we know our casinos and real estate are used to launder much of the drug money in North America.

Still, still, the mainstream of the culture is filled with the politics of envy and fabrication of harm. Trudeau spent $200 billion we don’t have on climate change mitigation which did not move any “carbon” needle at all, and the government spent another few hundred million on indigenous teams looking for actual bodies and paying off indigenous who fabricated those deaths. Indigenous funding, which receives NO auditing rose from $10 billion to $60 billion in ten years. That money vanished. The fiction tore around the world, stating that Catholic nuns were killing indigenous kids and burying them in mass graves, to the point that even the Chinese, who killed 68 million of their own citizens in state sponsored murder, were scolding us.

No body has been found. Not one child is missing from any census or band record keeping or Church school record.

We are a country of AWFLS. Men have virtually vanished from public life unless they cower and are men of color or are banker ghouls like Mark Carney, who is stealing as fast as he can. Replaced by 100,000 women as stupid, prideful and ill-informed as this one, who hates Trump and populists so much she “refuses” to promote her new novel in the U.S. Penny is read by women like Hillary Clinton, over-privileged, left-wing princess whiners.

This is the man she supports. Our economy shrunk 1.6% this last quarter - the U.S. grew 4.3% - and will overall shrink for the year, and you know government stats in the hands of the left are a lie. Carney has not been able to form any trade alliance with the U.S. or Mexico.

But he has enriched himself at our expense, brokering all trade deals through the investment firm he started. This is whom these ghastly women support. A thief in a $5,000 suit.

Penny, a murder and mayhem novelist lives in my home village and has used that village to entice people into a cozy novel where people still talk to each other. All of her villains are white and male and Anglo. All of her villagers are binary, gay, weird, artist/booksellers who sit around in restaurants solving crimes and talking about oppression and food. All the victims are weak, female and indigenous. In a perennially English village, settled by British soldiers, and annexed by English Montreal businessmen, which made said village into a picturesque, modest, family place, the noble investigator, riven by self-doubt, is, of course, French.

My home village is now a murder capital. The real village? One murder over a pig in the last 100 years.

This is a perfect illustration of what these people - this ghastly class of third-raters - made of the country. They broke into government with Trudeau Senior, himself coasting in on the hatred and envy of white Anglo settlers who built the country. The Trudeaus do not build. They destroy.

It is striking that all these class warriors once successful, move immediately to a safe, small place built by the people they hate. All the houses - modest stone family houses set back from the road - are now beefed up like casinos by vulgarians and lived in by the carpetbaggers who stole the country.

This is a perfect metaphor for Canada. Watch here, if you can stand it, her arrogance, her skeezy attempt at moral superiority. She has no idea what her class has done to Canada (or the States) because she cruises from one palace or five star hotel to another, lathered by praise.

We are just beginning to count how much this class has stolen. Carney has asked for a $2.5 trillion debt limit, much of which he will, no doubt, broker though his company. The $200 billion on “climate change mitigation” vanished into their maw. The indigenous scam in Canada is actually criminal, and it has thrown the richest province, British Columbia, into a hell storm of a Soviet future, where all property rights are in flux. The only functional province, Alberta, has had $600 billion extracted from it, which went to feed the most socialist province, who despite the subsidy is the most indebted sub-sovereign state in the world.

Penny’s new book is one of forest fires caused by climate change. First of all, if she had done even a little research she would have found that forest fires were caused by bad green regulation. The U.S. Forest Service has known this FOR TWENTY-FIVE YEARS. Her class of knowledge workers, the cognitive elite ignored it. Their stupid ideas - anyone who “believes” in climate change is functionally retarded - have stunted and ruined two generations and burned hundreds of millions of acres of forest. All the growth in the Canada takes place far away from the hub of miserable women who run the government.

The scams stealing public money are endless. Indian immigrants have been scamming social security. No one stops them. In fact, they allow it because it’s payback for the people they hate: men, whites, the producers.

The $200 billion that Trudeau spent on climate mitigation moved the needle not even a little. That $200 billion meant the growth of an entire generation was stunted. If you are in your 20’s in Canada, good luck finding a job. No jobs were created, businesses were prevented from growth because a new raft of regulation and expense were laid on top of them.

List of cancelled or suspended energy projects and their economic impact totalling $660 billion.

Energy East pipeline - $55 billion Northern Gateway - $300 bilion Keystone XL pipeline - $3.4 billion Pacific Northwest LNG - $3.4 billion Teck Frontier Oil Sands Mine - $12 billion Mackenzie Valley Gas Pipeline - $86 billion Grassy Point LNG - $10 billion Prince Rupert LNG - $15 billion Aurora LNG - $20 billion Saguenay LNG - $5 billion Douglas Channel LNG - $8 billion Triton LNG - $6 billion WCC LNG - $35 billion Eastern Mainline Project - $2 billion 15. Prince Rupert Auroa LNG - $20 billion 16. LNG Canada - $100 billion

If these projects had been built, Canada would be the richest country in the world. We would have 100,000 new families, 200,000 new babies with a prosperous future. We could have fixed our catastrophic mess of a health system where 13% of people get timely cancer treatments, and 40 year olds die in waiting rooms. We could have built towns not riven by conflict, homelessness and drug addiction. We could have built town centers, brought people together, given hope.

Today the only hope for Canada is Alberta separation. Signature collection starts January 2.

Absurdistan is starting a new series, mid-week, short, concentrated, like the old Time Mag, where I was taught to condense radically. So, Canada, the advance on environmental sanity. Etc. I am aiming for 800 words, a five minute read.

Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island, which meant he wasn’t owned by the Communist Party of SA. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post.