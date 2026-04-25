James Howard Kunstler and I Discuss Globalism's Dark Mysteries

I was an admiring fan of James for a decade before I met him on his podcast. He and I wield the same hoe on the same farm working as writers from the perspective of the small town, the actual life of the actual citizen, rather than rolling around in the heights of the culture, criticizing the powerful, rich and heedless. We both see the devastation wrought upon the ground of our being, the people we all come from, and that those people - us - are being methodically ruined. That is what fuels me, and I believe, him. We see what has been destroyed and what could be.

Plus he is a writer first, and a great one. Reading Clusterfuck Nation is pure pleasure. He works in the old wonderful American tradition of the outsider, wry, funny, sharp and grounded. I highly, highly recommend his work.

Absurdistan had another family health explosion this week, so am a day behind. Saturday’s piece will arrive Sunday, tomorrow.

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Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island, which meant he wasn’t owned by the Communist Party of SA. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post.