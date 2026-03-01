It's a 75% Trumpian World. And That Means Global Renaissance.

Absurdistan is supported only by readers. No advertisers, no sponsors, no advances, no NGO or corporate funding. Especially no government funding - 35% of media salaries in Canada are funded by the feds. That means none of your news is clean; it’s all biased towards the bankers. So, please keep us going, please consider an inexpensive annual or monthly subscription.

Ok, it will be slow. But in the meantime, we get to watch elite panic, which is, admit delicious. Ariane Rothschild (“what a great hunt!”) had to emit some smoke to her investors last week protesting virtue and casting herself as victim. Mysteriously, the number of Rothschild references in the files has dropped from 12,000 mentions to 83. Listen, Ariane, it was all captured and filed away weeks ago, you blithering child-hunting cannibal (in my opinion.)

Then the gorgon Hillary “I never met Jeffrey Epstein.” Hahahahaha. Can we please have Antony Weiner’s laptop especially the life insurance folder? PLEASE. That this woman is still walking free is insupportable.

Somebody slithery needs her Adrenochrome:

Meanwhile, the legacy media. Or rather the conservative media, which has become the propaganda locus, because no one with an IQ above 115 bothers with legacy anymore.

chart from the invaluable Coffee and Covid

Sure kids, want a cracker?

Also the media:

“Conservative” media is covering for elite panic, ie, their funders.

And Tuesday night, the panic skyrocketed.

Why? Because their economic system, the one they have set up over the past 35 years - best exemplified by Agenda 2030 and Epstein’s “How The Jew Make (sic) Money” is gone. What’s left are the pickings. Their ideas, grounded in evil, have failed.

Moreover, you can see a new economy starting to grow under the surface, like mushrooms, mycelium, spreading through the hive mind, out of notice. Notice is bad. Notice means private equity is on the way to strip and destroy.

In the health space, anything that stinks of corporatism or private equity is actively repellent. I am a committed bio-hacker for the sole reason that I have been borderline ill most of my life and it wasn’t until I embraced integrative medicine with my whole brain, I began to gather strength. As RFKJr pummels Big Food, Big Ag and Big Pharma, down below, where no one looks, the food system is altering, and it is just a matter of time until non-poisoned food and medicine become the norm. And health? I can see my GP for 15 minutes if I book a month ahead. I pay via taxes, in Canuckistan $14,000 a year for this privilege. The only people who make easy money in the Canadian health system are the bureaucrats and the fraudsters. And our fraud is bigger than that of the U.S. We are essentially a cartel state with the left in bed with Chinese triads.

Therefore I have a naturopath, who will sit with me for 100 minutes, and I can call her if I have a problem. I pay her properly. With her guidance, and that of her team I can practice preventative medicine which means, Deus Volente, I will never get heart disease or cancer, because why? We know how to prevent it. And a lot of it was learned during Covid.

The Covid vaccine with its disability kickback, caused 26.6 million injuries and 1.36 million disabilities in 2022, according to Edward Dowd and the injuries are ongoing. Dowd is an innovator in finance, and his research into the results of Covid is unparalleled; trust-worthy because he does not rely on the beast system for his livelihood. In any case, everyone knows the disability and excess deaths claim is true, just by looking at their own family and social cohort. Way too many cancers among the young, way too much illness among those who should be vibrant and strong in the prime of life.

What’s that Bible verse? As for you, you meant evil against me, but God meant it for good, to bring it about that many people, should be kept alive, as they are today.

So people are flooding to clean food and integrative medicine and Big Pharma, Ag, Food will fail.

Toby Rogers, who has testified in front of Congress many times, wrote last week:

A Neocolonial Wealth Extraction and Depopulation System

Yeah, so that is what they have been doing. Practising the art of The Vig. Creating economic trauma and raking in everything they could rake. They called it an investment strategy. When they run out, they create another trauma: war, pandemic, mortgage fraud, genocide, 9/11, 7/10. They allow a flood of primitive migrants to rape and murder and steal, which means that the left’s money machine is kept going courtesy of the taxpayers, our communities are divided, our welfare, education and health systems are overloaded, and our culture of peace and sanity is broken. And that is just money money money to Wall Street, K Street grifters and Marxist scum like Ilhan Omar and Nancy Pelosi.

Canada’s bankster PM doesn’t even bother to hide what he’s doing

As Epstein said to Ariane Rothschild (“What a great hunt”), toppling the Ukrainian government would be very profitable.

“Let the goyim deal in the real world”. Jesus, God, that was unhelpful, the Jew-hate this could cause is frightening to contemplate. Larry Fink’s son was the worst ‘goyim’ offender, showing us just what our financial elites think of us: human cattle. We live only to be milked then slaughtered by the superior Jew.

Meanwhile Larry Fink is in for a world of lawsuits like this, from here to the end of his wretched life. He was forced by Trump to stop buying up residential real estate and turning us into a nation of owning nothing.

And this sneering creature is done, along with his horrible organization:

The government, the Democrats and their bureaucrats are practising the same thing. Create a trauma, get some money to solve it and profit. Migrants not only filled their voter lists, they made it possible for a whole bunch of new fraud, estimated at about $20 billion per blue state and counting, Trump and Bessent estimate it at $1 trillion a year. That’s how The Left make (sic) money. That’s why they sat glowering at Trump’s speech. Every promise he made, every dollar he returned to taxpayers, was a dollar they couldn’t vig.

The Spectator this week attempted to plumb the depths of blue state fraud, and declared it unfathomable. Further, they reported, not one state will investigate the billions stolen by the migrant welfare system, because then the ruling Democrats would lose a valuable voting block.

Trump on Tuesday declared that stopping the fraud means a balanced budget.Let’s see if J.D. Vance can thread this needle. If he can, and that’s a very big if, he will deserve the slot for which he is being groomed.

Wednesday’s announcement.

Why Global Renaissance?

Absurdistan’s favorite subject is economics. We revelled in it at graduate school. We read graphs for fun. We were a Keynesian for long enough to know just what passes for “thought” among the left. And Tuesday night … well Tuesday night was thrilling.

When I learned about ‘rent-seeking’ I walked around Toronto in a daze for two weeks. I think I climbed on top of the bar at Bemelman’s on Bloor Street to explain it to the assembled, one very late night. Rent-seeking explains our world. It explains why there is no growth. Everyone in power is stealing, or rent-seeking. It’s what they do. It is why our communities are degrading, our schools teach garbage, our air and water are poisoned, our food is poisoned, our communities are broken by migrants, our daughters are not safe on our streets and in our parks, our farmers live under siege, our health system is a torture chamber, and our lives a grind. We grind for them.

Did you know that there are three years entirely missing from the Epstein files? Guess what years? Go on, guess. Ok, I’ll tell you. 1999-2001.

Let’s remember Ariane de Rothschild’s messaging about sitting in meetings in Japan and how all the new ideas pitched to her were BORING and let’s get together and discuss yours. And then Epstein suggested toppling the Ukrainian government?

Yeah, that’s the old system.

The New System

On Tuesday, Trump kickstarted the new. All the RINOs went into mourning. And the thugs on the left seethed and shouted.

Retirement savings match. 50% of private sector workers have no retirement benefits. For every $1,000 an individual deposits, the government matches. They manage their own account, it does not become another bureaucratic feeding fest. Trump accounts for kids; an 18 year old may graduate high school with $100K in the bank. Now everyone is in the market. Again, no bureaucrats. Prescription drug costs cratered. Bye Pharma. Returning health subsidies to individuals, which will make the insurance market truly competitive. No bureaucrats. Energy costs plummeted after the end of carbon subsidies, green energy mandates, and a host of grifting DOE/Interior programs for upper-middle-class Karens. Largest tax cuts for middle class in history, hitting especially the actually-working class with no tax on tips or overtime, plus no tax on Social Security Inflation cratered. Tariffs as a future tax revenue source promising no income tax for those making under $200,000. AI companies will have to create their own power plants and find their own water sources, not feed off local communities. Fraud program to eliminate $1 trillion of the annual deficit.

I guess that is boring to the average person. It is not for me. It is my contention that energy and creativity flow up, not down. It is not engineered via disgusting experiments with aborted fetuses and elite breeding programs. Genius, as an aberrant trait, is evenly distributed across the population, according to my renowned biophysicist cousin who was head of the Royal Society. But while upper middle class children tend to laze through life (trust me I know), a genius from the working class is driven.

There are are more geniuses born in the middle and working classes by ten orders of magnitude

Why don’t we know this? Why is this not taught in economic theory? It’s not.

Why will this be a global renaissance? Because when the government and Wall Street get their boots off the necks of ordinary people, and they begin to claw back some of the wealth that has been taken from them, the economy will roar. When you get rid of the one trillion dollars in fraud in government every year and balance the budget, the economy will roar. If everyone has money in the stock market, not just the old, evil and rich, the economy will soar. When insurance companies stop stealing from middle class families with insane deductibles and crazy-ass caps, the economy will soar.

When you have a new Fed chair (Kevin Warsh) who doesn’t believe that full employment causes inflation, the economy will roar. And btw, Musk says AI means the cost of everything is about to deflate. So no inflation. The economy will roar.

When people can afford to make their own decisions about how they will live and spend, the economy will roar.

That’s the future. Do you think Europe is going to look at that and think, nah, let’s have some more primitives in to slit the throat of the local priest? Lets start a fighting war with Russia and send our sons to the front lines? Do you think they are going to continue funding the child hunting pedophiles in Brussels, while the States skyrocket?

Even the Chinese will pluck up some nerve and topple their slave masters. In Argentina, Milei’s legislature went full bore libertarian support as its economy soared 4.4% and inflation fell. Italy under its MAGA leader just matched France’s economy for the first time ever. THAT’s what we should expect, not gloom and doom.

Our media, all of it, pollsters, podcasters and writers sell doom all day every day. Doom doom doom. Just no. It is going to be good. Trust the process. Trust Scott Bessent. Trust Absurdistan.

