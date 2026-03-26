Welcome to Absurdistan

Welcome to Absurdistan

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Carlos's avatar
Carlos
3d

Is she??? ROFLMAO. She is the 3rd most corrupt and owned Gov in the U.S.- behind Newsome and Walz. She is the most OVERTLY owned Governor. She is a psychopath- who stole 2020 for Biden

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🌱Nard🙏's avatar
🌱Nard🙏
3dEdited

Someone needs to check out Emerge Colorado. Sounds eerily similar…and goodness knows we have a plethora of cartels in operation here. Just sayin’.

Think Tina Peters.

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