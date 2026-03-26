One always likes a unifying theory, particularly one that explicates a thorny mystery rigorously ignored by the super-culture, by which I mean the world that the educated and financially secure occupy.

For instance: why was the preponderance of evidence of election fraud ignored by the courts? How did corruption in city and county governments take hold? Why are desperate people flooding the borders unchecked? Why is human and child sex trafficking so prevalent and not stopped? Why are we permitting our fellow citizens to become human wrecks in open-air drug markets? Why are our biggest cities degrading? Why, in so many cities, is middle class housing out of reach for the middle class?

The answer may be because a significant number of elected and appointed officials have been bribed by cartels and other criminal enterprises like the CCP or Asian gangs, like the ones operating in Vancouver, Seattle and San Francisco. And they are bribed through single family housing, bidding up and up and up the price of real estate.

Late last week, an extraordinary hearing took place in the Arizona Senate, whiphanded by Liz Harris, the chair of the committee investigating election fraud in Arizona. Only Harris expected the last presentation, and it was given by a woman we have all met in the nether worlds of finance when we are re-mortgaging, insuring, reinsuring, or investing in a local enterprise.

Katie Hobbs giggles while taking the oath of office in January

She is competent, reductionist, modest, and honest to a fault. She knows the paperwork she slides in front of you for signature, willing to describe every phrase in exhaustive detail.

One of those invisible people upon whom the entire system relies.

Jacqueline Breger was a single mother who owns her own insurance company, has multiple degrees, in accounting, an MBA, and various other necessary finance-industry certifications. She works with her husband1, an investigative attorney named John Thaler.

The story she told had half of America transfixed. Her testimony was based on that of a whistleblower from the Sinaloa cartel given during an application for witness protection, and the subsequent acquisition of 120,000 court documents that prove the case.

Nobody could believe it. Even those who would benefit by it if it were true, didn’t believe it. In the dozen or so interviews that followed the testimony, questions were barked at her and her employer with no small measure of hostility. Rick Santelli of CNBC looked as if all his hair was standing on end.

It starts this way:

In 2006, members of the Sinaloan cartel were arrested, tried and convicted for money laundering through single family homes in Illinois, Iowa and Indiana.

In 2014, Berger’s partner, John Thaler was asked to review the Sinaloan cases in Illinois, Indiana and Iowa and investigate whether the cartel had moved its enterprise to Arizona. Currently, the couple are working with several States Attorneys, the Attorneys General of New Mexico and California, and members of the FBI.

So this is a theory that requires attention.

Let me break it down in the simplest terms I can muster, because this is horribly complex.

He found that they had moved their business to Arizona in spades and then some.

There they set up real estate companies, which created the laundering system, comprised of mortgage brokers, title and escrow companies, fake notaries who created fake deeds of trust, fake lawyers, fake inspection and service companies, fraudulent buyers and sellers. They set up construction companies that inflated bills. While they were at it, they inserted phantom students into universities and trade schools, and stole their student loans. They inserted phantom employees at large corporations and stole their payroll and life insurance when the phantom employees “died”. They set up phantom bank accounts at Wells Fargo and Bank of America. As well as phantom lawyers, certified by inserting fake certifications into the county and state registrars office.

But mostly, they laundered drug money through single family residences.

$7.5 billion a year.

There was so much money that they began to bribe public officials and their support staff. That way they could insert fake documents into the county system and remove any exculpatory evidence.

Jaqueline Berger claims she has hard evidence that Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes employs five phantom employees in his office, and fifteen other individuals hired throughout the government who were there to produce fraudulent signatures, faked dates, and falsified evidence. They also forged the signatures of judges.

She said at least twenty-five percent of the judiciary in Arizona has been bribed by the Sinaloa cartel. Possibly more.

The way the cartel does it– and this is Soros’s tactic as well - they approach a smaller legal practice and say to a partner, we will buy your practice if you run for the judiciary, and we will make sure you will win. A public sector judge earns far less than a private sector attorney, so the lawyer is made whole. Most of the time, their decisions are honest, until the cartel or a Soros agent makes a call.

The investigators are in possession of 10,000 falsified documents from county registrar’s offices and 15,000 fake notarizations that show a massive bribery scheme of public officials. They have 8,000 pages of cellphone and text records that show participants in action.

They claim that the city of Mesa is a criminal enterprise. It has a police department within the police department that operates on behalf of the Sinaloans. They remove evidence, wiretap, hack cellphones, upload planted evidence2 and remove exculpatory evidence. They use planted evidence to swat anyone that poses a threat to the cartel.

Laundering through single family housing is the simplest form of money laundering. Remember that Arizona, after the 08 crash, was in possession of an astounding amount of excess housing that had been abandoned by buyers, sellers and builders. A lot of those were scooped up by the cartel. Basic scam goes as follows (and they can get very much more complicated): Judge A buys a house from a fake seller, ie the cartel, putting down 5%. He pays a mortgage into a fake loan account held by a phantom mortgage company, at Wells Fargo, which demonstrates the mortgage is being paid. The money is then transferred back to his account and over time, he owns the house.

You can go deeper here: Real estate has long been a preferred vehicle for money laundering. All too often, the proceeds of crime and corruption is used to purchase homes. Once the real estate is re-sold, the capital involved becomes legally acquired. The trick is to mask where the money comes from: Criminal networks do this by setting up anonymous companies to hide their connection to the purchase of the property.

Berger and Thaler discovered falsified deeds through tracking the signatures of fake notaries used to legitimize the transactions for the house transactions/bribes. Using complex technologies they identified the following Arizonan politicians and appointed officials with falsified deeds.

Below are the elected and appointed officials Berger and Thaler claim are in possession of falsified deeds.

Runbeck, the organization that ran the election in Arizona, as well as elections around the country, is compromised by the Sinaloa Cartel. Investigators believe that at least 100,000 fake votes were inserted into the system during the 2022 storage of ballots at Runbeck facilities. Thaler and Breger showed an affidavit from Richard Fernandez who followed said faked ballots from a known cartel home to Runbeck. Both Robert Runbeck, the owner and Jeff Ellington, its COO are in possession of falsified deeds.

Three of the five Republican board of supervisors of Maricopa County are in possession of falsified deeds.

And most shockingly, Katherine M Hobbs and her husband Patrick Goodman are in possession of more than one dozen falsified deeds. For two decades, every 2½ years, (thereby avoiding IRS triggering) they refinanced, or sold or bought a new house. Documentation was provided showing these transactions.

Investigators believe that Hobbs was recruited at a non-profit she started that supported women going into politics. All through the US, women have been shoehorned into politics through non-profits, and systematically coerced and bribed until they did the cartel’s bidding. This too is a tactic of Soros and explains so many actions by middle-aged women who look like they went to Wellesley and attend church twice a week.

I look at these well-presented, educated women and think, how the hell did you get here? I am more like them than most journalists because I have one of those numerate advanced degrees which means if all else fails, I can (in theory) do the work of an administrator anywhere in any system. I know them, I am them.

And the only answer I can come up with is that their minds are so infected by feminism and Marxism that they think breaking the system by corrupting it (and making out like bandits at the same time) is somehow the right course to a better future.

But I would hate to be them waking up at 3 am. Assuming they aren’t on major pharmaceuticals.

Election fraud in Arizona, according to the paperwork collected by the investigative team, went metastatic in 2017, when Trump was attempting to close the border. That action supercharged the activities of the cartel who were defending against potential losses. Richard Thaler states that were the cartel to move out of Arizona, both the government and the economy would collapse.

And maybe that would be a good thing. Because how did we get here? How did we allow so much misery and crime to occur on our watch? Because all this money, all the bribery and corruption of the system comes from the drug business and its offspring human trafficking. It depends on the deliberate immiseration of millions of our fellows.

If only a tenth of this is true, we may have a path out of our current chaos.Neither of these crimes existed in any substance during the 50s, 60s or 70s. We let it happen. Only we can fix it.

1 Thaler and Berger are married. Thaler’s ex-wife was the Sinaloan cartel member who requested witsec, and decanted the evidence which triggered the acquisition of the thousands of forged and fake documents. Much of the story is focused on the domestic drama, as if domestic drama were not a part of everyone’s life at one time or another. I am more interested in discovering the truth of the matter.

2 These comprise falsified criminal restitution orders, child support orders, criminal default orders. These are used to SWAT anyone who steps out of line.

Welcome to Absurdistan is running some of her election pieces this week, while the SAVE Act is being debated in the Senate. The theft of our elections is so massive, so excessive, we have just begun to scratch the surface of it.

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Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island, which meant he wasn’t owned by the Communist Party of SA. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post.