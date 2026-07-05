Is Disclosure the Luciferian Endgame? Is it Dark MAGA, Eternal Life and "Destroying the Cathedral"?

TRANSCRIPT BELOW:

This was super fun to write and research, especially after last week which was infuriating and very very sad. This I tried to do as an old-fashioned take-out the way the old Time Magazine would cover a subject. From all sides, with all the newest news. Decades ago, this would take weeks of desperately hard work. Today just one person can do it with the entire world laid out and easily accessed. So I can say with confidence that after you read this you will have a great over-view of what is happening with alien disclosure.

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Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island, which meant he wasn’t owned by the Communist Party of SA. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post.

TRANSCRIPT

According to Congressman Eric Burlison, R Mo, alien disclosure has moved into the top ten priorities of the Trump administration. The pressure from UFOlogists and other investigators has reached ramming speed and one of the most prominent, Dr. Steven Greer, former emergency room doctor, and relentless advocate and researcher has threatened Catastrophic Disclosure by the end of August.

What does he mean by that? Greer has data, video, photographs, and testimonies under oath. of thousands of whistleblowers, most of them former employees of the Department of War. It’s happening whether the government wants it or not, says Greer, and many within the government including Congress are fighting for it. Hearings are held in secret and in public every week in D. C.

For instance late last month, this hearing took place about hidden tech knowledge and the missing scientists in the U.S. and China. Every missing scientist was working on advanced physics and alien life. Despite that, whistleblowers are being encouraged by Congress to come forward and break their NDA’s with impunity. To that end, Congress is pushing forward a bill that covers alien whistleblowers who have signed NDAs.

As the leader of this hearing suggested, elements within the government have been blocking human progress for many decades and that is wrong. Greer calls it the Lost Century, and his film is entitled just that, The Lost Century. The film is convincing. I have watched it twice. Greer suggests, and I think it possible, that we have had the ability to create ‘free’ energy for decades, but that it would collapse the world economy, dependent as we are on fossil fuels. Watch the film before you argue against this.

Here is Dr. Hal Puthoff, testifying last month that he participated in covering up the evidence almost four decades ago, but now, it’s ok, the reason not stated.

Trump apparently wants it. He has been posting videos of himself talking with Tall Whites and parading a Tall Grey in chains on Truth Social.

Greer’s promise is the carrot. He swears they are here to help us, and that we are about to become a “cosmic race”. Greer’s sticking point is that aerospace companies (and this is Spielberg’s Disclosure Day film plot), have sequested knowledge that should be making life on earth very very much more liveable and humane. This is what gives him the energy to persist.

Outside the mainstream bubble, most of us have known for decades that aliens exist. We know that government has known about it for 74 years, which is the assertion of Steven Spielberg’s film, Disclosure Day. We ‘know’ Eisenhower made a deal with them - this fact and proof apparently on the table to be released formally - and that Nixon took Jackie Gleason to visit alien bodies in the early 70’s.

There are 57 alien life forms, not including plasmoid beings, which are interdimensionals. Congressman Burlison again on being in a SCIF with the Director of National Intelligence, discussing glowing Orb life-forms:

Here is plasmoid life captured at my house ten years ago. At the time, I was trying to distract myself from my husband burying my little terrier, who had been my boon companion for 17 years. So I was taking photographs of Jamie’s garden for his mother and this appeared on the digital film. I suspect it was his soul saying good-bye. This is a classic orb, I’ve had ‘experts’ look at it.

It is theorized in the world outside the mainstream bubble, that we, homo sapiens, were likely bred from homo erectus by a kind of master race called the Arcturians, the Machiavellians of our galaxy, so that we could work as slaves to mine resources on earth for them. (Arcturians have blue skin, it is thought, and may be the identity of Krishna, the God of India.) Arcturians seem to be a travelling race with mysterious purpose and origin. Over time there have been many such breeding experiments.

It can get pretty dubious in the breeding discussions, but it is a prime focus of the dark side of this issue, the Dark Enlightenment idiots. For instance, I am blood type 0 neg. Six percent of humans carry that blood type, which appeared among the Cherokee and Basque 35,000 years ago. It is asserted without much proof, that we were bred by Arcturians. OR, and I prefer this, we are carriers of the Christ’s blood, as a result of the Magdalen fleeing to what is modern Provence. Christ and the Magdalen had a son, whose ancestors moved into Basque country. The hunt for the Christ bloodline the point of Dan Brown’s Da Vinci Code. Many millions have been spent parsing this, assuming it is the real Holy Grail. It is all just….unknowable and FOIA requests about RH- blood types has been met with No, national security, which gives the whole discussion an extra bit of excitement.

This means that the principal worry is that disclosure will reveal that humans are part of an inter-galactic breeding program and that “God” is in fact just a superior race of beings that farm us, improve us, describe our existence, in the sense of limit and allow. Which means that faith in a Supreme Being, across all the religions would collapse and that chaos would ensue. No one would go to work. No one would go to school. Add free energy, anti-gravity and the cure for all disease, and the world would transform overnight. All the markets would collapse. This is the belief of the Collins Group within the Department of War, who have stood in the way of disclosure since the 60’s.

Brookings, in 1980 gave the Department of War the same advice,

Here is Carlos Eire, a Yale religious studies professor discussing what he believes would be the result:

If Jesus turns out to be non-human intelligence, an Arcturian or Pleadian, sent to teach us to love one another, then what? Well, we could be in a world of hurt. To forestall this, a group of Christian intelligence officers began meetings with Christian pastors. Here is the account of one of the pastors:

“He is not government. He is not part of an intelligence agency, not NSA, CIA, none of the alphabets. As far as I know, he is part of a private group of Christian intelligence operators.

They are operating privately on intelligence with disclosure.

Their goal was to gather intel and data. And again, this is my understanding. Their goal is to gather intel and data on what this disclosure stuff is.

I don’t know what their opinions were of it when they first started the operation.

They gathered a lot of intel and they came to believe that what is happening is deeply spiritual, what people are experiencing is deeply spiritual, and that what the majority of the experiences are when it comes to, let’s just say, their generic surface level terminology, abductions, alien abductions, is demonic, demonic in nature.



From The Confessionals: I Was in the Pastor Alien Disclosure Meeting… It’s Real, But Not What You Think | Slingshot Nation, May 7, 2026

That’s the other glitch in the process. That aliens are not, as Steven Greer would have it, good. They do not wish us well, they have a purpose for us, and it is malign, unknowable and compared to us, they are all-powerful. They are members of the Fallen Angels of Genesis 6 and the Book of Enoch, that one-third of heaven who chose evil over good and were exiled to earth to make trouble.

Abductees, for instance, when watching the scenes of child abduction in Disclosure Day, suffer PTSD. There are tens of thousands of abduction stories, few of them are remembered pleasantly. Novelist Whiteley Strieber whose novels about alien abduction were massive bestsellers has, with his wife, donated hundreds of thousands of letters sent by readers about their own UFO or alien experiences. This is housed at Rice University, which also holds over a million documents on unexplained phenomena. The Anne and Whitley Strieber “Communion” letters can be found here.

Mostly abductees were terrified, and marked for life. ‘What alien race’, asks one abductee, ‘thinks taking children from their bed, and experimenting on them is a “good thing”.’

And this is where we get into Dark MAGA, eternal life, and ‘Destroying the Cathedral’. Destroying the Cathedral is the idea suggested by Curtis Yarvin, a digital-overlord type associated with Peter Thiel, who posits a future where there is no such thing as democracy, that we will be ruled by a superior being, whose intelligence and physicality is enhanced by alien tech.

Alien disclosure would bring forward another Dark MAGA goal, which is accelerationism.

Dark MAGA is just a big no for me. It deals in the occult, and Absurdistan’s country-wide policy is that the occult is stupid; treaty-ing with evil is stupid. Nevertheless, those of us outside what is allowed to be known, theorize that occult members, some of which are in outfits that have a centuries-long tradition of evil are summoning dark entities which are appearing as ‘alien’ life forms. Kabbalah and Luciferianism flowered into being in western Europe, triggered by the Medici family paying to translate Corpus Hermeticum in 1460. This started the occult practices of Renaissance magic, leading to Elizabeth 1’s magician/scientist John Dee, and then of course, the repellent child sacrificer, Aliester Crowley, whose acolytes in America numbered Anton Lavey. Then we get into all that revolting stuff about cannibalism, child torture, etc.

Dark MAGA is just a new iteration of an old stupid tradition.

Channeller which are rife among New Agers is the practice of channeling said dark entities, not ‘ascended masters’ or Jesus or your long dead grandfather, but beings from the second heaven who know your weaknesses and plan to either exploit them, or torment you for fun. The CIA and Department of Defence have been investigating psychic practices since the 1940’s, inventing remote viewing, which is, essentially, going into a dream state and travelling on the astral plane into the Second Heaven which is filled with darkness and magic. The first heaven is where we live, the third where God lives.

That suspicion of channelling is the belief of the Catholic Church, and it feels more right than not. Those channeled entities beloved of the New Age are steering us towards a rather darker future, one that melts down human reason, which you can observe if you scratch a New Ager. This is also an apparent goal of Dark MAGA.

Dark MAGA wants to dismantle the American constitution and usher in an age of CEO Kings who will be chosen, because we are too dumb to know what’s good for us. The dark Enlightenment wants a state-run media who tell us what we may think and they want no regulations because that slows them down. For instance, no regulations around data centers, no worry about water or power - full steam ahead. They are not interested in helping the weak, or rectifying wrong. They want to make life hell on earth so they can usher in their New Age, their one world order. They want to bring along the End Times, in order to usher in their perfect world. As for themselves, they want to perfect themselves to become Gods. Digital entities screaming through the universe, able to inflict any hellscape or misery without punishment.

It’s so bonkers one can only laugh helplessly. Greer states that UFO tech is being used for evil by government officials.

I think we are allowed by our media to know about 20% of what is actually available to be known. Further, in terms of actual adherence to our current reality, only 20% of us align with the ‘mainstream’; it may be as few as 5%. If you look at ad buy figures, which have to be accurate in order to price an ad, only 1,000 people will read an op-ed in a major city newspaper. City broadsheets are Tier 3 Media. In Tier One publications like the NYTimes, the Washington Post and Wall Street Journal, a viral op-ed will reach 250,000, but that only happens once in a blue moon.

Mostly readership of an op-ed or editorial or political piece in Tier One media lands sharply under 100,000. The Atlantic will clock 50,000 readers of any of its pieces, as does Time Mag, these are Tier 2 operations. The CBC in Canada reaches 4% of Canadians, their TV news shows 1.34%. But all these outfits have clout far far beyond their actual uptake. Politicians play to them, and since the globalist left have captured them all, it’s like an echo chamber. A politician will say something not permitted, the media will clap back, the politician simpers and modifies his policy idea. Because of the perceived power of the media outfit.

Which does not exist except in their own minds.

The real power rests with us, were we to recognize it. Some are saying Disclosure is a distraction from the main event which is hunting down Luciferians and malign powers within the culture, but I think that hunt is well entrained, that millions have seized upon the hunt as a mission, a sacred purpose and they will not stop. I don’t think I’m wrong here - the fire lit by MAGA - and I don’t mean Trump - has triggered conflagrations all over the world. Every month, another sick malignant government falls and another leader stands up. It is the most exciting time to be alive, most positive, most powerful. More is revealed every day. Disclosure is part of it.

We are in the ascendance and will not be stopped. No more living in a nether space being manipulated by forces we can’t see.

Let’s have it all out on the table for the world to see. All the evil, all the thievery, all the pain and hurt caused by our glorious leaders. Let’s see it all. Then we can decide. Us.

Another hearing in Washington last month:

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