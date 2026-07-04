Welcome to Absurdistan

Welcome to Absurdistan

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D D Wise's avatar
D D Wise
3d

Angels are real. Although disembodied they can take the form of humans or animals.

Video and film can be faked.

Why would I believe anything these governments say after all they’ve done? Hiding beneficial technology because muh aliens is right up their alley.

The Creator of the Universe created everything and we only know a tiny fraction of it.

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Mycroft1325's avatar
Mycroft1325
3d

There's a serious problem with this whole 'Disclosure' Gig that I've never seen addressed-

The Fact is, if a 'Superior Race' wanted to openly reveal themselves to the Public, there is not a _thing_ that any Government on Earth (or all of them Together) could do to _Stop_ them.

So, either the 'Aliens' are working with those Governments, the Aliens just don't care about us (which contradicts every Alien Interaction Story out there), or it's all a big False Flag, done by Humans with Black Box Tech.

But it is _NOT_, 'The Government has been keeping the Aliens from revealing themselves.'

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