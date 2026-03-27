Welcome to Absurdistan

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Carlos's avatar
Carlos
2d

Truly amazing investigative work. You should reach out to Emerald Robinson and Lara Logan. Seems like a synergy where you can amplify each other's work and message, reach more people.

We live in the most numb and complacent country ( other than Canada). The wolves are at every door - and no one answers the door with a shotgun.

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Richard Harmon's avatar
Richard Harmon
2d

I can’t begin to fathom how you uncover all this and make it make sense AS YOU DO.

Leaves me hopeless I fear and I hate that.

Truly amazing research and effort from you. Thank you!

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