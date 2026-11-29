Repeal the Indian Act, Repeal DRIPA, Repeal the U.N.’s conscienceless UNDRIP. All have enslaved indigenous people across the world

The case of Canadian Conservatism is curious indeed. It is fortress Conservatism, RINO conservatism, Tory conservatism, preserve the structure of international finance at all costs. Basically, they are all in on it - Daniele Smith, Jason Kenney, Stephen Harper - who tried to hire Mark Carney - and they take their instructions from the City of London. Oh of course, that’s all done by hesitations and suggestions and the velvet hand steering over vertiginously expensive dinners. For us peons, the people who pay, it is clothed in populist language, but push comes to shove, they follow the RINO line:

Forced vaccination Compelled Speech Massive fines for disallowed speech All the Idiot Acronyms: DEI ESG DEIB, DEIA, IDEA, JEDI, CSR, CRT. Which serve to divide people and cause social friction so we don’t see the real enemy. Agenda 2030 - literal fascism. Every blade of grass catalogued and out breath measured and taxed. Allowing boiler plate New World Order regulation that shuts out local operators, chokes growth. Export the same ideas to destroy the third world via sovereign debt, enabling mass migration that set our communities on fire. Pandering to environmentalists and climate fascists. Selling off the country to China, cause … we broke baby. Ushering in cartels, triads and gangs because … also broke A health system so overspent, people choose medically assisted dying. For the mentally ill, the depressed, Christians? Forced death coming right up in 2027. Think I’m exaggerating? They’ve already done it, in spectacular fashion to one Christian woman who they literally tied down and shot full of the drug. We can’t afford our ‘free’ healthcare. The old have to die faster. It’s just a fact.

While populists in Alberta were demanding a referendum, Premier Danielle Smith leveraged populist anger by negotiating hard with Mark Carney. It is difficult to say whether Carney still actually believes in the carbon-is-catastrophic fiction, but in his last incarnation, he set up the carbon tax/capture system all over the western world in banks, investment houses and governments via the Bank of International Settlements, GFANZ, the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero. and the Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets (TSVCM). Basically mechanisms stitched into every transaction that steals money right out of taxpayers pockets.

Nevertheless, Smith managed to hornswoggle a lot of the demands of the environmental industry. Ottawa agreed not to implement the proposed federal carbon cap, hold the federal clean electricity rules in abeyance, and designate the Pacific Link pipeline as a Project of National Interest. She negotiated an equal share partnership between the province and the feds, got them to permit a deepwater port, and drop the tanker moratorium. And she shoved carbon capture bills off into the future.

Pretty standard Tory Conservatism and serious business for this part of the world. I imagine in the next few years, a version of this will happen everywhere, as the world re-industrializes as it must.

So what’s the last hurdle? The last horror? The last Marxist/Bankster con they are going to run?

Indigenous court cases. At every step along the line, law suits. Lawsuits for years. And years. Eating up millions then tens of millions of taxpayer dollars.

This happened in every country:

2010: Harper’s government formally endorsed UNDRIP, with qualifications.

2016: Justin Trudeau’s government announced its unconditional support.

2019: British Columbia became the first Canadian province to enact legislation implementing UNDRIP, through the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA).

2021: The federal United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act received Royal Assent on June 21.

2023: The federal government released its implementation Action Plan, containing 181 measures.

And if somehow the pipeline etc gets through the Indian guantlet, what will stop the profits devolving to actual people?

Environmentalist court cases: Carbon capture, “clean” energy, tanker traffic, dredging a deep water port, the entire apparatus of environmentalism will arm itself and set up camp. Imagine hotels filled with environmental lawyers working at fever pitch, tearing up your money at hundreds of thousands a day.

The Empire stays strong. We stay weak.

Danielle and Carney still play to the Empire. Harper played to it. Poilievre plays to it.

Unless they stand up to it, we are done.

During Smith’s negotiations, the Liberal Party launched the all-hands-on-deck feel-good propaganda campaign against which Canadians are still paralyzed. It worked, Every one went back to sleep. Canadians are a passive trusting people. Which is nuts. Because we are close to collapse. Twenty-three thousand of us died waiting for treatment last year, and 5% of us are choosing MAID.

We are catastrophically indebted.

How We Failed

Canada is failing because our Conservatives do not fight the real battle.

Steven Harper, the much-missed and much vaunted Conservative Prime Minister - the last time we had a balanced budget, very little debt and everyone was employed but never mind - was much of a muchness. In his last actions he signed the country onto Agenda 2030, which is fascism-for-real. And he signed onto UNDRIP.

This happened in every country. And if you try to build something? An hotel? An industrial park? A small modular reactor? A mine? Those two acts will pursue you to an early grave.

Now it is my theory, after observing environmental miscreants for the past 20 years, that they are funded in order to alienate citizens from exploiting their own country’s resources, deliberately impoverishing those citizens, preventing any to rise to even upper middle class, so the entrepreneurial among us cannot put together investments and take any control back from our Imperial Masters. The movement is funded by the UN, and the world’s great foundations who are all in on ‘beat down the Kulaks so they pay us interest on their debt.’

Our Marxist Incursion

I came home to B.C. for Christmas one year decades ago, to the news that all of a sudden all the Indians in the province were demanding land rights. Now this was absolutely a mirror image of how Marxist/bankers destroyed the thriving very very wealthy industrial sector of Quebec. I was a kid then, but remember angry men tossing flaming bags of shit on the front lawn of our house in the middle of the night. Marxist unionists from France destroyed the province. All the factories left. Tens of thousands of good family-formation jobs, vanished over 15 years. Hundreds of thousands of ancillary jobs vanished because a factory job fuels five others.

Employed in Quebec today? Probably by the government.

Today Quebec lives on debt. It can finance this debt because it is so wealthy and, like the children they are, the rest of Canada gives them a $10 billion dollar annual allowance. The wealth lies untouched in the land and in the people. Who play silly games, pretend they have a superior “culture”, refuse to grow up, and spend their time mired in hatred, like all leftists. Their wealth has been given to the bankers.

Same thing happened to the Indians, who, in point of fact do have legit land rights, not the preposterous ones they claim, and could, if they were rational, studied engineering, make themselves very very rich. Like the Indians in Prudhoe Bay, Alaska. I talked to a chief up there once who was rolling in ecstasy about his people’s future, the numerate higher education his sons were taking.

That could not be allowed to happen in my province. Hence the banks sent Marxist agitators into the bands and corrupted them. Always difficult, the slow integration, an education to help make them functional and prosperous, was stopped in its tracks by the promise of free money.

Development of oil and gas? Mining in the richest jurisdiction in the world with every conceivable rare earth mineral for which the digital economy starves? No and no and no and no, say the bankers.

Here’s one of my friend’s pieces, she is a member of the Cowichan Band, Meaghan Walker-Williams on what could really happen on reserves. Talk about an economic boom. There are all manner of brilliant Indians. Their voices are barely heard above the thieves and grifters. They are marginalized, and accused and cut off from their families. The brutalism on the reserves is titanic. And fully, completely, measured in a series of statistics I append below.

Instead of growth, education and employment, murder, child abuse, violence, drug addiction, alcohol, incidents so high, it’s dizzying. Sometimes ten times the rate the rate of the ex-reserve population. Watch Bernadette Robinson’s videos for detail; her bravery is considerable. The reserves I have been on have no vegetables and all the houses stink of mold. garbage is strewn everywhere inside and outside the houses. The culture is hopeless.

Here is a paper I wrote on Pierre Trudeau’s destruction of the Canadian Indian. It started in the 1970’s. Within twenty years, the Indians he radicalized were begging for industry and pipelines and capitalism.

The chiefs who know how to work the system, the ones who appear on camera, live like minor royalty, the rest scrabble. If you complain you are ostracized. The culture is leftist whining and grifting. To visit you have to endure a Big House Speaker ululating about his time at boarding school for at least an hour, maybe two. Ok whatever, it happened sixty years ago and you have been paid and paid again. Pedagogy that long ago was brutal in every boarding school high and low, and the residential schools had more than their fair share of sadists.

My little brother dated an Indian for a couple of years. We adored her. She was charming and witty and sweet. She had also been raped by her father, grandfather and uncles since she was five. The relationship foundered.

Up in Ontario, the bands live around the Ring of Fire, a resource so valuable, if exploited, they’d live like the richest people on earth. Stopped by socialist politicians for decades.

They live in stasis. There are no roads out. For a while, half a dozen teens committed suicide every year. One of my cousins taught on the worst of those reserves and after a couple of years, could not return because too many of her students had killed themselves, and her heart couldn’t take it.

That province, Ontario, once the richest in North America, lies in catastrophic debt.

This was not the case before the Marxists and environmentalists moved onto the reserves. As I have endlessly stated, there are four intermarriages in my and Jamie’s family, it was not the case even 50 years ago. Integration was proceeding.

Since then, an entire cadre of lawyers, many if not most white, have grown up, and spent their lives extracting huge amounts of money from the taxpayer, on both sides of the court - the Indians pay nothing - negotiating said land rights. This is a masterful ploy. The land is alienated from high IQ active businesspeople and put into stasis, and taxpayer debt is run up during the decades, yes, decades of court proceedings. Who cashes in on that? Everyone but the Indians. Mostly the bankers.

In order to excuse their own reprehensible behaviour, an Indian band in Kamloops, using this generation’s curse - a fetid liberal woman possessed of a shaky grasp on reality - claimed that there were 215 bodies of children supposedly killed by Catholic teachers on the grounds of a former residential school. The story blew up, was used by politicians everywhere, rocketing across the world. In turn, bands claimed bodies of children across the nation. Tens, then hundreds of millions were paid out.

NOT ONE BODY HAS BEEN FOUND.

Today, normals cannot get far enough away from any Indian. No one but the profoundly foolish believes a word any of them say.

This was a classic ploy. The region stays broke, citizens are set against each other, the people mired in stasis, and the banks get paid interest on the debt.

The Shift is Coming and It Is Inevitable.

And then, three weeks ago, it all changed. A young government, led by an actual populist country person, won the election in my province, British Columbia, opening the door to potentially massive growth. A government staffed by the young and extremely fed up. This is the conservatism of the future. No more Empire. No more pandering to international grifters. Just power and purpose.

(SOGI is Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity.)

This is mirrored everywhere as Gen Z and Millennials have come to distrust the lies of their elders, especially those in power.

Liberalism, as now practised, is dying.

Already three Indian bands have lodged suit against his first announced project. Environmentalists will follow, clogging the courts and forcing taxpayers to fund their crusades. Behind those bands, the bankers of Europe, the big foundations, the Climate Nazis, USAID, the UN, NGOs, the worst people in the world.

But not the Indians themselves. They want growth, badly.

They want development. They want to LIVE.

For God’s sake, let them.

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Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post. Her first book The Monkey Puzzle Tree was an investigation of the CIA MKULTRA mind control program and was published by Bloomsbury and Knopf Canada. Her next book, Eco-Fascists,,How Radical Environmentalists Are Destroying Our Natural Heritage, was a look at how environmentalism, badly practiced, is destroying the rural economy and rural culture in the U.S. and all over the world. It was published by Adam Bellow at Harper Collins US. She is a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Center for Public Policy, fcpp.org. You can read in depth policy papers about various elements of the environmental junta here: https://independent.academia.edu/ElizabethNickson.

Her essay on the catastrophic failings of Canada’s CBC is included in Michael Walsh’s Against the Corporate Media, 42 Ways the Press Hates You, published in September 2024