Welcome to Absurdistan

Welcome to Absurdistan

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Riff Raffer's avatar
Riff Raffer
3d

Thank you Elizabeth. I refuse to call you a journalist because that term is irrevocably tainted. But thank God that respected independent investigators like yourself are finally breaching the veil on these horrors. The only thing protecting these monsters is our own sense of decency: people struggle to believe that other humans could be capable of such horrific acts. I wish I was confidant that justice will be meted out. Perhaps if we develop a distributed, non-centralized guild of assassins, these satanic cockroaches might be stomped out.

Reply
Share
34 replies
Brewer55's avatar
Brewer55
3d

This was a very tough read. I had to stop half way through to pray and ask the Lord to please bring justice and end this abuse. There are no words to describe just how heinous all of this is. It is beyond belief that so many people could be part of this deep, deep evil!

The cabal is so huge and the blackmail so widespread, it seems. How is there going to be justice in this world when so many control the levers of power? I don't think justice will come in this mortal world. I believe it is only when Jesus returns as the lion that Satan, and all his minions are put under His heel!

Reply
Share
22 replies
369 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Elizabeth Nickson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture