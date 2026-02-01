I Didn't Hear An Apology from the World Economic Forum. Did You?

The wealth of the wicked is stored up for the just - Proverbs 13:22

Transcript below.

Welcome to Absurdistan would like to point out that, despite this take-down of the UN/WEF/NetZero/sustainability junta, she lives in a green house, which follows many of the LEED requirements for a carbon neutral house. It is rammed earth with insane thermal mass, which means it is always comfortable, no matter the weather. I use geothermal heat, and various other green-inspired tech. This stuff is not garbage, but it is also NOT YET SCALEABLE. When it is, is an improvement of an order of magnitude in terms of comfort and health. Half my land lies in perpetual covenant, and it holds two creeks, which may or may not enhance salmon habitat. But we can’t get there with the regulatory structure put in place over the last 30 years. That, as I describe, only leads to decline. We have to find another way, and we will, through prosperity, not impoverishment.

I am not paid by the mainstream, which allowed this to happen without reporting it. I was exiled for writing about it from the mainstream. My editors…profoundly shocking that they chose to ignore something so critical. I don’t think I’d pick up the phone if they called me.

Eco-Fascists is now available as a paperback here.

Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela's memoir before he was released from Robben Island. She went on to write for Harper's Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post.

Transcript:

Absurdistan is avoiding the CCP/Marxist-planned and led, plutocrat-funded revolution on the streets of America this week, to celebrate the entire freaking planet dodging the biggest bullet ever headed towards humanity since The Flood. What was launched against us over the past two decades was a murderous, genocidal, economic catastrophe based on crap science which anyone, given an ounce of integrity, could refute. They- and by they, I mean the WEFers - launched a world-wide suppression of innovation, of creativity, of production and growth, of health-giving, family forming child-birthing activity. Then they tried to cull us. Like we were cattle.

In this they were aided by ‘civil society’, led by the nose like they were cattle themselves, by the over-educated goons at the United Nations whose goal is universal communism administered by their shrivelled heartless selves.

To wit they poisoned our food, poisoned the air, drove us into unhealthy cities, which they, methodically, ruined. This last was across the world. In China they built ghost cities. Still empty. In the U.S. and Canada, they drove twenty million of us out of rural regions and planned for many many more, all to be warehoused around strip malls and big box stores. And in the developing world the tragedy is heart-stopping; the U.N., under IUCN (International Union for the Conservation of Nature) wrenched tens of millions of traditional and indigenous peoples out of their homelands and drove them into shanty towns on the edge of cities to starve and die.

They were saving the planet via reducing productive activity.

In South America, they are, currently, with the collusion of Larry Fink, Ray Dalio, - authors of this mess - along with brutalist socialist governments, monetizing land, water and air, doling out crumbs to locals, in yet another foul rip-and-strip.

City folk are easier to brand and track like cattle, you see, every thought recorded, every gesture measured to extract more profit. While they are diminishing our lives. Every time I think about this I hear the word “foreshorten”. That’s what they have done to us over the past decades.

In fact, “foreshortened”, has echoed through my mind for years. After I came home, Iwatched our local government kill initiative, destroy any hope of a vibrant economy, persecute anyone who asserted we needed to grow, and draw the population down to the point where the elderly are the biggest cohort. A place which could be a source of joy, pride, hope, fun, recreation and economic abundance for the whole region, is now a draggy, grey, miserable place where people pretend it’s all ok while penny-pinching on tiny pensions.

Everyone - each of us - is living a foreshortened life, radically reduced from our potential. Artificially impoverished, limited in our actions and creativity. Innovations gone unnoticed and unused, initiatives that could have bettered everyone, left to die on the vine. Unless you are part of the regime, wherein you are profiting by the deliberate carbon-based draw-down of economic activity, imagine your life with twice the opportunity, twice the money, twice the travel, more children, more vacations, more art, more beauty. That’s what they took from us.

Foreshorten: prematurely or dramatically shorten or reduce (something) in time or scale.

Instead we have three generations who live in a kind of blight, men and women in old age without children or family, city kids without opportunity no matter how much education, and angry left-behinds, genetic mis-fires, raging on the streets, afflicted with madness and bad ideas.

Why? Climate Change. The Sixth Great Extinction.

Ok, the climate is changing, but in fact, as we move through the manufactured panic, we are discovering that while the planet is warming slightly, none of the horrifying predicted results are happening. In fact, the planet is greening slightly. Because of the Hunga Tonga eruption, the world in fact, passed the EXTREMELY DANGEROUS 2 degree warming and guess what, nothing happened. No climate refugees, no island kingdoms flooded. Over this week, just because I’m so pissed off, I’ll re-publish my extensive refutations of the “climate crisis”, but a quick read of this, by Ross McKitrick, a co-author of the recent Department of Energy Report on climate will clarify. The climate hysterics litigated and complained and prevented their moving to the next stage of their investigation, but essentially they found, as does the IPCC, that fears are very much over-blown. And that the mild warming is greening the world. The Biden administration used the most catastrophic projections of the IPCC as fact, and drove the world into panic. Which was extremely lucrative for “civil society” and any conscienceless grifter hawking solar panels and windmills.

In mid-2025, McKitrick served as one of five members of the Climate Working Group (CWG), an independent panel of scientists convened by the U.S. Department of Energy. In July of that year, the group published a comprehensive 150-page report that aimed to review the conventional assumptions about the effects of greenhouse gas emissions on the U.S. climate.

But, it’s ok bunnies, the climate panic is dead. Dead as a doornail, dead as the mice my Maine Coon snacks on every night. The past few years represented the last failed attempt by green socialists to ruin us. Thanks to the Trump team, to Scott Bessent and Howard Lutnick, under Trump’s unpredictable genius, the people most oppressed by this gang, the middle and working classes, the virtuous in the upper middle class, will thrive. Everything will grow and grow and grow. Energy and initiative, held back for decades, will explode.

But before we get to that, remember, for fun, last year at the WEFer thrash of corporate boot-lickers and creepy consultants and bleeding heart humanitarians trolling for cash, it was all Net-Zero, carbon-neutral, ‘sustainable energy’ plus all the fantastic earth-saving innovations in building, in earth, air, water and energy, in factories and farms and Agenda 2030, where all industries would be consolidated in two or three mega-corps who would trawl the earth for the poorest most debased and ruined people to work in their Special Economic Zones, which would keep the stock market roaring, despite the lack of actual growth?

Here’s a masterful list of failed Climate predictions. These people are a joke. And none of them should be listened to ever again. Not for a thousand lifetimes. They stole our futures.

And do they care now? Below is the result of a few dozen interviews with this year’s Weffers, as they call themselves. On site. When asked about Net Zero and Climate Change and Agenda 2030, they didn’t answer. It was as if they’d never heard of any of it.

We saw this clearly when we asked people what had happened to the intense focus on climate change. Most responded with blank or puzzled looks. That was the moment it clicked. They had never truly believed in climate change as a fixed commitment. Those were yesterday’s topics. Today’s topic is AI. - Data Republican here.

Voila the stunning mind of Alex Soros, kingpin agitator plutocrat scum:

“So, um, you know, so, um, you know… but when I see this, you know, when I look at this, um, you know, um, you know, uh, more globally regarding, regarding, you know, regarding democracy, I also say to myself, “When was this great time that everybody got along so well, and, you know, things were going so, so great?” I mean, I think, you know, um, uh, um, you know, the, um, you know, I think that we really have to be careful here in, you know, in this nostalgia, uh, for a time, uh, you know, for a time past, because a lot of the reactions we’re seeing in society are actually reactions to positive, uh, to positive things like, i- you know, like equality, uh, for women, um, you know, uh, and, um, uh, you know, and greater diversity.” For all that word salad, the key to remember is: Alex is representative. They all speak this way. Every panel, every “dialogue,” follows the same pattern. Few people are trying to land a clear argument or persuade an audience. They speak to signal belonging, to demonstrate fluency in a shared language, and to impress one another.

Massive amounts of corporate money and taxpayer money sucked down a giant hole of nothingness, producing nothing useful. Just waste, profiting by the desperate and dishonest. And now? Forgotten.

Not by me.

They destroyed industry in every western democracy. Here’s the head of Sieman’s saying Germany has killed its industrial base. Oh please, Sieman’s was all in on the climate scam, hand over fist taking gobs of government subsidy, touting the miracles of windmills and batteries and solar panels. You did this to yourself, you absolute moron.

Farmers were to be “de-privileged” so that food could be delivered with greater efficiency and zero carbon. We would eat bugs. They actually went so far as to fund bug factories. In Sri Lanka who adopted the ‘all organic’ farm requirements, one-third of the country almost starved to death. That’s how stupid they are.

Herds were to be slaughtered across every fertile land, millions of cattle, sheep, goats, killed. Mark Rutte, now head of NATO, tried to make the Dutch kill their animals and they spat him out like the rotting offal he is. No punishment for pure unadulterated evil. Nope. Promotion! Here, you etiolated piece of garbage, defend Europe with no money which means you have to crawl to Big Daddy Trump and beg. And give him Greenland. And you are so stupid, you didn’t even get the billions he was offering.

Why anyone would listen to anything coming out of Western Europe ever again, is beyond me. They are ninnies, vile, extractive, criminal ninnies who like raping little Arab boys. I don’t care if you disbelieve me on that. There is just too much evidence.

Then they started the cull. They introduced an engineered virus, supposedly out of China, with an HIV component tacked on, to ruin our immune systems, to kill off the elderly faster so they wouldn’t have to deal with unfunded liabilities. Then they introduced a vaccine, which killed about 20 million people world-wide, and sent another half a billion into illness one way or another. I’m sorry for you if you don’t believe this. You will eventually connect the dots. Further, complementary medicine will fix this; get on that train, it’s positive and life-affirming.

For the past forty years they have been filling the skies with poison, running chem trails across every single country on earth. If you disbelieve me, read the link above and you will not emerge unshaken. Further Florida and Tennessee have banned geo-engineering, Louisiana is close and 22 other states are in the process. RFKJr has repeatedly stated he will launch a full investigation into aerosolized metals. Look I don’t care if they cloud seed in my region to trigger rain to stop the forest fires green regulation started, but seeding aerosolized metals to refract the sun? That is insane.

They filled the rule books with so much regulation no one could build anything anywhere unless they had millions to spend on “consultants”, lawyers and bureaucratic fees, not to mention interest on loans, because every productive project was delayed by years, even decades by bureaucratic requirements, all of which were sourced at the U.N. Every single country on earth signed treaties and agreements with the United Nations to twin their rule books with the U.N.’s Agenda 2030. Boilerplate, across the known world.

They bullied us, they censored us, in Europe they are still censoring us, they marginalized every single person who raised an objection. They audited, sued, audited and sued. They frightened people into submission. If you questioned extinctions and climate change you were mocked and excluded. No arguments were allowed to be raised. If there had been free discourse, then we would not have these vertiginous debts that were entirely caused by choking enterprise, leading governments to borrow and spend and borrow and spend because they had broken the private market, which led it to strip-and-flip, which is, by the way, how Jerome Powell made his $50 million.

Head of Citadel at WEF last week:

They killed our strongest voices, and when I say they, I mean the Deep State/WEF/UN actors who tried to engineer this stupidity. I will maintain Charlie Kirk’s assassination was Deep State; he was going to be a great President. I still believe Andrew Breitbart was murdered. Military intelligence has known how to spike a heart attack for decades. They nearly killed Mark Steyn with two lawsuits, both of which he eventually won, but which effectively muted him. They are killing off Jordan Peterson now too. Chronic Inflammatory Response Disease, which his doctors are saying is mold exposure. Sure, buddy. We are all mold exposed, it’s blinking stress. The regime went after Peterson so hard, he had two choices: stand and fight or fade away. He stood and fought.

But if you have ever been sued, or had your license to practice yanked, been repeatedly assaulted in print and on television by the harridans of our time, you will know how that felt. You know what it did to his nervous system, to his well-being. It was like the needle was bang over in the red zone of fight, flight or freeze. For a decade. Same with Steyn, more than a decade of frivolous lawsuits which he won, but not after blood and treasure was spent. And a million dollar fine levied.

All in support of a lie. A lie proven in court to be a lie. The lie of catastrophic climate change. The creep, Michael Mann, who sued him could not come up with the evidence behind his hockey stick graph. And he lost the case.

This was deliberate. Break the truth.

They assaulted us with mentally ill teenagers cawing in a whining, querulous, self pitying chalk-on-a-blackboard voice. I would do a lot to never hear that voice again.

They killed 50 million babies, maybe more. The over-population nonsense started just as the Baby Boomers reached full fertility. Over time, since 1970 and the Club of Bloody Rome, pregnancy and family formation was deliberately made difficult and decidedly not celebrated because ‘the planet’. So now we are looking at a birth rate crash which is supposed to be fixed by importing a full 15% of every western country with primitives who barely know how to function. Who are being used, as we are discovering, to steal billions from us.

But most of all, most of all, they foreshortened lives: yours, mine, your neighbor, everyone but those on the take. Those who sold crap sustainable energy, started crap sustainability NGOs, crap ENGOs, lying activist groups, eco-terrorist groups, universities who started environmental law faculties who would prosecute anyone who didn’t believe in the lie. Not before entire libraries of falsity were written and reviewed. Not before the climate change lie percolated through every sector of the arts: painting, sculpture, opera, literary fiction, performance, pop music, spurring an end of times ethos which afflicted almost every mind and turned it dark.

We were being taught to hate ourselves, and die sooner. And be grateful for it.

And, it’s over. Even Gex Z is saying so. John Fredericks is one of the most reliable reporters alive.

Look, some of you may not like or understand economics. It is Absurdistan’s favorite subject. My concern, living in the hinterlands as I do, is that people outside the cities have been forcibly repressed for the past forty years and counting. The list below over-turns that and is therefore the most positive economic policy shifts for the lower 75% IN ONE HUNDRED YEARS.

The Fix Is In Process

This may bore some of you, but it is a list which warms the heart of anyone in the business community - it’s the kind of tinkering the economy needs to grow. Stabilize this and the Golden Age is assured. Even tariffs, which have raised some prices, work, over time to reduce debt, and encourage corporations to return factories in the States.

Trump prohibited politicized or unlawful debanking

Trump suspended De Minimus

His administration is cutting 129 regulations for every new regulation

NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) is a cluster of vicious enviro regulations which tied up producers in Gordian knots. Trump is instituting historic permitting wins; de-privileging NEPA, imposing deadlines and page limits on environmental reviews. Thousands of pages of ‘science’ would fill court filings, delaying process and costing millions.

All three branches of government have directed reforms to the NEPA process, under Unleashing American Energy, Builder Act Amendments, Supreme Court’s Seven County Infrastructure Coalition v Eagle County, which significantly narrowed the scope of environmental reviews

Council of Environmental Quality rescinded its NEPA regulations so that all state agencies have a clear path to reform their own NEPA procedures.

MABA - Make America Beautiful Again. This may not be significant in terms of the economy, but it is very very significant in terms of human flourishing. It promotes active forestry management, expands conservation and restoration efforts in public lands (which were being allowed to rot and return to bush), expands access to outdoor recreation (which was being restricted all across the States), expands access to public lands and waters, and incentivizes voluntary conservation efforts. This generates $1.2 trillion in economic activity with five million jobs.

Unleashing American Commercial Fishing in the Pacific.

Cancels the Democrat war on water pressure in Making America’s Showers Great Again

Eliminates anti-competitive regulations which allow the formation of monopolies, needlessly burden hiring and procurement (DEI) and rescinds anti-competitive regulation - this covers profession associations which act as barriers to entry.

Lifts EPA regs on clean coal; invigorates clean coal industry.

National Strategy to end the Use of Paper Straws.

Sues Jerome Powell for building a Palace to Himself

Establishes the office of United States Investment Accelerator - reduces regulatory burdens, speeds up permitting, increases access to natural resources, facilitates collaboration with national laboratories, works to coordinate all fifty state governments and their economic development agencies.

Trump signed the TCJA in 2017, which doubled the standard deduction for middle-income filers, expanded the child tax credit, cut federal income tax rates for many earners, and the Working Families Tax Cut in 2026, was the largest middle-class tax releif in working history, no tax on overtime or tip, no Social Security Tax.

Howard Lutnick is working towards no income tax on earners under $125,000.

Negative Net Migration helps lower income earners.

Imposed a $100,000 payment to accompany or supplement H-1B petitions.

AND

Drove gas prices to their lowest level in nearly five years, with prices below $3 per gallon in 43 states and below $2 per gallon in 19 states.

Created 654,000 private-sector jobs following deregulation, tax relief, and restored investment confidence.

Ensured 100% of net job growth went to native-born Americans by enforcing immigration laws.

Achieved massive economic growth, with real GDP rising 4.3% in the third quarter of 2025 — smashing economists’ expectations and setting the stage for future growth, with GDP projected to be even higher in the fourth quarter as President Trump’s policies continue to take effect. Canada, by the way is running at -1.3% GDP growth in last quarter.

Oversaw the largest increase in blue-collar wage growth in nearly 60 years.

Increased private-sector real earnings by $1,100 annually — earning back some of the $2,900 in purchasing power workers lost under Biden.

Tamed inflation, running at just 2.4% since President Trump took office — down 70% from its Biden-era peak.

Brought inflation under control by enforcing fiscal restraint, reversing runaway spending growth, and restoring policy credibility, driving core inflation to multi-year lows.

Achieved the lowest mortgage rates in three years by stabilizing mortgage-backed securities markets and expanding liquidity — driving monthly housing payments to their most affordable levels in over two years.

Oversaw existing home sales rising to the strongest pace in three years as income growth finally outpaces home price gains.

Delivered a historic stock-market rebound, with the major stock indices all hitting repeated new record highs.

Delivered unprecedented tax relief for small businesses and other key industries, building on the successful Tax Cuts and Jobs Act from his first term and opening the door for new levels of prosperity to come.

Secured congressional passage of a $9 billion rescissions package, permanently canceling wasteful spending — like the wasteful taxpayer funding of NPR and PBS.

Terminated wasteful foreign aid programs inconsistent with America First priorities through a $5 billion pocket rescission.

Reduced wholesale egg prices by 89% following the Trump Administration’s intervention, supply stabilization, and regulatory relief.

Delivered a 4% nominal private sector weekly wage increase — resoundingly beating inflation.

Directed credit card companies to cap interest rates at 10% to provide Americans needed relief.

Cut the U.S. trade deficit to its lowest level since 2009 through tariff enforcement and reciprocal trade pressure.

Launched the largest deregulation initiative in U.S. history, delivering $5 trillion in savings.

Created Trump Accounts to empower the next generation of Americans through tax-advantaged savings accounts for newborns — projected to provide them with as much as $300,000 come their 18th birthday.

Garnered overwhelming private sector support for Trump Accounts, with Michael and Susan Dell donating $6.25 billion and major corporations such as SoFi, Charles Schwab, and Charter Communications matching the federal government’s $1,000 contribution for employees.

“Following the debut, a cascade of American companies immediately announced “employer match” programs for the accounts, including Charles Schwab, Robinhood, SoFi, Uber, Charter Communications, BNY, Intel, Nvidia, Steak-n-Shake, TPUSA, and Comcast. The list continued growing all week. Trump encouraged even more companies to join in. “I’m officially calling on all employers all across America to follow the lead of many of these amazing companies and make matching Trump Account contributions to benefit the American worker,” he said. Some companies even offered universal donations. JPMorgan Chase said it would match the government’s $1,000 contribution for all qualifying infants.Michael and Susan Dell announced they’d deposit $250 for every child aged 10 and under who lives in a ZIP code where the median income is below $150,000.

Secured roughly $18 trillion in new domestic investment, onshoring jobs and revitalizing American manufacturing.

Delivered $12 billion in much needed direct aid to American farmers through USDA emergency support initiatives — helping farmers and ranchers recover after losses induced during the Biden Administration.

Negotiated massive soybean purchase agreements with China and Bangladesh, reopening critical export markets.

Approved $50 billion in rural healthcare funding — the largest investment in rural hospitals in history.

Reduced rent growth to its slowest pace since 2021.

Reduced weekly jobless claims to their lowest in years.

Taking action to lower housing costs by authorizing Treasury-backed mortgage bond purchases and calling for a ban on large-scale institutional investors buying up supply.

Marked the strongest year for new vehicle sales since 2019, with Ford achieving its best annual sales in six years, General Motors reporting soaring overall sales, and Stellantis seeing Jeep brand sales rise for the first time since 2018.

Oversaw price declines for both new and used vehicles.

Reversed onerous Biden-era fuel economy standards that would have added nearly $1,000 to the cost of the average new vehicle, delivering billions in savings for consumers.

I know the left and the media are in hysterics, but they are a minor chord in an insane symphony of progress. The Democrats are polling at 22%. That’s the reality.

Let the man cook.

Let him cook.