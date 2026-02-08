I Am Thinking Public Executions. How About You?

Welcome to Absurdistan is not funded by any compromised NGO, foundation, university or media empire. We independent actors are the only ones that can be trusted at this point in our game. Everyone else is bought and paid for and lying through their teeth.

I find myself, after a week in the Luciferian hell hole where our leaders dwell, exhilarated. We now know the enemy’s weaknesses, chapter and verse. We can break them, ruin them, vitiate their fortunes, and salt the earth over their graves. Please consider an inexpensive subscription. This is the beginning of their end.

Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island, which meant he wasn’t owned by the Communist Party of SA. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post.

Transcript:

For someone like me who has been writing about Satanic Ritual Abuse, child sacrifice and Luciferian elites - hoping that I am wrong - this week was revelatory. And unpleasant. A civil rights lawyer from Chicago wrote me repeatedly a while back, because I had “gone off the rails”, and she would not “pay for me”, so I cancelled her subscription, gave her back her money, and yes, petty, blocked her. Another reader wrote to say she was worried my more out-there pieces would reflect badly on the more serious work. I agreed with her. The fact that the most powerful among us worship Lucifer, engage in rites where they summon demons via child sacrifice in order to get power and wealth and pleasure… Just no. Please. No.

When Angelina Jolie and Selma Hayek go to Catemaco, Veracruz as they have twice in the last six months– a town of witches in Mexico - Mexican women warn each other to hide their children.

But now, I am right and they are wrong, and I hate that I am right. In fact, I am more right than I imagined, and we are all, tens of millions of us, across all the socials in a fevered state of Finding Out. Every intelligent, suspicious, under-employed individual with research and video skills - and thanks to our leaders that means a hundred million easy - is on the case. This Pandora’s box is never going to be closed. The most paranoid, David Icke, the guy that shouts that I can never watch? Broadly right.

This is from a 12 year old’s coded journal. She was impregnated several times and went through two late-term abortions that we know of, where her children were taken away, but she saw the feet and arms, heard the tiny cries. She was turned out by her parents and trafficked to everyone, Princes Andrew and Edward. Larry Summers. George Mitchell.

Thank God, my parents picked me up. For being a Rockefeller that plane Mr. Dana had me on was scary! Both he and Larry Summers are fucking disgusting! Hope no relation to Tracy! I guess it’s a royal thing. Gross! Andrew is like his brother in this way! (Redacted) should not brag because that was yucky! They are always flights of horror. Whether its with Jeffrey, Mr. Le Mr. Case, Mr. Snyder, the Gregr Mr. Colgan or one being borro a seemingly “good” federal w even rented, it is all horror. And nothing is as it seems. I am so confused by everything and people you expect to be good like even old senators like George Mitchell who you think would be good like a grandpa are bad. Mr. Kimsey is deranged. The answer is c. crazy! It all is! EFTA02731420

and

close your eyes close your eyes close your eyes. Don’t speak she doesn’t talk I can’t stop shaking and its been a week A decision was made and I can’t tell Jeffrey These things happen. Why didn’t I close my eyes fast enough The doctor was different again I think from Israel…he had kind eyes but didn’t speak directly to me. after they took the first baby that survived and the early miscarriage they called it, I no longer feel like a person but a vessel. Will they take this one too? I am lost. Will I ever be free?

Todd Blanche, the Deputy Attorney General who released the 3.5 million pages said the DOJ excluded images showing “death, physical abuse or injury”.

Expect those to be demanded. There are, apparently, another three million documents. Equally people have figured out how to redact the censored names and bring up the videos. They are being screen shot and saved. Just as busily, the government is removing documents.

Everybody knows now. Everybody.

What Do We Know - Babies Division.

I came across the email where Jeffrey found out from Mark Trano, an adjunct professor at UCLA, that playing the sound of the mother’s voice would make a baby suck harder. On Thursday this week, a middle aged woman made a placard with this email on it, stood outside the university building where Mark Trano worked, and shouted until the president came out and said they were not renewing his contract.

Peter Attia is done. Peter Mandelson, as of today, is so done he might bring down not only Kier Starmer but the whole Labour government. The revered publicist goy-hating, baby collecting Peggy Siegel will never get another film or personality to promote. Larry Fink’s son Josh, the also goy-hating extractor of our money, is done. With luck he will bring down his appalling father who tried to buy up all the rental housing in America and is now head of the World Economic Forum. These are garbage people.

And that’s just the beginning. They all have to fall. Every single one of them.

Maria Farmer was pulled into their grim orbit via Epstein cruising the art schools for talent. She along with her sister, was threatened and trapped, sent to have sex with men until they aged out. Farmer’s testimony has gone through the wringer of several court cases and she is considered a reliable witness. She says hundreds, if not thousands of pubescent girls disappeared. Just vanished. They can’t find them.

Where did they go? What were they used for? This below? Is “the pack”, us? Is the transfusion andrenochrome, the blood of terrified children?

Everyone on Park Avenue was involved. Either as participants or knowing. The upper reaches of society live on gossip. Gossip is the life blood, the job of a woman married to a Wall Street titan. I spent enough time in that world to understand that you had to know everything about everybody to profit, or really, just to survive. And those are the people who run the world. They knew that their crowd, people they went to parties with, socialized with at clubs, donated to their charities hunted, raped and ate babies.

Of the 450,000 children who came over the border during Biden, only 133,000 have been found safe by the Trump administration. Remember the story of Hillary peeling off the skin of a child’s face, then wearing it? Twin that image with some of the audio below of a child screaming in panic, in Turkish.

Bankers and politicians. Businessmen. Feeding:

This Dutch banker loved the cult at first. All the women walking around naked at parties. Promotions, money, houses! And then this. Watch him try not to sob uncontrollably.

Epstein was using baby tissue/FGF (Fibroblast Growth Factors) to try to enhance his penis, making a “bionic penis” via the society urologist, Harvey Fisch. The persistent references to babies and cream cheese was sleuthed out by a young neurologist who suggested that the ‘cream cheese’ is the substance found on the skin of a new born baby called Laminine. It contains FGF and Epstein bought it from someone mysterious and passed it around as a fountain of youth. Laminine and its acquisition form several email threads and this Laminine is not the one that Amazon sells either. How many newborns do you need for the substance?

He had women accomplices everywhere. This one was associated with an extreme running cult called Divine Madness, run by another garbage person named Yo. She pimped out her daughter and her daughter’s friends.

Here is another in London. Of course Sarah Ferguson is involved.

Zorro ranch in New Mexico was planned for a baby-making factory. He wanted to find a way to make babies suck harder. There are discussions within the documents about using sexual and physical trauma to create super-talents, like prescience and physical talent. Satanic families, and there are hundreds of hours of personal testimony of this, use sexual and extreme physical trauma on their very young in order to force them to split, then one or more of the alters could develop special skills, in art, expression, performance, math, prescience, even as warriors and fighters. Epstein and his crowd were going to breed their own little army of psychopaths.

Epstein was hunting DNA, bloodlines to ‘develop’. This of course, is a persistent theme among Luciferians, the reason, for instance of the reported capturing of the body of Gilgamesh from Iraq during the first Gulf War. They wanted the DNA so they could create super humans, since the body of Gilgamesh is apparently a) very well preserved and b) a giant. Trauma is a form of ‘development’ used in the upper reaches of the elites because it can force a kind of super-growth. The child forced to give partial birth above, who was turned out by her parents, was clearly from one of the ‘bloodlines’, and her DNA valuable.

Ukraine.

The three pieces of evidence that jumped at me, were first, Epstein’s note to Ariane Rothschild that destroying the government of Ukraine would be very profitable. This of course fits with the theory in the freedom movement that elites create wars to profit by killing us. There has been a long-time persistent rumour that Ukraine, in particular, is a central hub of child trafficking and the extraction of adrenochrome from tens of thousands of children. Apparently warehouses of children exist.

This video of a Russian soldier, shocked to his core, seems persuasive.

Here is another little girl describing the activities of her Satanic family. This level of detachment is what they try to create.

Torture, hunting, rape, dismemberment, cannibalism. These are the pleasures that animate our leaders.

The longer you spend among the files, the more disgusting the men at the cloud heights of the cuture, appear to be. We have known for more than a decade that the Illuminati hunt naked women and children through forests. The Clinton’s especially enjoy this pursuit. The famous castle in Belgium was the first place from which victims emerged telling the stories. But it seems that Epstein’s New Mexico ranch with its 10,000 acres was a favored locale particularly to Ariane What A Splendid Hunt de Rothschild.

Goyim

Absurdistan has many Jewish friends, so let’s put this issue this way. We have a problem. A big big problem. A problem I can’t even begin to grasp. But we know that in the freedom movement, which is the dominant political and cultural movement in the world, the suspicion of Jewish leaders in both Israel and the States is sharp. It is clear from these emails, which are already being suppressed but which have been archived, that there is some house cleaning to be done. I am revulsed by the racism and the contempt for us Goyim, demonstrated by men who own everything everywhere. They clearly believe we are animals, with lesser souls and we exist to serve them. I choose to believe most Jews do not think like this.

I want justice. I also apologize to the readers who have been insisting that such a cabal was operating since the beginning of Absurdistan. As one of my newer friends said, himself a Connecticut Yankee like me, these slurs, this contempt, these inexcusable expressions are spreading like eggs poured into a frying pan.

In Steve Bannon’s unfortunate interview with Epstein in 2018, apparently an effort to improve Epstein’s reputation, an exchange at the beginning caught my attention.

Epstein said he, as a youngster was percolating along in New York’s money society when he was introduced to David Rockefeller, who Epstein carolled, knew everything about how money moved and power was expressed and was a member of the Illluminati. Bannon slid over these revelations ignorant of their import.

David Rockefeller plays the central role in Anneke Lucas’s life. Lucas was pimped out by her mother when she was six and living in Belgium, the castle mentioned above was a locus of her abuse. This is her book. She lives in New York and works helping victims of the Satanic cult. There are millions.

She was raped by powerful European politicians, aristocrats, businessmen, until she was about 11 or 12, when David Rockefeller found her, and decided she would be his for a time. So she travelled with Rockefeller into the States during the summer, slept in his bed at his various estates, where the servants knew she slept in his bed, but pretended she was a niece. At one point, Lucas says, she was taken to visit the Rothschild, and Rockefeller asked his permission to turn her out to American politicians and businessmen and bankers and Rothschild gave his permission.

When she wanted out, Anneke was taken to Berlin and put through the MKUltra program in order to persuade her otherwise. Essentially they tortured her. Eventually one of her rapists bought her freedom for her.

Another witness to evil, Cathy O’Brien, whose testimony I could hardly believe and whose book I could not bring myself to finish now swims into focus, with more credibility attached. She brings in, as does Anneka above, the presence of mind control or MKUltra and says she was a mind controlled sex slave, who even allowed her daughter - she was bred on by one of these appalling men - to be pimped out at the age of six. O’Brien was, she says, a Presidential model, given to torture and rape by American presidents, and of course Pierre Elliot Trudeau who both women say was the most vicious of all. Lucas says that Trudeau’s deepest desire was to kill her. Both women were trained to elicit said deepest desire of these men so that their handlers could better bribe and blackmail the men. Here is the trailer for O’Brien’s film, you can find her book, Trans: Formation of America, here, and below an excerpt talk she gave when still young.

@awaiting.the.king Christine | Christ-Follower on Instagram: "The Truth of Preside…

While you may not be quite convinced, this convinces me of the following. Our leadership class is polluted by the worst pollution we can imagine. They must be brought to justice. Their fortunes must be vitiated.

And public executions are in order.

