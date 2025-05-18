The following is how the globalist system takes land out of the control of sovereign nations and citizens, and puts it into a vast land bank managed by the Bank of International Settlements and its satellites. In fact, you can still own land, but BIS limits your use of it. And you pay the interest on the debt by which they bought righs to your land.

This is why there has been no appreciable growth, other than digital in the past thirty years. In every country, big and small, the less-favored are being denied opportunity by the biggest bankers and international organizations. Whenever you see an image like this below, assume impoverishment and restriction for everyone not aligned.

When I researched and wrote Eco-Fascists, the most shocking (and frankly original) thing I discovered was that, not only was nature, wildlife, water, forests, ranges and farmland not “saved”, it was actually degraded by the actions of these people.

The discussion around Bloodlines is almost ubiquitous outside the failing regime media. That is because, as a culture, we are coming to grips with the forces that feed on us, shorten our lives, limit our opportunities, prey on the weak, and worse. Theirs is a financial process that stands above the stock and commodity exchanges, the hedgies, the Rockefellers and even the British Crown. The people who steer projects like this below are the Big Big Bosses. They pile debt upon debt on fishermen, peasants, white and blue collar, and every urban and suburban family in the world, from the U.S. to the Seychelle Islands.

They are the people behind the banks. Behind Mark Carney.

Your point being,” said Grace, “that the Powers That Be are not about anything utilitarian. It’s about a select few making a fine living via exploitation of the planet and its people?”

The story of how they essentially ‘own’ the wealth of the world will be told in fictional terms, which makes the complexity easier to grasp. This is the second of a five day series which aims to illuminate a hidden process of acquiring wealth that brlongs to the people of every nation. When you read ‘sovereign debt’ that means debt we pay via taxes. It is our debt based on our future labor. The benefits are harvested by the wealthy.

It is told as fiction, to make it easier to understand.

The characters are Grace, a journalist, Jackson, a forester from the Pacific North West and two U.K. researchers. The bad actors are represented by the fictional Trinite family.

It is written by T.H. Platt, who hails from an American fishing family and who worked In D.C. in policy shops for more than a decade. She knows where, as the old saw goes, the bodies are buried. You can follow her work here.

Debt for nature is a lovely new way of extracting our wealth. Biden, Kerry, etc were stampeding this in the past administration. If they had been successful, we would have been left with nothing but more debt and less opportunity. The inexorable crawl to no rights, serfs again.

Larry Fink and Natural Asset Companies are trying another route. He wants the rights to America’s public lands to buy, sell, tokenize and load up debt upon. He and the “markets” will effect a taking and a clearance. This is already in process across South America, and it is best described as a peasantification. It is the ugly face behind bird flu, catastrophic canopy fires, and a drawing down of water supply and water rights, none of which are accidents.

Chapter 35 - The Dark Side of Hunger Mountain

T.H. Platt

Trying to understand sovereign debt, Grace recognized she was in over her head so she set up a video call with Ian MacAllister, the UK researcher, to learn more. He brought in a colleague to the conversation, a young woman named Jax Chadha. “I sent you a link to Jax’s bio, Grace. I asked her to join us because she knows her way around sovereign debt, environmental and climate finance, and carbon trading,” said Ian.

“Thanks, you two, for helping me,” said Grace, smiling.

“Happy to,” said Jax.

“It’s takes a village, right?” laughed Ian.

“The Trinité family,” said Jax, “has been involved in sovereign debt deals—financing countries—for hundreds of years, maybe longer. The terms of these loans require collateral to secure the royal or sovereign debt—gold, jewels, forests, agricultural land, access to fishing and hunting grounds, to ports, the spoils of wars yet to be waged, whatever the King had to offer. Way back when, if His or Her Majesty didn’t want to pay, they’d chop off your head, so it was unwise for those without a military to loan to sovereigns. Over time, this arrangement evolved from Kings and Queens loaning to each other, to countries loaning out your tax dollars or piling up debt for we peons to pay later. We now see this outsourced to the World Bank and the UN, to sovereign debt specialists, the financiers. Over here in the UK and Europe, this is known as The Club.”

“The Club?” asked Grace.

“It’s always existed, The Club,” said Jax, “on both sides of the Channel, but during the Argentinian melt down in 1956, countries lending to each other incorporated into Club de Paris, The Paris Club. Financiers loaning to countries, known as The London Club, chose to remain informal.”

Ian opened The Paris Club’s website. “About 500 sovereign debt agreements for over $600 billion to 100 countries. The Paris Club’s collateral terms include traditional debt for equity, and debt for currency terms. They expanded to debt for development and, in the last few decades, they added debt for nature, climate and recently added debt for health.”

“They’re following the UN treaties,” said Grace.

“Correct,” said Jax. “These debt agreements come with fealty requirements. In the debt for nature, climate and health versions, these include allegiance to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, and the relevant treaties—biodiversity, climate, health, etc.”

These scheme NEVER ‘improve’ anything, and they only create wealth for employees of the World Bank and assorted NGOs.

Ian said, “The US is listed as a lender in about 75% of The Paris Club’s loans—let’s call it $450 billion owed to the US by other countries. Grace, do you recall Macron saying, ‘I think it’s great to have a US President part of the club and very willing to cooperate’ when Biden made his first visit to the EU as the US President?”

Grace nodded. “I thought at the time it was a little too familiar and wondered if there was an issue with the translation. It was always printed in lower case, but you’re saying ‘the club’ should be initial caps as in The Club?”

“Exactly!” laughed Ian. “Biden committed to set aside 30% of US land and sea by 2030, abiding by the UN’s 30x30 plan, proving he’s willing to cooperate, a bonafide member of The Club. You’re familiar with Executive Order 14008 which established John Kerry as the climate czar? That EO also outlined financing terms for US loans to sovereign states, aligning them to the UN climate goals. Along these same lines, the terms of debt for nature conversions, refinancing, require debtor nations to commit full allegiance to the UN’s climate and sustainable development goals, the SDGs. This way the UN directs government resources in support of the SDG goals, setting the local agenda for decades to come.”

“Sovereign debt conversions,” said Jax, “are just refinancing deals, designed to deliver financial relief to the borrower, the country, usually by extending the length of the loan. This doesn’t reduce the principle—the balance due—but it does reduce cash flow requirements for debt servicing. Fees for refinancing are added to the principle and interest is charged on top of that. As anyone knows who’s refinanced a mortgage, debt conversions lower your payments, but they usually reset the amortization schedule back to zero so more interest is actually paid over an extended time period.”

“Got it,” said Grace.

Jax explained, “Some sovereign debt conversion terms require the cash difference between the old and new annual payment schedules be used for ‘approved’ activities such as grants to NGOs working on SDG projects—so the deals don’t actually free up cash that could be used to pay down principle. Governments accepting debt for nature conversions often have to agree to terms that might include creating management plans and surveys—data.”

“Sovereign debt conversion as a global policy driver and data aggregator for metadata and mapping? Is this why they’re building out the satellite grid?” asked Grace.

“Well, it will be intensely useful for global governance, surveillance, propaganda and military use,” said Ian.

Jax nodded. “The US did, after all, create a new military branch, Space Force.”

Ian said, “OK, so now we have wrapped our brains around the basics, right?”

Grace nodded. “Am still with you,” she said.

The Seychelles Get the Green Treatment Good and Hard, destroying both nature and culture, indebting its citizens for a century.

“Good,” said Ian. “Let’s look at a case study—a small sovereign debt conversion for the Republic of the Seychelles in the Indian Ocean. In 2015, the World Bank discounted $22 million in sovereign debt owed by the Seychelles in a conversion agreement that included a debt for nature loan from The Nature Conservancy. Yes, TNC is so big now it's loaning money to countries, along with some of the other big NGOs. Taxpayers took the hit for the discount since they fund the World Bank—let’s guess 50 cents on the dollar?—leaving $11 million in debt, taxpayers to taxpayers because sovereign debt is a country’s debt, owed by the citizens.”

Jax said, “The Paris Club and TNC’s NatureVest—administered by JP Morgan—were involved. The Seychelles deal’s terms require allegiance to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs. The money freed up by extending the term of the loan—over $400,000 a year—has to go to a trust fund for SDG-aligned grants. There is a requirement for development of a Marine Spatial Plan, MSP—data—for the Exclusive Economic Zone of the Seychelles, half a million square miles of the Indian Ocean, a militarily important location.”

“Along with military needs, I believe,” said Ian, “that MSPs are a tool for zoningthe oceans for what they call the Blue Economy—commercial ship building, windmills, carbon sequestration and storage, offshore drilling for oil, gas and minerals, a bit of everything industrial.”

“Pre-industrialization surveys pushed forward by loan terms tied to the UN’s SDGs?” asked Grace.

“Appears to be,” said Jax. “It’s a smart way to slip it in. Either way, it’s data that the Powers That Be want. Lots of meetings with stakeholders. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, UNESCO, is in charge of drafting the Seychelles MSP—supposed to be completed in 2020—still waiting.”

Ian said, “The locals—not their first rodeo—distrust the process immensely, but government agencies are all in.”

this is a gold rush for local NGOs; everyone else pays.

“To further complicate it,” said Jax, “the World Bank negotiated a $15 million bond to cover $3 million in grants for aligned NGOs and the balance, $12 million, for a Seychelles bank to issue loans tied to the UN’s SDG agenda. The World Bank provided a $5 million guarantee on this ‘blue bond’. The UN’s Global Environment Facility, the GEF, committed $5 million—via Project 10535—to cover interest payments.”

“What’s the interest rate?” asked Grace.

“No idea,” said Jax. “Try and ask them, right?”

The Seychelles’ gross domestic product is $16 billion, 115% of the world average—the highest GDP in Africa—but 34% of the Seychelles citizens live in poverty while carrying a sovereign debt load of 70% of GDP. The Seychelles has earned a spot among the top 40 debtor nations.”

“Let’s do the math,” said Ian. “We’re guessing $11 million for the original debt conversion, plus another $15 million for the ‘blue bond’—$26 mil in debt replacing the original $22 million, plus the $11 that got written off, a loss absorbed by the taxpayers of the world. $33 million in debt. With the new $26 million pledged by the citizens of the Republic of the Seychelles, they wound up carrying more debt than when this debt conversion/reduction project began, plus they’re locked in, by loan terms, to the UN’s agenda.”

Grace shook her head. “This is truly shocking,” she said.

Jax continued, “Promotional materials for the Seychelles’ sovereign debt for nature swap prominently feature the Aldabra Atoll, the second largest coral atoll in the world. Aldabra has been studied as early as 1910 and, while it is located close to shipping lanes, it’s a long way from shore so had very little human activity. There were remnants of a limestone-walled garden, a small cemetery.”

“In the 1960s,” said Ian, “a UK military official made an off-hand remark that the Aldabra Atoll might be suitable for an air base, triggering frantic fundraising appeals to save it. UNESCO declared it a World Heritage Site; Seychelles legislation confirmed it as a UN IUCN highly-protected area. The British Royal Society gained control in 1970 and somehow—with no environmental impact report or permits—marred it forever with its first permanent structure, a ‘research station’ with lodgings for ten, plus staff.”

Jax shook her head. “Bit of a disgrace that,” she said. “Beyond the structure, they must have been living well because hundreds of feral goats were reportedly eradicated in the 1990s.”

“So,” said Ian, “in 1979, the UK transferred the Aldabra Atoll to the Seychelles Islands Foundation, a government-controlled organization which financially benefits from tourism. Taxpayer funds at the World Bank and the UN were converted to construction loans used to expand the Royal Society’s lodgings—Aldabra Atoll is now a sprawling shantytown. A steady churn of young people cycle through its dormitories, kitchens and latrines. They count and measure the local flora and fauna—data, much of which is never published—and pick up trash from turtle nesting grounds.”

“Private yachts and cruise ships deliver a thousand tourists a year, in groups as large as 120 at a time,” said Jax. “This traffic carries in invasive plants, insects, snails, snakes, rodents, cats, and more. The Aldabra Atoll shantytown,” said Jax, “is littered with solar panels and ramshackle buildings filled with diving equipment and air tanks, engines and boats, fishing gear and kayaks, water collection and desalination rigs. Decaying structures are filled with drums of diesel, propane tanks, batteries, generators—everything in constant need of repair.”

“For heaven’s sake, they’re running a boat repair facility on Aldabra Atoll,” said Ian shaking his head and sharing his screen with a page from a promotional brochure.

“Aldabra Atoll is far from pristine or protected. It’s a money-machine,” said Ian angrily.

“I have yet to see negative comments,” said Jax, “about how this sovereign debt conversion is tied to the UN SDG agenda. No one notices the increased burden on taxpayers who carry the increased debt at both ends, in the Seychelles and in the countries that fund the World Bank and the UN.”

Ian added, “I have yet to read about the threat of an MSP being used as a vehicle for zoning for further industrialization of the Indian Ocean. No one’s noticed the pile of UN grants, $252 million, scheduled for the Seychelles, population 107,000. The Seychelles’ gross domestic product is $16 billion, 115% of the world average—the highest GDP in Africa—but 34% of the Seychelles citizens live in poverty while carrying a sovereign debt load of 70% of GDP. The Seychelles has earned a spot among the top 40 debtor nations.”

Grace shook her head. Clearly there are issues, she thought, with environmental reporting. “I recall,” she said, “reading the results of an Aldabra Atoll clean up project. Tons of plastic trash washing up, primarily swept out of Indonesia by monsoons, right?”

“Indonesia—with its inadequate waste handling facilities—is awash in plastic waste,” said Jax, “a byproduct of Big Oil that never gets addressed.”

“Boats cart stuff to the Aldabra Atoll and tote out trash,” said Ian. “I believe the garbage collected during that research project—overwhelmingly non-biodegradable plastic out of Indonesia—moved from Aldabra to Mahé Island where the capitol, Victoria, is located. There the trash was inventoried—data—before being sent to Indonesia for disposal. Probably swept right back out to sea during the next monsoon season.”

Grace shook her head. “We seem to be losing the battles that really matter,” she said.

Ian and Jax nodded.

“I would really love to continue this conversation, Grace, but we need to run,” said Ian. “Let me just close with a a few thoughts. The Seychelles debt conversion resulted in more debt for the citizens forced to supply the funds for the loan and the ones who are burdened with paying it off. These blue and green facades are just devices for wealth and data accumulation benefitting a select few. The Seychelles adventure reduced local autonomy by forcing allegiance to UN goals. The cost of an industrial survey and zoning plan for the Indian Ocean—data to feed the Parasitic Powers That Be—has been transferred to taxpayers.”

“In our opinion,” said Jax, “The Seychelles Case Study is right up there with subsidized industrial windmill and solar panel installations and carbon trading schemes—great examples of a waste of resources with little to no benefit.”

The misery inflicted on the world’s least fortunate by the green machine far surpasses the brutalism inflicted on the Indians of North America.

Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post.

She put herself through seven years of university by starting three small, successful, businesses and holds a Masters in Business Administration which gave her the grounding to write about the Trump revolution’s economic policy,

Her first book The Monkey Puzzle Tree was an investigation of the CIA MKULTRA mind control program and was published by Bloomsbury and Knopf Canada. Her next book, Eco-Fascists,,How Radical Environmentalists Are Destroying Our Natural Heritage, was a look at how environmentalism, badly practiced, is destroying the rural economy and rural culture in the U.S. and all over the world. It was published by Adam Bellow at Harper Collins US. She is a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Center for Public Policy, fcpp.org. You can read in depth policy papers about various elements of the environmental junta here: https://independent.academia.edu/ElizabethNickson.

Her essay on the catastrophic failings of Canada's CBC is included in Michael Walsh’s Against the Corporate Media, 42 Ways the Press Hates You.