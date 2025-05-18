Welcome to Absurdistan

Welcome to Absurdistan

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gary’S's avatar
Gary’S
3h

RE the Big Big Bosses, the people behind the Bank of International Settlements and other international banks and national banks and behind heads of state like Mark Carney: Do the common people, hoi polloi, the public, the proletariat, the plebs have any real influence with the owners? I’m skeptical.

“Forget the politicians. The politicians are put there to give you the idea you have freedom of choice. You don't. You have no choice. You have owners. They own you. They own everything. They own all the important land, they own and control the corporations that've long since bought and paid for, the senate, the congress, the state houses, the city halls, they got the judges in their back pocket, and they own all the big media companies so they control just about all of the news and the information you get to hear. They got you by the balls. They spend billions of dollars every year lobbying to get what they want. Well, we know what they want. They want more for themselves and less for everybody else. But I'll tell you what they don't want. They don't want a population of citizens capable of critical thinking. They don't want well informed, well educated people capable of critical thinking. They're not interested in that. That doesn't help them.”

George Carlin

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
3h

Thanks for raising awareness of the ocean, which most only see in pictures. There's also the Internet of Underwater Things, which is set to connect and geotag species with radiofrequency. This is why reducing our technological wireless footprint is essential as it starves the digital beast of surveillance capitalism.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Elizabeth Nickson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture