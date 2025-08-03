Welcome to Absurdistan

Welcome to Absurdistan

Alexander Scipio
2d

I’ve noted previously an experience with TNC.

I rode out on a UC Davis extension course 3-day wild horse (photographic) hunt in NV just NE of Bishop, CA many years ago. UCD is the principal ag school in the UC system and is near Sacrademento, CA.

Because it was an extension course, we had a prof as the instructor / speaker around the campfire after dinner. He had long done consulting on grass as a sideline and described a job he’d done w/ TNC.

TNC had bought some pastureland from a rancher after convincing the rancher that the grass would be much better, more native, if his cows didn’t graze it. So he sold it to them. TNC brought in the consultant (UCD prof) to try to understand why, on the rancher’s side of a fence separating the holdings, the grass was green, normal, “grassy,” while on the TNC side of that same fence line the grass was thick, woody, not “grassy” at all even though the grazing cattle no longer were “destroying” it.

Simple: grass in the west evolved with the ruminants. If the grass wasn’t grazed, it became unhealthy, woody, just as you see here.

TNC: ignorance masquerading as science, destroying lands & economies wherever they go.

RAY FALCIOLA
2d

"I have not found, in a decade of searching, one authentically rural region to which they have not brought decline."

That line stuck in me because I see it as the "all cause mortality" parameter of the issue. I've been (like others I am sure) deeply interested in the mRNA crimes that have been shoved in to most of the bodies in the world. During the whole prelude up to and after the crime we got nothing but "Safe and Effective" and "you're saving lives and protecting grandma". But after the lies and the constant rosy talk comes the all cause mortality statistics that tell us that ALL OF IT was nothing but a carefully orchestrated lie to get people to comply.

Seems like the same is happening in rural USA and probably Canada. Lots of nice flowery talk of "we're stewards of the land and want to save it for our kiddies yada yada yada". But in the end you find it was a carefully planned decades in the making program to rob you of your water rights then your land then your whole way of life. All cloaked in flowery deceptive lies. Who doesn't want to save granny? Who doesn't want to preserve nature.

But when you look to the bottom line

"I have not found, in a decade of searching, one authentically rural region to which they have not brought decline."

I love these articles. They wake me up

