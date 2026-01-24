The beauty of migration as a weapon was that it twisted the reputation of America as a champion of human rights around the country’s neck, and America would not see the noose until it was too late.- Peter Schweizer

It is odd to be part of the ethnic group that everyone hates. The Russians use “Anglo-Saxon” as a swear word. All the filthy Marxists, by which I mean governments and ruling elites in South and Central America use the term - the Anglo-Saxon - as a curse and the Mexican President, Claudia Sheinbaum, a puppet of the cartels, plays a song at her rallies:

We are coming to Reconquista, we are more American than the Anglo-Saxon. - Somos Más Americanos” (We Are More American), performed by Los Tigres del Norte.

It’s a hit song. And the Chinese? Just wow, they hate us hard hard hard. They will do anything to take what we have. According to Peter Schweizer’s new book, “China currently has a subversive migration program directed against the United States that is unmatched in its sophistication.” Up to 150,000 tourism births a year plus, horrifyingly, surrogacy pregnancies taking place in surrogacy pregnancy houses, where Communist Party leaders impregnate via IVF, hundreds of women, then snatch the babies, once papered with citizenship, take them back to China. Some flights back to China carry so many babies, they are termed nursery flights.

Islamists see migration as a sacred task, to get onto social welfare and to stay there. It is their God telling them to steal everything they can. I think they hate us the most. It’s debatable, man. And don’t doubt me. We have all the receipts. It is deeply, profoundly, shocking.

Abu Basir, a radical Islamic scholar. “Immigration and Jihad go together. One is the consequence of the other and dependent upon it. The continuance of the one is dependent upon the continuance of the other.”

Peter Schweizer’s new book The Invisible Coup, How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Migration as a Weapon was published Wednesday. I consumed it in one long unstoppable read, horror rising with every chapter. The book unearths the war that has been prosecuted against us by people who hate us, and includes our leaders. It has to be the most important book of the 21st Century.

It began in 1980. After the hapless Jimmy Carter promised “Open arms …” to the Cubans.

Probably puffing on a Cohiba and countering, Bien, entonces, Fidel Castro promised, “I’ll fill his arms with sh*t!” During the late spring of 1980, the brutal communist dictator of Cuba engineered an export of close to one hundred and twenty-five thousand of his countrymen to the United States. It began with Cubans in America calling for people to flee to US waters, but it ended with Castro seeing an opportunity to choose who to send. It would become the first successful deployment of a weapon of mass migration against the United States. It has since been regarded as the third most damaging foreign attack in US history after Pearl Harbor and 9/11.

Every criminal, every drug lord, the criminally insane, street people, low-lifes were emptied from Castro’s prison and sent to America.

And so it began.

The envy and hatred embedded in South American elites bore fruit in Liberation Theology which, in the person of Father Miguel Vega working his way into Christian groups in San Francisco, insinuated itsself into the Clinton administration. At the end of this first term, Clinton was facing a headwind caused by the Lewinsky scandal - itself an unhitching from fierce Anglo-Saxon/Christian morality which had guided every other President for better or worse - saw a way to win ‘96.

Father Miguel Vega wanted the process for immigration sped up and saw a huge political opportunity. Here was a chance to create a whole bunch of Clinton voters just in time. The Clintons went for it, the whole thing stick-handled by Harold Ickes. The result? Much the same as the Castro invasion.

An audit conducted by the accounting firm KPMG for the federal government later revealed that more than seventy-five thousand of the new citizens had their arrest records ignored; another sixty-one thousand were granted citizenship without ever even submitting their fingerprints for a requisite criminal background check. And a large swath who became citizens could not even speak rudimentary English or pass the basic civic test as required. One of the migrants received his citizenship papers while sitting in jail.

The race was on:

Democrat politicians colluded with South American, Mexican, Islamist and Chinese leaders to spur migration to the U.S., in order to skew elections. Obama, Biden, Occasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar .. the list is endless.

Thusly American leaders began to betray their country. Today, congresspeople, state and local politicians scheme for new immigrants to fill their voter rolls. Migrants, new ones, are the Democrat party’s principal tool. After a generation and definitely after two, immigrants trend Republican. But new ones, fresh and looking for free stuff are easily manipulated. The corrupt scheme is deep, to the point where members of the Mexican parliament live permanently in the U.S. planning Reconquista, the taking of Texas, Arizona, California and of course, New Mexico. Via invasion. And civil unrest. Last year’s riots in Los Angeles were created by Mexicans NGOs and activist groups working with and paid by the Mexican government, lusting after America’s wealth. Which is why the Mexican flag was the only flag allowed.

An estimated 70% of immigration applications are based on lies and therefore illegitimate Riots, everywhere, including Minnesota, are largely initiated, funded and spurred by foreign governments. They are not insurrections. They are worse. Thousands of NGO’s funded by foreign money work to create instability and insurrection on the streets in order to break American will. In Texas, California, and New York, a senior Mexican official huddles with illegal migrants. The purpose of the meetings? To “organize militancy” (his words) inside the United States.

Migrants for the Democrats are voter mills. The three biggest cohorts of migrants were naturalized in 1996, 2008, and 2022, all critical years for the Democrats.

One-third of The Invisible Coup is footnotes. Every chapter is deeply sourced, and worth an essay in and of itself. Schweizer is the most important journalist working today. The Government Accountability Institute is built around his work, and he is the original researcher whose work led to DOGE, and our deep awareness as taxpayers of just how much of our money is stolen. Schweizer has a half dozen researchers on his team; every fact is sourced, checked and checked again.

It draws the following picture. Every failed government in the world, the system of which is usually Communist, has launched a migrant invasion with one intent: to strip our wealth, to destroy our system, and erase our memory. Why? Because we have created the most egalitarian, hopeful, creative, inventive culture the world has ever seen. No one else can match us. Everyone wants to live in the U.S. It is the beacon. It is the future. It is the hope.

The U.S. shows them up. They can’t, no matter how they try, emulate the success of the United States. It shames every leader everywhere. Therefore it must be killed, and its resources stripped. Attacking America, hating it, hating its leaders, its liberty, is how they excuse their failures. Their rhetoric is all about collectivism, and hating the individual rights of America, but the driver is envy and greed and fear that their own people will rise up and take revenge.

I’m talking about America here. Not Canada, Australia or the U.K. They are pale imitations, their systems riven by envy, socialism and failure. They are secondary targets. Third? The Europeans have broken themselves even more than the Anglosphere. There migration and green politics have crippled economies so badly there’s not much to steal.

But the ideas and wealth, the motherlode? The U.S.

So, once the first invasion of boat people came, every corrupt leader in the U.S., South and Central America, Mexico, Russia, China and the Middle East began to divert criticism of their own incompetence and corruption and gin up hate towards the Americans. And more specifically, the Anglo-Saxon.

Let’s look at the Anglo-Saxon American. I can speak with a little authority on that since both sides of my family arrived from England, one in 1630 in the Winthrop Fleet, and in 1632 on the Griffin. I am four hundred years American Anglo-Saxon, four hundred years of inter-marrying within the same vast clan, enforcing those values over and over and over again.

My upbringing, in spite of our relative wealth - which compared to today was ordinary middle-class - was severe. As was everyone else’s. If you read the infamous Tiger Mother essay in the Wall Street Journal, about how Amy Chua drove her children relentlessly, well, that was our upbringing, sortof. With a stark difference.

More important than school were manners and ethics. That was the home of ferocity. We experienced a whip-driven, savage, muscular Christianity, replete with constant homilies, lessons, moral stories, and examples of failure. My upbringing, like the thousands of others, tens of thousands in our family system, believed that morality, being ‘good’, actively good, was the highest good. Success was not the highest good. They knew that the smart would thrive, but the smart had responsibility. Success and wealth were cherished and husbanded as an ethical choice. Success was an imperative because it meant they could and would take care of the less-smart.

Displays of wealth were met with contempt, even revulsion, since it was the mark of weak character. And weak character killed. Weak character was marginalized, pensioned off, cast out so that it couldn’t pollute the clan. Alcoholics were sent away to be forgotten, even their names erased. Crime was unimaginable. Crime meant death.

Why? Why this harshness?

The frontier. This pedagogy was founded in the lessons learned from surviving and prospering on the frontier, which in the northern half of the continent, from New York City north, say. Fierce, because if you made a mistake, if you were lazy, if you cut corners, if you lied and cheated and slacked on the frontier, you died and so did others.

All that has been buried. I don’t know one piece of historical fiction, literary or popular which comes close to the reality of the dominance of a muscular activist Christianity in early America. It was everything. It was central.

And it created the success that is the envy and target of every failed system in the world. It remains the formula for success. It is based, entirely, on virtue.

There is not one example of a socialist government anywhere in the world that doesn’t devolve into crime and corruption. And not just crime. Crime and drugs and hate. Economic decline and the decline of character. The forgetting of what success requires. The work, the virtue inherent in self-discipline, the reward that comes from work and discipline is corrupted and made meaningless. Life becomes meaningless in socialist cultures. Socialist cultures kill with abandon. They kill their babies. They kill their elders, they kill to take wealth anywhere they see it.

The governments become corrupt, the most violent win, and the people decline. Then they are sent to America.

Bringing drugs, violence, theft, and hate.

And we - with our underlying Anglo-Saxon cultural ethic of privilege begetting responsibility - look on them with benignity, wondering why they can’t figure out how to prosper.

The result of the original migration from Castro’s Cuba is below. Every wave since, from every country, has been filled with criminals. Democrat politicians and socialists embedded in NGOs and bureaucracies work to cover criminal records, and invite the most damaged, the sickest, to come in to leach off the medical system. In order to break us faster.

Violent criminals, some mentally unstable, were an integral part of the plan. Estimates were that sixteen to twenty thousand criminals were seeded among the migrants. Even five years after the invasion, Dade County jails had between three hundred fifty and four hundred Mariel Cubans on a typical day. Murder and violent crime rates jumped in Miami as the new arrivals fanned out into the general public. “Given the group’s unique composition and the absence of rigorous screening,” one academic study later found, “it likely constitutes the worst observed migration event in terms of public safety in US history.”

“Castro] is using people like bullets aimed at this country,” complained Jack Watson, a former Marine Corps Recon officer who was serving as White House chief of staff. In addition, three to four hundred other operatives posing as refugees arrived to set up drug distribution operations in the United States, mostly heroin and cocaine. The drugs would contribute to social decay in America while generating revenue for the Cuban government.

It’s hard to say which ethnic group is the most destructive but since Minneapolis is on fire because of the Somalis and their progressive allies, lets look at their ‘goals’.

Anjem Choudary, a Muslim preacher in Britain, stated: “We take the Jizya, which is ours anyway. The normal situation is to take money from the [non-Muslim], isn’t it? So, this is the normal situation. They give us the money. You work, give us the money, Allahu Akhbar. We take the money.”

In 2024, Choudary was sentenced to life in prison for supporting a terrorist organization, but hundreds took his place.

Within our rotting universities and NGO’s every adherent works to break “Anglo-Saxon” morality. Professor Judith Butler of the University of California at Berkeley, another icon of the progressive left, argues for the need for “understanding Hamas, Hezbollah as social movements that are progressive, that are on the Left, that are part of a global Left, is extremely important.”

Therefore progressives ally with the worst terrorists on earth because they are progressive. Which is why they don’t support the Persians trying to overthrow the Iranian mullahs. The mullahs are good to progressives, Moreover, Islamists like Ilhan Omar are heavily supported by Iranian officialdom.

“The head of Qatari intelligence, Alan Bender (working as a high-level envoy) claims that they informed him about Qatari influence operations in the United States that involved Congresswoman Omar, stating that she was working for Qatari intelligence to benefit Iran. “Ilhan Omar is cooperating with the Qataris in providing them with information that is shared with the Iranian government,” Bender claimed.

Both Islamists and progressives want to subvert American civilization, their common enemy. “Progressives like Professor Michael Hardt of Duke University and now-deceased Italian philosopher Antonio Negri applauded Islamists for their ‘refusal of modernity as a weapon of Euro-American hegemony.’ Progressives even praise the Iranian revolution as ‘a powerful rejection of the world market, we might think of it as the first postmodern revolution.’” And the revolution they mean is that of the Mullahs, not the millions on the streets this month.

One moderate Muslim leader, Muhammad Hisham Kabbani, warned in 1999 that extremists had “taken over 80 percent of the mosques” in the United States.

Their allies? The richest people among us. Our biggest foundations, built with our diverted tax money, work to destroy our culture:

Refugee advocates such as the Global Goals Foundation, which is funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Google, among others, explicitly note that the goal of refugee policy is “Driving Social Change” and “transform[ing]” our societies.

Jeff Bezos’s wife MacKenzie Scott is all over the migrant craze, so convinced she is of her own titanic virtue. The Catholic Church was heavily funded by Biden to help bring in migrants after 2020. Every progressive outfit you can dream up facilitated the invasion of 2022-4 which brought in 450,000 children who were used as pawns by human traffickers since, if you brought in a child, you got through. The children were often abandoned at the border.

All those do-gooders, all that money from the digital elites, all that pride, vanity, greed and envy ended with this.

450,000 missing children. Last week the Trump government, in the person of RFKJr promised to track every single one of them, down.

During the 2020-2024 invasion of the southern border.

… a marketplace emerged in which children were borrowed or offered for rent to increase a migrant’s odds of being able to enter and remain in the United States. Some migrants abandoned the children once they crossed the border. Other children were pushed into sex trafficking. Children detained by Border Patrol were often placed in the hands of guardians or sponsors, where there was little or no follow-up to determine if the child was safe.Nonprofits like Catholic Charities and HIAS, which see mass migration as a mechanism for social change in the United States, ramped up their efforts to facilitate it.

In 2021, HIAS received a massive gift from MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and the third-wealthiest woman in the world.

In this way the richest among us, betray both the culture that made their wealth possible, and destroy the children of the least lucky on earth. In the before times, this would have been seen as what it is, profound moral corruption. And dangerous.

Absurdistan has written repeatedly about the sexual rape and murder of women and children in Europe over the past ten years. Observers calculate from government statistics that 450,000 women and children have been raped, assaulted or murdered in Europe since 2015. The thousands of men attacking on New Years Eve in 2015, was carefully planned by migrant leaders in Europe. Islamists today, with impunity, blame the women for dressing up and wearing perfume.

On New Year’s Eve, 2015, a massive wave of rape, sexual assault, and other violent crimes occurred across at least five European countries. Large groups of Muslim men—sometimes as many as a thousand—arrived together and assaulted women in Germany, Austria, Sweden, Finland, and Switzerland. And according to officials, the coordinated attacks were preplanned and almost all the attackers had a “migrant background.” The largest number of attacks was in Stuttgart, Germany. A woman named Michelle told the BBC how she and her friend became surrounded by between twenty and thirty men, who were speaking a foreign language. “They grabbed our arms . . . pushed our clothes away and tried to get between our legs or I don’t know where.” Another woman, whose identity was protected, told German television how gangs of men assaulted her in a crowd. “All of a sudden, these men around us began groping us,” she said. “They touched our behinds and grabbed between our legs. They touched us everywhere.” She added: “I thought to myself that if we stay in this crowd, they could kill us, they could rape us, and nobody would notice. I thought we simply had to accept it.” According to German officials, the “scale and nature of the attacks” were “unprecedented.” National police reports later noted that law enforcement “could not cope” with the number of attacks, and women were “forced to run the gauntlet” through the aggressors. Witnesses recounted: “We heard a woman screaming and crying somewhere in the midst of this crowd, appearing to be escaping from a foreign man, who was shouting back and pointing his finger at her and chasing her with his accomplices.” “Later on, we saw two men corner women at the cathedral and touch them while they were screaming for help and trying to fight back.” “I saw a group of older foreign men go up to a group of younger girls (they looked under 18) in the underground train and started pushing them around and touching them, and the girls stumbled near to the train tracks. But thankfully, a German man stood up and defended them, so the girls were able to run away.” It wasn’t just in Stuttgart. That same night, an organized mob of five hundred North African and Arab males attacked a club in Bielefeld, Germany. According to witnesses, the men would use “force to drag women who were in the boulevard area to our entrance and, regardless of the women’s resistance, to claim that ‘That’s my girlfriend.’” Similar attacks played out in the German cities of Hamburg, Düsseldorf, and Frankfurt. “Nobody can tell me that this was not coordinated or prepared,” declared German Justice Minister Heiko Maas. Beyond Germany, there were a string of similar attacks in Helsinki, Finland, Sweden, and Zurich, Switzerland.

These assaults continue in every European city and every city in the U.K. In the U.K., men have formed themselves into The Shield and patrol cities on weekend nights, pulling young women out of Islamist rape gangs who still patrol the streets with impunity, the police doing nothing.

This week in Davos, Muslim rape gangs were not even mentioned in the halls of power. Those people are unaware of the chaos and fiscal hell they have unleashed on their people. How is that possible? How can they proceed with this on their conscience? Reckoning must come for each and every one.

Share

I found this story so shocking and frightening, I barely have the energy to ask for money. But please consider an inexpensive annual or monthly subscription. I am not paid by the mainstream, which should hang its head for not reporting this appalling state of affairs. Every riot, every protest we see over the next year will have been created by the worst alignment of the worst people in history and we didn’t even know the beginnings of the extent of this. All of it paid for by countries who are trying to destroy us.

You can buy me a coffee here

or

for those who don’t distrust paypal, paypal me here

Eco-Fascists is now available as a paperback here.

Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island, which meant he wasn’t owned by the Communist Party of SA. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post.