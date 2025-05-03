The Canadian left, which self-identifies as workers of-the-world-wobblies-ready-to-storm-any-barricade, last week elected a central banker whose activities over the past twenty years have systematically crushed the class they claim to support. Turns out that pretending to be a fierce fighter for the working class has cashed the liberals out nicely with lovely other-peoples-money, as it has Mark Carney. And they want that to continue.

Never mind that 40% of the middle class is living hand to mouth, that 50% of Canadians are considering leaving, that Canada has had the lowest growth among 50 developed countries since 2019, that Gen Z, who voted overwhelmingly for Conservatives, are living in despair

Forget them, let us keep our delusions about climate and stop oil and sneering at the most significant political groundswell of the past 100 years. Canadians are late to every party. It’s definitional. A plurality are paid by the government to shut up and shut up more, forty-six percent at last count are funded by the public sector. As in, “My extra extra virtuous “non-profit” needs more government dosh!

This, of course, pitches me into sub-voce giggles which last quite a few minutes every time I think of it. Better than having a good cry. I refuse to cry over stupid.

This embarrassing state of affairs also adds to the case that the left is entirely a configuration of the banking class, who fund whichever side will sell their latest scam, master master propagandists that they are. For a long time, I thought the tale of whichever blighted Rothschild cashing out Lenin and standing up Trotsky and guiding Stalin’s murderous hand, was preposterous, but now, now that the plan has matured? Ok, I surrender. We oughta start thinking of them as banker/slaughterers. As in Ukraine’s charnel fields. Scratch a war, find a banker with an itch for more of the peoples’ $.

Let’s do some math!! Because as I attempted to explain last week, what you have to recognize is that these banker/slaughterers have made three catastrophic mistakes over the past 20 years and a good number of us are aware of that. And when I say mistakes, we can attribute all our national debt, in every country, to these monsters. They make mistakes. We pay for them. And it is arguable that these mistakes are not mistakes, they are deliberate.

But today, if they try something else? Welp, it better be a virus that works or a nuclear war. And even then, some of us will hunt them down and they will live in fear. The only thing banksters fear is a plurality waking up to their game.

This chart shows the massive rises in central bank debt starting with the blip in ‘08. Exciting COMMA am I right?

Because, when they say all countries should be run by their central banks, as Carney was caught on tape saying, they mean if not, they’ll be caught. And they all say it, all the time. The EU is run by its central bank, and the rules governing it are written so tight, it is opaque to any query: Shut up. Go Away. Over and over in various ‘research papers’ and Congressional testimonies, the U.S. Fed says, look, you have to leave us alone, so we can act without political influence. That way we can manage employment and inflation better, which is our only job.

The U.S. is an exception to the rule which holds in every country. The American Constitution states plainly that the Fed must be subject to Congress, so until that changes, expect obfuscation, lies and deflection.

This is Jefferson. He was right.

He lost that battle.

This highlit green excerpt is from the IMF’s 2024 paper arguing for independence and secrecy..

MOAR, they roar.

As one climbs the banker/slaughterer ladder, you are increasingly free to break the law. The Bank of International Settlements in Basel, for instance, is absolutely free to break any and all laws. It is literally above the law. And let’s be clear, BIS determines whether you live, how you die, whether you can afford to send your kids to college, and when or if you can retire. It is the Big Dog.

Here’s a collection of bought and paid for claptrap saying that central banks are so virtuous so good so smart you cannot possibly understand even a smidgen, therefore they must be freeeeee… 17,000 papers just from the past few years and interestingly, a lot argue for using banks to force (fund) climate change mitigation.

Each of these papers on Google Scholar is heavily cited in what’s known as ‘long string cites’. The string of citations attached to each piece pretends authority, convinced that no one will actually read the citations, many of which say exactly the opposite of what the central bankers are claiming they say. As an example, the UN’s climate division the International Protocol for Climate Change, the IPCC, releases reports every few years, shouting that the sky is falling. Each is loaded with thousands of citations. A friend of mine, one of the purest, sharpest, most honest and respected journalists I know, Donna LaFramboise, published a book so popular she toured the planet for a year, demonstrating that a full 40% of those citations did not say what they purported to say. (Even Wikipedia admires her.) And that a further large percentage of other citations were from advocacy outfits, which is to say propaganda.

The IPCC is a great big lie, packaged in hideous modernist real estate, controlled by the Rockefeller foundation. I suggest the reason for central bank independence is a scam, similar to the catastrophic climate change scenario which even the IPCC now says is not going to happen, but all the purchased politicians say is going to happen.

Anyway, back to the central bank’s primary task which is to control inflation? How’s that working out?

Not so good.

The green highlit “increase in price level”? That means inflation. Where did that money go?

Let’s refresh:

This is very basic math. Hidden by obfuscation, but nonetheless easy to understand. In 2007, the national debt of the United States stood around $1.6 trillion; it took 250 year to reach that level. Then, behold the Lightbringer Obama and the Globsl Collapse. Or rather the global collapse and then behold the Lightbringer! And TARP. And then, presto, Obama and the congress added $3 trillion to the national debt now standing at $4.5 trillion. Where did that money go? Why, it went to the banks. To make them “whole”.

The rest of us got nothing but terror and a sharp diminution of our incomes, our opportunity, our safety. And debt. Which we pay interest on.

Do you really think these brainiacs, who can run the world without us thank you very much, didn’t know what was happening? Come on. Did they engineer it? Given their terrible record, we have to consider it’s possible. Because they keep getting richer and more powerful, and we keep getting more insecure, more indebted, more constrained.

If they are so smart, why didn’t they see this coming? And if they govern most western democracies, as the above IMF paper claims, why did they go whole hog for funding massive immigration of primitive violent men, and the green scam which has gutted every government and business large and small?

Ok, then fast forward to Covid in 2020. The U.S. national debt stood at $4.6 trillion. In 2022, the national debt stood at $8.9 trillion. Where did that money go? Not to the banks. To ….? We don’t know. The Fed told Congress they didn’t deserve to know. Specifically Senator Shelby and Bernie Sanders, both of whom stood strong during the ‘08 debacle. Seized by fear porn, they caved.

By the end of 22, the money supply was growing at 25% a year. All that money was going into bank accounts. Which bank accounts? Unclear. All that debt is the debt of the taxpayer. Much of that four trillion poured into the market and the people living off the market. By the end of Biden? $8.9 trillion added to the debt. We are at cumulative $23 trillion now. Interest payments are at $1 trillion a year. Who pays that? You. You paid, with your life’s energy, to make the stock market whole. Again.

Shadow Stats does not massage figures to fool the innocent. Inflation is still running above 8%

The market and banks and Powell knew that cashing themselves out would cause inflation. Sir Mervyn King, the central bank chieftan of England, pre-Carney, states unequivocally in a video after his ten year tenure that “expanded deposits gave us inflation.” Immiserating everyone living paycheck to paycheck was just the price we paid to keep them running along.

Printing money and injecting it into the economy causes inflation.

And when I mean the market, I mean specifically the stock market johnnies which have been making money over the past ten years. The Lords of Easy Money has to be one of the most important books published this century. In it Christopher Leonard describes why and how the stock market has been so happy clappy over the past five years. In its simplest precis: hedge funds have been going around America (and everywhere) looking for small cap companies they can buy using debt, whereupon they load that company with said debt, strip assets, fire expensive executives, vitiate pensions, and sell it on. Whereupon another fund buys the company with debt, strip remaining assets, and so on, until it fails and they use it as a tax loss. Pretty much everyone loses in this game, except the fellows doing the buying and stripping. Leonard makes it clear that this is how Jerome Powell made his $50 million, which enabled him to slither into the central bank and become a “public servant”. Powell is there to hide their most recent crime. And make the funds whole.

What the hell is going on?

How do they get away with it? And who is they?

Well we know, don’t we? It hardly bears saying. I don’t know if you ever caught the expression on the face of a central banker under Congressional questioning, but it’s a kind of benign sneer. Their massive propaganda has worked over the past decades to make anyone questioning their behaviour, a loon. A whacko. Alex Jones on steroids. Q.

But hey, did I not just explain it in 750 words? Not that complex.

Further, everything that whacko conspiracy thinkers have advanced is turning out to be true, I give you the Covid no it did not originate with Fauci and the Chinese shut up shut up shut up.

But warning, here we enter new territory. And leaders of that expedition are Catherine Austin Fitts and a scholar/youth pastor/ministry leader called Laura Sanger. Fitts appeared on Tucker this week, talking about the missing $21 trillion she discovered when she was an undersecretary at HUD in 80’s and 90’s. She believes, as we all do, that there is a giant hole at the center of the U.S. government and other governments where money vanishes.

Where does it go and who is running the show? Fitts believes that the stewards of intergenerational pools of capital run the show. Like for instance, the Harvard Endowment, which she believes was set up as an oppositional force to the Vatican’s vast fund. Which leads us to the great families of Europe. And of course their co-conspirators in the the U.S. These men arrived to pluck the fat goose of the American economy in the late 1800’s, remembered as the Belle Epoque, when tariffs were high and fortunes were made by not-European great families. That came to a screeching halt in 1914, with the Great War and the Federal Reserve and the ghastly people below who started said war, and funded both sides. And made out like the bandit slaughterers they are.

The usual suspects in other words. These are the families who own the national debt of the United States, to whom we pay $1,000,000,000 in interest every single year. The U.S. Federal Reserve is privately owned by them.

How is that not slavery?

Here are our owners. First identified by Peter Kershaw in Economic Solutions, his research has been repeated so many times as to become a truism. You can easily find a fleshing out of their ownership and how it is spread across what funds.

Fitts basically blew off Tucker’s socks when she said she believed trillions had vanished into creating a Breakaway Civilization. Fitts believes, as do many many people, that they run a parallel system with our money with no political input, no pressure, no oversight, no checks and balances. The money is spent, says Fitts, in space, where Fitts and many thousands of military men and scientiest believe, we are far advanced, and in the hundreds of underground bases, over one hundred of them in the U.S. alone, connected by high-speed rail, and using zero-point energy. Fitts’ team at Solari spent two years aggregating the evidence of the underground civilization bringing in engineering schema, financial requisitions, evidentiary videos, testimony, etc., to prove to themselves that it exists. Aside from that, thousands of independent testimonies, many from military, state these things are operational, they have been in them, worked in them, been sexually predated in them and that we on the surface have paid for them to be built.

Absurdistan thinks this might very well be true, but we need more evidence. I don’t disbelieve any of this, but I’d give a couple of teeth for a site visit.

Which brings us to the next point. What on God’s green earth motivates these people? Because by their behaviour, they must be endemically evil.

I came across Dr Laura Sanger on the Deep End with Taylor Webb, one of the youngish Christians tearing up the roots of the Church and re-trenching it for the post-modern era. By which I mean, they go deep. Deep into pre-history, deep into the Bible, and especially in this case, deep into Genesis 6 and 10. Dr. Sanger thought at first that she was doing a spiritual mapping exercise with her book The Roots of the Federal Reserve, Tracing the Nephilim from Noah to the US Dollar. Sanger says the research for the book was led by the Holy Spirit. Listen to this, just for the beauty of Sanger’s voice.

Now what seems to be happening in the real Church is a re-visioning of just about everything, an investigation of the Old Testament, re-interpretations, a bringing forth of the practices of the desert fathers and mothers, and an annexation of a host of different modalities, which include spiritual deliverance, healing the land, and all the gifts of Acts. It is very exciting and, much like everything else, hidden, readying itself to break into the mainstream. At St. Peter’s this week, the somewhat ghastly ritual of the Popes funeral took place, with all the dignitaries of the world. But the churches fo Europe stand empty. It’s all noise and claptrap up there at the height of the culture. No one cares but those being paid to care.

Down here in the real world, the hunt for truth is on. Statisticians may call attendance at the bricks and mortar churches across the western democracies as failing, but in fact, Christianity is alive and well, and thundering through townships and cities, beyond the notice of anyone but the participants. And pre-history is a major preoccupation, since today, it seems that hell has opened and all the devils are here.

Genesis 6 and 10 outline the birth of the post-diluvian order or post-flood. As the Noah story goes, God became angry at the repellent behaviour of the Nephilim. The Nephilim are the progeny of the 200 fallen angels who mated with human woman and created monsters, Nephilim then proceeded to lay the earth bare, literally eating everything in sight.

The flood was meant to kill them off and reset. Sanger believes however that the Nephilim genetic coding survived in one of Noah’s daughters-in-law and was activated by one of Noah’s grandsons, who went on to father a whole host of very bad people, power-mad, given to blood sacrifice, child rape, incest and evil. They have a host of names and leaders all described in the Old Testament. Short form let’s call them the Sumerians, or Caananites, or Edomites. They were also giants. Sanger points out that skeletons of giants are found on every continent and points out, as many others have, that the Smithsonian has hidden those skeletons.

The years after the flood, their civilization - the Canaanites - or sons of Cain - grew and prospered while gutting and extracting wealth from the weak.

Somewhat like these characters:

Current thinking has pretty much established the fetishism of ‘bloodlines’ held by those who would set themselves over us, who trace their heritage as generations of aristocrats and the filthy rich. Sanger marks them with the following characteristics, ie Nephilim characteristics: sexual immorality including child rape and sacrifice and incest, idolatrous worship, bloodshed and broken covenants. These all pollute the earth and enslave populations. Which, after all, the central banks, owned by the same families who trace their heritage to Sumer and pre-history, do.

This is a swift precis of the connections from Sanger":

Finally, if we compare our list of Edomite characteristics (wise, hateful, bitter, cruel inflictors of terror, prideful, arrogant, vindictive, vengeful, occultists, idolaters, opportunists, murderers, genocidal, syncretistic, and hybrids) with what we know of the Roman Empire, I think you will agree that there is a substantial overlap. We need only to remember what we uncovered in Chapter 15 about Emperor Maximus I to corroborate the link between Edomite characteristics and the Romans. Maximus was strikingly tall with extraordinary strength and he was fierce, haughty, violent, scornful and cruel. At this point in our investigation, we are drawing close to being able to connect the dots between the Edomites, Khazars, Ashkenazi Jews, Rome (Vatican) and Zionists. But what does this have to do with the Federal Reserve? Were there individuals behind the creation of the Federal Reserve that we need to investigate? The Rothschilds come into focus as we look at the overlap between these people groups. We will soon discover that all financial roads lead to the House of Rothschild.

I cannot tell you how displeased this makes me. I loathe ascribing all the evils of the world to one Jewish family, but here we are. I stick to my opinion that while these people do exist, and that they are undoubtedly evil, they are not all just one ethnic group. Quite a few of them are Wasps, Germans, and of course the Italians who coalesce around the Vatican.

For over a hundred years, many serious people have spoken against the Federal Reserve for a hundred reasons, but principally that it enslaves generations in debt. What would we become without that debt, that slavery?

Time to find out.

Let’s end with three extracts from Sanger’s book, which bolster my argument, and indicate there is an alternative:

Charles A. Lindbergh spelled it out plainly in his book The Economic Pinch. “The system is private, conducted for the sole purpose of obtaining the greatest possible profits from the use of other people’s money, and in the interest of the stockholders and those allied with them. It is inconsistent with free government to subject every industry and enterprise in the country to the domination of the big banks which have been granted the exclusive privilege to control our finances.”468

and the Depression which gutted the lives of our grandparents and parents and led to WW2?

The Great Depression began in 1929 and ended in 1941. It was the longest protracted economic downturn in America’s history. Ben Bernanke admitted in a 2002 speech, that the Federal Reserve was to blame for the Great Depression. Bernanke confessed, “regarding the Great Depression, … we did it. We’re very sorry. … We won’t do it again.”

Once again, with amazing foresight, Crozier described the destructive force of debt slavery. “This is human slavery; slavery of the toiling millions to the usurers, their masters. The interest burden is the lash that forever goads and drives. It is worse than the “blacksnake” because it is constantly plyed [sic] night as well as daytime. It never stops. It is constant as the flight of time. It is as merciless as fate. The one object of ordinary involuntary servitude is to get the fruit of other’s toil without paying for it. That is the object of interest slavery. In ordinary slavery the master is obligated to feed, clothe and preserve the life and health of his human asset. It pays him to do so. The invisible foreign masters who profit from the grinding system of slavery through debt acknowledge no responsibility for the welfare, health or even the lives of their victims. As time goes on and the human burden is steadily increased by multiplication of…debts, and interest rates are compounded and advanced throughout the world, humanity can only feel the pinch as it groans and staggers under the cumulating load. It can never know just how the mysterious game is worked or just who tightens down the screws…The pressure is applied on every living soul at the cradle and ends only at the grave. Every child is born with a mortgage on its back that dooms it to life-long toil. Unborn generations are mortgaged into involuntary, life-long toil, helpless.

There must be a way out. We must find it.

