I admit things are a bit scary, though not as frightening were Iran to actually have a nuclear weapon. The tsunami of criticism, the flagrant hate by once staunch supporters of MAGA and Trumpism, the rejoicing from globalist stooges like Sam Harris, who say, ‘this (Iran) is universally thought to be a terrible decision’, the predictions that this will end MAGA, end Trump, the circus animals screeching about the 25th Amendment, it’s all too much, it feels engineered, yet another psy-op visited upon a weary public.

Add to it the rank betrayal of NATO members to whom the States contributes 56% of their defence and has for seventy-five years - meaning a grand total, equivalent to today, of $72 trillion - and finally the rise and rise of anti-Semitism. I ask those ravening, irresponsible idiots who they’d rather have running things in the Middle East? The mullahs or the Jews? Thank you.

First of all, you wittering morons, MAGA is not Trump or the glitterati. MAGA grew out of the heartland, the flyover country, the people who make the world of centimillionaires like Owens, Carlson, Kelly, not to mention all the idiots on stipends at the New York Times and Atlantic and in D.C., possible. They saw what the rules-based order had created right on top of them, and they were the ones who built the ideas upon which Trump operates. They saw the results of mass migration of the violent and primitive, the insistence on bankrupting green requirements, the flooding of drugs, the destruction of the family, the stripping away of access to resources, the metric ton of regulatory horror - and said NO.

That rejection is now happening in every other country in the world. Americans, the real ones, not the glitterati, led this, but everywhere, MAGA is enjoined. Just this week, for instance, the Irish literally shut down the country. Why? Remigration now, buddy.

.

It didn’t work. The pallet-loads of verbiage, the suffocating nonsense that supported the Third Way, the endlessly cited rules-based order, the flood of intellectuals from the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs, the Aspen Institute, Chatham House, the Atlantic Council? Failed failed failed failed failed. They all need to fold their tents and slink away in the night.

Let’s just have a look at the economic condition of the Rules-Based Order. This is the result, the accounts, the audit of those ideas. It is broke. It is brokity-broke. It is broke-ass broke. No one in the rules-based cult does accounting. Their money appears as if by magic from oligarchs and government agencies.

By the way, the whole thing, the entire balance sheet of “capitalism” in the real world, is entirely underpinned by the U.S.A., and has been for 96 years. That $72 trillion - that 56% of the NATO budget - effectively pays for all the social welfare programs of which Europeans are so proud. Yeah, you superior cheese eating appeasers, Americans paid for your superior culture. Otherwise, you would have had to cough up for your own defence, all 420 million of you. In fact, after a great deal of hooting and hollering, last month the Europeans declared they would build a defence fund of $800 million. This week, various countries said, nope. Count us out. The EU isn’t getting any more of our money since you nearly brought down western civilization.

And right now, the bilateral tariff agreements are going into effect, which means, rather than charging the USA premium for everything, they will have to go back to basics, and learn value for money. No one expects they will.

Money is moving out of Europe and into America. African money is shifting from China to America. Lloyd’s of London is facing yet another existential crisis after pulling support from the Gulf, and the bankers of the Square Mile just lost their biggest lever. The Vatican is moving its investments out of Jihadi London, where no one wants to go or live anymore. Despite the globalist burbling from the Pope, the Holy See is good at accounting and fleeing out of jihadi-raping-slaughtering of white Europe. For the first time in history, welfare has exceeded income tax revenue in the U.K. In 2025, the UK collected 331 billion pound in income tax and spent 333 billion on welfare. The U.K. lost 16,000 millionaires last year, 250,000 normals and the flood is growing. “We are replacing actual Britons with Afghani goat herders”, said Nigel Farage.

From the new white papers and speeches from the Bank for International Settlements, we can deduce that the governing directors of the Central Bank of France and of Germany are terrified, have lost control; their debt so vertiginous, the actual growth non-existent, every day is a knife edge. Because of their crazy debt, the gutting of industry caused by Net Zero and green energy, governments tell the banks what they need and the banks. can’t. do. it. Green energy subsidies from 2015-2023 for the EU 27 stand at $2 trillion and investment in green energy around $7.6 trillion. Fifty years ago, 83% of the world’s energy came from fossil fuels. Today, same same.

Way to throw away money, guys.

Building their economy on green energy, net zero, “investments” in welfare, mass migration and the Covid power grab, turns out bankrupting when Uncle Sam pulled the plug. The old model (independent central bank discipline) is quietly breaking down, subject to the insane politics in the EU, trying to force ideas that have failed. Those ideas don’t produce money, they drain the coffers.

This means the ECB is in open panic, the FSB, which determines global fiscal stability is in open panic. The Foreign Investment Board of the Federal Reserve is currently bifurcated down the middle on arguments on foreign investment. They are all still speaking in coded language, but they are scared. For the past decade, green energy and net zero was supposed to be the mother load. Every WEF conference insisted upon it with charts, and figures, and thousand page reports.

The people rejected it. Reality rejected it. The politics in their respective countries is out of control; they have killed off industry, and truncated family formation and ushered in barbarism.

The XiM, the African Export-Import Bank, is currently rerouting to U.S. interests. New businesses in the U.S. are finally prospering, according to the census data. And as a symbol of the new world birthing, the Hudson’s Bay Company has finally gone out of business after 250 years of suffocating Canada. The European parliament is in open collapse; almost 2/3rds voted last week to establish massive remigration hubs across the continent and even Syrians with citizenship are faced with return.

In the United States, the failures of “democratic” socialism are writ large in the fact that blue states are bleeding residents, business and tax revenue, while red states are bulking up.

The last gasp of the rules-based junkies may be to try to tokenize all of us and trade us like widgets. That will fail too. That was the reason for the bumbling about “AI safety” at the World Economic Forum this year. Net Zero was forgotten, the Blob means to make money from fluffing up the dangers of AI and of course, for the “children”.

Their blessed rules-based order, the term they repeat over and over like a catechism, is dead. It failed. It not only bankrupted Europe and Canada, it destroyed civic peace and culture. Trump is ushering in the new. Trump, Witkoff and Jared Kushner have a vision, and it is absolutely massive. For years, Trump has been courting Middle Eastern and Asian rulers. At the beginning of his second term, he arduously went round and made peace in seven different regional wars. Painstakingly his team has brought them round to building economic success for their region and not just for their privileged.

Iran, they all came to agree, is the glitch in the matrix. This map represents prosperity for the sub-continent and, frankly all the former Soviet republics. But, it can’t have a terrorist-run state as the bottleneck. On the outcome of the Iran war lies the financial abundance of half the world.

To globalists, Iran is just another way to play the Great Game, to pride themselves on their superior knowledge of ‘containment’ and ‘bringing them along’. Biden, Obama, Clinton, cashed them out, bribing them to a slow rollout of jihad. The U.N. forced migration to ‘civilize’ the uncivilizable, lance the boil of jihad. The acceptance of the worst of the worst that the Middle East has to offer, rather than manning up and lancing the boil, means Europe has become a daily museum of horror.

In Spain rapes have quadrupled in 7 years, from 1382 in 2017 to 5,400 today. Fourteen per day, one every 90 minutes. In France, 43% of white people now avoid certain streets out of fear of anti-white racism. In France, a 74 year old woke up to an Algerian, under an expulsion order, who raped and tortured her for one hour. In Scotland, schoolgirls have been given rape alarms by police because they were being stalked by migrant hotel residents. In Spain, a Moroccan man chased an elderly man with mobility problems, split open a woman’s skull with an axe, and severed another woman’s finger. As police took him away, he supposedly said: “I felt the call of Allah. All Christians must die.”

An Iranian tries to explain the realities to a woke college student:

Today, the media are running virtual Iranian propaganda, but Iran is the fount of all this horror. It pays for it, it pushes it, it inspires it. It is so vicious that this primitive who looks stroked out, with an IQ of 90, is one of the men running that country.

MAGA has a foreign policy vision that grew out of America’s heartland dream. It sees the western hemisphere, dominating by strength, from the Arctic, through Greenland to Argentina, forcing trade, industry, abundance.

After Trump removed the Venezuelan strongman, a nationwide survey found that 83% of Venezuelans were optimistic about their country’s future. In 25 years, Maduro filled his prisons with those jailed for protesting or “being a lawyer”. Ninety days after Maduro, 700 of them are free. An amnesty law now covers the entire Chavismo era. The most notorious torture prison, El Helicoide, is being turned into a community center. The country passed significant oil reform. Foreign companies now have operational control of oilfields, the right to directly sell crude and access to international arbitration. Venezuela has already generated more oil revenue in 2026 than all of 2025. The shadow tanker fleet shipping oil to Iran has been blocked. Production hit 1.1 million barrels per day in March, the highest output in years. The U.S. Embassy in Caracas reopened for the first time since 2019. Venezuela’s acting president Delcy Rodriguez met with US Secretary Doug Burgum in Caracas and thanked the country that removed Maduro. That’s not destabilizaton, that’s normalization.

Venezuela was Cuba’s lifeline. On April 3rd, Cuba released 2,100 political prisoners. And this month Castro’s grandson Sandro said that most Cubans, including him, wanted capitalism with sovereignty.

Trump and solid sensible policies are cleaning up the mess left by our decadent leadership class. From Argentina to Greenland, we are seeing a defence perimeter building around a healthy capitalism, a new Golden Age indeed.

We just have to gut out the next few weeks and let, frankly, the greatest army the world has ever known, get the job done.

And remember, they are always wrong.

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Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island, which meant he wasn’t owned by the Communist Party of SA. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post.