Welcome to Absurdistan

Welcome to Absurdistan

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Mike Ware's avatar
Mike Ware
7h

Thank you for providing such clarity. I’m busy restacking and sharing, far and wide. Unfortunately, some folks are just like that college girl, completely out of touch with reality and unable to even LISTEN to the truth! The brainwashing by our so-called “education” system has destroyed two generations, at least.

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D Wooldridge's avatar
D Wooldridge
7h

Well written . Deep thinking as you have committed yourself to produces undeniable truths. You are a gift to truth seekers . Thank you for what you are doing . You pulled back the curtain and revealed the evil behind what has driven this episode for decades. Now we can compare what happens when the light illuminate s the shadows , it drives the insanity of evil to the ultimate defeat in due time.

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