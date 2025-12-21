Four Hundred Thousand Women Left The Workforce This Year

Two great things happened this week. Samantha Powers was finally fired. The head of USAID, she, a progenitor of this awful ideology has been causing problems all over the world for a decade. She also made out like a bandit, her fortune soaring $24 million in the three years she held office. This is one clear indication of insider trading which needs reckoning.

Also, look at the results below of the Chilean election. Clearly, given the outing of the operations of the Venezuelan drug cartels and government (but I repeat myself) they decided not to steal this election for the socialist party. This, I assert, strongly, is the state of the electorate world-wide. Without cheating, this is every single country that holds elections. 60/40, just like I said in this piece.

Welcome to Absurdistan is reader-supported. To the devil with a soft month, the real world is much more interesting. I am so grateful for all of you, your comments and support.

You can subscribe for free or buy a cheap annual subscription here.

You can buy me a coffee here

or

for those who don’t distrust paypal, paypal me here

Eco-Fascists is now available as a paperback here.

Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post.

Her first book The Monkey Puzzle Tree was an investigation of the CIA MKULTRA mind control program and was published by Bloomsbury and Knopf Canada. Her next book, Eco-Fascists,,How Radical Environmentalists Are Destroying Our Natural Heritage, was a look at how environmentalism, badly practiced, is destroying the rural economy and rural culture in the U.S. and all over the world. It was published by Adam Bellow at Harper Collins US. She is a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Center for Public Policy, fcpp.org. You can read in depth policy papers about various elements of the environmental junta here: https://independent.academia.edu/ElizabethNickson.

Her essay on the catastrophic failings of Canada’s CBC is included in Michael Walsh’s Against the Corporate Media, 42 Ways the Press Hates You, published in September 2024.

The Green Book, a collection of her essays on the environmental junta will be published in November 2025.

Why? Why? WHY? cry the usual suspects. Patriarchy! Sexism! Evil Patriarchal Capitalist Sexism! Corporations must do more!

Bloomberg reported last week that the inclusion of women in the C-suite had stalled this past year, and so did that ghastly predatory outfit McKinsey, which partnered with former Facebooker, Sheryl Sandberg’s equally grisly Lean In operation. They claimed women have lost a decade of progress in just one calendar year. Which is a feat, admit.

Maybe because the aggressive promotion of women isn’t working out for corporate America? Because no program that isn’t bearing fruit lasts when you have to explain lower corporate profits to angry shareholders.

Maybe it isn’t working out for women either?

Digging into these reports, it seems the problem is that no one wants to mentor young women, as seniors traditionally have done for young men. No one seems to want to promote women as equally as they do men. Also women don’t want to “work as hard”. They aren’t “as ambitious” as men.

Also women do twice as much uncompensated labor as men, taking on the great majority of household chores, and, as well, are expected to organize the Christmas party. Not me, I might add — on a personal note. I cook. He does everything else.

This means they are over-burdened and resentful and they are quitting. Four hundred thousand women left the workforce in 2025, putting down their tools and refusing to spend their lives working for the man.

The reports and accompanying ‘analyses’ in the mainstream cry that government and corporations should do more! More of other people’s money chasing a fruitless dream that goes against human nature and sets sex against sex, turns family dynamics into a conflict zone, and takes away yet another chunk of private life to be traded on the market.

Quitting is the right choice.

Rather than leaving a job they love, they are quitting for a better life. As one creator said, “Women, during the pandemic, got a sense of what it felt like to not be tied to a desk five days a week in an office. Women started to expand their dreams, expand what was inside of them, and they started to really tun into what was in their gut and in their heart. And a lot of that was ‘I don’t want to work for somebody else’s dreams. I want to spend more time with my kids, I want to spend more time in community, I want to launch a business, I wanna a robust side hustle. I want to be an author, I want to be a content creator.’ I’m excited to see what women build when they are untethered to a corporate job. For a lot of millennial women, it’s I’m going to do something better, I’m gonna do something different.”

This in fact, is enormously exciting to me. Because our towns and cities are bereft of female genius - which is not moving widgets around for the man. Our main streets are mostly barren wastes of utility, and the only town center in most places is the parking lot of a big box store. Unless you live in a tourist town and then it’s commercial cosplaying of an earlier better time.

Charitable work is equally as utilitarian, and the assignment of care of the weak to government is brutal and failing. There are more homeless, more lost and broken people every single year. It’s as if the vast resplendently-funded homeless bureaucracies think that filing quarterly and annual reports filled with noble-sounding “initiatives” is the same as actually solving the problem. I had one woman middle class warrior in my house say that they were trying to get more hookers on the streets of good neighborhoods. These people are literally, insane.

Women individuating and returning to a private life indicates they are yearning after a more traditional and based occupation for women and I’m not talking about submission, early child bearing and a boss daddy. My pioneer family women, all ten thousand of them ran small businesses, a home farm, the general store, did bookkeeping, ran a workshop, and/or (usually and) some kind of business in town that was charitable, before that was taken over by corporatism and the ravenous maw of the public service who never saw an innovation they didn’t want to ruin by systematizing and ripping out the heart and purpose.

That and only that is the history of women in America, not this cobbled together whining, mewling, weak, oppressed, screeching, “stressed”, “exhausted”, victim. Women, from 1600-1950 had real problems to solve. They were fully adult.

The generations since tried corporate life. It sucked. And they’re not going back. I think this is a forerunner of the life pattern of women into the future. In fact, in millennial-world, one person with a W-2 job and one person with an entrepreneurial spirit is touted as how you game the system to perfection. Taxes are limited, security is up-levelled, and you can actually build something together, rather than both partners slaving away in the global corporatist maw.

I expect this to take flight almost immediately.

Because women in corporate life?

Nightmare.

This is what these reports are ignoring. Senior officers do not want to mentor or promote women because they are nightmares to work with. They have been trained by their universities and culture to be ideological freaks, demanding and whining and surreptitiously tearing each other down. There was a study done in the 80’s, before ideology took over social research, that found women in corporate life practiced Power Dead Even, which meant crabs in a bucket, baby. If someone was perceived as too powerful, tear them down.

Introduce that into corporate “culture” and nothing gets done. No wonder senior executives don’t mentor or promote women.

The Center of the Culture is Shifting

This is nicely illustrated by Apple TV’s The Morning Show, which I watched this week to “relax”. It is a preposterous illustration of a newsroom and ambition. It is also illustrative of our knowledge class, which are collectively, dumb as posts. Last year, the big issue for these idiots was Global Warming. The world has moved on from Global Warming so fast that there are skid marks in every non-profit advancing this pseudoscience. In funded outfits, they are running on fumes and globalist cookies, who themselves, can’t figure out how to get out of this mess. The big cherry, the deep sin the “journalists” in the show, ‘uncovered’, was chemical pollution that was in fact covered up by the massive corporation that owned them.

Which they, through mismanagement and hysteria had invited to buy them, sending off the other buyer, a male technocrat spaceman played by the perennial only-male-in-Hollywood with actual muscle, John Hamm. Too much testosterone.

Everything is grounds for hysteria from these women “leaders”. They swear the moment they wake up and the entire day is a procession of fuck fuck fuck oh shit, this is shit, this is more shit, more fuck fuck oh fuck, Christ, oh fuck, delivered from people with $4000 hair arrangements, $20,000 outfits and flats that cost $50,000 a month to rent. Because nothing is going their way and after all, endless complaining got them where they are.

Over the past four years, this almost entirely written, directed and produced by women Apple series has angled for its utopia,

This is what they think the “news” and newsrooms ought to be.

First, people NOT WHITE run mostly everything. Because payback. And all the stories must have the right social justice content. Year 1 it was Me Too, Year 2, it was Jan 6, Year 3, it was Roe v Wade (this was actually funny given the world-wide collapse of the birthrate and the end of western civilization) and Year 4 it was global warming and toxic pollution.

The perfect illustration of the contents of a liberal’s head therefore; luxury beliefs which have traction with people of very little brain.

Remember this nonsense out of Hollywood? By the way, today, the talk in Hollywood coffee shops is about the last helicopter out of Saigon, the lots are so empty tumbleweed blows through. The entire industry is failing.

This is why:

There is a LOT of calling out in The Morning Show. There are a lot of NOT unchecked moments.

Ignoring the stupid politics, the real thrust, the meaning of the show was ‘equity’. There are lots and lots of people of color in executive positions and this is touted as not only wonderful but superior. People of color have superior instincts. They can run things better. So over the years, the writers have moved one after another woman-of-color-or-of weird-sexual-bent into power because they can run things better. Because they are pure. They feel deeply. They are in touch with the lost and pathetic. They are superior humans.

And all the men bow and scrape and soothe and agree. Or else. The numbers of screaming diatribes against the men in the series was chalk on a blackboard level. The men, literally, cower. I would too. I was cowering watching.

The NOT WHITE people dislike the white people a lot. They say things like:

A great deal of attention is paid to the internal ambitions of women who are not white. And how people of color have been shut out deliberately. And IT’S OUR FAULT.

Let’s experience for a brief moment, some sanity and tell the story of what actually happens when you confuse envy with social justice.

There is an Iranian asylum subplot, a black woman athlete host’s doping scandal subplot. There are various disgusting random sexual pairings after which the protagonists shiv each other for ambition (the definition of which is apparently virtue). The women act like they think men act. Like beasts.

The plight of girls like this? Entirely ignored.

Or, a story like this, where women cops cowered behind a car while a Muslim migrant refugee shot 16 people. The failure of women in law enforcement has been rising and rising for fifteen years. Ignored by the idiots at The Morning Show.

NAH. Not interesting to the writers of The Morning Show. What’s more interesting are stories that crested IN THE NINETIES.

At one point the heroine/star Jennifer Aniston, who is carrying the damned thing cried, “I’m trying to keep what’s left of the Fourth Estate!”

Roll on the floor laughing.

In the final scenes, two black producers, one male, one female, are left contemplating their fiefdom because everyone else has been run off.

This is what I found most instructive. During episode 3, we learn just what the underlying motive of the tens of thousands of NGO’s and the tens of thousands of government officials from every desperate country in the world, who attend the U.N.’s COP conferences via a speech. And the millions who have invaded our countries.

The keynote speech at the Global Warming Conference is given by a refugee, who is very beautiful, wearing a $20,000 dress, with makeup and hair so perfect it requires staff. Kim Kardashian recently admitted she spent between $1,000,000 and $5,000,000 a year on her face and body. This is a similar spend for any of these puppets telling us how to live.

So, picture a Bond girl, which is what this actress is, in a $20,000 dress, speaking with “authority” to the titans of tech, who flinch and cower in their seats. This is a liberal’s wet dream. This is what is used to propagandize the not-very-bright.

“Some of you ask me why I am still here given the media coverage of this conference, why I would choose to stay to speak to you all tonight. As a child of refugees I learned early on that choices are not distributed equally among us, and as a child of refugees I speak to you tonight on behalf of the millions who have already fled their homelands through climate change. Who have no choice and whose numbers are rising. Reality is inconvenient in that way. It demands a reckoning one way or another. There are costs to be paid. Those choices, those costs will test us. So much more than we want them to. We tell ourselves we are in control. We can manage all of this. We know deep down how much is at stake. If everything, all that we know and care about is at stake, we have a choice. Do we pay that cost now or turn our backs and turn away. And if we turn away, what happens if they come knocking on our door? When we reach the point where it’s impossible to look away. what will happen then? This is the question of our time, and the answers will rest largely on those in this room.

end of speech. Of course, tech titans have abandoned climate as an issue because their AI centers require so much energy. But that leaves “the millions” who have been “dispossessed” because they are “climate refugees”. (Which is not happening)

They require payment because:

Choices are not distributed equally this demands a reckoning and payment if not, what happens if they come knocking on our door?

This is the argument that has fuelled the invasion of Europe, Canada, Australia and the U.S. This is what motivates the churches, NGOs, and government officials who have allowed this invasion.

The migrants were hard done by, by us, and they want to be paid. If we don’t pay them, they will come to our door.

And then, they will kill us.

That’s the threat. And that is what’s happening.

That’s what liberals, socialists and social justice warriors, all the kids on the streets, are thinking, planning for. Violence lies just under their surface. Excusable violence. The violence that killed Charlie Kirk, the violence that killed Ella Cook, the Christian conservative girl at Brown last Saturday. Violence against us is permissible. They are allowed, morally, to kill us because we are “killing” them.

This is what diversity, equity and inclusion has done to us. This is what the pseurdo-science of Climate Change has done to us. More than lies, they are ruinous, catastrophic, calamitous lies. Lies, sold by the fools in our media, who are killing our civilization.

The reckoning that’s coming?

It’s coming for them.

Share

Two great things happened this week. Samantha Powers was finally fired. The head of USAID, she, a progenitor of this awful ideology has been causing problems all over the world for a decade. She also made out like a bandit, her fortune soaring $24 million in the three years she held office. This is one clear indication of insider trading which needs reckoning.

Also, look at the results below of the Chilean election. Clearly, given the outing of the operations of the Venezuelan drug cartels and government (but I repeat myself) they decided not to steal this election for the socialist party. This, I assert, strongly, is the state of the electorate world-wide. Without cheating, this is every single country that holds elections. 60/40, just like I said in this piece.

Welcome to Absurdistan is reader-supported. To the devil with a soft month, the real world is much more interesting. I am so grateful for all of you, your comments and support.

You can subscribe for free or buy a cheap annual subscription here.

You can buy me a coffee here

or

for those who don’t distrust paypal, paypal me here

Eco-Fascists is now available as a paperback here.

Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post.

Her first book The Monkey Puzzle Tree was an investigation of the CIA MKULTRA mind control program and was published by Bloomsbury and Knopf Canada. Her next book, Eco-Fascists,,How Radical Environmentalists Are Destroying Our Natural Heritage, was a look at how environmentalism, badly practiced, is destroying the rural economy and rural culture in the U.S. and all over the world. It was published by Adam Bellow at Harper Collins US. She is a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Center for Public Policy, fcpp.org. You can read in depth policy papers about various elements of the environmental junta here: https://independent.academia.edu/ElizabethNickson.

Her essay on the catastrophic failings of Canada’s CBC is included in Michael Walsh’s Against the Corporate Media, 42 Ways the Press Hates You, published in September 2024.

The Green Book, a collection of her essays on the environmental junta will be published in November 2025.