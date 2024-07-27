Seriously, is Hunter Thompson your Game Master? Because this has advanced from medieval passion play to deadly slapstick with civilization-ending overtones.

First you try to kill the man who is now, congratulations btw, the most loved freedom fighter in the world. Then you proffer this bullied, hapless, cross-dressing kid who couldn’t get into his school’s rifle club as the shooter, who is so obviously MKUltraed via your wretched operatives cruising the chat rooms of the desperately mentally ill looking for human ‘subjects’.

Not only that, he bicycled to the event with a ladder and a rifle. Then as if designed to mock us, we get a Keystones Kops film of three actual short fat (at least one) lesbian DEI hires who can’t even holster a weapon under stress, assigned to protect a man who stands 6’3”. In yet another scene from this insulting murderous nonsense, a ghastly female authoritarian claims sloped roofing explaining why the SS snipers were inside the building that the shooter was on top of. Do you create these women in a lab? Because they are all the same, scared rabbits cosplaying “strength” and “girl power” and making one senseless obvious mistake after another.

Then that poor but malignant cabbage-headed fellow gets unceremoniously shitcanned and the silliest most useless DEI hire in the known world becomes the Democrat puppet-of-choice, making this the third election you have tried to steal via abrogating even the appearance of a democratic process.

You are a mess and you need therapy.

And, you are going to try to steal the election again via “the first black woman president ever”. It’s so tiresome, I’m bored and I don’t believe anything at all that comes with an official imprint. No one sentient does. Every word is a lie, including the ‘ands’ and ‘buts’. Btw, no propaganda on earth will make this an African-American family.

Look, I know the thing you are most afraid of is a popular revolt, because you are aware, probably more than I, what people think of you. This no-real-growth-since-the-1970s idea has created millions of highly intelligent individuals who don’t have enough to do, so what they’ve done is figure out what you’ve been up to. And they cogitate and marinate in the tales of your evil. All those families that weren’t formed because feminism, abortion, and faux-environmental collapse? All those businesses not started because of a regulatory super-structure going for de-development because there is too much actual plant food in the air? All that growth stalled because of artificially high energy prices? All that hyper-sexualization of the culture? All the turning of entire generations to “art” and “identity” as a substitute for a full, lusty, creative, explosion-of-energy life that stands astride the stars and brings freedom and fun to the universe?

Really, you’re fired. You are awful, stupid and fired.

Those people who would have been building healthy happy lives in towns big and small across the world, had it not been for your foul stupid destructive interference, spent their time figuring out what you have done to us. And now, with the internet (thank you very much) we know exactly what you’ve been up to.

So instead of putting you in talk therapy, which takes too long, let me explain what these people, who you somehow think are stupid, have come up with. This is so close to becoming received wisdom, accepted history, which will, as I have observed in the past, very rapidly morph into reality. And when I say millions? I mean a billion, easy.

And I am not the seemingly bonkers but somehow prescient pathfinders David Icke or Alex Jones. I don’t read Q. I wouldn’t know where to find Q. I am a real reporter, properly trained and published and I look into every corner of the culture. I do not limit myself to what some success-head Ivy league robot (I’ve dated them so I am intimately aware of their very ordinary minds) publishes, I listen to real people. Who think. Outside the teeny-tiny box that your behaviourists beavering away in cube farms in Langley, created.

Nor am I some deplorable populist trog as you think of us (how dare you? how dare you malign and set your goons on (metaphorically) hundreds of millions of good people?). I went to the “best schools”, I was published by the “best editors”. I am a collateral descendent of George Washington so many times I’ve lost count. I’m a Spencer descendant as many times, which means I’m a cousin of Princess Diana and Prince of Wales. I’m a descendant of Aaron Burr, and most of the northern founders including Roger Sherman, who was the only man who signed all four documents of the American founding. HE WAS A COBBLER. There are tens of millions of us descended from those lines of ancestry, that deep, vital imprint, fiery, world changing, the first nation in the world (relatively) free of predators until you slithered in to feed. That line, that ancestral memory, that profound unkillable imprint, that shining light-filled example? We all come trailing clouds of glory. All. Of. Us. We are the future. Not you. All the ideas come from us. You are too dissolute to solve anything.

If you don’t start to listen and heed people outside your depraved circle all your houses will be torn down and it won’t be us who do it. It will be a supernatural power. Michael’s armies are gathering.

All this chaos, absurdity and ginned up catastrophe is meant to hide how truly evil you have been.

There are literal stacks of evidence of each of the below accusations. To repeat, for each accusation I could compile ten pages of citations and another ten pages of published books. Libraries could be filled with this data, and everyone not in a leftist cult or success-and-greed-head cult is aware of it. All day, every day, people aggregate the evidence against you. And they talk to each other. Since you destroyed civic peace with your endless psy-ops, this is what has replaced normal human collegiality. Plotting your end. Planning the future.

The entire polis, the vast unwashed that you think are as dumb as Reese Witherspoon, but not as cute, are sharply aware of the following:

1. You start all the wars for profit.

2. You killed JFK and RFK

3. You probably killed JFK Jr., Hillary

4. You killed MLK

5. You created serial killers and you created school shooters via MKUltra to destabilize civic peace and destroy mutual trust..

6. You were behind Epstein and that deeply creepy heartland skeezeball Leslie Wexner. (Briefly Wexner was a famous boy lover/sexual predator in Chicago and you morons found him, blackmailed him, enriched him and exploited him ruthlessly.) Whitney Webb’s research on this is unassailable and there are many first hand testimonies as to Wexner’s nasty proclivities.

7. You funded your dark ops with drug money and human trafficking, running it, in part, out of Wexner’s empire. You are responsible for the 800,000 missing children from the border whom you have sold. You use those children to blackmail and bribe anyone with a scintilla of power.

8. You seeded black communities with rap and crack in order to farm their pain for profit.

9. You’ve stolen, as Catherine Austin Fitts asserts, as of the 1990’s, $23 trillion. And by now it’s probably more like $100 trillion

10. You use it to fund deep space programs where you prosecute your dire fascist agenda. There are hundreds of first-hand testimonies of this from retired military personnel including high-ranking Generals, Admirals and Colonels. Half the military wants this out, and they allow this disclosure and protect these men (they are mostly men) who tell their stories.

11. You are way ahead of us in energy production. You have free energy and you have anti-gravitics and you have health innovations that could extend human life into the 200s and cure every cancer within weeks. But no, we must draw down the population because fake science. Which you know is faked.

12. You have killed every independent scientist who came close to free energy

13. You collaborated with the Nazis post WW2 and sequestered that knowledge for yourselves and the military-industrial state. All the aerospace companies are in on it. Boatloads of evidence of this.

14. You have relationships with three alien species that I know of. You have evidence of several dozen alien species. Entire cruise ships of evidence.

15. You have a base in Antarctica filled with the descendants of the worst Nazis. And probably Reptilians.

16. You have dozens, if not hundreds, of underground bases all over the world, filled with experiments and micro-cultures so abhorrent, even hell would be impressed.

17. The Climate Change absurdity is meant to extract even more money from us, and as a bonus depress us so entirely we give up, stop breeding and die off.

18. You’ve hidden the true history of the earth from us, barring access to sites, erasing knowledge, marginalizing true scholars, and proffering a children’s story. You have hidden or destroyed religious texts that could free us and ensnared us in rigid, punitive primitive religious constructs that encourage hate.

19. The media are foolish patsies you feed garbage so that their minds pack up and leave their bodies, leaving them spouting cult nostrums.

20. We want you gone and will fight you until you pack up and bugger off.

The only people who don’t are your last supporters: the stupidest people on earth, suburban soccer moms, those lost in the leftist cult, and the people you, one way or another, PAY, which means the media, academia, and your politicians.

And then, this. 7/16 was a Deep State hit so obvious that even soccer moms are suspicious, please see below for the flood of reporting from independent media. Lord in heaven, the longer you keep up this torture parade of absurdity and cruelty and destructive asshollery, the more we are going to hose out your stables with you in the flood. And you know where you’re going after this, you’ll be praying for cooling floods.

What you have done is unforgivable. The only way you and your spawn won’t be hunted for the rest of eternity is to open up the gates, and give us everything: the science you have sequestered, the energy innovations that you hide, the deep knowledge of the earth and heavens you have locked up. And go away.

We are the boss of you. And one way or another, we will bring you to heel.

Now, I know that Absurdistan’s readers are highly intelligent, thoughtful, responsible adults (mostly), from the thousands of comments I’ve read, and the hundreds of wonderful, considered, happy-making and inspirational comments you leave when you subscribe for money. Because of you, Absurdistan grew 525% in the last year, which is up from 400% last time I looked. 15% of you convert despite the fact that Absurdistan is free. I am very grateful, and excited for the future.

I realize I have shoved the Overton Window open a few more inches with my list, but I could write a 3500 word essay on each of these assertions, deeply sourced and argued and you would come away from reading it, and say, dammit, maybe there are Reptilians in Antarctica. The range of what we are allowed to know about earth has been sharply limited, and we need that which has been hidden. In fact, I might just do that over the next few months, as the Deep State creates more terrifying chaotic artificial catastrophes big and small, so they can silence us for good. Just for distraction from the absurdity, let’s have a look at their schemata.

Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post. Her first book The Monkey Puzzle Tree was an investigation of the CIA MKULTRA mind control program and was published by Bloomsbury and Knopf Canada. Her next book, Eco-Fascists, How Radical Environmentalists Are Destroying Our Natural Heritage, was a look at how environmentalism, badly practiced, is destroying the rural economy and rural culture in the U.S. and all over the world. It was published by Adam Bellow at Harper Collins US. She is a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Center for Public Policy, fcpp.org. You can read in depth policy papers about various elements of the environmental junta here: https://independent.academia.edu/ElizabethNickson

