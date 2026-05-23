Elite Confiscation of Property Rights Is the Base of Our Collapsing Prosperity

Absurdistan is still on break but interviewed on the podcast “In Lay Terms” with Peyman Askari this week about Eco-Fascists. It is a formal interview which bores down to the reason our growth, familial, material, spiritual is not just stalled but regressing. Our land is being stolen by bankers and oligarchs. Every acre, every hectare they take, means our regression to modern serfs. We are being driven into the cities where we can be tracked and traded like widgets.

This has not been addressed by Trump. His team have pruned regulations and are breaking the meat packing cartel, but land taking continues, hand over fist. It is wrong. It is complex. The Iron Triangle of bureaucrat, activist and legislator works silently to take our land. Buy a farm, a forest, a beachfront, and immediately people set themselves to tie it in regulation, and drive you off. Tens of millions have been driven into the cities, and many of them, shorn of family and meaning, end up on the streets.

As we have learned just this year, almost all activists are paid and directed by oligarchs. In the environmental business, behind the hysteria, the supposed ‘grass roots’, lie the financeers, who are the richest people on earth, and who ruthlessly, through dozens of cut-outs, use activists, bureaucrats and legislators to get what they want: the land.

But, as I say to Peyman, the under-40’s are rising. The hundreds of thousands on the streets last week in London were young healthy strong people, not the mentally ill we see rioting in Minneapolis. They are the future, literally, and they are saying no. This stops now. With us.

It is happening across the world. They know. They know what I know. And they are using the arguments I am making to break through to their futures.

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Absurdistan is all about the reporting. Peyman pointed out that my strength is that I can explain complexity to normals - ie those not caught in the Atlantic Council/think tank/policy construction game - though I skim that stuff which is, with notable exceptions, ‘blue sky’ ie not connected to real life. I can do that because I sift research like a mad thing. Getting an MBA, followed by rigorous training at the London bureau of Time Magazine made me worship evidence. This is Absurdistan’s strength. I try to be neutral, I do not work from an ideological position, I work from common sense. That today lies entirely on the right. All the ideas of the left have failed and we can see that catastrophe in every sector.

Please support me. Please renew. I am so grateful for everything, every note, every dollar, every good wish, every compliment. The next ten or fifteen years are going to be amazing, but also a ground war, a fight they will write about for the next 500 years. I’m here for it. Please support me. Let me be your scribe.

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Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island, which meant he wasn’t owned by the Communist Party of SA. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post.