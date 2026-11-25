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Last week I spent an hour with the Breggins - who I flat out adore - on their radio show. We talked about the danger of Muslim infiltration, the coming growth boom and the suspicious election. If you read the comments from listeners, fear about data centers is front of mind. This goes to last week’s Absurdistan, where I exhorted like an annoying old time preacher, that your home place is your arena of action, and only you can made the data centers pay you. For growth to happen, data centers are necessary. Any jurisdiction not negotiating, and walking away is leaving the future on the table and cheating his or her fellows.

This is the left’s new attempt to destroy the west, since the Climate Change and false species extinction has done its worst. If there had not been Great Projectors (as they were called) in my family history, I probably wouldn’t have seen this. But infrastructure brings massive positive change, assuming that you and I - being reasonable rational individuals - are involved.

Trump posted this, this past weekend.

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We sat down again with the formidable independent journalist Elizabeth Nickson for another wide-ranging conversation on The Breggin Hour. Elizabeth, whose Substack is Welcome to Absurdistan, brings the rare combination of rigorous reporting, historical memory, and refusal to accept the approved narrative. She does not do soft landings.

This week the discussion moved through several interlocking realities that most legacy outlets continue to treat as separate or nonexistent: statistical anomalies in the recent midterm elections that look mechanical rather than organic, the deliberate low-growth regime imposed on the West for decades, the manufactured panic around AI and data centers, and the civilizational choices that will determine whether the next decade is one of recovery or managed decline.

The numbers that should not exist

Elizabeth has spent years documenting election processes. She noted that across precincts, a strikingly consistent ratio appeared: for every thousand votes associated with one candidate, an exact additional 150 shifted into the opposing column. The uniformity is not what organic turnout or persuasion produces. She described it as consistent with remote manipulation of tabulators and source code—patterns she and others have tracked in multiple jurisdictions and that echo techniques detailed in reporting on Venezuelan election infrastructure. She pointed to the rapid departure of certain administration figures who had previously minimized the issue and contrasted that with others inside the government who treat the anomalies as real. The larger point she returned to is simple: clean elections are not a technical luxury. Without them, the rest of the political conversation becomes theater.

Population, ideology, and the refusal to look at patterns

Peter opened with historical patterns of midterm losses for sitting presidents followed by stronger final terms, then moved to the concrete demographic and cultural shifts occurring in Europe, Canada, and increasingly in American cities. Elizabeth was direct. In Sweden, native voters moved right while large immigrant blocs moved hard left, producing a left win. Similar dynamics are visible elsewhere. She noted the rapid rise of Muslim elected officials and the ideological alignment between segments of the Western left and Islamist political projects that openly describe the United States as the “great Satan.” These are not abstract theological debates; they are observable voting and policy patterns. Dismissing the analysis as phobia, she argued, is a refusal to examine the data.

The deliberate slowdown and the AI escape hatch

A substantial portion of the hour was devoted to growth. For roughly three decades, Elizabeth explained, Western governments, central banks, and the network of NGOs operating through the UN and related forums have layered identical regulatory packages that make ordinary economic activity—starting a small business, opening a mine, building an LNG facility, even managing a modest forest—extremely difficult.

These packages trace in large part to the framework established at the 1992 Rio Earth Summit (United Nations Conference on Environment and Development). The central document, Agenda 21 (full text PDF), was a non-binding action plan adopted by more than 170 governments, including the United States under President George H.W. Bush. Companion outcomes included the Rio Declaration on Environment and Development, the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the Convention on Biological Diversity, and a non-binding Statement of Forest Principles. Agenda 21 itself is classic “soft law”—it creates no binding obligations and has no enforcement mechanism. Governments implement its themes through their own national, state/provincial, and local laws.

In practice, the post-Rio process produced near-identical, highly restrictive rule packages across Western countries. National governments and regional bodies codified large volumes of environmental, land-use, and resource regulations tracking Agenda 21 themes. Permitting for mines, LNG plants, forestry, small-scale development, and even modest private land management became slower, more expensive, and subject to multiple overlapping reviews. NGOs and foundation-funded groups used the new statutory hooks for litigation and administrative challenges. Local Agenda 21 processes and later sustainability plans embedded density limits, growth boundaries, and “smart growth” criteria that restricted housing and commercial supply in many regions. Elizabeth has written extensively about the results in her book Eco-Fascists and on her Substack—describing her own region as a “green prison camp” and the broader pattern as a neo-enclosure.

Same playbook for AI and data center?

The same playbook is now being applied to AI and data centers. Fear that data centers will consume all water and power, or that AI will destroy humanity, is being amplified in the same way earlier environmental and public-health campaigns were amplified. We have seen fear campaigns designed to force compliance with dictatorial mandates and laws during the Covid crisis in 2020 and again in the pressure to “get a needle in every arm” for the COVID injection in 2021 forward. Dr. Peter Breggin wrote one of the first formal criticisms of government COVID fear campaigns in 2020. His legal report, COVID-19 & Public Health Totalitarianism: COVID-19, Untoward Effects on Individuals, Institutions and Society, was used in a lawsuit filed in Ohio in 2020 that forced the Ohio Governor to lift state mandates. Fear and social media fear campaigns are one of the primary tools used to sway opinion.

What is less discussed at this time is that AI expansion is already underway and predicts a thriving future. The infrastructure required for AI—power plants, data centers, advanced manufacturing—can be distributed and will be. Elizabeth described the Trump administration’s approach as placing smaller power plants and manufacturing capacity across regions, creating high-skill blue-collar jobs and local tax bases. She cited internal projections in the AI sector that, if regulatory roadblocks are not reimposed, U.S. growth could reach sustained rates of 5–9 percent later in the decade. That level of growth, she noted, has historically resolved many of the social pathologies that low growth produces: delayed family formation, hopelessness among the young, and the sense that ordinary people cannot build successful lives for themselves.

She placed this in a longer American pattern. Her own family history includes the hand-dug Welland Canal and the Kicking Horse Pass railroad—projects that unlocked settlement and prosperity. Data centers and the power that serves them are the contemporary equivalent. Problems of noise, water use, and siting are real and should be addressed locally with transparent civic oversight; they are not reasons to halt the infrastructure. Technology, including AI itself, can solve many of the operational problems it creates. The alternative—continued low-growth regulation—has already been tested for thirty years and has produced the dismal outcomes we see.

Refusing the black pill

Ginger raised the post-election commentary circulating that declares “just burn it down.” Elizabeth’s response was immediate: that impulse is not organic. It is a propaganda product. Populations that have been through actual collapse (the generation that lived through the Depression and two world wars) treated despair as a luxury they could not afford. Mental rigor—the discipline of refusing hysteria and returning to concrete next actions—was once ordinary adult behavior. The same discipline is required now. Civil war or deliberate destruction does not produce better outcomes; historical examples are uniformly grim. The constructive path is local engagement, insistence on transparent elections, support for actual growth rather than managed decline, and the reassertion of ordinary civic standards.

Peter closed by recalling the concluding lines of the Declaration of Independence: “with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.” Those are not abstract words. The words describe the posture of people who intend to keep a civilization rather than manage its decline. That same mutual pledge—of lives, fortunes, and sacred honor—still belongs to anyone willing to make it. The tools of recovery are already in hand: transparent elections, the coming wave of real economic growth, and ordinary people who refuse to surrender the future.

Elizabeth Nickson’s Substack is Welcome to Absurdistan. Her book Eco-Fascists: How Radical Conservationists are Destroying our Natural Heritage (by Elizabeth J. Nickson, 2012) remains one of the clearest accounts of how the regulatory apparatus works in practice.

Forty million Americans have been driven from their lands and rural culture is being systematically crushed, even as wildlife, forests, and rangelands are dying. Journalist Elizabeth Nickson’s investigations into these…

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The Breggin Hour airs on Saturday and Sunday at 4 pm ET on AmericaOutLoud.news. All episodes of The Breggin Hour are available on podcast networks worldwide every Monday.

Transcript Summary of this podcast episode

The strongest answer to despair is the prospect of productive work. Artificial intelligence, new power generation, and advanced manufacturing could open opportunities for towns that have watched their industries disappear. Data centers deserve to be understood as infrastructure for that renewal, not simply as unwelcome buildings on the edge of town.

Canals and railroads once opened whole regions to settlement, commerce, and family prosperity. Today’s infrastructure could provide another such opening. Technical training and better employment could give young people something painfully absent from their lives: a believable path toward a home and children.

That promise requires judgment. Developers must behave responsibly. Town councils must examine who is proposing a project, how it will operate, and what residents will gain. Noise, water use, and electricity demand call for practical solutions. They should not become automatic excuses to prevent construction.

Years of restrictive regulation have, in this view, trained communities to expect stagnation. We should stop treating decline as the natural condition of modern life.

None of this will rescue a public that has abandoned its own responsibilities. Reading frightening headlines and forwarding angry messages are no substitute for attending meetings, questioning officials, and helping neighbors. Citizenship requires mental discipline, especially when fear makes catastrophe easy to imagine.

The founders closed the Declaration of Independence by pledging their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor to one another. Their example asks something serious of us.

We need men and women willing to accept that responsibility again. Our future depends on people who refuse despair and commit themselves to building something better.