The First Great Awakening triggered the Revolution. The Second the Civil War and freeing of the slaves. The Third? The Social Gospel, the safety net, public education. The Fourth will save the world.

I am a relentlessly positive person, in part as a spiritual discipline, but also because I grew up in a family with mental illness, and saw the result of any surreptitious slide towards depression or despair. Once indulged, they can lead to mayhem. Which frightens me. So I look, I search for signs.

For instance, they saved the ostriches yesterday in the demented Dominion, but it took the Supreme Court to do it and that only temporarily. A more craven cowering Supreme Court it would be hard to find, but the public outcry was, for once, convincing. One can only hope that people who saved the birds stay standing upright. Our government agencies are all jack-booted genocidal maniacs and it’s not just birds they want to kill. The Journal of Death and Dying this week reported that Health Canada plans to save $1.73 trillion from 2027-2047 by persuading 14.7 million (nearly half the country) Canadians to accept medically assisted dying. How? They plan to withdraw hospice and palliative care. Nine million elderly, four million mentally ill and 300,000 indigenous are on the kill list. The balance will be the homeless.

Our replacements will be the 100 million Muslims they plan to import from the Middle East and Africa. Think I’m kidding? Not even a little bit. That is the stated policy of the Liberal Party of Canada. And apparently of every other left-of-center political party in the supposedly democratic west. Including the U.S., if the Democrats win any election from here to 2050.

Will that wake up this wretched country? Will it? I skidded out of Canada for the States at top speed at the age of 28, because of the passivity, the craven comfort seeking, the lack of courage and nothing has changed.

Of the ten thousand people I know in Canada, no one gives a damn. And I grew up among the well-heeled, well-educated middle class. Privileged. Privileged because like my family, theirs built the damned country and were coasting on the achievements of generations past. Today, to a man or woman, they roll around in comfort, “travelling” and joining “book clubs”, playing pickle ball and golfing and sailing and boasting at parties. Their only time thinking about someone other than themselves is a reluctant nod to socialism, thinking it is right and fair and luckily they’ll be dead. Besides, what can they do, they’re just one person? (Plus, look what happened to Lizzie, no one will talk to her. Conrad Black, the only other individual who grew up in my early world, went to prison.)

These are the people with the skills and money to do the necessary work. In one year, if they woke the hell up, all this mayhem would be over. But no, it’s left to the scrappy people at the Rebel, and a handful of others on Substack, and the tremulous grinding scared-to-death Conservative party, doing Trojan work, underfunded, with the entire force of a vicious closeted Marxist government against them.

Across the west, in Europe and the Anglosphere, western civilization and your very lives, and the lives of your children, are at severe risk. For all of us, if we don’t engage, Islamization will be our fate. Our culture gone and once we have had everything we own extracted, offered death-by-government-injection. At some juncture, three decades ago, as I count it, the malignant left joined with the malignants among Muslims in the Middle East, and planned to destroy Christianity once. and. for. all.

This week Lara Logan interviewed Katy Hopkins, a more braw soldier it would be hard to find. To the question of what the hell is happening in Britain:

“Very powerful forces who knew what would be necessary to overthrow a country were operating 20 or 30 years ago, putting the scaffolding in place to overthrow a nation and way before it hit road level, tarmac level where people start to see things, way before that in the bedrock of the thing, the scaffold of the thing, the takeover is in place and then you have Muslim mayors in every city, every city. In the most northerly islands where three or four live in the remote Hebrides there is a mosque built, and in the furtherest south there is a built mosque with not a Muslim in sight. All of the structure and infrastructure is built around an Islamic takeover. In the U.K., the Mayor of London is a Pakistani Muslim, the Head of the Justice system is a Pakistani Muslim, and the Home Secretary is a woman named Shabana Mahmood.

From a Montreal university:

The Save The Ostriches pleas reached me incessantly over the past months, and I went passive. “Look,” I thought to myself, “I have NO FRIENDS because of my fight with the environmental left. Just when I think I’m in the clear, and I’ve met someone new, the witches in the village poison any relationship with whispering campaigns, because I am now “extreme right wing”. And you want me to ride in on my white horse with a sword? Isn’t there anyone else?” And lo, it happened. Hundreds of people fought for those ostriches and won. Inch by inch. That is a very very positive sign.

And begs the question, why did I, twenty years ago, a glamor puss from London, land in the far west and decide to fight the environmental movement? Why not raise money for the symphony and go to parties?

BECAUSE NO ONE ELSE STOOD UP. Ok that’s an exaggeration. But few did and most published, spoke, folded their tents and went away. Patrick Moore was the only other visible target. And now I live with the fear of being sued for mis-information as fellow Substackers have been by the “Liberal” regime, or debanked as another Canadian Substacker has been, or audited like my think tank was every year for a decade.

Or, like Aaron Danielson was in Portland, an equally bonkers left regime, shot in the face on the street. It’s why I don’t like being on camera or publishing a new photograph of myself. Ten thousand death threats will do that. Ok not ten thousand, thousands from one with the money to effect his threats, a hundred from others who I (and the police) thought didn’t.

And I’m nobody in the scheme of things. This is not false modesty, at all. I strive for nobody status. I don’t like fame, it’s dangerous and distracting and frightening. When I reach any level of fame, it queers my writing.

For a brief time I tried to change things in this region in real terms, in local politics. Gathered a few people around, not following me, but activated by the extreme illogic, cruelty and spendthriftness of the government. During a critical time I was ill and not able to contribute much but a bit of money raising and I watched the leaders careen off the rails. One decided to promote himself as a columnist for the local rag and went round annoying everyone with his outsize ego. Another leader careened off on a personal crusade against the fire department. Others who did have rudiments of the necessary skills, counselled a mealy-mouthed caution while our opposition flat out lied and said we all were taking $100,000 bribes. The rest played nice, appealed to common sense, handed out rubber bracelets and cowered. They had no idea. Despite each and every one of them having had successful careers, made money, built families, they had no idea how to hang together and fight. And the few leaders defaulted to self interest. Or hid.

The Communists - for that’s what they were - crushed us.

I thought of my father, who was the consummate volunteer. He was a real Christian from 20 generations of Christians in the New World and after his retirement at 55, he ran for free, the Western Institute for the Deaf, Meals on Wheels, the Victorian Order of Nurses, and finally the Red Cross during the tainted blood scandal.

At one point my mother left off tennis and volunteered to decorate an old house a group had bought on the beach. It was meant for the elderly as a place to visit, to play cards and socialize.

I asked him how it went.

“She fought with everybody. She had no idea how to do the work.”

We have lost the skills of putting others first. Our egos are fully entrained to materialism, to beating the other, to worldly ambition, our spirits to hate. We have even lost the skills of how to communicate across political ideas, even among those who do nothing but feel a certain way. James Kuntsler wrote about it last week here.

In our country these days, all of this has apparently produced two camps at war psychologically, now verging on something like a hot civil war. One camp calling itself “progressive” insists on a roster of ideas, policies, and practices that look patently absurd, abusive of the public interest, and hostile to the values of Western Civ. The other camp styles itself as “conservative” seeking to preserve Western Civ and the advancement of our so-called way of life.

This above however, is typical human. We - James and I and you - grew up among a world which was created by Christian culture, which made it collegial and prosperous and more often than not, honest. We weren’t even aware of it. Fifty years ago, everyone had the skills of my father. But from the 70’s on, we sneered at that world as provincial and dull and backwards. We were rational. We could do better with reason. We could codify goodness, legislate it, regulate it. We thought that the old world that we killed is a typical reality for humans and we could build on it. We were cultivated, New Yorker readers (a guarantee for foolish), we could figure it out. We didn’t need “God”. The old reality wasn’t typical. What is reality is now. The war of all against all is the rule in almost every culture that has ever existed. Ever. And for those of you who think Indians were spiritually superior? Or hunter-gatherers? Or matrilineal tribes? Please. You are ahistorical morons.

You cannot codify human goodness. What built that old good world so sneered at by Marxist Islamists was individual goodness, guided by Christian thought, word and deed. Which was recognized by everyone, even those unchurched and uncaring. I know this because that is how every old person in my family behaved. It was a constant theme, a daily theme, a constant discussion of whether you were doing good, thinking good, and practicing in such a way that it benefited others. All of them behaved in that manner. All of them. And there were hundreds of them, sometimes it felt like thousands of them, all talking to me all the damned time.

I was bored to tears of course, annoyed, irritated, rebellious; but there was no escaping them. And the ethic which permeated every moment of the day.

It’s why our entertainment is so hollow and brutalist. It is untrue. For the past several hundred years, social life in the New World meant a constant discussion of moral goodness and how to measure up, how to manage the self-interest, the greed and lust and pride in one’s heart and transform it. It wasn’t, for God’s sakes, about old-fashioned sexual values being outmoded and love conquers all, which seems the sum total of modern morality. Classic Satanic inversion for which many, most of us fell.

Lionel Shriver, here, talking about the left, Hamas, last week’s assassination: “I’ve never encountered anything in my lifetime that violent, animalistic….”

That’s because, madam, you grew up in a Christian culture. And we’ve thrown it away.

Of all the things I have to contribute to current debate, and I do have a lot to contribute in real terms - a deep knowledge of the corruption of the environmental movement and the left, a familiarity with MKUltra which is the poison beneath everything, having met and interviewed many of the significant people of the time - the most important is that I know my family history.

And they were Puritan Christian evangelicals who ran the Revolution, and formed the base of the world we are losing. I am from an insignificant branch of those families, except for the following: Thomas Hooker, the father of American Democracy is my first direct ancestor in America. A Christian prelate, he split from the Mass colony in 1637, because of the elite attempt to grab the governing of the colonies. Further, I am a direct descendant of the Commissary and deputy Commissary of the Revolutionary Army, as well as three of Washington’s Generals.

But typically, rather than the grandees of the eastern seaboard with 100 bedroom “cottages”, my lot were provincials, who settled nearly every region north of the Mason/Dixon line and every single member, every single member worked in the community, for others, for free, from teenaged years, right up at the coal face of what needed to be done. Right up until my generation when it all went to hell.

All the way up and down the Hudson River up into the Finger Lakes and out west, that land was settled and built by Christian men and women who did not rest until everyone was taken care of. I have the receipts, the letters, journals, newspapers, deeds, all the chronicles. They were Officers on the Underground Railroad, they fought for the Indians to the point of execution by the state.

Christian Christian Christian.

NO OTHER FAITH REQUIRES THIS OF ITS MEMBERS. Ok, maybe Judaism, but too few of them to matter. Christians number 2.3 billion. If they stood up…….

If we are experiencing a world-wide revival, it will save us. It is the only thing that will save us. I can post about two hundred videos right here of revivals in every country and region of the world which took place over the last few weeks. Do it yourself. Go onto TikTok, type revival in the search bar and a fire hose of video will greet you.

Look, this is what happens if you are ‘saved’. If you are serious, and you get right with Christ, the very next thing that happens, is you get your marching orders. You might have to fix your body, family, marriage, relationship with your children - I have found that the Holy Spirit can be fine-grained in its suggestions - but when you really engage you get a job.

You don’t lie around in some sort of bliss. You get out and work your brains out and you become someone. Someone of importance, of significance, someone of whom your descendants will boast. Like I do. I do not give a damn about the money, glamor, or big houses of my family’s past. I admire the service. The service is all that mattered.

Sunday’s memorial for Charlie Kirk, attended by 60,000, watched by 100 million, was significant beyond anything that has happened in this millennium including the election of Donald Trump and the violent Islamist invasion of the west. It was the formal launch of the Fourth Great Awakening of the American Republic.

The First kicked off the American Revolution. The Second the Civil War and the freeing of the slaves. The Third created the Social Gospel, the social safety net, the schools and universities and hospitals. And each and every one of these Awakenings informed the rest of the world of what was possible. The reason that the American Revolution did not devolve into violent retribution like every single other revolution, was that it was run by Christians. Period.

The Fourth?

The Fourth will save the world. This awakening has been building for a long time, years, decades. To some of us much of it may have looked like a new age foofarah of silliness, divination, tarot cards and crystals, but that is just entry level spiritual awareness. Joined by Charlie Kirk’s children, and that whole exciting generation of young evangelicals, there is no Marxist/Islamist/Luciferian army that will stand against them.

Even the silly women with crystals and spirit guides will join. And when they really engage, and stop fantasizing, they will find out what it really means to be alive, to be human, to be free.

Share

You can buy me a coffee here

or

for those who don’t distrust paypal, paypal me here

Welcome to Absurdistan is reader supported. Please consider supporting my work. No government, foundation, think tank or corporation pays me. Self and patron-funded journalism represents the only honest work being done today. I did learn my trade before journalism became entirely a tool of the oligarchy or government fascists (I repeat myself) and I apply those principles and that rigor to my work. It is well-founded, reliable and covers the waterfront on every issue I take on.

I am so grateful for paid subscribers, and especially for those who renew, that really is a vote of confidence and support. I work super-hard, and frankly I’m worth the freight.

Note too, that 13 months ago, I published the following piece, predicting just this moment. It goes deeply into the Great Awakenings and how I discovered my family’s involvement in them. All three, front and center. Hair raising. Maybe I have the Christian gift of prophecy?

Christianity is the West's Immune System elizabeth nickson · August 3, 2024 I did not have Christian revival on my dance card for the new millennium, but God in heaven, (literally) that seems to be what is happening across the known world. In every country and state, people are amassing in thousands, tens of thousands in various outpourings of faith. I have dozens of two minute videos to prove it. Of course no one is reporting it. The Olympics Opening Ceremony was another attempt of our vicious leadership to spike violence; instead we have seemingly spontaneous crowds on the streets of every city praising Jesus. The Olympic Village is woken up every morning with this hymn by the team from Figi: Read full story

Share

You have to subscribe above to get the newsletter every week. You can pay me through Substack, the host or below, but you must subscribe above first.

You can buy me a coffee here

or

for those who don’t distrust paypal, paypal me here

Eco-Fascists is now available as a paperback here.

Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post.

Her first book The Monkey Puzzle Tree was an investigation of the CIA MKULTRA mind control program and was published by Bloomsbury and Knopf Canada. Her next book, Eco-Fascists,,How Radical Environmentalists Are Destroying Our Natural Heritage, was a look at how environmentalism, badly practiced, is destroying the rural economy and rural culture in the U.S. and all over the world. It was published by Adam Bellow at Harper Collins US. She is a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Center for Public Policy, fcpp.org. You can read in depth policy papers about various elements of the environmental junta here: https://independent.academia.edu/ElizabethNickson.

Her essay on the catastrophic failings of Canada’s CBC is included in Michael Walsh’s Against the Corporate Media, 42 Ways the Press Hates You.