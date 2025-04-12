DOGE finds $5 billion a day in fraudulent payments.

On my break (and after the roar in my head subsided), I started to look at the work my friends on Substack were doing, which I had not time to check out. Then, it dawned on me that all the mainstream reporter/writers I read a decade ago had migrated to the platform. What and how were they doing? I’d stopped reading (borderline centrist) Niall Ferguson, Andrew Sullivan, Sam Harris, & ad nauseam a long time ago but lo, here they were. And still banging on about the old bad world which this week went into a full eclipse as Trump’s economic whirlwind hit. Many subscribers, many fans, but look, almost no engagement with the platform’s readers; no one commenting, no arguments or even praise. BigFoot Journalists who doubtless clear north of half a million a year engendering no comment? Who charge $50,000 for a speech and expect a lot of praise, laurels, and rose petals strewn before them on their paths? Puzzling.

In any case, tariffs? They are agin ‘em. Why? For the last three decades, jokers like this had lined their pockets.

Mark Carney had to suspend his campaign this week, as news broke of half a dozen of his companies registered in tax havens like Bermuda and the Caymans

For all their gravitas, their pride, their carefully assembled credentials, this is their world. They created it. There is nothing more powerful than ideas, which is why the Global Censorship Project has been offshored and ramped up. Their paymasters are trying to freeze anything new, destroy it, malign it. Because if DOGE finds a trillion in fraudulent payments in the first two quarters alone - as estimated - multiply that by 20 years, more, 75 years and add in every country. These people have created a world where that level of theft is allowed. They have profited by it for decades. They were apologists for the biggest financial crime in history. Literally stealing from the poor and giving it to the rich.

To their minds, all you have is theirs. Treat yourself. Watch Jim Cramer scream about tariffs. I’m still larfing.

Pawing through the international mainstream press was instructive too. The ignorance was stunning. Universally, every paper was against tariffs and they had a million reasons. They saw no problem with the fact that the American Heartland had been gutted, or that capital formation had progressed to the ravening maw it is, so bad, so misallocated after four decades that the U.S. Treasury was contemplating monetizing our resources, trading them, thereby allowing the worst of the worst to advance on America’s stunning resource wealth. That their class had started a war with Russia because they wanted to take it over, divide it into 16 provinces and steal everything to pay down the monumental debt they’ve run up. Because that is what they did to us. America had paid for Europe and Asia’s reconstruction post WW2, paid for their security since WW2. And for thanks, they had stolen everything not nailed down. For 75 years they gamed America, charging us tariffs while America charged them none. What did they spend that money on? Well, essentially, the boot heel on the neck of the peasant class needs a lotta funding.

Cue our BigFoot apologists. Hollywood, publishing, a thoroughly corrupted media.

Seventy-five years. Round figure? $75 trillion …Add the trillion in annual fraud? $150 trillion.

They weren’t stealing that much in the 1950’s and 60’s, but they were stealing, no doubt about that. And those losses were dead money, money that doesn’t create wealth. And it was effectively $150 trillion because you have to add in opportunity cost. Because with every family you ruin, another ten families lose the promise, the wealth that that ruined family would have created. Opportunity cost meant vast wealth disappearing into the coffers of the stinking rich where it molders away to this day. Dead money.

These men, and they are mostly men at the top of the ‘public intellectual’ heap, are so stupid they do not see the ruthless consolidation of every industry - BlackRock owns 30% of all domestic rental housing - the massive trusts set up for the uber-wealthy, the surreptitious removal of property rights under the cover of “green”, the pain in the heartland of every western country. I warrant that all these writers below have absolutely zero idea of Agenda 2030, 2050, 2090 which has been codified into law in every country in the West and which has broken hundreds of counties and townships. I bet they don’t even know it exists, much less that it is the law of every land.

A chorus of sameness from the legacy media.

And from Substack’s “centrist”, Bari Weiss’s The Free Press. Not so centrist when their castle walls are tumbling:

The next day, the very next day after all these expensive idiots had weighed in, the Stock Market had its biggest day ever.

Admit, it’s funny.

Trump estimates that the U.S. is making $2 billion a day on tariffs right now. And the reason the credentialed class is up on its collective high horse, is that they’ve been skimming. If Kamala had won, all America’s wealth would have fallen into their hands. Well, not their hands, exactly. The hands of their paymasters. And the fate of the U.S. would be Canada’s, Europe’s.

Eat the middle class.

I would say about 30% of the population understands Trump’s version of populism, its solid rationale, and its mighty strength. That populism does not arrive from Commie Central, any university, think tank, or Chatham House. It is an uprising which started at the bottom, by those ruined by our elites, the farmers, the town pillars, the men and women who feed us. It is based in practicality, in common sense. It is defiantly ordinary. The people who read the despicable New York Times etc., certainly don’t understand it because all they read is slander. Nevertheless, their world is hollowing out. The most engagement any of these writers get, is when they publish something roaringly anti-Trump. When their mammoth egos are piqued and the gears in their heads, which have trod the safe path for decades, slip and they start cosplaying Jim Cramer. Otherwise? ZZZzzzz goes the collective. ‘I’ve been reading this garbage for 30 years.’

Here is their argument with charting.

LOLOLOL. “There is something about populism that makes it bad for growth”.

Do they mean like this?

Their problem is that they created this mess. They were its apologists, the enablers of the investment class, gave them the ‘rationale’ and moral excuses they could use as they drove by the devastation of middle and working class life. They could excuse the addictions, the grim, relentless, impoverishment as they celebrated in their posh neighborhoods, and summered in Maine and sent their kids to hothouse schools, so that they too could pick at the carcass of the less fortunate.

You guys own this mess. You aren’t its author precisely, but you were the editors, the persuaders, and guess what no one cares anymore. Oh your readers are still there, but they aren’t engaged. Occasionally they are afraid that they are wrong and check in for certainty. Before Substack, they had to read you because there was no one else with access.

You will be remembered as follows:

You stole the livelihood of men and women who just wanted to live a good life, a familied life, a placed life, in the real world. You mocked them and trashed them and belittled them.

And now they have a champion. Not only one champion. A dozen. More. Scott Bessent for instance:

Last week Mark Carney, the international crime lord who wants to take over Canada announced this.

Good luck with that you blithering moron. At the end of 2024, Politico Europe announced this:

Europe’s uber-wealthy have stolen so much from their countries, they have been de-industrialized. Without America’s wealth, and having to build their own defence, they are done done.

This chart was published before Trump washed his hands of NATO and demanded reciprocal tariffs. The big bubble shows the inventiveness of the US; the small, Europe’s flaccidity. 550 million people created….nothing.

Europe isn’t preparing for war, it’s preparing for economic collapse.

Europe and Canada will fall without America. I say, let them die. Let their failure be writ across the sky, until the solution - Trump’s solution, Milei’s solution - is clear as day. Any relenting will only fill the coffers of our ruinous elites and the scam will only continue.

Make the World Great Again.

Share

Welcome to Absurdistan is reader-funded. Thank you all for giving me a few weeks of rest; it was deeply needed, and a fence against burn-out. If you want a refund or a free month, please let me know. I am happier writing than not, frankly. This has to be one of the most hopeful times in history. And it could fade so fast. As with the Epstein “release” and the Crossfire Hurricane not-disclosures, there are bad actors still in place.

But…but we have a chance in the next few years to shift the economies of the west into productive, creative, innovative, rich countries that work for everyone. This in part because the globalists, lying, cheating, creeps that they are, have almost bankrupted the world. There is no choice. Grow or feudalism.

The forces arrayed against us are substantial, heavily funded and motivated. But this is what makes Absurdistan happy. Please consider supporting my work.

You can subscribe for free or buy an inexpensive subscription here

.

You have to subscribe above to get the newsletter every week. You can pay me through Substack, the host or below, but you must subscribe here first.

You can buy me a coffee here

or

for those who don’t distrust paypal, paypal me here

or

Become a Founding member here

Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post.

She put herself through seven years of university by starting three small, successful, businesses and holds a Masters in Business Administration which gave her the grounding to write about the Trump revolution’s economic policy,

Her first book The Monkey Puzzle Tree was an investigation of the CIA MKULTRA mind control program and was published by Bloomsbury and Knopf Canada. Her next book, Eco-Fascists,,How Radical Environmentalists Are Destroying Our Natural Heritage, was a look at how environmentalism, badly practiced, is destroying the rural economy and rural culture in the U.S. and all over the world. It was published by Adam Bellow at Harper Collins US. She is a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Center for Public Policy, fcpp.org. You can read in depth policy papers about various elements of the environmental junta here: https://independent.academia.edu/ElizabethNickson.

Her essay on the catastrophic failings of Canada's CBC is included in Michael Walsh’s Against the Corporate Media, 42 Ways the Press Hates You.