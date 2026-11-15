Did The Israel and Pharma Lobbies Queer the Trump Presidency?

Calley Means, that slight, dark, fierce intellect who sat at Bobby Kennedy’s right hand for the past two years let off a delicious fusillade of shots last week, which wounded then killed off Susie Wiles, Trump’s Chief of Staff and her team. It was his intent to do so he said, she and her team ran the Trump White House and the whole operation spent much of its time trying to get through Wiles to Trump, and generally failing.

It was Wiles, Means said, who took the Trump agenda and used it to make money. We are lost, said Means, until we get these people our of our system. Lost. Even his lobbyist friends know how evil they are, he says. But they have kids in schools, this is how they pay the mortgage. We’re stuck with it.

Maybe not.

So far, this interview has been viewed 63 million times. Lobbyists and the corporatism of the right are the number one issue for the MAGA base.

Wiles and her Tallahassee posse were all in on cashing in. Wiles’s daughter ran the lobbying firm, Continental Strategy, that Wiles responded to and very quickly Pharma figured out how to pay off Katy Wiles, to get to the mother, and thence to Trump. Wiles has threatened to sue, Means says “bring it” and “preserve your records”. Silence from Wiles team.

Trump didn’t even know about the glyphosate finagle, which was pure evil. After Trump and Kennedy’s entire gang of MAHA moms demanded the banning of glyphosate, Wiles and her team slid its ongoing approval past Trump, by telling him that the Generals needed a supply of glyphosate because it produced elemental phosphorus, (apparently a bold-faced lie). And not only that, using the National Security argument, made it impossible, via the Supreme Court, for people to sue Bayer because they were hurt by it.

Now glyphosate, getting sugar out of food, especially school lunches, and SNAP benefits, all the tenets of the MAHA movement have a 90% approval across the aisle, from the public. Everyone wants it, and the addition of RFKjr was taken as a huge step forward by everyone under 70, who does not have his head up his behind. Out there in the mysterious-to-D.C.-hinterlands, everyone is deeply suspicious of Big Ag, Big Pharma, Big Sugar, etc. We are too rich to be so sick, so fat, so expensively ill. Add the Covid disaster, and Pharma is in deep deep trouble with the public going forward.

Now i don’t know how much you know about glyphosate, but it has a long bad history. It is responsible for a lot of lymphoma of the Hodgson’s kind. It kills pets and it is used in all the parks. It is used on all vegetables and grains. It is probably responsible for the ‘gluten’ allergy/intolerance. It is banned in Europe and when gluten intolerant people visit Europe they find they can eat bread and pasta without the grinding stomach pain they usually experience. Glyphosate has been found in court, over and over again to be the source of one deadly cancer after another. Billions have been paid out over the past ten years. Bayer itself has proposed a final they hope, $7.5 billion payout to all of those damaged by Roundup, the case still in court. Roundup was Monsanto’s cash cow, but Monsanto’s name became so toxic, it had to merge with Bayer and bury the name ten feet deep.

The facts are unequivocal, glyphosate is cancer-causing poison. Even in Iowa where farmers are especially trapped by Roundup, the vote went blue because they want its ban more than the MAHA moms.

To ban glyphosate was an easy kill, a sign to the MAHA constituents that they mattered. As was banning sugar in school lunches, SNAP, where Coke and Pepsi were number 1, another 90% approval issue. Wiles’s second-in-command, also fired, told Means that the MAHA agenda was not important and that they needed Pharma’s money for the midterms. Wiles told Means they needed the sugar lobby money for the midterms.

Yeah, so how did that work out?

Moving onto the Israel lobby. Wiles’s chief client for decades was Benjamin Netanyahu. Now in the big cities, in the big game, there are a lot of Jews. In London and New York, many if not most of my girlfriends were Jewish, several of my male bosses were Jewish. Since their mean IQ is 20 points above the Wasp cohort I grew up in, and they were equally rootless, we were a natural fit. As they are with the heights of every profession in the power stakes. So Trump could be excused in thinking that Israel’s concerns were the concerns of all Americans.

They are not. Trump promised no new wars and within months began bombing Iran. Without warning or any attempt to PROVE they were near a nuclear event. It was a Netanyahu/Kushner super-duper revenge for October 7th. That is what it looked like outside the power circles. That Trump had been roped, branded, his power was harvested by Israel. The nuclear threat was plausible but it had been used on us to kick off the Iraq war, so color us unconvinced.

Americans are sick of Israel. They are sick to death of it. They are sick of Muslims littering their cities with protests and performative prayer and Qatar buying the universities, and funding the Palestinian garbage protests. The nausea flares every time they take off their shoes in airport security. They are sick of the money and blood spent in the Middle East.

They want the focus back on them, on America, on the three generations of lives ruined by the climate/vaccine/WEF/UN/banking junta that is destroying the entire bloody world.

Sick of it. Want the focus back.

Period.

Just so defenders of Jewry don’t descend on me here, if I were Jewish I would place myself in a position of power and lobby incessantly for the protection of my people who have been hunted and killed throughout history. But western culture is founded on Christianity. We don’t exist to defend them or anyone else, frankly. Finally, this is, to me, why they were so hated. It’s the same as Thomas Sowell’s. Envy. But now? Congrats, you’ve just upped the resentment.

Galloping on to the rest of MAHA’s agenda, which is what concerns me most right now. The vaccines. The poison shots, childhood autism. Food safety. Processed food. Obesity, the poisoning of our bodies by Big Ag and Big Pharma. That two-thirds of us are either overweight or obese.

The fact that 40% of American children have some health liability.

This is what we were told:

Tylenol. Tylenol did it.

Did anyone believe that? I thought it was unmitigated rubbish and to see all those people standing up and refusing to confront the vaccine lobby? I was not happy. Was not. Did not believe them. Did not.

None of the MAHA moms did either. They had been betrayed.

According to Means and others, the Wiles cohort thought that ‘no tax on tips’ and catching fraudsters would win the midterms. Nope. The two main promises for Trump voters were no more wars, replaced by a renewed focus on the ruined by WEF- UN-and-globalism American economy. Two? Cleaning up Pharma which had unleashed unholy hell on us in the first Trump administration, and cleaning up the Big Ag poison factory along with it.

We thought, we hoped, he had learned his lesson about the viciousness of Pharma, its willingness to go to the mat, to poison the entire world to protect its monopoly on the medical system.

Apparently not.

This week the Brownstone Institute held their annual conference down in Tennessee. This year, they published a three volume account of those damaged by the Covid vaccines called Cries for Help. They received the testimony of seven million people. All of these injuries were laboriously fact checked by a Brownstone team, after demanding in one expensive court hearing after another access to the government VAERS (Vaccine Damage) database.

Brownstone, created during the Covid to fight that catastrophe has morphed into a full service intellectual juggernaut, serious and sober-minded. At the conference Jeffrey Tucker, who wears a soft bow tie, called the assembled, Sparta, meaning that their purpose, after Tuesday’s election had hardened. Which was sweet and amusing, but in fact that is the temper out there in the MAGA/MAHA movement.

Yes, he said, the election was a setback. Yes, the vote looks very suspicious. But we we have no option but to win it all. The universities and bureaucracies are fully corrupt and murderous. We have to replace them. It is the battle of a lifetime and the world just got very much more serious.

Over in the Netherlands, we have a model for what must happen going forward. The Netherlands Case charges Bill Gates, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, former Dutch prime minister Mark Ruttes and current EU Chief, etc. alleging that the defendants misled them about the need for COVID-19 vaccination and the safety and effectiveness of the shots, that they relied on those representations when they got vaccinated, and that the shots caused them physical or psychological harm.

No one appeared for the defence, because the current strategy by every government is to stonewall. Settling vaccine damage cases would bankrupt the entire planet for the next 100 years. So much of this is performative.

There will be a decision by December 6th, and more importantly, the testimonies and damages are now in the public record. Sasha Latypova and other experts summarize the case.

Latypova and many other Pharma experts think that Covid was a bioweapon meant to draw down the population, especially of older people. This, of course, like Canada’s MAID is the bastard child of the Climate Change, overpopulation junta, slow growth, degrowth agenda born out of the Club of Rome and the United Nations which has infected all our governments. Latypova and Katherine Watt found the origins of the vaccine and its manufacture in the DOD database. Latypova has given up on RFK jr being an ethical fighter.

Finally, in Canada, in early September, a Conservative MP held an inquiry during which 1,400 people gave testimony on the damage the Covid vaccine caused them. My Jamie who is usually superbly unaffected by emotion, told me not to listen because the damages were so heartrending.

MAGA is not Trump. MAGA started with the Sagebrush Rebellion in the late 80’s in the ranching west of the USA. These were individuals right at the coalface of the globalist junta, watching as their land and property were confiscated and put into land banks which eventually ended up in assets held by the plutocracy. They observed a reversal of the American Revolution. It took the rest of the country fifty years to catch up, but catch up they have.

If the Republicans ever want to win another election, they have to eject their lobbyists, their corporatism, and their looting, their lying robbing Senators and find a new generation of leaders. They are out there, and they are sane. I am done with hysterical nutjobs like Thomas Massie and all the cartoon characters on the left, and I suspect everyone else is too.

This week too, this happened. A new culture is being born right under our noses. It will prevail. It will.

It is the charge of a lifetime and it starts right now.

I was on the Breggin’s radio show this week - it airs today, Saturday - and, at the end, Dr. Breggin read me this last sentence of the Declaration. It stands.

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Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post. Her first book The Monkey Puzzle Tree was an investigation of the CIA MKULTRA mind control program and was published by Bloomsbury and Knopf Canada. Her next book, Eco-Fascists,,How Radical Environmentalists Are Destroying Our Natural Heritage, was a look at how environmentalism, badly practiced, is destroying the rural economy and rural culture in the U.S. and all over the world. It was published by Adam Bellow at Harper Collins US. She is a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Center for Public Policy, fcpp.org. You can read in depth policy papers about various elements of the environmental junta here: https://independent.academia.edu/ElizabethNickson.

Her essay on the catastrophic failings of Canada’s CBC is included in Michael Walsh’s Against the Corporate Media, 42 Ways the Press Hates You, published in September 2024