Welcome to Absurdistan

Welcome to Absurdistan

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Corrin Strong's avatar
Corrin Strong
7h

I don’t doubt that there was some skulduggery involved in getting Trump to sign the executive order on Glyphosate.

On the other hand, I think people who are not closely involved in agriculture do not understand how radical an idea it is to “ban It altogether.”

While, it is true that it is not needed for a feed stock for munitions, It is a National Security issue if our people starve.

Unfortunately, Round up has so infiltrated modern production methods that we cannot just quit cold turkey.

A good first step would be to ban its use as a desiccant to dry down crops.

I also believe that testing of all food products and publicly labeling any residual amounts would help market forces to eliminate the product.

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Robert Heuermann's avatar
Robert Heuermann
6h

Albert Nock was indeed correct, unless someone else said it first : The function of the State is to facilitate the economic exploitation of one class by another. I can see no way to get greed out of the State's lifeblood. Honest elections are a sop; which party/group of elected officials has, in the past 25 years, even bothered to try to lower the national debt? Get the money out of Washington, D.C.? reform campaign finance? OF COURSE the Wiles are on the take. EVERYONE is on the take. God only really knows how dirty that money was. Now "laundered" for "favors". The pandemic and its management have revealed greed and money-grubbing on vast segments of the State. Has anyone been accused of criminality? Fraud? Murder? Has anything gotten better?

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