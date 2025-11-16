“When Elizabeth Nickson was European Bureau Chief for LIFE, they took her up to an exceeding high mountain and showed her all the kingdoms of the world. But she wasn’t tempted. Now she writes an excellent and popular Substack - Welcome To Absurdistan - on subjects ranging from the destruction of her native Canada by the eco fascist agenda to the stupidification of women. James and Elizabeth chat about prayer, bloodline families, how Vancouver got turned from a beautiful, productive city into a centre for money laundering and vice.”

Share

Welcome to Absurdistan is percolating along well now, thanks to you. Each piece receives about 50,000 reads every week, sometimes as many as 100,000, which is an indication of a large, engaged and trusting readership. I do no marketing or PR, nevertheless those numbers put me in Media Tier 2, Atlantic, Time, Reuters and the Guardian-level which advertise in every medium; moreover, each has a long, storied history. Tier 1 is the mega-brands, NYTimes, WaPo, WSJ. This is entirely down to Absurdistan readers sending the pieces around, word of mouth. 100%.

Thank you. Ever ever so much.

Independent journalism is paving the only healthy way forward, with debate and disagreement welcomed, despite operating without compromised editors and publishers. This is as powerful a medium as any time in history - the Greeks, the early Victorians with street is such an amazing development for all of us. I charge a small annual fee because I imagine you subscribe to others. At any rate, I am hugely grateful and happy for all your support. The next few years are going to be groundbreaking. And positive.

You have to subscribe above to get the newsletter every week. You can pay me through Substack, the host or below, but you must subscribe above first.

You can buy me a coffee here

or

for those who don’t distrust paypal, paypal me here

Eco-Fascists is now available as a paperback here.

Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post