Harvey Weinstein is on trial in LA this week, and apparently his lawyers are worth the money. His appetites were legendary and his requirements were well known. Most paid the price. Which is why the plaintiffs are coming off as colluding. They traded sex for fame.

Widely-rumoured to have been a yacht girl

A few bloggers have been chipping away at Dark Hollywood, releasing data, offering theories; some are well educated and have real reporting skills. They are dogged and careful. They drip out the horrifying stories, hidden in fashion sites, or in brief TikToks, their evidence gathered from drivers, staff, servers and cleaners. Reality is far darker than even Epstein and Maxwell’s blackmail and sexual trafficking. New media is the change agent.

Maxwell and Epstein’s clients are still at large, still hungry. And many of them picking up the torch are in Hollywood, with a million victims begging, hungry for fame. They and their appetites who are the reason for the breakdown in film and television. Why every film or series is dark to the point of Satanic, why every drama is about violent death, and every year, the viewer has his adrenalin spiked and spiked again. Film and premium television have become fear porn, and many of us – hundreds of millions - watch it every night before we go to bed. What is that doing to us, to our bodies, our emotions, our culture?

It's not good.

I took a break from television and film for more than a year, then signed onto Netflix to watch the end of Ozark, which is a brilliant piece of work, plausible, linked to the real world, real acting, real writing. But for days afterwards, I was depressed way beyond any normal passing sadness, until I realized that my emotions, my lizard self, had been triggered into terror by the brutal killings, the horror of the lives I was watching.

And Ozark is the most coherent of the terrible things on Netflix, Prime and HBO. Start anything, and within minutes, you are watching an appalling act of violence, cruelty as common human discourse, sex as exploitation and nothing else. For kids, a lot of pop music now is violent, when not promoting a disgusting sexuality. Even polite BBC dramas are focused around brutal, violent death.

Who is greenlighting this stuff? Who decided that this was what we wanted to see? Who figured out that adrenalin and terror would sell, and upping the terror was the key to success?

How much do you know about yachting? Or the private rape rooms at Disney parties? Or how music stars like Dua Lipo are groomed for years, then sprung into stardom?

Let’s take each in order. Yachting is how very young movie stars make real money. Almost every single one of them has done it. It’s the only way they can pay for their lives in Hollywood.

Most of these girls were so beautiful they were sexualized early. The moment they have a bit of fame, they turn to yachting where they can make a few million every summer. Meghan Markle, Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, all participated, were invited to lavish yachts where they sleep with billionaires, industry executives, and are paid six figures per night. Howie Mandel’s wife is said to have supplied them out of the cast of Deal or No Deal. Ariana Grande cancelled a concert because a yachting gig would pay her more.

The much-altered Bella Hadid with a yachtsman

Moving onto the companies that hire thousands of children like Disney and Nickelodean, the rumors are in the thousands, the tens of thousands. Why do young women like Miley Cyrus hyper-sexualize themselves? What happened to Lindsay Lohan’s extraordinary talent? Why is Britney child-like and regressed?

Why do Selena, Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato all have severe emotional problems? Apparently if Disney stars went to a beach picnic, what they bonded about is how they were raped and by whom. Why do you think Miley Cyrus hates Disney, and would never return, that her persona “Hannah is dead” to her? Why is she alienated from her parents, like so many of the above? Because their parents let it happen. All those kids are broken, were broken, when they were in their early teens.

At Disney’s annual parties, at the mansion, the top floor was heavily guarded because those rooms were called rape rooms. The sex was more or less consensual, the girls and boys believed it was a condition of employment. They were called rape rooms, since most sent up those stairs, were underage.

At the door, the Disney actresses were told to pick their preference:

“Are you open to women? Men? Both?” That, it was explained, was their only choice.

According to servers at these parties, the attendees are executives at huge corporations, filthy rich, incredibly successful, managing billion dollar companies. They are so rich and powerful that “they do the most inhumane things to feel some sort of rush, the goal is the adrenaline. It’s the power over a child, that makes them feel unstoppable”.

The rape rooms at Disney parties are well known. Buying a young star’s virginity for huge money is better than a limited edition Ferrari. Anyone can buy that.

This is the kind of blind that is typically released by victims.

These are the girls our daughters and granddaughters idolize.

The final abomination is grooming. A young talent comes to Hollywood, she is seen as a likely contender, a wealthy impresario picks her up and sends her around to have sex with his friends, and anyone who would be likely to help her out. They work with her on her looks, voice, styling, and eventually, after years of forced prostitution, she is given a chance with all the bells and whistles.

Fall out of line, like Kanye West, and this is the kind of message you get, allegedly sent to Kanye by his former personal trainer.

The burden that lies on the populists next Tuesday is larger than they know. The grooming of children in schools is merely the beginning. What I describe above waits seething under the surface. It will blight their childrens’ lives. It is full-on Satanic.

If the producers of our popular culture are as corrupt and evil as I describe, their power must be limited. I apologize for the rawness of this, but no one is writing about it in the mainstream. It is hard to look at, but it must become common knowledge. It is the only way it can be stopped.