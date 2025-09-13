I am still too distressed by Charlie Kirk’s assassination to think straight. I am in mourning for someone I not only never met, but never really paid much attention to. He was rational and calm, methodical and measured when I did listen and I admired the heck out of him.

But this is something different. It’s not 9/11 but it’s close in its import and I don’t know what it means going forward. It’s something big. I have little to say but to communicate my sorrow. And hope I stop tripping, falling and spilling things because I am that discombobulated. Apparently I am not alone.

What is clear is that our universities are fetid swamps, and that the left’s plutocrat-funded operations are destroying minds. That our university administrations and teaching staff are polluted with destructive thinking they are passing onto their students. Here is one of the Demented Dominion’s “professors”, this one at our most prestigious university. She was sent home and suspended. She should be fired and blackballed for all time.

That boy, Tyler Robinson, is done. His family is done. Whatever he got himself into on-line and in “meetings” and in close companionship was not only toxic, it was pure evil. The videos from Omega4America that I’ve published several times show how insidious these organizations are, and how very many bad actors from foreign states are engaged in destroying the minds of our youth. They show the billions upon billions that snake everywhere to pay what can only be called operatives, “leaders”, who will wreck the lives of kids like Tyler Robinson and destroy Charlie who was on his way to becoming a great President. Perhaps one of the greatest.

Here’s just one image of the complexity of the money aimed at corrupting civic life in the U.S. Tens, if not hundreds of billions of dollars selling hard leftist ideology and paying operatives to destroy the structure of America shoot through 800,000 NGO-type organizations, every year.

I think we have to look at bad actors from the shadow government too. I haven’t paid much attention to MKUltra since I published one of the first books on it. The three years I spent, two writing and one promoting were shot through with fear and darkness, despite living in paradisiacal Bermuda with the person who perhaps loves me most in the world and three enchanted step children. But I was talking to William Ramsey two weeks ago about the lawsuits I’m involved in, with regard to what is called The Montreal Experiments. He knows a lot more about MKUltra than I do and I know a lot. Over time, his interview subjects have gone deep into the creation of rogue shooters, and to his mind, and coming to mine, almost all of them were birthed in the darker corners of Langley. Mark David Chapman, John Hinckley, Ted Kacynski, Sirhan Sirhan were creations. Luigi Mangioni, and the two Trump would-be assassins could be. J.D. Salinger was one of them and his Catcher in the Rye was one of the books used to trigger these Manchurian Candidates. That “their”, the shadow government’s favorite subjects are the very brilliant, like Salinger, Kacynski, and this kid, Tyler Robinon. He apparently told his father he wanted to kill himself. That sounds like an alter to me. Like he came to his senses and what he had done shocked him so badly the only recourse was to kill himself. Is that what the shadow government is doing to our kids?

All this is folk knowledge still, but it is wildly popular; while ignored by the mainstream, it is rightly considered vital by hundreds of millions. Ramsey’s podcast is in the top .5 of 1% of all podcasts in terms of popularity and he has a library of evidence collected, which he releases in blissfully short, one-hour interviews.

Ramsey thought that my recent recognition that my mother had an alter, was enormously significant. What is an alter? Most of the time, 95% of the time, she was normal, better than normal, extraordinary, one of MKUltra’s brilliants. And then once every few years, she’d split and the personality that emerged was entirely different, paranoid, crafty, whiny, narcissist and very cruel. When we would shepherd her back to herself, she couldn’t remember what she had done or said. That is what an alter is.

They had created her alter by 1963. By the 60’s they knew how to create alters, a second personality that was completely different and who remembered nothing. And was easily triggered. If, by the early 60’s, they knew how to do that, what can they do now?

Was Oswald an early experiment?

During the early assassination period - starting perhaps with Sirhan Sirhan, if not Oswald - they learned to find the patsy and groom him. We do know how they did it, because discovery during the lawsuits around The Montreal Experiments lay it out in detailed play-by-play horror. It seems that the program just got more and more sophisticated until they could take an innocent kid just out of his home, and ruin him and his family for generations. And it took weeks, not months.

These random horrors are used to further destabilize us, distract us, make us distrust our fellow man. Chaos monkeys.

Absurdistan is not a quick-take kind of gal. But we (all my alters) are prescient. I wrote the following more than a year ago. It predicts exactly today, September 13th, in Britain where millions are set to join Remigration demonstrations and marches across the country. Ireland, after being flooded with murderous rapist filth, looks likely to elect Connor MacGregor, a former boxer who promises to wrench Ireland back to the Irish. As long as their elections are secure (and none are).

Today, September 13th, is the day the Brits start to take their country back. Perhaps, given the venomous demonic stronghold that is their banking system, for the first time.

May Charlie’s assassination do the same for the States. Already his death has led to tens of thousands of walkaways. And Turning Point’s funders have sworn to support the organization going forward. More importantly, this. A hundred thousand leaders just woke up.

and

When the Saxons Begin to Fight

I have been vastly cheered by the hundreds of thousands of Extreme Right Wingers on the streets of Britain. You probably don’t know this, because it has been radically suppressed, but these people are, in fact, the British working class, the northerners, Labour’s supposed constituency, the ones saying, not one more murdered raped brutalized little girl, we are in turmoil and it won’t stop until you listen. They are our canary, they are the first responders to a civilization-ending threat. And I was damned glad to see them step up. Here’s the nub of it:

Add in the almost weekly slaughter of the innocents, the fact that old ladies are afraid in their homes, that women can no longer walk the streets in peace.

And, two-tier justice:

The world has never produced a fighting spirit stronger than these people. They take a hella long time to wake up but when they do, they will devastate a continent.

And it’s not just the working class.

Historian David Starkey:

Last summer a woman was screaming at two Muslim men, standing impassive in front of a mosque. They towered over her, but actually flinched when she yelled, “We’re white, we devastate continents, we start world wars.” That video is gone, but here is another:

If you need help, you call on these people and their descendants all over the world. Our sociopathic over-lords have been trying to kill this spirit, suppressing this specific foundational ancestral memory for a hundred years. They can’t do it. Isolated on an island, besieged by one conquering force after another since the year dot, overrun by Vikings, overrun by the Romans. Crazed Celts, maddened Picts, whacked out Druids, the cloister of the island created the best fighters ever.

Best fighters ever. EVER. They are the backbone of every army in the Anglosphere.

The Romans were so afraid of the northern Britons they built a wall to keep them out. They called them savages, they called them insane, the mighty Roman legions were terrified. The Romans built Hadrian’s Wall, set a legion to police it, and then proceeded to extract every penny out of the more passive southerners. This is what the Romans heard from over the wall. Still terrifying:

And then, after the Romans left, and the Vikings pulled out, the Scots and English thrones began to fight, and they swept over northern Britain, back and forth, back and forth for centuries.

The center of the island, the people of the border counties for hundreds of years toughened and toughened again. Their villages were devastated, their crops were devastated, the houses were pulled down, their men were killed, their sons were killed. For seven hundred years.

Cumbria. That was their home province, their spiritual home. It was “re-imagined” by the Romantic poets and called the Lake Country. No, it was not pretty and passive. It was dangerous and free. There are namesakes for Cumbrias all over the world, because these people bred. They bred survivors, they bred builders, and I’ll bet, if you counted, they have more descendants than any other “indigenous” tribe that has ever lived, barring China. These are the toughest people on the planet. And their history has been expunged. Why? They are the most dangerous to the New World Order.

These are the people who settled America, these are the people that the Marxist children call “settlers”, who built America, who built Canada in the most inhospitable climate, during the Little Ice Age, beset by indigenous who literally ate people – every tribe practiced human sacrifice – they built a modern country. Two of them. Where everybody wants to live. Not in Britain, not in destroyed Europe, not in South and Central America. In the U.S., and its retarded cousin, Canada. They created the Cowboy Way, they built the American south, the crackers and cowboys still hold to a fierce independence. They are our roots and we should acknowledge them as foundational.

They won both world wars. This is suppressed too, but modern Canada was originally settled by northern Britons. No one else wanted to come here in the 18th century, it was too bleak, too damned cold. So the most brutalized came, the toughest. So desperate, one-third died on the voyage.

In the first and second World Wars, the Canadians were tip of the spear because they were the fiercest fighters. The socialist trope is that they were cannon fodder. They were not. They were the tip of the spear because the Germans were terrified of them. They threw spam into the German trenches and followed with bombs, they went on trench warfare with weapons they invented, and slaughtered everything that moved. They were not the cannon fodder, they were the canons. They courted death. They were supra-violent. This too was suppressed knowledge. Canadians are the most terrifying fighters in the world.

The global populist rebellion was kicked off by the Canadian truckers.

I found out that I was from one of the Devil’s Dozen of the border long after the more polite ancestral strains were excavated. But it is the one of which I am most proud. The Nicksons/Nixons/Nicsouns were one of The Names of the Scots/English border. This is important: the Names were some of the first surnames taken by the non-aristocratic. They were not serf names, they did not take the name of a natural body like a lake or hill. They were not “profession” names, they were not owned-by-the-laird names. They were the Names of independents, who had claimed a name and held it. I suspect that ours was taken because we wanted everyone to think we were the son of old Nick, so as to terrify. The Names, the Riding Clans, had, over time, given the ceaseless wars in their homeland, become a collection of violent criminal gangs that stole cattle, that hired out as mercenaries, that raided for a living.

There is an apocryphal story of a wife slamming a pair of spurs onto her husband’s tin plate, as a sign that the cupboard was bare and to get going.

Elizabeth 1 on her deathbed said that “with 10,000 such men, James 1 could topple any throne in Europe.”

They kept cattle and sheep and in the summers, they would hook everyone up to carts and climb the peaks of the Lake District so their animals could fatten up for the year ahead. The Nixons were a sept of the mighty Armstrongs, and were so eccentric and violent that if you stumbled into Nicsoun territory at night, you were a dead man.

The Armstrong Reivers, Gilknockie Tower

They did not farm, because the Thrones would almost certainly devastate every year’s harvest. They did not build houses, because their houses would be burnt. They lived in what they called Peel Towers, stone towers, animals on the bottom. The poorest lived in straw and mud huts, and they fought for their lives every single year. Some of them – the most violent – built castles so bleak even film doesn’t show them.

Arnside Tower , a late-medieval pele tower in Cumbria

The working class of Britain has been waking up to the fact that Labour is not on their side, has not been on their side for a very long time. Tony Blair is a Fabian socialist, and the Fabians were aristocratic authoritarians who want everyone but them to be small, scared and insignificant. It took them a century to own the government of the Britain but own it they do. They took their name from the Roman General who invented the incremental advance, the slow inexorable, profoundly dishonest assault on an enemy. The Fabian strategy. Fabian thinking pollutes our universities, destroyed the strength of women by turning them to wittering narcissists, and has turned kids to idiot shrieking ill-disciplined furies.

Today, September 13, 2025. It ends.

Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela's memoir before he was released from Robben Island. She went on to write for Harper's Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post.

Her first book The Monkey Puzzle Tree was an investigation of the CIA MKULTRA mind control program and was published by Bloomsbury and Knopf Canada. Her next book, Eco-Fascists,,How Radical Environmentalists Are Destroying Our Natural Heritage, was a look at how environmentalism, badly practiced, is destroying the rural economy and rural culture in the U.S. and all over the world. It was published by Adam Bellow at Harper Collins US.

Her essay on the catastrophic failings of Canada's CBC is included in Michael Walsh’s Against the Corporate Media, 42 Ways the Press Hates You.