Starting yesterday, scientists and military men from America’s black sites, both military and aerospace, are coming forward to claim knowledge and provide evidence of alien tech, alien bodies, anti-gravitics, zero-point energy — and medical tech that will change the face of medicine. Four of Trump’s initial executive orders to be tabled Monday, deal with disclosure of the above and more.

The revelations promise to upend every formalized religion, and supercharge the New Age. Dr. Steven Greer, who has dedicated his later career to this issue, investigating, briefing, pushing it forward, promises stunning revelations over the next weeks and months. Again, if true, why has this been hidden? How did the sequestration of vital civilization-changing information happen? What are the results of having done so?

What I got back was a look. Individually it said nothing, but collectively it told me there was a secret out there and that it was so big no one person held all the pieces. I knew too, that whatever it was, the secret had a dark heart, because I could sense the fear that held it in place.

-The Hunt for Zero Point, Inside the Classified World of Antigravity Technology by Nick Cook

Out there in the hinterlands a vast segment, a plurality I believe, of the population is obsessed with the various tropes of the new religion with no name, an amalgam of faiths, astrology, delerium and hope. Which bears an unnerving resemblance to that practiced around the time of the birth of Christ, crossed with a lot of alien ‘knowledge’ and galactic spiritualism, with a smattering of super-soldiers, Ancient Builder Races, and the war in the cosmos. It is difficult to say from whence this knowledge arose but one almost has sympathy with the Emperor Constantine who in 325 AD ‘regularized’ Christianity by burning apostates up and down Italy’s boot, then wildly into the Spanish, French, German territories, hollering the equivalent of SHUT UP for 1500 years.

Pre and post-Christ, religions proliferated, from the Dionysians running naked and screaming up in the hills, the locked-down monkish cult that was the Essenes, the still active pilgrims to Ephesus’ priestesses and prophets, enhanced by psychedelic beer. There were splinter cults upon cults, which Christianity added to in spades. The early Christian churches were run by women in their homes, and often consisted of consuming psychedelics while the handful of participants tried to discern God’s will and attain the spiritual gifts promised by Christ. A lot of talking, moving into praise and ecstatic trance, I suspect. (I am not criticizing or doubting here —the evidence of home churches is drawn from the Vatican’s library and the psychedelic evidence from close botanical analysis of vessels found in home/church excavations.)

Too damn dangerous, thought Rome, and called the Council of Niceae, at which point women were heavily demoted in the faith, and all that ancient knowledge was deemed tosh. Not just nonsense but dangerous nonsense. They were still burning witches in Scotland in the 1700’s and there is nothing more ….um….motivating for everyone to go to church on Sunday for their lesson on working for the man than the smoldering ruins of the local herbalist in the town square.

The Vatican kept records of the burnt, carefully listing every name, believe it or not. The writer who found them supposed the librarian priests were too disheartened to bother concealing the records after wrestling with Church pedophiles.

Plus ca le meme chose. For at least the past 70 years, the National Security State has been issuing a firehose of mis, dis and malformation crafted to make all those contemporary investigators seem like the town idiot. However, there are just too many educated people these days and they seem to have a lot of time on their hands. Generally speaking, people are suspicious, very very suspicious. They know more by several orders of magnitude than that which the National Security State would prefer them to know.

As a result there is so much evidence released in so many different ways, through serious institutes and serious thinkers like those at the Sol Foundation, through the New Agers at the Gaia channel, through serious archeologists making dozens of documentaries about ancient sites not permitted study in academia. There are hundreds if not thousands of UFO and Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) conferences and meet ups a year. There are excavated bodies of Giants (Nephilim), tales of Tartaria, skeletons of supposed Andromedan/Pharaohs with the famed elongated skulls, tunnels and mounds and caves showing prior advanced civilizations, the evidence of which has been excised from academic literature, and not taught.

In the realms of the unbelievable, genetically enhanced super-soldiers report on secret wars in the Universe, structures on Mars, the Moon and the rings of Saturn, which these soldiers claim to have visited. On earth, in the stories of ancient sites, the megalith building was powered by handheld free energy handbag/machines which appear on friezes throughout the ancient world, on every continent. All this knowledge has been held to be rubbish by our gatekeepers.

Which brings us to official government disclosure. Which has been fought over bitterly, and advanced in tiny increments across the government. Apparently the Biden government had, within its Directorate of National Intelligence, a plan. This was how they were going to establish a reality, a quasi-reality, that they have hidden for the past 100 years, via throwing shade, mockery and the above firehose of claptrap propaganda, muddying the integrity of everyone who approached the subject.

But first, what is Zero Point Energy? From Nick Cook’s definitive book, here is a formal definition: It is the Holy Grail, the Temple Mount of energy production.

For some years, Millis replied, there had been a developing understanding that space was not the empty vacuum of traditional theory, but a seething mass of energy, with particles flashing in and out of existence about their “zero-point” baselines. Tests indicated that even in the depths of a vacuum chilled to absolute zero (minus 273.15°C)—the zero point of existence—this energy would not go away. The trouble was, no one knew quite where it was coming from. It was just there, a background radiation source that no one could adequately explain. With millions, perhaps billions, of fluctuations occurring in any given second, it was theoretically possible to draw some—perhaps a lot—of that energy from our everyday surroundings and get it to do useful work. If it could be “mined”—both on Earth and in space—it offered an infinite and potentially limitless energy source.

According to Jason Jordan, who considers himself a thought leader on zero point energy and who has connections within the deep state (who knows?) the office of Avril Haines, the about-to-be-ex Director of National Intelligence, had a schedule of disclosure on the table, about to go into action.

JORDAN: “First, it would make it appear as if the US government had not been investigating UAPs in any serious way prior to 15-20 years ago, in order to make it a clean slate approach so the US government was not going to be held legally liable to anything they have been doing/hiding for the last 100 years. Haines’ office had a four or five phase plan that would unfold over the next 15-20 years. “The first phase I was told was that they were going to use the James Webb to basically release to the public, imagery of apparent artificial structures on distant bodies in our solar system so not necessarily planets but maybe on the moons of Jupiter and the moons of Saturn there were going to be structures that were unambiguously artificial and that those were the first things that would be released to the public uh because you know the idea was okay well these are far away they don't present any imminent threat people are not going to panic then the next phase was that they'd identify structures on our own Moon and on Mars that are artificial and the third phase was that they were going to try to connect these structures on the moon and Mars to anomalous archaeological sites on Earth like for example the Osirion at Abydos in Egypt or Tiwanaku in Bolivia.” (As in this dark side of the moon video from Russia’s Sputnik.)

“Then, they were going to note structural similarities between some of these sites. Like, for example, it appears that the site on the dark side of the Moon involves a construction technique with something like a poured stone, as if you could subject stone to some kind of chemical compound that would liquefy it and turn it into something like concrete where then you could shape the stone or maybe some kind of AIC resonance molecularly, destabilize the stone and then shape it and that they were going to note that the same kind of construction techniques had been employed on these sites on Earth, so maybe there's a common builder. So now we're like 10 years out in their plan of slow-D drip disclosure. The fourth phase was going to be anthropological. They were going to excavate remains of humanoids who they believed were responsible for these engineering anomalies on the Moon and other moons in the solar system and also for anomalous sites on Earth and these were going to be these very tall people, you know, who are referred to as, I don't know, Nephilim and Giants and so forth in various mythological traditions and they were going to do DNA testing on these people and this was all step by step slowly going to lead to the disclosure of these people themselves as the pilots of UAPs …..”

I am helplessly laughing at this juncture. So let me get this straight: the Office of the Director of National Intelligence had a four phase plan to massage the activity of the National Security State, which has been hiding vital knowledge about science and the history of the earth for one hundred years, to come out with a program of claptrap which will get the aerospace and military off the legal hook for holding back civilization?

Apparently this crew was deeply upset by David Grusch coming forward and saying that some of these UAP’s are ours. Now stop laughing and think for a moment. IF, as thousands of people say, many hundreds of them respectable, sensible scientists and military men who have seen these alien craft, we have back-engineered UAP’s and some of those objects flying around are from Northrup Grumman or Lockheed Martin’s Skunkworks, we have anti-gravitics and therefore zero-point energy.

Oh God, what is one to think?

With this in mind, reading into CIA “literature”, it appears that a lot of the ideas running wild on the socials might have come from these mooks, the dis and mis and malinfo specialists in Langley: ie the Council of Nine, the Galactic federation, the Lizards who live beneath us in tunnels who plot our ruin with the hell of the Rothschilds, Masons and the Black Pope, the evil Sirians from the dastardly Orion star system, the clearly AI Greys and Ebens desperately performing genetic experiments on humans and cattle in order to revitalize their race, the benevolent Pleiadians, the scary powerful Arcturians and Andromedans, colored blue, which is the source of Royalty’s divine right, RH negative blood, blue blood, copper.

Both “foundational” texts of the New Age, the Law of One and A Course in Miracles, are said to have received CIA “editing”. Both demand detachment from the rough and tumble of life and the withdrawing to your mountain fastness to meditate on peace. Quietism, I believe it is called. Muscular Christianity, which demands the fixing of problems right in front of you, confers upon the Christian far too much self-respect and agency. Nothing good can come of that.

Who knows what is true?

Scratch a pretty, undereducated girl on the street and she almost certainly believes she is a starseed here to make the world a better place through her intense feelings of compassion. For a price you can learn from which planetary system your soul originated and your “purpose” here. I am not exaggerating when I say this is a near universal obsession which roars outside the polite world of hard rationalism, the Great Game of Empire, climbing the corporate ladder and the reductionism of the comfortable middle class.

Right now, as you read this, the Galactic Federation’s ships are apparently in position over the ocean and mountain ranges and preparing to land this month, whereupon our desperate Earth will receive a massive upgrade. Apparently, since representatives from off-world “met” with Dwight Eisenhower in the early 50’s, the alien technology they gave the Americans was supposed to be released, carefully over time, because that tech gave us free energy, massive improvements in medical tech (regrowing arms, the extinction of cancer), and anti-gravitics. Anti-gravitics makes it possible for those craft millions of us have observed going top-speed across the horizon, then stopping on a dime, turning and going off in another direction, then vanishing, which would have killed humans inside any vessel we can create. Don’t bother contesting me on these sightings, this site can bury you in evidence until you cry.

All this fluff and fantasy (however much is true) is probably courtesy of Lawrence Rockefeller (Rockefellers always work with the government), who had a hand in standing up the Great Figures of the New Age, super-charging their “literature”, including the UFO cults, and pushing their ideas into the mainstream. The Rockefeller guff all rises from the fetid swamp of the Christian-hating Fabians, the ghastly Alistair Crowley, and their wilful transference of Christianity as the world’s religion to one based on raping children, I kid you not. Which comes from the Draco Reptilians who are human-consuming/human-experimenting, running Satanic ritual right beneath out feet for movie and rap stars and the Oligarchy. L.A.’s fires are a diversion from the inevitable excavation of the child raping and sacrificing in the tunnels beneath those storied neighborhoods filled with pretty people.

I personally believe nothing, but consider everything.

But, what I am interested in, and this is all I really care about, is the following:

Do these idiots have free energy? Because if the past is prologue, they do. If you peel away the paranoias of the polis, the disinformation of the National Security State, and get down to the hard facts of science, it is heartbreakingly clear that when the American army sent in its teams hunting for Nazi military tech, eventually, after sifting through literally tons and boxcars of data, they came across the beginning of the beginning of the beginning. And ever since?

What is that? That is anti-gravitics in action.

Nick Cook, a reporter for Jane’s Defence Weekly, went in search of such evidence. Because of his job, all the doors were open, and he knew the lingo. He kept his purpose secret, because he was warned he’d never work in the profession again if he pursued the topic openly. So for ten years, after every aerospace or military weaponry conference he attended he would sneak off to root through obscure archives, and interview scientists, many of whom were extremely cautious, some of whom took months, even years, to convince to talk to him, and one very important fellow, in at the beginning, whose voice shook as he refused contact.

This is what American investigators were looking for right after the war as German military and senior scientists were trading state secrets for not being executed or imprisoned for life. One thing they found evidence of was Die Glocke, a vibrating levitating glowing weapon that was Hitler’s last hope, the ‘thing’ that would bring the Allies to the negotiating table. With a Polish researcher, Igor Witkowski, Nick Jones went to the valley on the Czech border where the Bell/Die Glocke works were located, and rooted through the massive installation, where evidence lingered.

The man in charge of this anti-gravitics project, Hans Kammler vanished without a trace into the defence establishment, as it turned out. Dr. Ing. (Engineer) Kammler was head of the SS’s Building and Works Division—the entity that had masterminded and built the camps. As the war wound down, and it became clear to Hitler that he needed a last ditch effort, Kammler became the most important man in the Reich, able to countermand every order.

JONES: When I told Witkowski about Kammler, how he too had vanished off the face of the earth, he was unmoved. It was simply part of a pattern, he told me. Hanke, Kammler . . . there were dozens of high-ranking former SS or Party members that had never been called to account. They had simply disappeared. Many of them shared the distinction of having had access to highly advanced technology.

Late in his investigation, Jones found Kammler’s name among the Paperclip scientists who Allan Dulles brought to the States. One record then nothing.

If they had found a way to reverse gravity, it meant they had tapped into the universal ‘field’, which holds that the ether surrounding us is not empty but rather so full, it is like the froth at the bottom of a powerful waterfall. They had or were about to have, limitless energy.

“The Germans ignored Einstein and developed an approach to gravity based on quantum theory,” Witkowski said. “Don’t forget that Einsteinian physics, relativity physics, with its big-picture view of the universe, represented Jewish science to the Nazis. Germany was where quantum mechanics was born. The Germans were looking at gravity from a different perspective to everyone else. Maybe it gave them answers to things the pro-relativity scientists hadn’t even thought of.”

Witkowski’s research had uncovered the existence of an SS-run “Special Evacuation Kommando” (command, team or unit) that had evacuated the “Bell” and its supporting documentation prior to the Russians’ overrunning the facility. The evidence said it had been shipped out, destination God only knew where; except it wasn’t there when the Russians arrived. JONES: “And the scientists?” I asked. “What happened to them?” I thought the line had gone dead, but it was just Witkowski taking his time, choosing his words. “They were taken out and shot by the SS between April 28 and May 4, 1945. Records show that there were 62 of them, many of them Germans. There were no survivors, but then that’s hardly surprising.”

The hunt for anti-gravitics and zero point energy is strewn with death. The transformation such a discovery would bring is hard to imagine. Zero point energy adherents claim there is enough energy in an empty coffee cup to drain the world’s oceans several times over. Which means that you could have a machine the size of a small ottoman powering your house, and no bills. You could take it camping, hunting, and have limitless power. You wouldn’t need oil except for manufacturing, you wouldn’t need solar or wind, you would eviscerate Big Pharma. Etc. You would eliminate the power of the various oligarchies and cartels that run the world and harvest our labor for profit.

Enron has come up with the Enron Egg, but it is powered by nuclear energy. Who among us wants that in the house? The new young CEO does and he takes it camping with his children.

I don’t know about your world but mine when I was growing up was filled with men who in their spare time were inventors. My first boyfriend’s father, who held a doctorate in nuclear physics from Cambridge, was building a steam engine in his basement. Which he then installed in a 65 foot Newfoundland fishing trawler and parked its big honking ungraceful mass at the end of the dock at the Royal St. Lawrence Yacht Club, which still makes me giggle every time I think of it. Jamie’s father, an architect, invented something called ‘waterproof sand’. It is an obsession of the male, it seems, to crack the codes of reality.

Steven Greer, claims that this weekend is the weekend that men will emerge from the black sites and reveal alien collaboration, alien bodies, and that other-world visitors have been visiting this planet for millennia, more specifically working with global leaders since, at least, WW2. He is, these days, near ubiquitous, having made a half dozen gripping documentaries, and having established a vast digital library which proves, he claims, alien tech being used by America’s aerospace industries. I see no reason to disbelieve him; again, his evidence is hard and overwhelming with over 1,000 respectable whistle-blowers. He says what they have hidden will eliminate poverty and much illness within a generation.

What happened when Die Glocke came to America? Nick Cook, who wrote the definitive book on Zero Point energy, believes that —somewhat like the development of the nuclear bomb, and then stealth technology —through a proliferation of black initiatives, each of those projects worked, after the war, on developing anti-gravitics and zero-point energy. Each site worked on one aspect, unaware of the others. Over time, the major aerospace firms have created saucer objects that over-fly us. Cook suspects that anti-gravitics was used in the stealth bomber, explaining how its massive weight can fly.

Over and over again throughout the past fifty years, “free” energy has been touted, and then, the thing vanished. Cook ends his book with just one:

Since the publication of the U.K. edition of The Hunt for Zero Point, one other significant postscript to the story is worth mentioning—in time, the word “momentous” may even be appropriate. On March 26, 2002, a U.S. patent was granted for a device called the “Motionless Magnetic Generator,” or MEG, that its supporters say will be the world’s first commercially available free-energy home-generator. The MEG has been developed by a team of inventors led by long-time zero point energy pioneer and proponent Dr. Thomas E. Bearden, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and former nuclear engineer. The MEG is designed to provide an indefinite output of 2.5 kilowatts—enough to run a room or two in your house—by tapping into the infinite energy of the quantum sea. Link three or four MEGs together, proponents claim, and you get enough output to run an entire house. The event is significant, at least, because the U.S. Patent Office traditionally shuns so-called “free-energy” devices; de facto, it has accepted there must be something to this one. As I write this, scant weeks after the patent’s acceptance, it remains to be seen whether claims for the MEG will indeed transcend into commercially available hardware. But maybe, just maybe—as I sit here recalling Hal Puthoff’s exhortation—3.26.02 will be the date I put in my diary as the day the world changed—forever.

And just like that, the MEG vanished.

Greer, in his excellent documentary The Lost Century, details the number of deaths of men - some highly credentialed physicists and engineers from the top of the academic tree - who cracked the code. Again and again they were killed, brutally beaten. Entire teams shot, disappeared, silenced, again and again, or killed.

These are the methods by which the National Security State has put a stop to zero-point energy: Black Shelving, Scientific fraud, Credible Threats to individuals and families, National Security orders, Patent Seizures, Financial and/or legal entanglements, media corruption and finally wetworks. All these have been levied against inventors since the early days of the 20th century.

Here are a few examples of civilian inventions.

Thomas Henry Moray had a radiant energy device, 0 KW input output 50 kw out of a 50 pound box. Russians tried to kidnap him.. Multiple assassination attempts and finally bankrupted. 1930. In the 1970s, Lt Colonel Charles L Brown, invented technology to reduce vehicle emissions 50-70%. The Project Bluebook scientist in his retirement learned how to treat air and out of air, “I make it more oxygen for the combustion process. Thunderstorm in a bottle.” His lab was vandalized everything stolen, bomb threats. Entire life savings gone and we lost a major game changer for emissions. Edwin Grey Electric Motor, 1970s. High frequency pulses, cold electricity radiant energy. 27 watts in, 7460 watts out. Tested multiple times. Disappeared. Greer says these guys want to monetize their inventions and are ruined or killed, Every single time, they take their knowledge to their grave. Floyd “Sparky” Sweet built a machine in the mid 1980s with an input of .3 milliwatt had an output of 223,710 watts. Run your car, on demand. Looked like a cigarette pack. A silenced rifle shot at him from300 years and missed because he tripped. There is later evidence that he was killed. The day after he died the FBI confiscated the entire contents of his office. You could be anywhere in the world and you could have energy. I remember the cold fusion announcement. In 1989 chemists Martin Fleischmann and Stanley Pons announced they had discovered cold fusion at the University of Utah. Cold fusion is a hypothetical nuclear reaction that occurs at room temperature. At the time, at MIT, Physicist Eugene Mallove was an extremely important figure in energy innovation. MIT was given the job of testing the discovery, and while going through the reports of 16 scientists, he found that they had changed the data in the Pons-Fleishman experiment. He blew the whistle. “I was given a pile of paper by these cold fusion physicists as they were trying to do their due diligence and reproduce the cold fusion experiments. Sitting at my desk and seeing these two sheets of paper, July 10 and jul 13 – dramatic difference, plasma fusion section, altered data, scientific fraud.” Mallove was beaten to death on a visit home to his parents.

That’s where we are right now. And like clockwork, today, Friday, the news report of Jake Barber, the newest whistleblower from America’s dark sites.

The Trump administration could change the world in ways they have not imagined. The future is theirs to claim.

Here he is in person, terrified, like nearly everyone who flouts the National Security State.

Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela's memoir before he was released from Robben Island. She went on to write for Harper's Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post. Her first book The Monkey Puzzle Tree was an investigation of the CIA MKULTRA mind control program and was published by Bloomsbury and Knopf Canada. Her next book, Eco-Fascists,,How Radical Environmentalists Are Destroying Our Natural Heritage, was a look at how environmentalism, badly practiced, is destroying the rural economy and rural culture in the U.S. and all over the world. It was published by Adam Bellow at Harper Collins US. She is a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Center for Public Policy, fcpp.org.

Her essay on the catastrophic failings of Canada's CBC is included in Michael Walsh's Against the Corporate Media, 42 Ways the Press Hates You, published in September 2024

