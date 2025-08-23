Barring the Anomaly of Trump, All Elections Are Stolen.

Writing Absurdistan has meant a series of veils falling before my eyes. In the so called real world, much of what I write would have been killed in the cradle by editors who now, in the mainstream, struggle to understand what is happening, while censoring nearly everything. But here, I can follow one story to the next, and they all come back to election theft, the clear abrogation of a basic democratic right.

In Britain for instance, right now, across the country, the flag of St. George is being erected at night on every lamppost, flown from tops of buildings and traffic signs. Last night, tens of thousands went up in London, a city where the English number only 39% of the population. Labor councils take them down, and they double overnight. A hundred thousand people were on the streets in Britain last week, and they were unpaid protestors, unlike all the other protestors who are paid up in the thousands now.

The Brits want their country back from the globalist scum and their violent migrant army. Migrants, mass immigration is purposed to steal elections through vote harvesting and bundling, to break the culture, bankrupt the public purse, leaving us vulnerable to takeover. The Saxons, the fiercest people in history, the backbone of the American and Canadian armies, have begun to fight. Observers are predicting civil war in every country in Europe.

Sir Keir Starmer is polling at 13%, much like every other globalist leader in Europe. They are hated by their people across the board. No matter which side of the aisle they claim, usually left(ish), hated.

The only way they stay in power is by stealing elections. Over the past three years, I’ve written a dozen pieces, 40,000 words easy, on the ways by which the 2020 and 2022 elections were stolen. There are about 100 modalities by which it is done, and confusion is layered over every action, so as to put off investigation.

The horror of the Epstein and P.Diddy activities weren’t just orgies for the sick and powerful, and the sexual abuse of fourteen year olds. They were far far worse. The tunnels under Epstein’s island ‘temple’ were meant for torture and death and consumption of human sacrifices, followed by orgies

I think it is endemic, through every western democracy and certainly everywhere else.

When Jamie and I are arguing this, he asks, “So how did Trump win?” And I answer the following, (but not in such ordered fashion).

Mighty warriors have done the mind-crunching nightmare of the deep work. And when I say mighty warriors, I mean normal people, unfunded, who build their organizations themselves, who are deep-rooted in real places, who know their home towns, their precincts and are able to see exactly why and how the cheat happened. It is different in each targeted town and county. Mostly they are middle and upper middle class white people, business owners, professionals, offended by the abrogation of the most basic of rights. For their unpaid, unhonored trouble, they have been sued, spent time in jail, been victims of whispering campaigns, sued again, ostracized by their families, fired, kicked out of social groups, off volunteer committees, and generally immiserated by the vicious cabal of bureaucrats and lawyers whose lives they pay for and whose hate they evince. Captain Seth Keshel, Jay Valentine of Omega4Anerica, the soon to be sainted pillow guy who won in court last month, Catherine Engelbrecht who looks like she should be Ladies Captain at a posh golf club. They jailed her. And she is still working. Still stopping the rampant crime in every precinct that matters. Hundreds of others. Tina Peters, a pretty granny is still in prison in Colorado, a state the left invaded and set up camp. And stole the state right from under the people who built it.

I am traveling this weekend so this is an introduction to a four part series on election theft, in anticipation of the upcoming midterm campaigns. Mark Elias who runs the Democrats legal battles is litigating 200 cases right now as the fight to clean the voter rolls and stop the worst of the steals. The voting hierarchy within state and county governments is largely Democrat so the moment twenty “voters” who have been living in a seasonal campground for 20 years are excised from the rolls, they are added back in within a day.

Nevertheless:

After this overview, I will show you the ways the Trump team along with the volunteer army is working towards 2026.

Thursday:

Then a deep dive on a provincial election where I live that was so corrupt it will be in court for a decade. Here, 22 votes separate the socialists from the conservatives. If one of the forty ways that should call for a do over or a by election, were established, every act passed by the socialist government would be cancelled. Dominion tabulators with the capacity to communicate with the internet were used. Of course. And the digital records erased. Tina Peters is in jail for preventing that.

Most in the populist right blame the left. The left, long long ago, was taken over by the Black Nobility/Round Table/international banking set. Why do you think Larry Fink advocates for DEI and ESG? The left is their principal tool to break the spirit and finances of the ordinary man and woman. 2008? They did that to us. If the left were to realize the existence of their puppet masters and became aware of their hand in just about everything, the whole thing would be over. It was the Rothschilds who funded Lenin’s closed train across Europe, and sent Trotsky out to dragoon the 300 Jewish intellectual men and women who built his movement. It was a Rockefeller who guided Stalin’s hand, according to the Red Symphony.

One of the more horrid revelations forced on me in the last year has been the recognition that actual Luciferian/Satanists not only exist, but that they largely run things, though various extremely stupid, sexually disgusting, violent, but effective secret societies. That this situation has stood in place for thousands of years, and that actual people, people who would be respected in any community, engage in rituals to increase their wealth and power is almost an impossible fact to integrate, but it is a unifying theory. We have thousands of hours of interviews and testimonies now. We have hundreds of books, tens of thousands of pages of affidavits from past victims. Last week, I received a 100 page document listing names, ages, quality of adrenalized blood, death dates, burial sites, even the personnel records of those running harvesting sites. Adrenochrome harvesting, if this checks out, and God knows how you would, is happening in decommissioned military bases all over the U.S. When Melania Trump wrote Putin this week, she was pleading for the children known to be used for this in the notorious adrenochrome sites in Ukraine.

Where did those 300,000 missing migrant Hispanic children go? There. Adrenalized blood revitalizes, youthifys, fuels the blood sacrifices and rituals. Real or not? It sure is plausible. Note that it is all typed. No digital trail.

This week, Trump formally requested Ursula von der Leyen work with him finding the millions of missing children in the world.

This is real. It’s not conspiracy. I hope it is conspiracy. But there is just too much noise.

Here are some of the documents:

The head of the snake is here:

Larry Fink and Reid Hoffman have been appointed as interim leaders of the World Economic Forum. This turns my stomach, since I believe both men to be arch-criminals. Fink is a bully who drove up the cost of middle class housing in the U.S., to create rental pools - you’ll own nothing and be happy - and who boasts of forcing DEI and ESG on the $10 trillion worth of corporate assets he holds, whether they like it or not. Turn private equity onto something - an idea, a product - these days and it is strip mined of its value and the product itself becomes a husk. Every sector is polluted by ‘strip, load with debt and kill’. They eat wealth. The wealth we create.

And use the ideas of the left to distract, oppress and steal. “Behaviour must change,” intones Fink, our slave-master, while angling to commodify all of America’s one billion acres of public land for his funds so he can trade and virtually own almost half of the United States. That is full-on criminal enterprise to me.

Hoffman is a pharma cheat and liar, who recently paid half a billion in fines for artificially raising the price of nutritional supplements in the U.S. and Europe. At the same time, the accused thief and sex abuser Klaus Schwab was found to have done absolutely nothing wrong during his tenure as Nazi/Luciferian-in-chief.

These men are scum. They are incompetent scum, who steal for a living. The so-called aristocrats who sit at the top of this pyramid, the Black Nobility, the Round Table, the repellent various royal families, and their pet bankers, are so inbred and cruel they are barely human anymore. And they are stupid. Beyond stupid.

Here are a series of charts illustrating just how badly Europeans have been served by the people who reign over them.

Not one European economy, including Britain, is richer than Mississippi, the poorest state in the U.S. Fertility has crashed, with not enough young to pay for the old. They can’t even afford air conditioning. The entire continent has been looted by the conscienceless rich. They have no AI capacity, and no industry worth much of anything. They have crippled the ingenuity and creativity of an entire continent. Every individual has been knee-capped, entire generations of kids have turned to drugs and disgusting urban lifestyles which end in early death.

This is what the green/socialist/WEFer scum have done to Germany.

Most in the populist right blame the left. The left, long long ago, was taken over by the Black Nobility/Round Table/international banking set. Why do you think Larry Fink advocates for DEI and ESG? The left is their principle tool to break the spirit of the ordinary man and woman. If the left were to realize the existence of their puppet masters and became aware and hand in just about everything, the whole thing would be over.

We are governed by monsters who practice bribery, blackmail and bullying. And the way they make money is theft. And they mouth leftie platitudes to cover their tracks.

I suspect that, if you look at the three Great Awakenings of the American Republic, and include the Puritan founding, at the base of it, the motivation, was an enormous upwelling of fight against the impossibly corrupt elite that ran things. And the only reason we have any peace, order and prosperity, is that we stand on the work and prayers of ordinary men and women who, over the centuries have fought tooth and nail to prosecute the good. The fact that we do not celebrate these people and see them for the heroes they are, is a result of the toxic Luciferian culture we live in.

We have been haunted by these people for centuries.

In the early days of the French Revolution, the Illuminati secretly fomented and hijacked this revolutionary movement and turned it into a violent nightmare. In the wake of the terror of the French Revolution, the retired U.S. President George Washington commented about the Illuminati connection in a letter to a friend. George Washington expressed his fear that the Illuminati Doctrine might spread to Masonic lodges in the United States. And by the time of the Civil War, the Illuminati had indeed seized control of the leadership of the Freemasons in the United States, in addition to those in Europe.

Last week I described a ritual of cannibalism, torture and rape of a woman engaged in by elite men and women meant to cement them into the cult. The more they engage in the torture and rape of the vulnerable the higher they are likely to rise. I was tempted to describe another, which took place in Los Angeles, among the very very rich -between the ages of 20 and 40, including children - of an Hispanic migrant male, but I won’t. I can’t. I want to erase it from my own brain rather than decant it into yours. But let’s be clear. The horror of the Epstein and P.Diddy activities weren’t just orgies for the sick and powerful, and the sexual abuse of fourteen year olds. They were far far worse. The tunnels under Epstein’s island ‘temple’ were meant for torture and death and consumption of human sacrifices, followed by orgies. Those 300,000 missing children who flooded the border during the Biden presidency? That is their fate.

We have to fight it. We have no choice.

When my ancestor Thomas Hooker split off from the Massachusettes Colony in 1637, and with 100 people - including an elderly woman carried in a litter and not sent into the forest or accept medically assisted dying - went to the Connecticut River Valley, he was objecting to the formalization of an elite running the New World. For that, he is called the Father of American democracy. In the England that the Puritans left, Luciferianism, incest, orgies and human sacrifice was rampant among the elites, and the corruption and degeneracy was appalling. That history is hidden. Elizabeth 1’s magician, John Dee, was the originator of many of the rituals which take place now. That people actually do this, and that it is now generally accepted as the route to the top, to me, is beyond stupid.

The most popular Catholic exorcist on the web, says that those living right now, are the most evil generations in human history. And that the devil, the demonic, used to hide, now we see it everywhere. If we were able to see in the spirit, the demons hunting us would block out the sun.

Ordinary men and women fought like the devil himself to stop another theft from Trump. Most of them were Christian men and women, who were not on the success-addict train, but were doing actual good in actual communities, or precincts across the country. Not glamorous, not paid, not important. Just real.

Everywhere, Christianity is surging. Almost one-third of the earth’s people are Christians, 2.3 billion people.

They represent the bloodlines of the just. Their real problem is they don’t know their power, and they don’t know their enemy. If the Satanists trace bloodlines back to Solomon, we can trace bloodlines back to Moses and Christ.

This is the U.K., today:

“So like you said, 45% of 18 to 24 year olds are reporting going to church on Sundays. And that's up from 16% in 2021. So not even that long ago. Church attendance overall is up 56% in Church of England churches. And men, among men in 18 and 24, and there's obviously been a ton of talk about how men are much more, becoming much more conservative, young men are more conservative than their female counterparts. And this somewhat bears it out. (These are) staggering, staggering numbers. And women have increased greatly from up from 3%, a mere 3%, to 12. Which all of this means that now the 18 to 24 year olds are, and I hope everyone's sitting down in the audience, the second most likely group to attend Church in England. So absolutely stunning numbers. The numbers of Catholics or people self-reporting as Catholics going to Church are also up. And Bible sales have doubled since 2019, all according to this YouGov poll.”(Bannon’s WarRoom, Ep 833)

This against the most aggressively woke official culture in the Anglosphere. Things are changing, and fast.

Entire generations have been turned to frivolity, to self-cherishing, to self-dealing. Almost no one is involved in their communities, when it used to be required. But the endless focus on pleasure, on self is, finally, sickening. Empty. We are waking from the trance.

We will win.

Welcome to Absurdistan goes deep from time to time. Just consider what you’d miss if I didn’t obsess over this stuff on occasion. I don’t know if I am right, or not. but there is a preponderance of evidence mounting, and eventually it will break through. if the Trump admin is serious about those missing children, we may get some daylight. But then, the obfuscation of the Epstein and P. Diddy evidence is effectively hiding the worst of what these two men almost certainly did.

I will go back to the real world next week.

