In this excerpt from The Dark Side of Hunger Mountain, T.H. Platt takes us inside a globalist enterprise board meeting, showing us how the Illuminati operate. I use the term to describe the ancient family enterprises who, with the Bank of International Settlements, extract every penny they can from ordinary citizens in the developing and developed world.

Modern fiction looks inward, endlessly like narcissists gazing into a pool. Fiction used to be engaged with the real stuff of life. I’ve met the people T.H. Platt describes. They are as venal, stony, ugly in spirit as described.

The main character is Frédéric Trinité. He, like the rest of them think of us as cattle.

Trump broke this cabal. But they wait in the wings. And as you may have noticed, despite DOGE’s findings, no effort is being taken to draw down America’s sovereign debt. In fact, the new budget runs in deficit. Trump’s election was allowed, but it was stolen down ticket in order that the theft would continue, and positive systematic change would be stopped.

Let me be clear. The goal of these monsters is your ability to pay interest on debt, to game it as far as they can without anyone noticing. In the U.S., $1 trillion a year, not to mention the rest they harvest.

“Bonjour, Monsieur Trinité,” said a lovely young assistant. He gave her a gracious smile and was thrilled to see her blush. Charmante, he thought.

In the corner of the room was a large and very old globe on a brass stand. Trinité twirled it and entered the conference room where thirteen men in expensive suits and six impeccably dressed women rose from their seats along a long mahogany table.

“Bonjour,” said Frédéric Trinité perfunctorily as he worked the room. To the women he offered the triple air kiss. At one, a tall dark beauty, he added, “Marguerite, comme toujours, magnifique.”

“Merci beaucoup, Frédéric,” she replied. She asked after his father’s health, his wife and Misha. Trinité asked about her family.

This small exchange performed, Trinité offered his hand to Hans van der Heijden. “Un plaisir de vous revoir, mon ami,” he said with a smile and a firm handshake.

“And you, old friend,” he said, thinking, Tardiness, Frédéric, does not improve your entrance.

Trinité took his seat and the men followed his lead. In front of each man was a leather portfolio holding today’s agenda, notepaper and a Montegrappa pen, its limited edition Theory of Evolution: Natural Selection.

Trinité balanced the pen on two fingertips and wondered disdainfully, Who chose that design? Across the table, John Rissen shifted in his chair. Had to be Rissen, thought Trinité as he scrolled down the lengthy Agenda, checking several of interest. These included:

√ Clean Energy and Consumption in a Better World

√ Smartest Grid: Intelligent Data, AI, Fintech, Satellites and a Healthy Planet

√ Carbon Sequestration & Storage (CCS): Offshore/Onshore

√ Biotech’s Role in Delivering One Health

√ Building Consensus: Treaties for Positive Change

Trinité leaned back in his leather chair and crossed his arms. It’s going to be a very long couple of days, he thought, resting his chin on his fist, his pinkie across his lips.

“Commençons, s'il vous plaît,” said Trinité to Emmanuel, a man in his thirties with dark thinning hair and a sallow complexion.

The lovely young assistant dimmed the lights and left the room, quietly pulling the door closed behind her. The monitor glowed with the title slide: CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: SAVING THE PLANET.

Emmanuel offered a brief welcome, moved quickly through the first two bullet points and on to Clean Energy and Consumption in a Better World. “Energy production is consolidated across the globe,” he said.

My father’s campaign, thought Trinité. Grew up with it. All it took was money, brains and patience. Trinité derived great satisfaction knowing that, just as he had from his ancestors, his grandchildren would benefit greatly from the plans he laid and decisions he made today—through business decisions and via donor-advised funds advancing advocacy. Pawns on a chessboard, he thought. Engaging in proxy wars against the targets du jour.

Anti-resource extraction campaigns assured low production, sometimes shortages, which kept profits strong for those who invested in these capital-intensive, limited-entry, exclusive resource industries, preferably in areas insulated from such campaigns. While working in suspect regions of the world, certification programs assured entry to the EU, the US, the UK.

Add in a little ESG for the more socialist leaning markets and you’re in, thought Trinité. The Chinese have embraced it; the UN is advertising it for free. The Russians, well, they invented this game.

Emmanuel droned on. “US coal producers battle on,” he said.

Another losing battle, thought Trinité. 10,000 years-worth of coal buried in the US, just waiting for the time to come. After, but soon. Very soon, he thought.

“With the pandemic, the climate, environment and health coalitions have converged at the UN,” said Emmanuel.

“Nicely done,” said Trinité’s cousin Roger Reinholdt whose law firm represented several companies owned by Montreux Global and Montreux Trading International.

“One Health,” said Hans van der Heijden, smiling. “One world.”

Our world, thought Trinité. During the pandemic gold rush, he had passed on investments in the lipid-encapsulated mRNA formulations. Too much risk, he thought. Fill and finish, vials and syringes, data storage—all delivered beautifully with far less exposure.

“Maybe Greta could do another spot?” asked an old man wearing a bow tie. “‘If we can save the banks, then we can save the world’—I thought that was very good.”

“S'il vous plaît, Ludvig, non!” laughed Marguerite Boucher and the others smiled.

Ludvig argued, “She read the WHO’s statement very well. I liked the part about forest animals being vectors for infectious disease.”

“Ludvig, that ship has sailed,” said a younger woman, a blonde.

“I agree with Marguerite and Anastasia,” said a third woman, a redhead, Irene Alexander. “We need another Taylor Swift.” Heads nodded.

“Perhaps. Meanwhile Gates and the Wellcome Trust’s Farrar are front and center at the WHO but still invested in soda,” commented Edward Sutton angrily. He stroked his gray beard, adding, “It’s brazen.”

Pure poison, thought Trinité. “Their Coke and Pepsi stocks are just low hanging fruit,” he said, thinking, Does no one see them? No one ever mentions them. Zero pushback. How do they do it?

“Gates’ Coca-Cola FEMSA is in what, seven countries, eight?” asked Emilio Pérez Valenzuela, a dark man with elegant hands and a well-groomed mustache.

“Nine, Emilio,” said a young blonde man. “Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Uruguay. Add Wellcome Trust’s PepsiCo stock and—”

“That’s a lot of sugar, obesity and diabetes,” said van der Heijden.

“That’s a lot of CO2,” said Reinholdt, raising his glass of Perrier. “Still or sparkling?” Everyone laughed.

“Research proves,” said Emmanuel, “that the public associates sugar- and CO2-infused sodas with celebration, happiness—a direct result of our champagne campaigns. A lack of clarity on the connections between sugar—”

“D’accord,” said Trinité. “Gates and Wellcome Trust continue to ignore the reality of reputational risk. Perhaps they’ll unload their soda shares? Let’s make time to discuss this week,” he said.

The men nodded and John Rissen typed a note into his tablet. “Done,” he said.

“The increased focus on biodiversity and health, should deliver in tech and surveillance,” said Edward Sutton.

“Data,” added Rissen.

Metadata, thought Trinité. Satellites. Storage.

“We do not want every State working up its own rules so it is imperative we support the UN treaty approach, harmonize data standards,” said Trinité to nodding heads.

Centralization, consolidation, global returns, thought van der Heijden.

Top down—the only way to go, thought Trinité. “Continuer, s'il vous plaît,” he said and Emmanuel moved on to another item: Smartest Grid: Intelligent Data, AI, Fintech, Satellites and a Healthy Planet.

“It is the public’s belief that resources are finite, scarce,” said Emmanuel. “Rising prices to cover subsidies for wind and solar, etc, confirm these perceptions.” Truthiness, he thought as he added, “The overtaxed grid is collapsing, forcing investments in upgrades.”

Saw that coming, thought Hans van der Heijden. Ah, well. It will all be paid for by taxpayers, sovereign debt, not us.

The group was bullish on government subsidies for transmission lines and cables, across land and under sea, for communications and industrial solar and wind installations. They’d doubled down on nuclear-driven Small Modular Reactors, SMRs, and AI.

Trinité studied the looks of satisfaction on the faces of his colleagues—that glow that came from the knowledge that their investments in the global grid build-out would reap generous returns over time.

Emmanuel explained, “For EU air pollution compliance, public utilities lack sufficient capital to purchase the required filtration systems.” It was left unsaid that the men in the room controlled the production of those products. Trinité was aware of sidebar discussions about pushing for rate increases or offering less expensive models earlier than projected.

“Hypothetically, what if producers offered financing for the current models plus carbon credits at the UN? They could, hypothetically, maintain the target launch date for the new units until they are perfected,” said Trinité.

No one said anything. Roger Reinholdt chose his words carefully. “I would suggest this is best for the environment?” he asked. Heads nodded.

Emmanuel gave a brief overview of the market for greenhouse gases, including the shift to the synthetic insulating gas of choice for the new grid, sulfur hexafluoride, SF6.

Trinité, who was heavily invested in this market, leaned in. Greedy bastard, thought Reinholdt.

“SF6 remains in the atmosphere for over a thousand years and carries a global warming potential 24,000 times greater than CO2,” said Emmanuel.

How, Trinité, thought Reinholdt, will you deal with the inevitable pollution controls?

Emmanuel moved on to Carbon Sequestration & Storage (CCS): Offshore/Onshore.

Frédéric Trinité drew a black leather notebook embossed with his family crest from his inside suit pocket and flipped the pages to a notation he penned a decade ago:

OFFSHORE CCS BENEFITS—POTENTIAL FOR SF6 + NUKE WASTE STORAGE. SUBSIDIES, CARBON AND TAX CREDITS? NACs?

Reinholdt was close enough to read the note and to catch the very slight and smug smile that crossed Trinité lips. Ah! Multiple use offshore capture and storage! thought Reinholdt.

Trinité tucked his notebook back into his pocket and the two men leaned back to enjoy the presentation through to adjournment for coffee.

The group strolled to the next room and ordered their beverages. Several clustered in a corner around a monitor running UNICEF’s #ChangeAccelerated campaign video in a loop.

“Nicely done,” whispered a man with a full head of red hair as he sipped his caffè latte. “Wraps up climate and carbon reduction with children. I like it.”

His colleague whispered back, “Kids are carbon.”

The redhead smiled. “That’s why we chose Loki, the trickster, as the celebrity endorser!” They both laughed.

“Attention,” hissed Marguerite Boucher. “C'est la bonne fin.”

With his velvety voice, Tom Hiddleston opined, “In this moment, we will inspire and empower, releasing the minds of the next generation, igniting creation and innovation, acceleration towards positive change. That idea, that spark, of cleaner air for every child”—Hiddleston closed his eyes and took a deep breath, exhaled—“all starts with a breath.”

Then, with a straight face, he delivered his line, “I’m Tom Hiddleston, UNICEF ambassador. Formula E is supporting UNICEF’s environmental work. Together, we’re driving better futures for every child.”

The group—including ice cold Marguerite—howled.

Hans van der Heijden looked over disapprovingly. As the laughter faded away, he inhaled the aroma of Darjeeling from his plantation in Nepal. “I hate to bring it up, but the FDIC assessments, the ESG financing losses, the investigation of the Climate 100+ alliance—”

“Far too public a beating, might have tipped the global apple cart,” said Edward Sutton, sipping his Scottish blend.

“The accountants hate these SDGs,” said George Stuart. “As do I now. Intensely. Our losses for Silicon Valley Bank—”

“SDG/ESG mumbo jumbo,” said van der Heijden. “Capitalist versus communist accounting. Impossible to calculate a true bottom line and full of opportunities to sue. George, you agree with me?”

“I do,” said George Stuart. “Except for a few, the entire planet operated within a dog-eat-dog capitalist system. Bankruptcies cleared out the unprofitable. Things got complicated when the communists entered the mix.”

“These SDG endeavors live forever, competing with us for raw materials,” said van der Heijden. “No one can beat governments at going broke—do we agree?”

“We do,” said George Stuart. “It was splendid during the manufacturing exodus to offshore havens—and they really were havens back then—when we were the middlemen.”

“Visiting our sugar plantations in Havana with my father—some of the happiest times in my life,” said an older man.

There were murmurs of support and shared recollections of once-favorite spots, now “gone to the dogs”—Old Shanghai, Puerto Rico before the opportunity zone expanded to the entire island, the Rhone River Valley pre-nuclear industrialization. The sighs were audible.

Imbéciles, thought Trinité. If we don’t sacrifice some places to industrialization, how else can we save the best?

“Back then, I was comfortable with a few payoffs, even some IP theft as long as they stuck to the older products,” said George Stuart to agreement. “Without legal basis to sue and nonexistent enforcement, litigation risk simply didn’t exist. We used to be gentlemanly, but it’s the Wild West out there in some places. Why, my grandson—” He caught Trinité’s look and cut himself short.

“Corporate social responsibility, CSR, can deliver great financial benefit,” said Trinité, sipping his espresso in its tiny gold-trimmed cup. “Supply chain certifications for entry into socialist-leaning markets were just the beginning. I see a great future. SDG, ESG, CCS, NACs. Nothing to do with accounting.”

The group silently pondered that statement. Roger Reinholdt studied the carbon dioxide bubbling in his Perrier. “I disagree,” he said “The accountants are actually attempting to calculate reserves for climate change risk.”

“Impossible,” said George Stuart, throwing up his hands in frustration. “We agreed to focus on a reduction in CO2, of all things for Christ’s sake, but I don’t like paying for China’s paperwork while it tosses whatever filth it wants into the air to rain down on our great-great-grandchildren!”

Trinité signaled a waiter who hurried over and took his cup. He tapped the shoulder of a young man who turned and said, with a charming smile, “Bonjour, Monsieur Trinité. Comment allez-vous ?”

“Tres bien. Comment se passe ton plan ?” asked Trinité.

“Tres bien. My father is so appreciative. After Marguerite’s father presented the ‘save the birds, keep the cats inside’ campaign’s contributions to development of the kitty litter and rodent bait markets, they’ve gown into two very profitable income streams for our family. Even with various challenges, far too profitable to exit. But we followed the advice you gave when you divested. ‘Make a plan,’ you said. We did—with a 2025 launch date in the US; ’27 in the EU. The public remains blissfully unaware even as they underwrite disposal costs, a subsidized intervention, per your advice. The agencies are kept busy and out of our hair.” He laughed. “The military is happy; we’re happy. A win-win-win.”

“Best to disappear that toxic residue before it wipes out the bald eagle,” whispered Trinité as a waiter brought him a fresh espresso.

“Bien sûr !” laughed Trinité’s young protégé. “Merci pour les bons conseils,” he added, returning to his discussion with his group.

Reinholdt asked, “The SEC was supportive of Natural Asset Companies then shut down trading in NACs. Are they in or out, Trinité?”

“The comments were not supportive—public land derivatives were just too big a bite during an election year,” said Trinité. “Patience, gentlemen. Shall we add NACs—to the agenda?”

“Please,” said van der Heijden. “Also the FDIC assessments for ESG financial failures need far more discussion.” Heads nodded.

Trinité gave a slight nod and John Rissen typed into his tablet. “Done,” he said.

“I want to know, how much further do we let these campaigns go?” asked Edward Sutton. “Allen’s had more protests over permits for a runway for his summer home. Joseph Krohn’s had bomb threats and vandalism of CO2 pipelines for CCS, for heaven’s sake,” Heads bobbed in agreement as they sipped their beverages.

“I wouldn’t let a few radicals derail us,” said Pérez Valenzuela.

Trinité nodded. “We’re insured. Use it to build anew. Meanwhile, our conflict industry is creating a vital new world for us.”

“Yes, yes, excellent, Frédéric,” said Reinholdt. “We’re familiar with your strategy, mon ami. But some of us feel you let the battles go too far.”

“Frédéric, there is far too much focus on our jets, our subsidies, our tax credits,” said Edward Sutton. “With social media, the WEF meeting has become a circus and this museum vandalism! It’s absolutely appalling—”

Trinité held up his hand and Sutton went silent. “If we agree that an extreme element is necessary,” said Trinité, “then put more money in the pot and direct their campaigns. Force them to target coal, to support high density urbanization and 15-minute cities.”

“D’accord,” said a young man with round glasses. “eCommerce has taken us solidly into industrials REITs.”

“High density = high returns,” said an older man. “Simplifies infrastructure, reduces delivery costs, yes.”

Among other things, thought Reinholdt.

“Funnel advocacy into the correct campaigns,” said Trinité, “or we will regret our lassitude in a decade or two. Focus on the long game, gentlemen.”

“The long game,” echoed van der Heijden. “Yes, we all are invested in that very, very long game.” The group nodded as Marguerite joined them, a young man trailing behind her flawless hips.

“Discussing the long game, the ‘shrink the economy or the population’ question again?” she asked. “Simple: urbanization, an empty planet.”

“The sooner the better,” said her infatuated young man.

Smitten, are we? thought Trinité. Be careful—she bites.

“Could we add ‘public interest campaigns to the agenda?” asked Reinholdt. He leaned in and whispered to Trinité, “After the Select Group rules on our strategic partners’ recommendations, of course.”

Trinité, nodded. Rissen typed into his tablet. “Done,” he said.

“As usual, no minutes necessary,” added Trinité.

“Just an informal discussion among friends about CSR and positive change. No business,” added Marguerite with a wry smile.

“Bien sûr,” said Rissen.

“I must ask, again, for a review of timber, Trinité,” said Reinholdt.

Trinité nodded. “You heard it this morning. The biodiversity campaign has merged with climate and health.”

“Nicely done, but US lumber prices have tripled,” replied Edward Sutton. “Commodity price increases should be slow, almost unnoticeable, not these steep rises.”

“North American timber is undergoing a somewhat bumpy transition from non-exclusive to exclusive,” said Trinité.

Reinholdt laughed. “Bumpy? Even New Yorkers have noticed the smoke!”

“Forest fires, inflation and, well, we have issues,” said John Rissen. “The Canadian Parliament and US Congress are asking questions, as are the provincial and state governments.”

“I do not want my people pulled in for hearings again,” said van der Heijden. The group nodded and groaned.

“The goal is consolidation, Trinité,” said Edward Sutton. “Not ginned up politics and infrastructure collapse, for Christ’s sake.”

“We’ve selected several of their more charismatic leaders to run for office,” said Trinité.

Campaign fundraising will leash them, thought van der Heijden. Do they have the ambition to accept the invitation? He hoped so and said, “Time to rethink the Pacific Northwest, Frédéric? Can’t contain it—turn it off, perhaps?”

“It’ll burn in a decade or two,” said Emilio Pérez Valenzuela. “Slap a conservation easement on it, collect the tax benefits and walk away? If we can’t control—”

“I have interests, Emilio,” said Trinité and Pérez Valenzuela went silent. Drugs? he thought but dared not say so.

John Rissen said, hesitantly, “With procedural hurdles, government timber sales are virtually impossible and the landless have no access to sources of timber.” Rissen shook his head. “I feel that angry people—”

“John, please do not fall in love with the cattle,” said Trinité. Rissen looked uncomfortable.

“I too am concerned,” said Reinholdt. “The US has those troublesome anti-trust laws and all those land acquisitions, participation with the Climate Action 100+ raised our profile.”

“Agreed,” said Trinité. “Moving too quickly always triggers pushback. Money speeds things up—” Everyone laughed. Trinité raised his finger. “—but slowing things down is far more challenging.”

Trinité’s grandfather was the first to recognize that the Family’s interests could be compromised when political events or socioeconomic conditions erupted in violence. It interfered with trade and pressured elected representatives to do something, anything. Trinité’s grandfather’s “price trend analysis” was designed to detect steep and sudden declines and rises. This and other rigorous reviews were undertaken to determine whether a situation would naturally correct. If not, then steps needed to be taken.

It’s not easy running the world, thought Trinité.

“Instead of a slow simmer for a few decades, the resource and timber situation in North America could ignite at any minute,” said van der Heijden. “Excuse the pun.”

“A release valve to defuse tensions, is necessary” said Trinité and heads nodded. Not enough work to get ahead, just enough to feed the family and pack the U-Haul. “The ultimate defuser must look natural while releasing product into the system, stabilizing prices. Government backs off and, with the defuser I have chosen, government pays the tab.”

“Good. I hate unexpected expenses,” said Reinholdt.

“Details, Trinité, details,” said Marguerite.

“Maybe this is something we don’t want to know?” asked Pérez Valenzuela.

“Gentlemen,” said Trinité, “this defuser is a perfectly harmless nudge to move the populace toward the inevitable—positive change.”

“To positive change,” said Reinholdt as he raised his Perrier.

“Positive and profitable!” toasted Edward Sutton with his café noir.

“Hear, hear!” cheered the group. “Positive and profitable!”

An assistant approached Reinholdt, whispered in his ear. “Ah,” said Reinholdt. “Time for the Select Group to join… Shall we?”

John Rissen asked, “Where are we going?” No one responded.

The Select Group—Frédéric Trinité, Roger Reinholdt, Hans van der Heijden, Edward Sutton, Emilio Pérez Valenzuela and Marguerite Bucher—put down their refreshments and left, leaving raised eyebrows and whispers in their wake. They walked downstairs to where four guards stood outside a foyer leading to a hall and a wide steel door. Trinité swiped his ID and entered his code. The steel door slid back into the wall.

In turn, each swiped their ID and entered an auditorium with comfortable Italian leather seats for a hundred. Computer monitors blinked behind dozens of men and women in suits and fifty military personnel in uniforms from a range of countries.

Two officers and three men in suits greeted the Select Group. “Our strategic partners are ready?” asked Roger Reinholdt and the officers replied, “Yes, sir.”

“Shall we take our seats then?” asked Edward Sutton.

Like guests at a wedding—bride or groom—the representatives of the private/public partnership disbursed to opposite sides of the room.

“General Mantou,” whispered Frédéric Trinité to the four-star general at his side. “Quick assessment before the briefing—on a scale of one to ten, how satisfied are you with the progress of the Great Cull?”

General Mantou smiled as the steel doors closed slowly behind them.





The Dark Side of Hunger Mountain is a great book, an exciting and satisfying read, and profoundly engaged with the real world.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

T.H. PLATT is a researcher, writer and photographer with a background in government affairs focusing on agriculture, fishing and property rights.

