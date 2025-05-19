Welcome to Absurdistan

Welcome to Absurdistan

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen's avatar
Stephen
4d

The existence of some James Bond SPECTRE-like hidden parasitic entity of governance actually makes theoretical sense when considered from a decline-and-fall meets The Culture of Narcissism perspective.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Marie-Louise Murville's avatar
Marie-Louise Murville
4d

Thank you, Elizabeth!

I can especially relate to the “Save the Birds” scam and the kitty litter market surge!

The idea that house cats are destroying the birds is ludicrous. What about real estate development and habitat destruction?

When my cats can go outside, the kitty litter bill is zero.

Must save and study your post today!:)

Thank you for your great work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Elizabeth Nickson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture