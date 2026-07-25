Welcome to Absurdistan

Welcome to Absurdistan

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CF's avatar
CF
5d

You are a true Gem, Elizabeth. More power to you. We are indebted to you for your tireless researching capabilities and commitment to the Truth. Go forth and prosper.

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
5d

Government...it wrecks everything it touches.

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