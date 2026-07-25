This is a series on how ordinary citizens are introducing legislation to turn back what, if not stopped, will morph into a major genocide. The economies of the west have been destroyed, and countries overrun by desperate primitive migrant men who are raping and killing with impunity. No one can countenance this continuing. People are rising, the strong ones.

Every issue has a champion. Every state and county holds people who know what to do, know what is killing us, know how to fix it.

This first essay is about the land and how to restore the rural economy.

Fourteen years ago I published a book one chapter of which entirely dealt with the forests fires curently raging across Canada choking the lungs of Americans from Maine to Chicago. It was published by Harper Collins in New York, and received a good old fashioned push by their PR department.

I woke up at 4 am to get on drive time in Texas and Atlanta. I must have spoken to 30 million people - in theory - the PR kept me up on the numbers each radio host had, I spoke to the big names, including the sainted Dennis Prager which pleased HC no end. In each interview I hit the major highlight of the book - the most shocking crime against people and nature - outlining how “natural regulation” installed by the UN FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization) had made the forests thick, desiccated: visualize a whole bunch of unthinned little trees leaching all the water from the soil, fire ladders growing up the trees, just waiting for a lightning strike or stupid “activist” kid to trigger conflagration.

All over the world, these policies, these regulations had been forced in a series of iniquitous meetings where entire nations were placed under the rule of weedy, stupid, vicious idiots who called themselves “scientists” employed in Turtle Bay, who had, courtesy of the Rockefellers and a bunch of other malignant families - basically the ones holding the debt of the New York Federal Reserve - crowned themselves Lords of Nature. And, as I began to understand, planned to take it all from us.

To do that, they proceeded to destroy us, our economy, our childrens’ futures, and the forests, ranges, mines, farms and rural towns of America, by destroying the ground of our being, our access to the water, food, fibre, forests, land and ranches of our world.

First step: burn us out.

This Is Why the Middle Class is Dying

I had spent days with foresters in northern California, Washington State and in Canada, looking at said forests, and hearing forester stories. The Department of Forestry in DC had all the data - aggregated in this book - one could possibly need showing how badly natural regulation had failed. By 2009, all the engineers employed by the Department of Forestry who were honest, knew how thoroughly the spotted owl had destroyed the forests for two generations. And no one did anything. If you wanted to work and earn money you had to integrate this bad science and still make things work. A Sisyphean task.

Let’s repeat this. The U.S. Forest Service knew 20 years ago that this holocaust would happen, that the forests were so untended across the continent, (and btw the world) that they could explode in a catastrophic canopy fire that would destroy thousands of acres of forest in just a few days, causing a CO2 explosion unmatched by any “oil-based” industry in a 100 year aggregate.

Not to mention the homes, businesses, wildlife, towns, water and timber and food resources destroyed. The cost? Like everything else in this absurdity, incalculable.

Actually, this fellow, Trinity Vandenacre, has calculated it. Stopping logging meant there was no money to support schools and town government across the west, and all that money had to be borrowed by the federal government. Your tax money, in other words.

Across every file, this is happening. Not just land, water, forests, ranges and farms: schools, housing, social services, law, medicine, pharma, all the disciplines had been taken over and trashed to the point where none of them were creating wealth. The goal: destroy everything. Cloward Piven, destroy productivity, borrow money to keep the thing going, institute polycrises, and crash the system.

Then, like the ruined land in the American heartland, the most magnificent productive land on earth in a thousand thousand years, brought to prosperity by generations of former peasants would be destroyed by the aristocrats of finance.

To do that, they programmed via the schools, entire generations with Marxism, and seeded them through every generation. Marxists, cosplaying sensible liberal democrats seeded through every single institution have destroyed every sector of the economy and culture.

This is the reason why the middle class is dying.

No one in the mainstream would touch the book, which just began to broach the horror of this subject. I was, as a journalist on the New-Yorker-Vanity-Fair-New-York-Times-track. I’d been trained at Time, I’d written for Harper’s, I’d been published by Knopf and Bloomsbury, the top of the publishing tree. I was in theory a serious player, as far as journalists can be said to be serious. Nope. Not. One. Bite.

Of course I was not the hero, hundreds if not thousands of scientists within the government had tried to make the case, tens of thousands of citizens had tried to turn back the tide in their home places, make the media see what was happening, and no go. The delusion of green destroyed people’s minds.

Not, thank God, the minds of all the engineers. But if you wanted to work and earn money you had to integrate this bad science and still make things work. A Sisycian task.

Add to the water management inflicted on us by the United Nations, it meant that there was no water to fight the fires when they started. This fellow explains the United Nations-caused drought in the heartland and American West. The stupidity, the absurdity of it staggers even me and i’ve been facing this down for twenty years.

There is plenty of water. U.N. forced science demands snowpack, which used to irrigate, to be flushed into the sea, instead of holding it in reservoirs. Which is why the Los Angeles reservoirs were empty and unable to be used to put out the Palisades fire. Same in Lahaina.

Equally, the snowpack, seeping into the ground restored the water table, raising the aquifers to the surface. Now, the land is desertifying. (I had to pause here to manage my fury.)

Watch the reel here

Why was the reservoir in the Palisades empty? Why was there no water in Lahaina? The United Nations dictated against water storage. Trust me on this, you can go into the FAO and find all the “sciency” garbage that “proves” that water storage, which humans have been doing for 2,000 years is “wrong”.

Now the day Trump took power, the agencies responsible went out in the red states and cleared the damned forests, created firebreaks, thinned forests, tore down fire ladders, and cleaned the forest floors. Department of Interior mandated it, which is why in the U.S., the fires are not as catastrophic this summer, though they still rage, but not as extreme. But of course in Washington State, California and Oregon, the fires still rage.

“Clear cuts,” said a friend of my parents, Bob Rogers, head of Crown Zellerbach and a Lieutenant-Governor of British Columbia, “are natural fire breaks. We used to pull the stumps and burn them. We used to drag the branches and small trees out of the creeks and burn them. That was all stopped.”

Even he had no power.

Today as smoke chokes the cities of eastern Canada and the U.S., our “media” and government are shrieking about climate change.

It’s not climate change. It’s not incompetence. It’s deliberate. It is meant to destroy those forests, towns, farms, ranches, businesses, families. Mark Carney knows its deliberate. He is at least as smart as I am, and he is letting it happen on purpose.

In Canada and the U.K., both leaders have now “allowed” more resource extraction to go forward. In Canada, we can finally build a pipeline to the Pacific port, if the corporations who do it invest in Climate Solutions to the tune of $20 billion. No resource company will take that bet, so the Canadian people will borrow money to pay to the corporations offering the climate solution. Outfits like these sleazeballs:

Now this is what Mark Carney’s Brookfield (and every other hedge fund) are invested in. If Climate Change is universally acknowledge to be the absolute pile of crap it is, they will lose billions. So taxpayers’ money will go straight there, and there has been no evidence that anything these organizations have engineered that did anything but take land. And bank it. In Brookfield.

This is theft. They must be prosecuted and jailed. Every single banker and trader who devised this scheme.

The pipeline scheme does not create wealth. It destroys it. Andy Burnham’s North Sea oil project will do exactly the same. Destroy public wealth, take on more debt, further immiserate the British people.

The bankers want the land. They want people cleared from the land so they can take it. Burnt over land is cheap. The mines underneath, the land banks, that’s what they want. Laugh all you want at this, but these people, country people, knew the fires were destroying the forest 20 years ago. They now say that asset managers - Wall Street saviours - are postioning themselves as ‘heroes’ who will fund conservation. But their capital comes with strict conditions, they control everything. Everything. Your property rights? Cancelled.

That was the end goal of the environmental movement. All those hysterical kids were (and are) puppets of the bankers.

And you know what bankers can’t do? Manage anything. Bankers caused the ‘08 crash from which we are still recovering. Mark Carney, the uber banker of all uber bankers is destroying Canada.

Why? The New World Order. Every action a globalist government takes is purposed to break the spirit of the people, to turn them into passive serfs.

Every other file is beset with the same absurdity.

This isn’t stupidity, it is deliberate malfeasance. It is democide. And it is caused by the banks and hedge funds.

The Abundant Lands Act kills all of this dead. You can read the draft legislation high points here. This is based on real science, lived experience and accumulated knowledge of 15 generations working the land. The way it should be.

This is part one of a series describing how each file, each government ministry, has been engineered to destroy the country and people and take power. And how their inevitable endgame is democide.

Across every file, every government department, citizens are bringing forward legislation that will kill this appalling project dead. Subscribe to know what is happening and how it will be done.

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Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post. Her first book The Monkey Puzzle Tree was an investigation of the CIA MKULTRA mind control program and was published by Bloomsbury and Knopf Canada. Her next book, Eco-Fascists,,How Radical Environmentalists Are Destroying Our Natural Heritage, was a look at how environmentalism, badly practiced, is destroying the rural economy and rural culture in the U.S. and all over the world. It was published by Adam Bellow at Harper Collins US. She is a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Center for Public Policy, fcpp.org. You can read in depth policy papers about various elements of the environmental junta here: https://independent.academia.edu/ElizabethNickson.

Her essay on the catastrophic failings of Canada’s CBC is included in Michael Walsh’s Against the Corporate Media, 42 Ways the Press Hates You, published in September 2024