All the institutions are breaking: publishing, Hollywood, academia, government, corporations, bureaucracies, NGOs, the U.N., the WEF, WHO. All must reform or be killed.

In the rest of the democratic west, rage roared. Farmers drove through the doors of the European Central Bank; in France, farmers sprayed police with manure, and in Ireland, Germany, France, Britain, Spain, Germany, Poland, Australia, Austria last weekend, SEND THEM HOME echoed around every city. More than 50% of Europeans want all immigration stopped and immigrants sent home. Remigration has started in every country. The right has seized power in seven countries and is about to topple France, Germany and Britain. The globalists better have bunkers and an exit plan before they are lynched.

Farmers in Brussels and France last weekend:

Belgrade against globalism:

I walked blind into two fights last weekend - one on Boomer Facebook with passionate defenders of Israel and another with a resident of my home planet, which is the class where the men grow up to be investment bankers. I pointed out that their worlds are dying, both of them. Corporatism is dying. Just google that one sentence - corporations are dying - and be fully informed within 90 seconds. This represents a huge shift, a massive turn towards a creative, individualist business culture, more networked than formalized. The half million or so women who left corporate life last year were moving towards a flexible, creative, human, working life with family and community at the core, not the blinking stock market.

Rather than the old pattern of cracking the whip, extractive and brutalist, that last represented by McKinsey which rackets around the world, instituting versions of a slave system, Special Enterprise Zones, which avoid all environmental and labor regulation, to scrape another 5% of profit for hectoring AWFLS and their cowed spouses. They lost 10% of their work force last year and growth has reversed. Die faster say the people of the world. McKinsey tried to rake off $100 trillion of public money to ‘transition’ the world to Net Zero. Promoting a “science” which any decent engineer can eviscerate in 20 minutes? That’s how dishonest McKinsey is.

Private equity is equally contemptible. Mark Carney and Jerome Powell made their money by finding a viable corporation or new enterprise, stripping its pensions and assets, loading it with debt, making the product worse, and selling it on. That’s globalism: rape, pillage and devastate. Load costs onto the middle class. Enslave the working class. Hire more bureaucrats to suppress everything. Corporatism is dying because its products are garbage, cheap, nasty, poisoned.

We didn’t pile up $40 trillion in debt to build anything of value. It went for wars, a beefed up bureaucracy, corporate and government bail-outs while the majority got poorer, addicted, and hopeless.

With regard to Israel, a half-century and more of support from America, measuring in an easy trillion if you count it all up, which I have, is being questioned by under 40’s represented by Mamdani on the left and Nick Fuentes on the right. Why? I thought. What is this incipient anti-Semitism? Does it have a reason? Could it have a reason? What is that reason? I personally don’t know a single soul who is anti-Semitic; and in every profession in the cities, once you become successful, many of your colleagues are Jewish.

We designed a meritocracy around the skills we ourselves possess and rigged the game so we succeeded and everybody else failed,” David Brooks.

I am used to readers taking me to task any time I say something supportive about Jews; it’s like hang onto your hat, Lizzie, as the scolding floods in. But this time I was trying to understand why young MAGA were not ok with the Jews, why those who call themselves Hard MAGA are so exigent, so strict about America being for Americans. All grifting on their wealth and future must stop, they maintain, which threatens first of all support for Israel, upon which support for Jordan and Egypt depend, the top three not counting the moronic Ukraine $-drain.

So there’s one reason. And that made all the Jews on my feed, including some rather prominent lobbyists for Israel, decide I was an idiot. Or Eva Braun’s granddaughter. Like, what? I can neither praise nor criticize Israel? This is the identifying mark of a psy-op by the way. Did Israel kill Charlie Kirk? Arguments are being made, but so far entirely speculative. But what is clear is that Israel, on the Trump team’s urging is moving to get off America’s funding by 2029, moving to an investment relationship which is profitable for both. Perhaps the rest of the Middle East can do the same.

Has any ruling class failed so badly, so hard? Has any generation taken so much promise and resource and turned the world’s people into virtual slaves addicted to dopamine, Fentanyl and meth? The upper-middle-class, upper bureaucrats, university administrators, publishers, heads of exchanges and investment banks, servants of the oligarchs are amoral, extractive, and deeply, profoundly, rightly, hated. Not stopped, they will bring us all down. The Jews, I suspect, are a target, given they are over-represented in this class. Bankers are the worst. And regrettably Jews=bankers and bankers=Jews. I’d pick this foul stench photographed below rather than “a Jew”.:

“We designed a meritocracy around the skills we ourselves possess and rigged the game so we succeeded and everybody else failed,” said David Brooks in a February 2025 speech titled “How the Elite Rigged Society (And Why It’s Falling Apart)” This was in London to the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship.

Everybody else failed. We were designed to fail. To be addicted or worse. sick. weak, dependent. It is my opinion that Jews are unwittingly standing in as the leadership class that has privileged themselves, and wrecked everyone else. I’d blame the Wasps I grew up with first, frankly. More of us and we are very very mean.

The world is angry. Very very angry. If not for Trump, we were looking at a very ugly revolution.

And then there’s this from Newsom’s ruined California. Add to the $18 billion stolen by Somalis in Minnesota and the billions stolen by Somalis in Maine, our bureaucrat/NGO class is now universally loathed. It is they who brought the plague of migrants. They who profited by it along with corporations wanting cheap labor. Another few years and they would not be safe in their houses, much less the streets.

SEND THEM BACK is echoing across the west.

Rejection of this current, massively corrupt regime roared across the world this week. And it’s not just Muslims. Indians have scammed America’s H1B visas hard; one province in India has produced 115,000 H1B visas representing 125% of the entire H1B visas allowed in one year. In the U.S. and Canada, dozens of gangs of Indians work ceaselessly to scam old people.

Hidden. By whom? Bureaucrats and NGOS.

In Brussels, farmers drove tractors into the European Central Bank building, smashing the doors. In France, farmers sprayed police with manure. “Don’t come to town,” Sir Keir Starmer warned the farmers. He was greeted by forty thousand citizens shouting “Kier Starmer’s a wanker” over and over and over again outside 10 Downing Street all weekend. And the tractors roared in anyway.

Every sector has ripped off the lower 70%. Gen Z and now Gen Alpha are fit to be tied. Right and left they look ahead and see hopelessness.

Just as a refresh here:

The median home price in the U.S. is six times the median annual income—fifty years ago it was two times—and the share of first-time buyers is barely half the historical average and the lowest on record. Medical debt is the leading cause of consumer bankruptcy; half of American adults would not be able to cover a $500 medical bill without taking on debt. Marriage rates among all but the wealthiest cohort are down 15% since 1980, as people can’t afford to tie the knot, much less have kids. Despite record growth in our broader prosperity, just 50% of Americans born in the 1980s are making more than their parents did at the same age, the lowest share ever. Twenty-five percent of Gen Z’ers don’t believe they’ll ever be able to retire. Divorce, depression, and disability are all moths to the flame of financial strain. (Scott Galloway. The Algebra of Wealth - (pp. 5-6). (Kindle Edition.)

In 1965, an upper-middle-class life got you 90% of what the wealthy had. Today, the wealthy live in another world.

With regard to home ownership, its ruination too was a luxury belief of the upper middle class. Over the past 30 years, land use began to be restricted and “suburban sprawl” was considered anathema. Intellectuals hung entire careers criticizing the soulless lives of the middle class suburbanite, despite the fact that, almost universally, the entire world wants those lives.

Restricting land use through wrong-headed conservation drives up the price of land. Again, only 3.4% of the American land mass is urban and industrial. Ninety percent of America remains untouched. There are towns, cities, rural counties waiting to be born across the land. I built two houses in the last 25 years, one adorable little cottage with a view I sold ten years later for SEVEN TIMES what I paid for it. That’s how much housing costs rose in my area in ten years. Of course I spent that money on another house. If I rebuilt that house now. 15 years later, the regulatory sustainability structure would double the cost. A friend in the regional capital who built three residential towers over the last ten years said that ‘sustainability’ requirements meant he had to lower ceilings, restrict windows, and build what he called Soviet-style. This is heartbreaking and infuriating.

They pulled the ladder up, laughed and called us racist deplorables. When church stopped being a requirement for the upper middle class, they all drifted towards a self-serving amorality, which allowed Climate Change, Sustainability, mass migration of frankly primitive people, the vertiginous bidding up of a university education, and the flatulent Obamacare which benefited only insurance companies and gutted middle class families with crazy deductibles and costs that were half the average young workers take-home. The reason Luigi Mangioni is a hero is because United Health’s value rose six times since 2009, given massive subsidies from Obamacare and United Health’s vindictive behavior towards its insurees.

And now the chickens have come home to roost. Gen Z is furious. They have no future. They live in despair. Even the blasted New York Times noticed it last weekend. It is not complicated. Boomers have financialized the economy and live off past achievements. RINOs bribed the left by building a massive civil service which does nothing but regulate and prevent growth. That has created an overclass so wildly out of touch they are worse than Louis XVI’s courtiers.

Trump, Bessant and Lutnick are the pivot on which a new world turns.

Trump is taking on the health insurance companies, stippling their subsidies and returning that money to patients, so they canmake their own health decisions. Last week he began dismantling the beef, auto insurance, Pharma and drug cartels. ‘They are making far more than they are entitled to make”, he said, he said of auto insurers on Monday. And they are looking at CEO pay, “those making $40-$50 million a year,” said Trump.

Financialization and monopolies have prevented real growth. It is time to build hardware, not software. That means new neighborhoods, new cities, subdivisions not built around big box stores but with habitable centers.

In red states, because blue economies are failing because of overregulation.

Trump’s Ag Secretary, Brooke Rollins is protecting family farms. Interior is reworking endangered species law, which has become insane, they are eliminating rafts of regulation which has prevented growth in 90% of the U.S. Instead of building out the cool cities which have become Democrat run sewers, we need habitable places, charming individual neighborhoods and suburbs built not around big box stores, but churches and schools controlled by locals, not ideologues 1000 miles away.

This week in Washington, major protections for small landowners were codified. Development and growth is now ensured. From American Stewards US, who track and lobby for rural America.

The House Natural Resources Committee heard and passed the ESA Amendments Act of 2025 (HR 1897), which is designed to modernize the Endangered Species Act. We recommended provisions that would help prevent unwarranted species from being listed, as commonly occurs today. We also advocated that they rein in the federal agencies’ expansive critical habitat designations, which directly harm landowners. Representative Paul Gosar from Arizona offered one of the key recommendations on our list. His amendment requires congressional approval of critical habitat designations over 50,000 acres. He added provisions that enhance federalism consultation mandates, and examines the economic impact of ESA designations on local communities. It was successfully amended into the ESA bill. Representative Pete Stauber from Minnesota offered the second amendment that ensured local governments had a meaningful seat at the table during the environmental baseline evaluation and determination assessment. His amendment specifically requires: “The analysis is to be prepared in coordination with the States, local governments, and Tribes impacted by the determination.”

Trump has forwarded a bill to Congress eliminating income taxes for those making under $125,000. He sees a complete eradication of income tax over the next three years.

Sixty out of 61 Bloomberg-citied economists got the inflation projection wrong;

Trump sees no reason for homeowners to pay taxes on houses they have already bought. Ron DeSantis is already eliminating property taxes in Florida.

A check for $1776 was sent to all military members over Christmas

And a $2,000 dividend check from tariffs will be mailed out in the New Year.

All these initiatives privilege the working and middle class. Not the bankers and investor class. This is a sea change, a hinge in history. This is so big there are no words. No one writes about it because we have been focused on Wall Street and the digital royalty for so long, but real wealth is built bottom up.

Last Thursday, Trump put forward an executive order to ensure American space authority, which means colonizing the moon, establishing a lunar colony and building nuclear power plants on the moon. It means building a launchpad to colonize and explore Mars.

SpaceX is launching its first Initial Public Offering.

Michael Dell is setting up every kid with a trading account.

Commonwealth Fusion is building a fusion power company in Virginia.

Truth Social is investing $3 billion in cash in a fusion power company, TAW, to build a 50 megawatt reactor in 2026, then building plants that are more like 500 megawatts for commercial use.

Instead of market radicals investing in bitcoin, which is a bet against the dollar, an investment of despair, hedging against the predations of globalism, the market will turn towards investing in hardware and innovation that moves humanity forward.

Aside from the $18 trillion in investment money Trump has brought into the economy, aside from the 4.3% growth in the third quarter, the 4% rise in Christmas spending and factories flooding back into the heartland, the entire economy is being restructured. Restructured in favor of labor, of youth, of the American identity, of history and tradition, and finally hope.

As reported by Bloomberg:

Trillions of dollars of capital is being rerouted in the US economy.

The future of retirement savings and mortgages are being refinanced, what energy projects get built, how banks operate and even what backs digital dollars

The Genius Act is a new law that forces stablecoin issuers to hold fully backed reserves, mostly cash and short-term government debt. That converts the crypto industry into a major buyer of Treasury bills. redirecting tens of billions of dollars towards Washington’s borrowing needs.

The administration is speeding up fossil fuel permits and phasing out key clean energy tax credits, which were a way for investors to make bank on inefficient “clean” energy which taxpayers funded. Which was immoral, vile extraction by the rich, stunting the growth of the rest of us.

That is cooling investment in offshore wind and EVs while restoring investments in midstream pipelines. shifting big money out of green power and back towards oil and gas.

A new executive order makes it easier for retirement plans to offer private equity and private credit options for workers. Even small adoption rates could push billions towards alternative asset managers and away from the Vanguard/BlackRock/StateStreet globalist oligarch scum who have strip mined the economy for fifty years living like Lords while we wither.

Fannie and Freddie Mae are being prepared for a return to private home ownership. That means you can expect massive equity raises, that will change how home loans are financed and priced.

Lastly bank regulations. US regulators will free up balance sheet space for big banks allowing them to hold more treasuries and expand repo lending.

Any one of these changes could dramatically change the investment and capitalization of new businesses and homes landscape. Together they add up to a trillion dollars reordering of American capital.

American capital for Americans, not the globalist junta. Not the rich-industrial complex of Kardashian/Bezos/.01% vulgarians.

Every other country will be forced to follow or revolution will send them all to a very unpleasant reckoning with some very angry, very determined people. Who are entirely willing to militarize their faith. And not to fight Russia. To fight the evil which has ruined their countries.

In five years, complete transformation. Absurdistan stakes its life on it.

Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island, which meant he wasn’t owned by the Communist Party of SA. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post.