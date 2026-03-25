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NY Nanny's avatar
NY Nanny
1h

Elizabeth- this is truly one of your most important articles to date and I am thrilled that you are explaining the incredible work that Jay Valentine/ Fractal/Omega have been doing to try and clean up the rot in our filthy elections.

I have been following their technology for years and I have one burning question: WHY ISN'T TEAM TRUMP ALL OVER THIS??? WTF??

Seriously- forget about the SAVE act- this is the way to stop ALL the cheating yet it doesn't seem that any of them are interested. Again- WTF?

Your essay explains in easy to understand detail how the Fractal tech works - so easy that even the idiots that work in government and politics should be able to understand it

For the life of me, I cannot fathom why the Trump insiders and others who are high up on the GOP food chain, are not using this tech to actually WIN elections- especially the ones coming up in November that will make or break this country.

Fractal/Omega tech has all the answers, yet Mr. Valentine can't give it away to the people who are supposed to be on our side. There is something very wrong with this picture.

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Author John G. Dyer's avatar
Author John G. Dyer
2h

It is discouraging to understand that none of the offenders will go to jail or even pay a fine.

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