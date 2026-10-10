Welcome to Absurdistan

Welcome to Absurdistan

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Raymond R's avatar
Raymond R
Oct 10

I hope that you're right about the sea-change in politics, we certainly need it.

Best wishes and prayers for your surgery.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Robert Wilson's avatar
Robert Wilson
Oct 10

Damn, woman. You are nothing short of a hero. And tough as nails to boot. Pray your surgery is super-successful.

Reply
Share
99 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Elizabeth Nickson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture