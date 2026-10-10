I have to spend the next little while staring at the ceiling because on Wednesday, I am having a corneal transplant for a genetic disease called Fuch’s Dystrophy. Which means that afterwards I will be able to do the deep dives which Absurdistans readers prefer. Those are the pieces you like best, I’ve been testing, and those are the ones that reach furthest, and elicit the most response. However, my eyes are simply not up to the task.

7% annual growth rate by 2030.

So time for a shareholder report to those of you who support me, esp with your hard earned cash. I believe we are undergoing a once in five hundred year shift in our politics and culture, and Absurdistan has been right at the coalface of this change. It is radical in that it is a return to the ideas that birthed America in the 1600’s and during the Revolution, but it goes further. This is a world revolution. Over the next few years we will watch the countrymen of every nation assert themselves over the oligarchs and bankers who have been farming us for profit for forever.

Why 7%? AI lowers inflation.

It is going to be spectacular. This was on X this morning.

Personally I am excited and not just because I will be able to see again. I have always had wonky eyes, and it fits with my late August piece about the expanding reaches of longevity. In the month after that piece both Time and the National Geographic published cover stories on the advances in longevity, so as unenthusiastic as Absurdistans readers seemed, it is another example of why you should be reading me and subscribing for actual money. I know what’s coming. Call it the 10,000 hour trick or reading so many books my eyes gave up. It’s weird but true.

Absurdistan is unusual in that double digits - very low double digits - of you pay to read me. Especially since I do not paywall, mostly because when I started on this ‘journey’, had writers been paywalling I would not have known what was happening. I am paying that generosity forward.

Most people’s paid uptake is between 1% and 5%. So, given that it’s free, I am very grateful that so many more support me. This is the best working experience I have had by far. Thank you.

But, if you have been reading me for a while, please subscribe for $ and please pleade re-subscribe. I am wanting, badly, to expand. There are a lot of punters on Substack now, looking for money, trying to become “writers”, so I feel lost in the shuffle.

Why should you subscribe and resubscribe?

Absurdistan is prescient. I tell you what is going to happen a year down the line and I am almost always right. For instance, I started writing about remigration a full 18 months before anyone else. Journalists still are shrieking about Nazis, when in fact this is anti-fascist in a very real way. I chronicled the revulsion western society was beginning to have regarding the murderous Muslim faith, long long before the news of 250,000 British girls being raped broke, and long before we knew that five million European women and children had been assaulted since 2015 .

I am still almost the only one writing about remigration, which is the movement that we have all been waiting for, by which I mean the necessary re-ascendance of western civilization and the recognition of our heritage, our excellence, our foundation in reason and caritas. And by this re-ascendance, I do not mean our leadership class who continue to be lying dishonest thieves to a man or woman.

I contributed to this book which will be studied for 100 years about how an institution could morph into poison without notice. I read the front page of the New York Times or the Daily Mail, and the reports are literally the opposite of reality. You. Cannot. Trust. Them. I know them down to the nuclei of their cells. You can trust me. I was trained before the profession went to the dogs, by the best people working at the time. And I managed to skip the years when globalists took over the big media companies and bent the reporting to their will. Me and Michael Shellenberger are the most reliable plodders working today. There are others who are flashier, but we hunt, slowly, methodically, using the time tested skills of real journalism. I am dogged, I will prove my most outrageous accusations come hell or high water. Sorry, I have to blow my horn, no one else will.

I was the first to write about the rising of young mostly white men who are reclaiming the mantle of fatherhood, strong marriages, a Christian faith and a willingness to die to defeat the forces of globalist Marxism arrayed against us by our leadership. Charlie Kirk was merely the exemplar. There are armies of young men forming across the world to fight the grim murderous exigencies of socialist fascism. I was among the first to write about Europe reclaiming itself, while everyone else was crying doom. I wrote about populism rising, about its inexorablity. Populist leaders will be in power across the continent within the next 18 months. The ghastly looting Marxist in Spain today announced a snap election. He will go down as the man who destroyed Spain. His entire circle is either in jail or on their way, including his brother and wife. Socialists loot. It’s what they do. Their ideas are just that terrible.

Here is just some of the proof; there are a dozen more.

The coming prosperity

Absurdistan’s second mainstay is the coming explosion of prosperity that is coming. For a decade I wandered through the U.S. and Canada wondering why the middle and working classes were so skint, and the upper reaches so prosperous. That this is recipe for disaster couldn’t have escaped anyone. Because I studied economics in some depth, I started to look at what was restricting growth. And because I lived smack up against the horrors of the environmental movement I could see what was doing it to us.

And I started writing about it long before Trump was elected with the same promise Please note the dates.

Readers love Absurdistan. While Absurdistan has no one promoting it, nor any NGO, foundation, government agency or corporation supporting it, we manage to accrue an enormous amount of praise. I have ten thousand notes from readers ranging from impassioned to hilarious to deeply felt. I could not love you all more. I will be back next week.

This is just a selection from a few months in 2022.

I have one thing to say about this post: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Outstanding articles you write. Just bought your book (novel) and look forward to updates on progress. I am a practicing lawyer (but not a litigator currently) and willing to help. Contact me if you wish. In the meantime, please keep going!

Essential reading. thank you EN. I remain unsure re WHY they want to destroy the West. is it solely to amass all the power and wealth? Or do we go with a “religious“ conclusion that it is Satanic and therefore seeks destruction for destruction’s sake?

Love it- a little over the top maybe, but I share the feeling and so approve heartily.

On the other hand you are missing the key question: why? why are these people so destructive? I’ve tried to answer that (telearb dot net) - you may want to have a look.

Ho-Lee SHIT!

THANK YOU. elegant wordsmith of so many of my hearts feelings. Wisdom of the real feminine voice.

Elizabeth Nickson is one of the great contemporary commentators, who writes beautifully, and with passion. Shared.

Every single word could have come out of my head, but I wouldn’t have had your talent to put it down as coherently. Thank you, from someone who understands those angry, screaming young women, who think they know what matters in life. I am one of the 58% who believe abortion must be legal–early–and that women, now empowered, must use that power to reclaim control over their bodies. That means paying attention, noticing, not blowing off the missed period, getting a drug store preg test, and resolving a positive result–one way or the other–not waiting so long…so they won’t have to struggle with the knowledge that they stopped the beating heart of their own child. Maybe the only child they would ever have. The fight over the right to abortion–and the extremes to which it has been taken–has truly sidetracked and destroyed the women’s movement. We’re expendable human machines now, whose useless breasts can be lopped off at age 15, who can be erased by a 6’4″ muscular woman with a penis. Bless you, Elizabeth. May your voice be heard far beyond this page – July 13

I believe you covered everything nefarious that we have endured with a front-row seat. I hope these rat bastards fall into the deep pit that they were digging for us.

Riff Raffer

Bang on.

The diabolical, scheming, the incompetence, the self-entitlement, the smugness… all of it gets too much to contemplate. This perfect summation is like a cold-water plunge reminding me to wake the f*** up.

Sadly, this level of evil is not merely decades old but has likely been upon us for millennia. But yeah... spot on!

Another brilliant piece! woot woot!!

Wowser. This is a rant, it’s but a rant that resonates with me and probably with millions of people. The “visible” world, the one that is granted legitimacy by the globalist gatekeepers, is entirely fake. And the “shadow” world, in which the rest of us live, is the one that’s real. Thank you for your stubborn truthfulness.

Elizabeth Nickson - I stumbled onto your substack about a month ago and have been inspired by your courage and fighting spirit in addressing a range of important issues such as climate change and the so-called COVID pandemic. What I admire is your tenacity to seek the truth with boots-on-the-ground old-school reality journalism.

Another sensational piece!!

Cold anger. That perfectly describes my demeanor since about March of 2020. Add me to the list of cold, angered, and calculating patriots that refuse defeat.

Thank you, Elizabeth, for exposing the circles within circles of our latter-day Inferno.

I can barely breathe. I’m going to go plant something in my vegetable garden but I wish I could wave a magic wand & erase the evil...it’s soul crushing

Brilliant!

Wow...sharing on twitter...THIS will be the free speech test!

Hard hitting, excellent analysis and as usual delivered with a sense of outrage that a growing number of people share

So. Much. Truth!

Normally I skim articles this long...I’m a bit attention deficit. But this...wow, you have a way with words. You exposed those rats in the most chilling way. Called them out for exactly who they are and exactly what they do but with an almost poetic zeal.

People have a saying today: “Use your words”. Well you certainly did. Remind me never to piss you off.

That was the most amazing thing I’ve ever read. I have to thank Clif High for posting it on Truth Social. Wow. You nailed them completely.

Loved this article! It’s the one I’ve wanted to write myself.

What a treat to really feel the rage. We are usually so polite--timid actually. I will keep it to read as a reminder that our situation is this terrible and rage is the appropriate response. Thank you for this.

Your writing is a joy to the eyes and mind. This piece had me saying YES YES YES to the fate of these criminal pieces of shit. Thank you.

I always like waking up to a strong coffee and your latest essay - it’s usually enough to get me within reach of berserker rage😄

Thank you, from the fullness of my heart, for your courage and tenacity. I was mk-ultra programmed in my youth and watched my mother suffer at the hands of big pharma and government psychologists, who experimented on her. Thankfully, with the help of my Creator, I was able to put the pieces of my life and mind together and in doing so, I was able to see the psyop of covid and never gave my consent to masks or the experimental jab. The programming and trauma I experienced, and my process of healing from it, left me fully aware of the dark agenda planned for humanity. I only wish that the people I love the most would have listened to me. I have been warning people for decades and was gaslit and discredited with the CIA moniker of conspiracy theorist. May freedom and truth prevail...and your lawsuits be successful. I appreciate this message so much...it brings me hope. My prayers are with you.

My prayers are with you and every plaintiff. May I and my family, my friends and all victims of the WEF’s globalist criminal sickos be among them.

God Bless You. This is EXACTLY what the world needs. Optimally, the ringleaders would be subject to prosecution for Crimes Against Humanity

3WWG1WGA ... BOOM! Nice diagram of the satan worshipping monsters of the Committe of 300!

When the dust settles from these massive Covid Crimes Against Humanity, there will not be a major western government, leader or political party left standing.

Great read ... thanks for your writing and your insights.

you keep me sane with your writing. thanks! #GoTruckers

What a terrible, but true, indictment of our social order. I appreciate your act of heroism, which, by the way, is a tribute to the now long forgotten ideals of classical journalism. Ad multos annos.

Elizabeth, this was scary-thrilling to read. I’ve lost faith in our elected leaders, our courts, our public servants, but I believe in the truckers; they’ve seen it all. Thank you.

Damn! I really enjoy the f out of your pieces. U are the first substack that I have donated to...and my goodness did I make a great choice. I really enjoy ur stuff. Stay safe and God bless!!!

You write like a calvary charge. How in the world do you keep your typewriter steady? Thank you.

Such a powerful and beautiful essay. It had me openly weeping for what’s been lost.

What a thoughtful piece to wake up to on this fine morning!

Excellent article, I wish my children would read it.Actually, I wish everyone would read it!

What a beautiful article on our history through the eyes of your family. Thank you for sharing this amazing dialectic between then and now. I would love to read these historic journals have you given any thought of writing a book? BTW I shared this article on TruthSocial. There are so many people there that will find this as interesting as I do.

Sadly, this beautiful perspective about humanity is being crushed, aggressively so. With all the ignorant ranting about our hateful white ancestors and the reality of the times in which they lived, how refreshing to see this piece framed by the long, long arc of your great-g-g uncle’s incredibly productive life of meaning and service. (Who among his descendants got the 3,000 page book?!)

You write so powerfully.

Wow. Imagine a country peopled almost entirely by those who believe in something greater than themselves, who live by the idea that ‘character is what one does when nobody is watching’, and who innately understand that if you feel the need to signal your virtue, you have none.

I fervently hope and pray that the spiritual awakening you mention is real, deep and wide.

Now to get off my butt and find a cause to support…

I’ve been urging everyone I can to read your book. Borrowed it from the library but had to buy my own copy because of all the parts I underlined to quote . :) Almost all of what you’ve written we in the forest industry knew bits and pieces of but you put it together and made it sing. And I tell people when you realize just what they’ve done and are still doing to use for over 40 years it makes you sick and mad enough tp start thinking about how many undecorated lampposts there are by government buildings.

Gut wrenching, Lizzie. Just remember, you are not alone. Many, many of us care about you. Should things heat up on SS Island you can always come here. Liz and I can put you two up if need be. I’m serious.

Wow. I wish I was your neighbor. I would bring food just to spend time listening to you expound details of your journey. Hopefully your Mom was spared the nightgown wandering. I pray the millions with their backs against the wall are victorious and we live to see a fresh dawn.

Thank you…..what you say is truth and that it is intensely terrifying is a necessity. The gloves are off!

Fight on. We all sacrifice our peace. This country and our lives are worth every sleepless night. I’m with you and have had many myself. Keep at it. God wins in the end. Never forget that. They can’t touch our sovereignty.

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Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post. Her first book The Monkey Puzzle Tree was an investigation of the CIA MKULTRA mind control program and was published by Bloomsbury and Knopf Canada. Her next book, Eco-Fascists,,How Radical Environmentalists Are Destroying Our Natural Heritage, was a look at how environmentalism, badly practiced, is destroying the rural economy and rural culture in the U.S. and all over the world. It was published by Adam Bellow at Harper Collins US. She is a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Center for Public Policy, fcpp.org. You can read in depth policy papers about various elements of the environmental junta here: https://independent.academia.edu/ElizabethNickson.

Her essay on the catastrophic failings of Canada’s CBC is included in Michael Walsh’s Against the Corporate Media, 42 Ways the Press Hates You, published in September 2024