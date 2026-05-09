My brain is so exhausted, it’s just firing anxiety. So much is happening so fast, it is hard to keep up. I am pulling back on the intensive research. Absurdistan’s long pieces are deeply sourced, and I’m down to the marrow on energy right now and afraid of burn-out. I need what I needed when I moved here, shattered from 25 years in the cities - six of them.

This:

When I moved to the 28 acres of forest I bought when working in London, I was at sea. I knew no one but my mother and a few shallow-because-new acquaintance-ships. My terrier Tiggy and I would wander through our forest, it had creeks, but the brush was so thick I couldn’t get near them. There was one old logging road, and we’d clamber up and down it, and one afternoon at this time of year, an owl began to notice, fly in and perch 100 feet up in a tree. One magical afternoon, five of them, five, flew in and swivelled their heads as they examined us, hopping down a branch or two. No human had ever lived here, and it was their breeding forest. Also, the dog was only 25 pounds. Could they take him if all five worked together?

We stared right back. I fluffed myself up to look intimidating.

Then, when I began to swim in the ocean, a seal began to watch me, and of course the dogs. One afternoon, four otters swam in as I was throwing sticks, and they too found us fascinating. The seal joined and even raised a flipper and patted the air as if he were playing too.

Every year at this time, like clockwork, both seal and owl come to say hi. The owl took a mighty shat on my car, covering the windows on the drivers side with gray gunk Then for a week, I would catch sight of his massive wing span as he flew by my windows. Two days ago, I was up to my shoulders in 47F degree water as the seal, maybe twenty feet off, swam by, his head turned to me. He knows I’m a bit afraid, since he surfaced behind me when I was swimming, grinning, all whiskers and bright eyes and I nearly had a seizure. But he hangs around while I swim, and I call to him, delighted. He’s still hurt by my fear, he signals to me. It’s weird, I have a longing for contact with him, and I am always thrilled when he emerges.

I’ve also thought of my next book. Am not sure yet, I have to check with Jesus as to whether he wants it written, I am not kidding even a little bit; I do nothing without divine help and advice, otherwise 💣💥. It is a bit dangerous, but it seems that unless something is risky, I am not aroused enough to do it. I am a Borderer down to my socks, which is the most populous of the four founding Anglo-Saxon races in Canada and the U.S. according to the magisterial Albions Seed. And by far, of all the northern clans, the most primitive, violent fighters for self-determination in the world.

Borderers are the reason that the American south is the place where everyone wants to live now. And Borderers are why the American cowboy west is still free and fighting. They founded both cultures; so desperate and degraded, one-third died on the voyage. Our clans, the most common Anglo names in both countries, were so ruined by the Crown, their lands overrun with one war after another, they became known as the fiercest fighters in Europe for several hundred years. They had no choice. Theirs were the first surnames not drawn from a profession, a lord, a village. They were known as The Names, and they had fought for their sliver of independence for five hundred years. As a result, never bet against a northern Brit, and I include the Irish in this. This splinter off the human race is more responsible for freedom, innovation, creativity and to-the-moon or bust energy than any other. They are the root of MAGA.

They - the Oligarchy of Europe - buried this culture, and imposed their own decadent, materialist, promiscuous, status-obsessed garbage culture, weakening us, hiding the fact that every advance in human civilization came from us, not them. We fought them for 1000 years while they consolidated power and stole everything not nailed down. Then we created the New World and they came after us wanting what we had built.

That crazy ass anti-Semite, Catholic Italian/Portuguese ‘leader of men under 25’, posted this this week. The innovations came from ordinary people, not the aristocrats.

For translation, it starts north of border country, where the Industrial Revolution took root to include the Scots, of course, and extends through northern Europe to Germany. Do you know who these people are? Engineers. Builders. Tinkerers in garages. They built our world. Where they are not, chaos reigns. When my Nicksons crawled out of their clannish, violent, elemental culture, they built. I know this because when I published the Monkey Puzzle Tree in England, a chiropractor called Harry Nickson introduced himself. He was the family historian, and his grandfather was my great grandfather’s brother. He knew everything. I tell you it is damned eerie to see your exact name in a parish register in 1250. My great grandfather’s brother became one of the architects of Port Sunlight, the first company town, and my great grandfather, “pioneer contractor”, built railroads, bridges, tunnels, waterworks throughout the region I live in now. With a high school education from the Liverpool School for Boys. Can you imagine assigning a bridge to a current high school grad?

We are looking at the restoration of that spirit. The redistricting decision by the Supreme Court ensures a conservative future, with as many as another 30 Republican seats, which means that party might finally stand up and fight for their voters instead of selling out to the highest bidder. Equally, people, creative, industrious, disciplined people are leaving the blue states’ crime and high taxes as soon as they can figure out how. Mamdani managed to see off $6 billion from Ken Griffin, the Citadel CEO, this week which signifies the bitter end for New York as a center of anything but crime and sewage. Every generation, it seems, has to learn the bitter fruits of Marxism. The further left you travel along the continuum, the more mentally ill you are. Far left? 59% with a mental illness. Which explains George Soros’s challenged circus children on the streets.

In Indiana, populists took seven seats from RINOs and the primaries are showing a MAGA surge, not a break. The cheating has not been fixed yet, but the supervision will be close and only the reckless will dare. And we will catch them. Ten thousand Americans are working to ‘true’ the vote. Daily.

All across Africa, people are starting to say, we made a mistake when we got rid of whitey, as they watch their infrastructure, built by whitey, collapse, observe the once gleaming streets of Jo’burg and Narobi turn to garbage dumps. The Canadian doctor and nurse who bought my first house here built the entire hospital system of Zambia under Bush’s Millennium Project. As a ‘race’, we are wildly compassionate and giving. As well as being the strain of fighters and builders who built the governments of the west and ran them until the socialists began to weasel their way in. Before? Solvent. Real growth and human happiness. After? Bankruptcy and misery, except for the decadent, deeply repellent clients of the regime.

The decision to turn power over to the intellectual class (thank you Walter Lippman) was the biggest mistake of the past 100 years. Intellectuals cannot build a chicken coop. They cannot platte a neighborhood, they cannot devise a health system, they cannot turn out educated kids. Everything they touch turns to corruption and disarray.

Engineers are my people; all through my family, 75% of the kids are studying engineering. Engineers are relatively inarticulate. We let the intellectual class run over us, and tell us they knew better because they went to Oxbridge or Harvard and could talk pretty. Like Mark Carney who swans around the world attempting to rebuild their New World Order, while running up a $65 billion debt, SEVEN TIMES THE DEBT OF TRUDEAU, IN HIS FIRST YEAR. Trudeau ran up more debt than anyone else in the last 250 years of Canadian history. That’s how destructive they are

.

That’s over. Everywhere. The next 20 years is going to be a purge of every bit of that corruption.

The Irish are having another crack at bringing down their government; their refusal to relinquish power last month only emboldened people on the streets. They are calling for a National Strike. Britain is now counting itself in polls at 65% conservative, and populist conservative not globalist faux-conservative scum. The left, Labour, is toast, not only toast but despicable, rotten, you don’t want it anywhere near you. Polling at 13%.

Yesterday:

And in the demented Dominion, while the east is caught in a globalist dream by a narcissistic psychopath - as Sundance called Carney this week in the Conservative Treehouse - the entire western half of the country is contemplating a de facto separation. The expected winner in the B.C. Conservative leadership race is someone I’ve known since I reported on her first run for Parliament. She was Minister for Tax under Stephen Harper, the only sane Prime Minister we have had in seventy five years. Competing against her are four energetic 40-somethings, all reliably fierce populists.

Opening the Canadian west to industry and commerce would shoot us into American-style prosperity. The pent-up energy in this part of the world is steaming high. The West Will Roar.

The ‘White’ Resurgence

It is a marker of the ‘white’ race’s enormous compassion that we have let all these incompatible races into our countries, and allowed them to steal, rape, plunder and slice the heads off priests and toddlers from Vienna to Eugene, Oregon. Deportation and remigration are the primary issue in the U.S. midterms by 15 points. Across Europe and the U.K., remigration is primary. Scandinavia is even deporting Muslims with citizenship because they refuse to stop their primitive rites and customs.

It’s the great spitting out. Reclaiming western civilization is not coming from the universities, the intelligentsia, it’s coming from the kids. In exit polls, under 40’s are conservative, not liberal.

Were you high? They ask us.

In fact, yes, we were.

One more thing. I had a brief exchange with Thomas Lifson who began the site American Thinker, which I love beyond reason and have been reading since it began. I was complaining about our Indians and the U.N.’s DRIPA which is so stupid, it’s beyond absurd, and he said, well you can’t promote people out of the Stone Age.I agree I said, except that the Indians who married into our family - Jamie’s and mine - turned up trumps, really, hanging the moon: famous poetess, Olympian, famous Empress of the Peace. Our current member, my Metis step-son, Amos, named for an Old Testament prophet, will end by outshining us all.

It’s the culture.

We are Scots, Brits to the core, we are disciplined, and marinated in 20 generations of a fierce, fierce, often ecstatic northern Christianity, unlinked to any repressive Church system. Frontier faith was drawn from a dangerous world where just one mistake could kill everyone within reach. The frontier is where - contrary to Hollywood filth - virtue became an absolute necessity and I have the receipts on that. The natives who married into us were trained as we were. That culture, rigorous, even harsh and driven to accomplishment rather than vulgar “success” is not isolated to us. It is, or can be universal. If adopted, the individual, family, culture and country will soar.

Again. This time everywhere.

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That’s it for me this week. I meant it to be shorter. Expect shorter. I need to build strength. And please support me. Please renew. I am so grateful for everything, every note, every dollar, every good wish, every compliment. The next ten or fifteen years are going to be amazing, but also a ground war, a fight they will write about for the next 500 years. I’m here for it. Please support me. Let me be your scribe.

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Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island, which meant he wasn’t owned by the Communist Party of SA. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post.