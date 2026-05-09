Welcome to Absurdistan

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Warmek's avatar
Warmek
2dEdited

> My great grandfather’s brother became one of the architects of Port Sunlight, the first company town, and my great grandfather, “pioneer contractor”, built railroads, bridges, tunnels, waterworks throughout the region I live in now. With a high school education from the Liverpool School for Boys. Can you imagine assigning a bridge to a current high school grad?

I can barely imagine assigning basic reading tasks to a current high school grad.

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Logos's avatar
Logos
2d

Of course in the light of Christ Jesus, wisdom personified.

“I wisdom, dwell with prudence, I find knowledge and discretion. The fear of the Lord is the hatred of evil. Pride and arrogance and the way of evil I hate. I have counsel and sound wisdom; I have insight; I have strength.” - Proverbs 8: 12-14.

Write as He guides you.

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