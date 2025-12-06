Also, family health emergency. Which comes to us all. Which is a frustrating though sacred duty. And as older sister, and oldest child, brings out the bossy past, as why the hell didn’t you listen to me twenty years ago?

Last week’s piece did gut my brain. Its complexity was astonishingly hard - as in athletic event - to reduce to coherence in 3,000 words but I think it hit right, vis: Trump below.

Absurdistan was the first and only to put Soros and Lord Malloch-Brown’s chairmanship of Smartmatic at the core of the vicious Communist scheme which is stealing our peace and prosperity, and that got though to Trump, in the magical way truth works its way through the poisoned globalist fog. Absurdistan may be small but we are mighty. Plus, according to AI, we get the same number of readers as the regime’s most honored typists at the Guardian/Atlantic level. You are the same readers, highly intelligent, mostly professional, the kind of readers who make an impact. And not, amazingly, brainwashed by globalist pap.

I append two recent podcasts. The first, from William Ramsey is about MKUltra and my mother’s involvement. Ramsey has created a fulsome body of work on the creation of regime assassinations using lessons learned during those experiments and his other work, which is wildly popular, top .5% of podcasts worldwide, deserves attention.

The second is with Thomas Nelson, who deals exclusively with the Climate Change racket. We discuss how it has suppressed and killed economic activity across the world but especially in rural America. And how that has destroyed growth, progress, the working and middle classes, in substantive ways, ruining the hopes of two generations and counting.

Absurdistan is considering writing through December in places other than geopolitics and government crime. Just to create space in my brain and yours. It will be fun!

But mostly I want to thank you all. I am having the time of my professional life, exploring these topics and your help, enthusiasm, comments and support make it possible.

You can subscribe here.

You can buy me a coffee here

or

for those who don’t distrust paypal, paypal me here

Eco-Fascists is now available as a paperback here.

Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post.

Her first book The Monkey Puzzle Tree was an investigation of the CIA MKULTRA mind control program and was published by Bloomsbury and Knopf Canada. Her next book, Eco-Fascists,,How Radical Environmentalists Are Destroying Our Natural Heritage, was a look at how environmentalism, badly practiced, is destroying the rural economy and rural culture in the U.S. and all over the world. It was published by Adam Bellow at Harper Collins US. She is a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Center for Public Policy, fcpp.org. You can read in depth policy papers about various elements of the environmental junta here: https://independent.academia.edu/ElizabethNickson.