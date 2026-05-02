“If you could go back in time to 1933 and kill Hitler before he seized power, wouldn’t you do it? Since Trump intends to seize dictatorial power in 2025, shouldn’t someone kill him now?” - - every leftie to every leftie for the past 10 years

The sight of the bloated oleaginous Prince Charles at the White House this week was meant to reassure us that God was in his heaven and all was right with the world. But he was here, as is his reason for going anywhere, to assert his position as King of the World, or the E.U., the U.N. the World Economic Forum, the Defender of Faiths or however he styles himself to himself this week, and to make sure that the torrent of American money keeps filling up European coffers so they can continue to throw it at fake problems like their endless war against Russia, “climate change” and its devil spawn, DEI, ESG, mass migration and the elimination of uppity whites.

Charles has, as in this piece, looted one-third of the wealth of the planet to prosecute his dream of a carbon neutral/multicultural/Islamicist world. He is anything but a neutral figurehead. No one knows more about NGO’s forcing One World Government than Charles. He is its true King. It is his life’s mission. Please note the panic in this report from the House of Lords. America, the go-to piggy bank for all England’s problems, is no longer available. Cue Charles and Camilla’s charm offensive.

Reduced to plain English, the Lords directly attack the central policies of the Trump Administration, claim that the defense and intelligence communities of the U.S. have joined them, and announce that they are lining up international allies for this campaign. They say here and elsewhere that they can contain Trump for one term but not two.

The fact that Americans pay $800 billion a year for NATO, while far more populous Europeans swan around telling us to ESG and DEI ourselves to death, drawing down their own economies, salting working class towns with murderous Islamists, and insisting we do the same, is the most puzzling thing ever. Somehow we are all still forelock-tugging fools. Trust me, I spent 10 years in Europe working for an American multinational. It was my job to spend time with these people. Their leadership classes, the educated elites, hate America; in fact, it’s more like contempt, their conversation filled with scorn, derision. While they take your money and they want every penny they can get. Envy powers them. “Pencil-necked turkey farmers” is the most memorable phrase.

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We are, according to an increasingly persuasive cohort of thinkers, subjects of a centuries-long propaganda campaign to destroy American economic freedom by the British aristocratic oligarchy, centered in the City of London. Globalism re-creates colonialism. For instance, this below is how Canada has operated since its beginning. King Charles ‘owns’ 90% of our land. We are mercantilists, we don’t make anything, we sell our resources off; its why Canadians make 2/3rds of an equivalent American salary. And why America for 250 years powered the world. Americans made things. Try to make something in Canada. The regulations and banks will bankrupt your family for all time.

America powered the world until globalism reared its ugly head in the business schools of the Ivy League in the 80’s. More efficiency it claimed, helping the world, it would raise everyone’s boats. But it didn’t. It enslaved the east, China, southeast Asia, and impoverished the average American who did not see his family’s life improve - except for ever more junk from China. And it only took four decades for those people to explode in anger and frustration and elect Trump, force Brexit and the endless roiling marches on the streets of Europe every single week.

If you dig down into the average small city, like London, Ontario, once a thriving place, now beset by the fourth level of government under which we all suffer, which consists of the NGO contingent steered by the U.N.’s Agenda 2030, paid by local taxes, corporate grants, government grants to create, and I mean create, public consensus around ESG, DEI. Every region, every local government, every mayoral association has signed agreements with various branches of the United Nations and the E.U., to force a new civic order or what they call a “new civic social and financial architecture” on every town no matter how small. This is actual fascism, not the fashionable shrieking from the insane cohort of academics and think tankers on the left.

This is what happens to towns and cities in the grip of this system:

It means that any contract within city, regional and provincial or state government is forced to hire the least “privileged”, read able, according to the unelected representatives of whatever bunch of bullies are dominant this year. This is a fascinating series of essays on just how globalist institutions, over time, forced an entirely fascist - because unelected, no choice, no accountability - system on all municipalities. For instance, in permitting, male whites are de-privileged and people with perceived “liabilities” like color or physical disability or sexual difference, are given the go ahead. This is why nothing works, this is why our civic centers are mostly trashed, right across the western democracies.

New immigrants are allowed their cultural norms so they slaughter animals in their front yard, eat cats and dogs, rape children and young girls and trash public areas. Because that’s what they left, to come here.

This took place in the most modest, sweet-natured, simple, white prairie town in Canada.

This abomination was made possible by a set of institutions dreamed up by the European Union in concert with the United Nations to effect their dream of a equity and one-world government. The only way to get there was by ruining the prosperity and independence of the average westerner. This week NATO released their plan for cognitive warfare on the world’s peoples. It is apparently crucial that taxpayer money be spent shutting down the discourse of the world’s people. They want us to know less and obey more.

They need to declare cognitive warfare on us, because the system they have put in place has failed. Big Time. Failed across the board. It has bankrupted the known world. The Climate Change scam has died, leaving behind trillions in debt. The Population Bomb scam has died, leaving us with catastrophically falling birthrates by the educated and white. Green energy has destroyed the industrial base of Germany, once the powerhouse of Europe.

In Europe, the U.K. and Ireland, every single cohort is out on the streets in every country every week. The Irish government didn’t fall last week as their people demanded. It only meant the crowds and noise of protest grew larger. You can train your algorithm to show you protests across Europe and Britain, and be flooded with evidence, hundreds, then thousands of citizen reporters on the street showing everything.

Equally, in Africa, where whites were driven out, hundreds of African creators are saying what wasn’t possible to say even five years ago: “Whites built everything. We blacks are destroying it.” With evidence, photographs, film.

The ideas that powered the modern world from 1970 onwards have failed.

So, they decided to kill us.

The three assassination attempts on Trump are just the buttercream icing on a set of murderous cults determined to force ideas they have spent their lives prosecuting and which have not only failed, but raised public fury in every country they have touched.

The Three Tiers of Incitement

Tier One - the Intellectual Class

I think it was the crowds at Trump rallies that set them off. It scared them badly. They were all, to a man or woman, utterly convinced of their righteousness and virtue. They knew the world, they understood it, as no other generation came close, they had travelled from the Ivies to Oxbridge and debated at all the right places. Their theories of foreign policy - balance of great powers - and the grim economic realities of globalism and off-shoring; their arrogance knew no bounds. How could all these ghastly people disagree with them? They were wrong. They were stupid. They must be suppressed. It is in this way that the American intellectual class came to view their own people as subhuman. Widgets to be bankrupted, drugged, sent to war, their towns ruined, their civic peace gone.

They did not care.

Therefore Trump’s enthusiastic, rejoicing, shouting, singing crowds represented the greatest evil any of them had contemplated: Hitler’s Germany. Nazism.

You can trace, (or AI) can trace) every escalation over the past ten years that led to the Saturday night attempt on Trump and his cabinet:

1) 2015–2016: Fringe → Early Elite Warning

Hitler comparisons began as alarmist warnings, suitably from Robert Kagan whose wife, Victoria Nuland was responsible for American involvement in the Ukraine war. She was, essentially doing the bidding of the British who apparently hunger for war with Russia, bent always to keep that country down, assassinating their leaders, seeding communism, isolating them.

Robert Kagan (2016, Washington Post) “This is how fascism comes to America.”

Commentary in the Atlantic, National Review and the New York Times framed Trump as ‘authoritarian, strongman and a dangerous populist’. The Hitler comparisons were, at the time, shocking and dismissed as rhetoric.

2) 2017–2019: Normalization in Elite Media

During the first Trump presidency, “fascism” became a legitimate analytical category in mainstream outlets. For instance, Michael Gerson in 2017 wrote “Trumpism is American Fascism”. In 2018, Jason Stanley, the former Jacob Urowsky Professor of Philosophy at Yale published “How Fascism Works”. And Timothy Snyder, the Levin Professor of History at Yale, published “On Tyranny” drawing historical analogies to the Trump presidency. ‘Hitler’ and ‘Fascist’ moved from insult to intellectual framework, and legitimized the comparison.

3) 2020–Jan 2021: Crisis Acceleration (Election + Jan. 6)

After Jan 6, restraint collapsed. Absurdistan along with many in independent media believe that Jan 6 was a deep state action which was meant to create just this level of acceleration. Previously cautious historians began to cross the line and ‘fascist’ became explicit, not implied.

Robert Paxton, Mellon Professor Emeritus of Social Science, who specialized in the social and political history of Modern Europe, particularly Vichy France during the World War II era: “Now we can say Trump is a Fascist.” 2021.

Ruth Ben-Ghiat, history professor at NYU, specializing in fascism and authoritarian leaders. “authoritarian playbook”.

4) 2021–2023: Institutionalization Across Domains

The language of incitement spread beyond media, academia, the political class and insiders to popular intellectuals like Robert Reich, who repeatedly used “fascist” labeling and Cornel West equally using “American fascism”. Trump’s fascism expanded into university discourse, think tanks and then, of course activist networks.

Once that happened, and the emotionality of activists was engaged, the terms became standardized and there was no need to justify the use of the extreme language.

5) 2023–2024: Elite + Insider Convergence

Key shift: Military and senior insiders adopt the language publicly, which lend the ideas even more power. Mark Milley called Trump ‘fascist to the core’, John F. Kelly, “fits the definition of a fascist”, and Anne Applebaum, who is a leading neo-con, and married to arch-globalist, Radosław Sikorski, Polish Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs. And all in for war with Russia.

The rhetoric of incitement to assassination reaches maximum institutional legitimacy, and it’s not just journalists or academics, it’s military, state insiders.

6) 2024–2026: Mass Amplification + Algorithmic Saturation

With the re-election of Trump, all hell breaks loose on-line. The language mutates into high-engagement social media ecosystems and mid-tier influencers routinely use Hitler, Nazi, Fascist. Viral posts normalize direct Hitler equivalence, not analogy, not metaphor. Distinction and nuance collapse.

So from elite warning to academic validation to post-crisis consensus to institutional endorsement to mass algorithmic normalization. All powered by the visible, actual failure of a system that every participant profited by and devoted their life to. And, I believe, because these people are not stupid, an overwhelming, sub-conscious sense of shame that their work over a lifetime led to hundreds of millions of working and middle class people being worse off, not better.

Hence those people were othered, not worth considering, their votes meaningless. Precisely the way the European aristocrat views Americans.

Second Tier - the Political Class

In the last week, James Comey was indicted for incitement to assassination for the second time, and apparently another Grand Jury is considering yet another indictment in northern Virginia. It is believed, via a year-long investigation that Comey used the 86/47 shell photograph in a clear effort to promote his novel about political assassination, FDR Drive. This means that his liability is more severe and proceeds from that book subject to confiscation. In Florida, John Brennan just got Joe diGenova as the unafraid prosecutor of Russiagate.

Here is the official imprimateur for assassination. The weak-minded in possession of the roar of Russiagate propaganda found even more reason to set out to kill representatives of the populist right.

This week Tulsi Gabbard’s office released a firey memo on the findings of her team investigating the origins of Crossfire Hurricane. You can access the memo here.

In this collection of extracts, the FBI and DNI, prior to the 2016 election, do not find evidence of Russian or other foreign influence on the 2016 election. They do not have the capabilities, states one assessment after another. Finally James Clapper withdraws from the process and pulls the report.

In early December 2016 continuing on into 2017, in the Oval Office, an entirely different set of assumptions is placed in the record. In this collection of extracts, President Obama becomes involved and decides in camera with the people included in this drop, to start the process of Crossfire Hurricane. The list of people in that critical meeting, where they decide to ignore the findings of the FBI etc., and invent evidence.

Add to all this, the following list of right-of-center politicians arrested by the Biden administration and you have further rationale for killing.

Tier 3 - the British Oligarchy and City of London

The British Empire is and always has been primarily a financial empire, a global system of usury, speculation, and financial dominance by the City of London. The City of London created the global system of private Central Banking in the 19th and early 20th centuries. Today, that private oligarchical system has near dictatorial control over the monetary and financial policies of almost every nation of the planet, as the fate of hundreds of millions of human beings is decided by the controllers of the Bank of England, the European Central Bank, the U.S. Federal Reserve, and similar institutions. The City of London also created, in the 1960s and 70s, the “offshore banking system,” imperial financial centers outside the control of sovereign nations, which today bankroll most of the world’s business in narcotics, illicit arms sales and human trafficking.

Promethean Action, an increasingly influential group, a powerhouse even, out of Michigan and helmed by two women - political old hands, one of whom was present as a reporter at RFK’s assassination and the attempt on Ronald Reagan - who have sourced a great deal of America’s damage among the British Oligarchy. They draw from the rather impressive work of Robert Poe who wrote How the British Invented Communism and Blamed it on the Jews, which is the reason for much of the anti-Semitism that pollutes our culture. Absurdistan has many readers who are suspicious of the Jews and Israel. I have read much of the literature that attempts to prove a conspiracy; it is not without merit. However, I choose my own people as the baddest of bad actors; their power and wealth is infinitely greater and they are masterful wielders of both. And for those who have written me to express their disappointment in my supporting IMEC and the Gaza plan, I plead that you read this book before you assign all blame to one tiny race of people. We Brits are considerably more evil.

Ingraham makes a compelling case that the British killed Lincoln, managing John Wilkes Booth, who tried twice before his successful shot, through a group in Montreal, which included Teddy Rosevelt’s uncle. The Montreal families of which were still prominent there when I was growing up. In fact, for me, it’s all pretty unnerving and all too real.

Barack Obama and his team were on board with Russiagate:

But our insistence is that, as usual, the inspiration and the idea were British, and, as they had since Franklin Roosevelt died, sympathetic and profiled Tories in Washington accommodated them. Trump, it was said, was out to completely destroy Barack Obama’s very British foreign policy “legacy” and, as outlined below, the entire British “rules based” international order It Is the British Who Murder Our Presidents - Robert Ingraham (p. 25). (Function). Kindle Edition.

This needs further research but since the Trump industrial, reshoring, energy and manufacturing strategy lifts off our neck both the City of London’s boot and begins the ending of the Globalist cabal’s looting, it must be considered. The Iran “war” and IMEC kicked the City of London out of the Mideast, ended the reign of British Petroleum and Royal Dutch Sheel and queered their main thrust which was fanning Jihadi violence down to creating the Muslim Brotherhood, according to Promethean Action. This week, one of the main oil producers, the United Arab Emirates quit OPEC, a British-inspired monopoly, and oil prices immediately dropped.

In any case, Comey indicted, Brennan and Obama under investigation, Fauci enabler Dr. David Morins indicted, the Biden pardons deeply insecure, we are moving to the end of their reign and real accountability.

In the meantime, the Trump economy is set to roar:

The ferment at Main Justice is not nothing. By the time this winds through, we will have some hard hard evidence on what happened and who was responsible.

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Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island, which meant he wasn’t owned by the Communist Party of SA. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post.