Welcome to Absurdistan

Welcome to Absurdistan

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Edgar's avatar
Edgar
2d

Drop all of ‘em. No foreign aid. Close every foreign base. Kick out every NGO, and every illegal. Overturn Citizens United. Hang all the bastards in the Epstein files. End all “entitlements”. Of our 17 “intelligence agencies” we might want to keep a couple, but definitely not the CIA, FBI, or NSA. If we can’t get our spending down to ten percent of what it is, then we need to shit can the whole government and start over.

Reply
Share
16 replies
Burnt taco's avatar
Burnt taco
2dEdited

Love Promethean ladies. Outstanding compliment to Elizabeth

Reply
Share
2 replies
176 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Elizabeth Nickson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture