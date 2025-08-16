Candace Owens has had me howling with laughter on and off for the last ten days. Ever since the President and First “Lady” of France decided to sue her for defamation.

“A deranged homosexual running France with his child victim”- Candace Owens

Candace does not pull punches.

“I think you are sick. I think you are disgusting. I am fully prepared to take on this battle. You are officially a very goofy man, Brigitte. I gotta give it to you, you definitely got balls!

“You think that you’re special. You’re not special. You are unique in how positively disgusting you are. You sicken me. I’m someone who has children, so I’m ready for this fight.

You’ve definitely got balls.

LOLOLOL.

Also, later:

“You’ve met your match. And in case you haven’t checked what time it is this is not the world you grew up in. People are tired of this. Okay? We’re paying attention to what’s happening with Epstein, what’s going on here, we are revolting against this. We’re revolting against the perverts that run the world.”

I apologize for calling Candace a little black girl. She is a gorgeous woman in the prime of her life with five million followers, but I just had to heighten the David and Goliath nature of this ever ever so marvellous battle. I’d be under the bed. She’s having fun.

“For you to be the first sitting first lady to file a lawsuit against a journalist from another country - you’re making history in all the wrong ways.”

I’ve been vaguely intrigued by France’s First Lady. She dresses well, though, as it turns out, by the most repellent pedo-adjacent designer in Paris, and her mien, her attractive face is always arranged in humble, amused, and supplicant fashion. “Like me, please”, she seems to say.

“O.K., “ the old me thinks. “You’re cute.”

She is definitely, as it turns out, not cute. She was almost certainly born a man, which she refuses to counter with proof, and taken her younger sister’s identity and name, which is illegal. The most sophisticated facial recognition software used by the CCP and approved by the WEF pretty much makes the case for us. And while I have trouble caring that she is transsexual or still a biological male, it seems the French have put in power, unknowingly, a couple which “is a fraudulent construct, which has practised forgery, identity theft and abuse of a minor”, according to Xavier Poussard, the only journalist advancing this theory whom Brigitte has not sued.

Poussard had to move his family to Italy, though, and was raided last week by the Italian police, so not going unnoticed. But since the Macrons will charge defamation on the tiniest of factual errors, his not being charged means that his data-rich book is filled with truth. All quotes below, unless otherwise specified, are from Poussard’s work. You can buy his book here.

Given the evidence we have, and she refuses to answer even the most basic of questions, not only is “Brigitte” Macron a man, she is almost certainly a pedophile. When “Brigitte” (even Le Monde has begun, on occasion, placing her name in scare quotes) met Emmanuel, he was 14. She was 39.

The communications expert Joel Benenson, who built the legend of the couple, was the same man who constructed the Obamas’ story. The ongoing histoire is covered up by a woman accused of forgery, Mimi Marchand, known as the Pope of the French media, the high priestess of paparazzi and the doyenne of the celebrity press. Marchand is currently in trouble over Sarkozy’s wife’s campaign finance violations, and is in general, thoroughly disreputable. The Macrons only release family photos through Mimi’s agency.

Further, the formal documentation of the Macrons, their birth dates, their schooling, their various confrontations with officialdom bear the mark of intrusion for the sake of confusion. So much missing, so much counter-factual data, it bears the stamp of deliberate falsification.

According to Poussard, around the Macrons circle a bunch of highly placed people, many of which have been charged with pedophila and convicted. Like this joker, who considered himself above criticism, and the apex, the juncture of power, through which everything in socialist France operated. “Pedo criminel notoire” is his legacy.

Here are several examples of the Macron’s pedophilic nebula. Remember this is the height of French intelligentsia. These people run the country, make the decisions. It is this crowd who have turned France into permanent uproar, turned Paris to trash, because of whom the French people now want Marine LePen over Macron by 18%. Not only do they rape children, but they have turned the country into a broken, rubbish filled, dangerous menace on the world stage. In fact, it’s arguable, and Poussard makes the case, that the Islamist/primitivist invasion of France - the rapes, the knifings, the murder of priests at the altar, the property destruction - is all because these idiots like raping little boys, and the base elements of Arab culture are AOK with that. Just recently, a Muslim woman said that if her husband wanted to keep a little boy, she’s good. Now I know and you know that a plurality of Muslims are not insane and wish vainly for a normal world, but someone, somewhere destroyed their well-being, their reputation, traduced their culture and activated their worst selves. I suspect the culprits are somewhere in this mix.

January 4, 2021, 4:52 p.m. The website of Le Monde drops a bombshell whose fallout will irradiate the entourage of "Brigitte" and Emmanuel Macron. It is a long article by the journalist Ariane Chemin with the unequivocal title: Olivier Duhamel, Incest and the Children of Silence which announces the release, three days later, of La Familia Grande. In this book, Camille Kouchner, the daughter of former minister Bernard Kouchner, recounts how her father-in-law Olivier Duhamel abused her twin brother, Antoine Kouchner, from 1988, when the latter was "13 or 14 years old". The rapes had occurred in Olivier Duhamel's summer residence, the Mas des Genêts d'Or in Sanary-sur-Mer (Var) where the Duhamel clan, generation after generation, had received the cream of the French intelligentsia whose morals are displayed in the public square: "In the evening, it happens that kids have to mime sex scenes in front of their parents, says Le Nouvel Observateur. One evening, teenagers are asked to tell about their deflowering. Another, mothers dress their 12-year-old daughters in provocative outfits, smear them with lipstick and send them dancing with men thirty years older than them. “Few people are offended to see Camille, a teenager, summoned to mime an orgasm in front of adults," adds Paris Match. Few are still surprised by the photos pinned to the walls, the buttocks of little Aurore or the breasts of Camille, next to the fleshy ones of her grandmother. An archetypal figure of the caviar left straddling the university, publishing, the media, politics and senior administration, Olivier Duhamel was until then known as a lecturer and guarantor of the single way of thinking.

His lawyer defended him with the phrase “friendly incest.”

“The single way of thinking.” Another interesting phrase. Means authoritarianism.

Candace is right. These people are disgusting. Remember Dominique Strauss-Kahn, head of the IMF, slated for the Presidency of France, who raped a chambermaid in New York, then headed for the airport? Emmanuel was shuffled in when Strauss-Kahn became unviable.

Do you know who Pierre Bergé is? He was Yves St. Laurent’s partner in business and in life. Known as the man who “secretly runs France”, Bergé has for years been celebrated in every glossy magazine across the world with endless photo shoots at his various palaces, especially the one in Morocco. Here’s a one minute video of his “private universe”. On his deathbed, Bergé credited himself for funding Macron from the beginning of his career. Macron, according to Poussard, is known in homosexual circles as an “old man’s flirt”.

Poussard describes Bergé’s proclivities.

(Bergé says I don’t like little boys). A denial tinged with ambivalence that Fabrice Thomas, a former employee of Pierre Bergé, did not believe. The son of an incestuous father who was Pierre Bergé's sex slave, Fabrice Thomas had in turn become Pierre Bergé's driver and sex slave. Now living in Canada where he has rebuilt his life with a woman, Fabrice Thomas recounted his eight years (1984-1992) in the service of the couple formed by Pierre Bergé and Yves Saint Laurent in a totally explosive book. Against a backdrop of "fine parts that would have pleased the Marquis de Sade more than the fragile Marcel Proust", Fabrice Thomas tells how he alternates sexual relations to please the "masochistic passion" of Yves Saint Laurent and the "sadistic passion" of Pierre Bergé. In an interview with journalist Jacques Thomet, Fabrice Thomas confided in the extent of the sadism of Yves Saint Laurent's boss, first revealing that an episode of coprophagia meant the end of the life together between Pierre Bergé and Yves Saint Laurent. ‘One day, after tying [Yves Saint Laurent] to a chair, [Pierre Bergé] forced the fashion designer to swallow his own excrement, before assuring us that Yves Saint Laurent did not touch minors, but that the latter had "told him and repeated that Pierre Bergé was banging kids in Morocco. He was very attracted to prepubescent people."

There are no photographs of Brigitte Trogneux, from the age of 21 to the age of 39, where she emerged as a teacher, as gorgeous and irresistible as Claudia Schiffer, goes the PR legend. Appealing, yes. Claudia Schiffer, no.

Here is Natacha Rey, an “ordinary, self-taught citizen” who, on her Facebook page, wondered about the "unusual" physique of "Brigitte", about the "width of her neck, her shoulders, the length of her rib cage compared to the lower body so narrow, devoid of waist. Hence this unbalanced figure, this virile gait, always with long strides, this way of sitting naturally with your legs apart."

Rey was sued by Brigitte for defamation and was acquitted on appeal last week.

There are no photographs of Brigitte with her supposed three children, not when they were born, nor on holidays, nor family photos nor in fact, anything. No classmate at school remembers her. No professional head shots, no snapshots with friends on a beach, nothing. Even the three early official photos obtained only through Mimi Marchand’s agency - one on her mother’s knee, one at her first communion and her first marriage - when put through the most sophisticated facial recognition software identify “her” as one of her supposed daughters.

As my investigation progressed, in order to speed up the processing of photographic data, I had become familiar with the "face comparison" technology of the Face++ software, a solution developed by Megvii, the Chinese visual artificial intelligence giant, presented by the World Economic Forum (WEF) as the world leader in the sector. The Face++ technology is used by the authorities of the People's Republic of China, in particular in the context of the famous "social credit". Technically, this tool makes it possible to "verify the probability that two faces belong to the same person" by "obtaining a confidence score and thresholds to assess similarity".

Who the current First Lady does match, is the real Brigitte’s older brother, Jean Marie Trogneux, the little boy on the left in the photo below. “Brigitte” is supposed to be the little girl on her mother’s lap. Artificial intelligence does not confirm she is the little girl. Artificial intelligence does confirm that “Brigitte” is the little boy.

Here is Xavier Poussard on the comparison of the young boy and Brigitte’s face. This is meticulous analysis and highly recommended. Don’t dismiss the theory without watching the interview.

Pedophiliac Luciferian Cabal

Poussard asks what Brigitte, a provincial teacher, had in common with Olivier Duhamel, with whom she was seen to be collaborating, the day after the election at the “Sciences-Po Luncheon.”

Therefore, everyone wonders what could possibly link the provincial "Brigitte", from the Picardy bourgeoisie who had a career in private Catholic education, to Olivier Duhamel, a Germanopratin intellectual, at the crossroads of all the networks of power? Was what had happened behind closed doors in a provincial theater workshop a simple "accident of course" that should not be paid too much attention, or, on the contrary, did it make Emmanuel Macron a pure product of a pedophile nebula of which he would henceforth be the guarantor and protector? Networks that are inherently subject to blackmail, sometimes exercised by foreign powers...

Did Brigitte become enmeshed in the ambi-sexual, pedophilic Luciferian cabal of the Black Nobility during Jean-Michel/Brigitte’s transition?

Is that what happened? There is an initiation ritual among these people of an older woman predating a 13 year old male. Is that what Poussard is implying?

Today, Emmanuel’s mother states that Brigitte “destroyed my son’s life”.

“Emmanuel Macron was statutorily raped and then he married his rapist” - Candace Owens

Much as with Brigitte, there is more than a decade of Emmanuel Macron’s life missing. No photos with his siblings, no photos with his neuro-psychiatrist father and mother. One of his sibs, a doctor, dismissed him with the phrase “vague cousin”.

In his memoir, Revolution, he only writes about his grandmother, a strange woman with an affinity for Andre Gide, Rimbaud and France’s extensive pedophiliac literature. Who lived in the Pyrenees and with whom he spent holidays. Like Brigitte, most of his classmates at school don’t remember him and those who do said he had no friends and was a mystery. It took him three tries to get into Sciences-Po. According to Poussard, he failed so badly in his first year, the school eliminated marks for the whole class, for the year. His classmates were stunned and outraged. At the Rothschild bank, where Macron became the youngest managing partner, contrary to the PR, his colleagues thought he was a doofus, and laughed at him, calling his ideas ‘a Macron’.

His former classmates described him as "the only one we knew nothing about, neither where he spent his holidays, nor what his parents' profession was". A "loner", "not very socialised". Later, at Henri-IV, he "remained in the background. Elusive. "He cultivated a part of mystery, a parallel life of which we knew nothing."

To me, Emmanuel Macron bears all the marks of a child of the cabal, a child sexual abuse victim from an early age. Luciferian families typically lend a likely child to the Illuminati for preference, money and promotions. That child will become the money-maker, the power-broker. This, one of the few photos of Macron as a child, is, in my opinion, the face of a sexualized toddler.

Thousands grow up enmeshed within the Luciferian cabal or Illuminati as child victims. We have by now hundreds of testimonies, all sounding much the same, and it is possible to construct some of what is done to them. One victim, Kerth Barker, estimates there are hundreds of thousands of Luciferians or Satanists in the U.S., alone. They abuse children because that puts them in touch with their grim Lord, who gives them worldly wealth and power, which Christ does not. They practice rituals like drinking adrenalized blood, from tortured goats, or ideally, children. Barker, after he escaped, went through extensive therapy, then converted to Christianity, drank adrenalized goat’s blood. He experienced experienced massively increased strength and vitality. Also aggression. Much like steroids without the side effects.

There are more pieces to load into this story, but I will leave you with this evidence submitted by someone long embedded among the Luciferian elites. He describes a fraction of their training program. The beginning of the training is the sexual abuse of children, and an encouragement of ambi-sexuality. If you join, you are encouraged to have sex with anyone at any time, whether male, female, old, young, animal or human, alone or en masse. There are parties and rituals throughout the year - think Sean Combs or Jeffrey Epstein. This activity is supposed to provide access to both the male and female aspects of one’s personality, and lends power to the individual.

It’s also addictive beyond any drug you can imagine.

Then comes the training in cruelty.

I have wondered for a long time about the odd female attributes of globalist leaders like Justin Trudeau, Gavin Newsom, Macron, Obama and even Kier Starmer, memorably caught on camera this spring french-kissing one of his male, Arab, funders. The convictions, court proceedings and testimonies of the behaviour of the men who shoed Macron into power - and I have several more - indicates that this goes way beyond anything society can tolerate.

Then comes this, a testimony from someone who filmed these scenes for the Illuminati in the U.S. for two decades before he defected and was, himself, eventually tortured to death:

The woman had been systematically tortured and raped over a period of weeks. He said that she had been starved and forced to drink the men’s urine and to eat their feces. When she had been fed real food it had been rotten or wormy.

Bob, the filmmaker, explained that this type of organized torture and rape of a woman was not just for the purpose of sexual sadism. He explained that this was all part of an executive training program. This wealthy Satanist trained his executives to be ruthless in dealing with his employees and with the public. This torture, cannibalism and rape of an innocent woman was a test of sorts. If any man wasn’t able to participate in this, then he wasn’t qualified to be an international corporate leader. So it was a test for psychopathy as well as a test for sadism. Its purpose was to psychologically condition business executives to treat the public in general as objects. The men participating in this torture and rape of an innocent woman had been brainwashed to suppress any natural empathy which they might feel for their fellow human beings. What I have seen and experienced has lead me to believe that the recruits of certain Luciferian secret societies are encouraged to commit acts of cruelty to animals and humans. And this is done for calculated reasons. This is like boot camp training where a soldier is being trained to kill the enemy. And to the members of these Luciferian secret societies, the enemy is anyone who isn’t one of them. (Kerth Barker)

Could this explain the monstrous behaviour of most of the leaders of western democracies towards their people? They don’t care. They have been trained not to care. They have been trained to brutalism and cruelty. All through Europe, in every country, people are on the streets marching every weekend. In early September, Britain will bring out 500,000 people to protest the migrant invasion of their country. This morning I learned from Doc Malik that the Brits have discovered the boats which land every day bringing in more migrants are paid for by the British government. The British government does not only not care about its people, it hates them:

Across Europe the right-wing is soaring in the polls. No one wants these leftist perverts in power.

Again, Candace:

“You’ve met your match. And in case you haven’t checked what time it is this is not the world you grew up in. People are tired of this. Okay? We’re paying attention to what’s happening with Epstein, what’s going on here, we are revolting against this. We’re revolting against the perverts that run the world.”

We are revolting against the perverts that run the world.

Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post.

Her first book The Monkey Puzzle Tree was an investigation of the CIA MKULTRA mind control program and was published by Bloomsbury and Knopf Canada. Her next book, Eco-Fascists,,How Radical Environmentalists Are Destroying Our Natural Heritage, was a look at how environmentalism, badly practiced, is destroying the rural economy and rural culture in the U.S. and all over the world. It was published by Adam Bellow at Harper Collins US. She is a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Center for Public Policy, fcpp.org. You can read in depth policy papers about various elements of the environmental junta here: https://independent.academia.edu/ElizabethNickson.

Her essay on the catastrophic failings of Canada's CBC is included in Michael Walsh’s Against the Corporate Media, 42 Ways the Press Hates You.

