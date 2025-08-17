A Little Black Girl from Tennessee Takes on the Luciferian Pedo-Scum of Europe

Candace Owens has had me howling with laughter on and off for the last ten days. Ever since the President and First “Lady” of France decided to sue her for defamation.

“A deranged homosexual running France with his child victim”- Candace Owens

Candace does not pull punches.

“I think you are sick. I think you are disgusting. I am fully prepared to take on this battle. You are officially a very goofy man, Brigitte. I gotta give it to you, you definitely got balls!”

“You think that you’re special. You’re not special. You are unique in how positively disgusting you are. You sicken me. I’m someone who has children, so I’m ready for this fight.

“You’ve definitely got balls.”

LOLOLOL.

Also, later:

“You’ve met your match. And in case you haven’t checked what time it is this is not the world you grew up in. People are tired of this. Okay? We’re paying attention to what’s happening with Epstein, what’s going on here, we are revolting against this. We’re revolting against the perverts that run the world.”

Elizabeth Nickson was trained as a reporter at the London bureau of Time Magazine. She became European Bureau Chief of LIFE magazine in its last years of monthly publication, and during that time, acquired the rights to Nelson Mandela’s memoir before he was released from Robben Island. She went on to write for Harper’s Magazine, the Guardian, the Observer, the Independent, the Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Times Magazine, the Telegraph, the Globe and Mail and the National Post.

Her first book The Monkey Puzzle Tree was an investigation of the CIA MKULTRA mind control program and was published by Bloomsbury and Knopf Canada. Her next book, Eco-Fascists,,How Radical Environmentalists Are Destroying Our Natural Heritage, was a look at how environmentalism, badly practiced, is destroying the rural economy and rural culture in the U.S. and all over the world. It was published by Adam Bellow at Harper Collins US. She is a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Center for Public Policy, fcpp.org. You can read in depth policy papers about various elements of the environmental junta here: https://independent.academia.edu/ElizabethNickson.

Her essay on the catastrophic failings of Canada's CBC is included in Michael Walsh’s Against the Corporate Media, 42 Ways the Press Hates You.