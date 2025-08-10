A Class Action Against MKUltra Was Just Certified

I am on my ninth therapist. It’s not that I’m fickle, I have lived in nine different places. And it’s not as if I am diagnosable, other than occasional anxiety, the odd depression, the normal vagaries of life.

It’s because when I was a kid I would occasionally pluck up courage to ask my father this question:

“What’s that disease mum has, again?”

“Advanced Paranoid Schizophrenia.”

This is what MKUltra has done to us. It was fully planned and deliberate:

