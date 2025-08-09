I am on my ninth therapist. It’s not that I’m fickle, I have lived in nine different places. And it’s not as if I am diagnosable, other than occasional anxiety, the odd depression, the normal vagaries of life.

It’s because when I was a kid I would occasionally pluck up courage to ask my father this question:

“What’s that disease mum has, again?”

“Advanced Paranoid Schizophrenia.”

I would try to remember the term, but would forget and a year later ask again. I think at one juncture or another he told me that my mother’s psychiatrist, Dr. Cameron, told him I might develop it and for certain my children would. I don’t why he would tell a twelve year old this; I think it was despair, a blowing off of steam, a reaching for assurance that I was sane. The usual pedagogy of the clan within which I was raised, ceaseless attempts to make one strong.

So the second I realized what “advanced paranoid schizophrenia” meant and had my own money, I checked into a therapist. My purpose? To forestall whatever it was that my mother supposedly had. I found it useful and now, if I want to achieve something, I hire an engineer of the mind to help me make the accomplishment, the life change, the skill I want to master. What’s that Bible verse? “But as for you, you meant evil against me; but God meant it for good.” If the children of MKUltra”s victims were meant to be weakened, to live fearful lives, modelling the future these ghastly people want for humanity, my history has made me ferocious.

On July 31st, a class action suit brought by the children of Ewan Cameron’s patients was certified. Another case, a direct-action suit by the children, is suing the hospital, the government, and the university under which the hospital operated, for their parents’ unlawful use as human subjects in mind control experiments. The latter suit, in which I am also involved, is much further along in the process, having had all government motions to dismiss refused.

Given the nominal support given the experimental Covid “vaccine” victims, this demonstrates that the wheels of justice grind slow but exceeding fine. There are millions who are now supporting damaged members of their family, their lives sacrificed to a government experiment gone wrong. They have cause.

Let’s put it this way. If the MKUltra experiments had been thoroughly litigated, the Covid vaccine which has killed millions world-wide would not have happened.

The brainwashing experiments had a formal name, MKUltra, and in Canada it werw initiated and funded by the CIA. The Canadian government, the Royal Victoria Hospital and McGill University all clambered on board. They were led in the private sector, of course, by the Rockefeller’s insinuation into Canada’s charitable sector, notably the McConnell Foundation, aggregate barons and owners of course of the evening broadsheet in Montreal. If there were Luciferian child abuse victims in the upper reaches of Canadian society, the McConnell children were certainly among them. Speculation, but they were damaged people in their teens. By turns frightened and contemptuous. Kids who hid.

The ultimate goal being “the complete extirpation of mankind’s inner sense of identity, the tearing out of mankind’s innermost soul, and the placement, in the vacant space, of an artificial, synthetic pseudo-soul.” - Daniel Estulin

The Cameron in question is one of the 20th century’s bad men and my mother fell into his clutches when her first child died a few months after his birth. She had what was then called “a nervous breakdown”, and was checked into the Allan Memorial for two weeks, shocked, drugged into a sleep using insulin coma, then released. For the next nine months she had therapy with Cameron. I have her hospital records, though not those of her therapy. God knows what he was doing then, because she only got worse.

After her fourth child was born - she had three under five - she had an actual reality break. This was not the case with her first admission. I have those records too. I remember her when she came home. Her memory gone, a gentle wispy woman. When my best friend who had visited every day for a year, knocked on the door, she opened it, looked down and said:

“And who are you dear?”

She asked the name of our housekeeper, and who she was.

She forgot our birthdays.

She forgot her childhood. It had been erased. Later in her life she constructed elaborate scrapbooks filled with clippings and old photos, as aide-memoire.

Of her third admission, when she went in during a blizzard and emerged when it was spring, there is nothing. Gone. This is of course the mark of the program, all record of harm destroyed.

Before Ewan Cameron, my mother was an accomplished woman, a mother of three, a college graduate, a Naval Officer and editor and writer for a daily city newspaper. She came out submissive. All that strength of purpose gone.

She did not have “advanced paranoid schizophrenia”. As the other victims, she had a minor-league illness, today treated with rest, talk and judicious drugs. Cameron deliberately over-diagnosed his victims, because the experiments held more validity.

There have been earlier cases that revealed the extent of the Montreal Experiments, as they are now called. The first, in D.C., against the CIA in the late 70’s, was brought by a woman doctor, a neurologist in training who Cameron diagnosed with “anxiety” and whose brain was destroyed by the experiments. Eight others joined her. The CIA settled without admitting culpability. Because of discovery in that case, and only that, we - the people of the world - know MKUltra was real, that there were 150 projects, but subproject 68, the one in which my mother was involved, is the only one on which we have any hard data and understand the deep play-by-play process. The famed civil rights attorney who sued the CIA, Joseph Rauh, knew what levers to pull, and how to get what was left of the records.

Here is Chat GPT on the horror. Like everything on the web, it is filtered through the National Security State, but it’s more or less accurate.

During the above Operation Midnight Climax, the CIA infiltrated the underground party scene in San Francisco and drugged drinks to explore the sexual behaviour of semi-deviants and how that could be used in surreptitious warfare against Americans. They then, over the next fifty years, proceeded to create, embellish and worsen the sewer pit of nightclubs, using drugs and music to to destroy the ambition, discipline and energy of the young.

Richard Helms destroyed most records of MKUltra in 1973, just before the Church Committee yanked the CIA’s leash. I’ve been to DC, ordered down the file boxes in the National Archives and seen what is left. It is damning enough, and easy to see the imprint, the genetic stamp of what they discovered.

It was clear their aim, starting with the fundamental Subproject 68, was to break the spirit of the world’s people, make us weak, jittery, focused on self. To destroy the dominant, muscular Christian culture which had built America (and Canada), won two world wars and created enormous prosperity for those who were not, for a change, aristocratic-scum.

Counter Culture Zombieism.

For four hundred years, Americans lived in a world wherein your brother, your neighbor, your town and region were your responsibility. And where you yourself, could do anything under the commodious carapace of the King of Kings. More than anything, the CIA wanted Christianity destroyed; it bred self-determination and strength. Under MKUltra, and mostly at Stanford’s Research Center, using the flower children and rock scene of L.A. and San Francisco, they figured out how to ruin human potential.

In fact, they called it the human potential movement, in a typical inversion of reality. What it did was celebrate and encourage your worst impulses, praise your degradation, tell you that weakness is your strength, supplant your heritage with the heritage of foreign faiths and experimental practices.

This is what they deliberately seeded.

Youth involvement in political process Women’s liberation movement Youth rebellion against societal wrongs Emerging interest in social responsibility of business Confusion of sexual identity The generation gap implying a changing paradigm Anti-technological bias Experimentation with new family structures and interpersonal relationships The emergence of communes as alternative lifestyle The emergence of conservative/ecology movement A surge in interest in Eastern religious and philosophical perspectives A renewed interest in ‘Fundamentalist’ Christianity An increasing interest in meditation and other spiritual disciplines The increasing importance of ‘self-realization’ process. A drumbeat focus on your feelings being the most accurate translator of the world. Not reason.

David McGowan, in Weird Scenes inside The Canyon, does a bang-up job describing how they insinuated themselves into L.A.’s music scene. Once it looked as if people were refusing the war-war ethos, they sent in Charles Manson to darken it, to introduce despair and cynicism. This is very nicely chronicled by Tom O’Neill in Chaos: Charles Manson, the CIA, and the Secret History of the Sixties.

MKUltra, subproject 68 was the core project, the base from which all others rose. There were three steps: depatterning, severe isolation and psychic driving.

repeated trauma via Page-Russells, powerful multiple shocks in one treatment, repeated until the subject was reduced to infantilism placed into stasis - sometimes an insulin coma - headphones repeating sentences in your own voice telling you you were worthless and everyone hated you and you deserved to be punished. Several hundred thousand times for days, if not weeks, 18 hours a day. reprogramming with sentences, again in your own voice, telling you the improved version of yourself.

Daniel Estulin, the son of a KGB officer who defected to Canada, trains a gimlet eye on the administrative and research super-structure built on Subproject 68’s findings on how to destroy human will, or spirit. Much of it was invented in Britain - Ewan Cameron was Scots - through the Fabians, the Round Table, and the British aristocracy; seed funding, of course, through the Rothschilds, who remain to this day, the prime funders and movers of this stupid nastiness. Much of this, too, we don’t know how much, came out of the camps, Germany’s Nazi-loving Thule Society and the equally Nazi-loving European aristocratic scum that practices Luciferianism (more on that next week).

Last week in the Daily Mail, the work of one of Cameron’s mentors, Dr. William Sargeant, was exposed. Proving that this is still relevant, still critical to our understanding today.

Estulin:

“the massive social engineering program (was) conducted through Tavistock Institute for Human Relations and other much larger, integrated network of centres of applied social psychology and social engineering that emerged in the aftermath of World War II.” “These groups regard us and the principles of nation states as their axiomatic philosophical enemy. This interlocked juggernaut of evil consists of some of the world’s most prestigious centers of knowledge and research such as Stanford Research Center at Stanford University, Rand Corporation, MIT/Sloane, “the Advanced Center of Behavioural Sciences at Palo Alto, the Institute of Social Research at the University of Michigan, the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania, the Harvard Business School, the London School of Economics, the National Training Laboratories, the Hudson Institute, Esalen Institute, the National Institute of Mental Health, the National Institute of Drug Abuse, the Office of Naval Research. There are others, such as the Geneva-based International Foundation for Development Alternatives and Executive Conference Center, the first full-time Age of Aquarius graduate school, charged with teaching behaviour modification for high-level executives from Fortune’s top 500 companies. Human zombies placed at top-level management positions to lead us into the New Dark Age of transcendental consciousness. Two foci: First, changes needed in the United States; Second, the global order. Over the period of half a century, tens of billions of dollars have been allocated by the government of the United States with surreptitious help from think tanks and foundations aligned with Tavistock to fund the work of these groups. Every aspect of the mental and psychological life of people on the planet was profiled, recorded and stored in computer systems. Above the closely co-operating groups of social scientists, psychologists, psychiatrists, anthropologists, think-tanks and foundations presides the elite of powerful members of the oligarchy, comprised mostly of the old Venetian Black Nobility. What is the purpose of these behaviour modifications? It is to bring about forced changes to our way of life, without our agreement and without ever realizing what is happening to us. The ultimate goal being “the complete extirpation of mankind’s inner sense of identity, the tearing out of mankind’s innermost soul, and the placement, in the vacant space, of an artificial, synthetic pseudo-soul.”

Counter-culture zombieism

Most people didn’t survive Subproject 68’s process with intact brains. For the rest of their lives, released to their families, they would sit, in a darkened room, in a fugue state. Or worse, in a care home at 45, for the next forty years.

From 1962’s JFK assassination on - called in ritual circles, the most powerful ritual of all, the Killing of the King - we have been repeatedly shocked.

Isolation was created by splitting children from their parents and home towns as dominant influence, the furious criticism of those parents and the society around them, and then the soothing brainwashing lyrics and music of rock and roll, the demonic frequencies of self-destruction. An easy destruction of an 18 year old’s mind.

During Covid we were shocked repeatedly, isolated, then told what to do and think. Today, most people’s social isolation continues. Rapt before screens. Alone.

The infusion of counter-culture alternate lifestyles, accompanied by normalizing hysterical demands that government pay for everything was insinuated into the culture to prevent adulthood, responsibility, and the seizing of power.

The black community, in the the 50’s was healthy and strong. They seeded drugs and rap and made gangsters heroes.

The destruction of the great cities was planned via MKUltra. The migrant invasion was seeded and planned by MKUltra.

Socialism was sold hard under MKUltra. Your children at universities who run mad with gender dysphoria and insane politics? MKUltra. The splitting of generations so that family life becomes contentious and angry? Deliberate. For the several hundred years prior to MKUltra, children respected and loved their parents, and wanted to build on that family base. MKUltra’s programmers thought that would create too much independence.

The occasional outbreak of violent shooting? Almost certainly these are people who have been brainwashed. Trump’s assassins were almost certainly MKUltraed. Seventy years on from the initial experiments, they can do anything to a captive mind.

This is how they create mass shooters, their techniques wildly sophisticated. From Estulin:

Tavistock used various techniques of coercion, hypnosis, and the use of mind-altering drugs to achieve brainwashing for their victims, “all of which applied the same basic format: Induce massive physical or psychological stress in an individual, and then relieve that stress.” Through repeated vacillations between stress and relief, the subjects, be they army recruits, intelligence agents or general population eventually became intensely suggestible.

The deliberate over-sexualization of the culture, porn, drugs, school shooters, the mass brainwashing of COVID, the littering of our lives with bankers’ wars, the missing hundreds of thousands of brown children migrants, the endless weakening of human willpower, the drumming of focus on yourself, your needs, your life, your “spirituality”, your precious self, turning people into passive frightened biddable actors moved around in a twisted Luciferian hate fest.

The global surveillance state is built on the deep knowledge they have of us, and how to manipulate us. Palentir and Elon Musk’s proliferating satellites during what Whitney Webb is calling the PayPal presidency, is being built to better manipulate and control us. The work of Catherine Austin Fitts, Whitney Webb, Matt Ehret, Jacob Nordangard, and many others is exposing the future mass surveillance state, fighting this core betrayal of the human. Which, of course, we pay for.

Was my life destroyed? Yes. I was afraid that were I to have three children I might go mad; was I sensitive to post-partum illness? I was afraid of having a sick child. I didn’t know how much more of it I could handle, to spend my early life as a caretaker, then my whole life? The insane level of worry? I couldn’t face it.

So I left, and finally built a life of my own. Without “help”, money or entree from anyone. And just at the age where I could “cash in on it”, I was called home. Some of the people I worked with in journalism and publishing went onto make a million bucks a year, I do not exaggerate.

I was holding my mother’s hand.

There was absolutely no way I would abandon my mother for careerism. I wouldn’t have been able to live with myself. This meant that my soul was not sick. That I was still human. That Christ still dwelt in my heart with love.

We are not the sick evil people portrayed in film and television. The hate and violence in our culture is seeded by them. We are not brutal, evil and sexually debauched. They are. The violence in our streets, our distrust and hatred of each other was created in those institutions listed above, by Daniel Estulin. Muslims, Indians, black, gay, straight, Russian, Gazan, Israeli, European, Anglos have one enemy. Not each other. The people who did this to us.

The thing they fear most is our growing awareness of their black hearts. The uprising of normal people seeing clear and strong. I read recently that many people go to heaven; few try to create heaven on earth.

Perhaps only they sit in the councils of love in the Great Beyond. The history of America from the 1630’s beginning with the big fleet in 1630, was replete with individuals determined to do just that to build Christ’s Millennium on earth,. May we, in these generations, join them.

